Nicholas Goldberg: Statues of Jefferson are coming down in the US; statues of Stalin are going up in Russia
Americans are again battling over history.
Is the year 1619 as important as 1776? Shall we tear down statues of Robert E. Lee — or go further and topple Thomas Jefferson too? Is the left telling a “twisted web of lies” (as President Trump put it) about America’s “magnificent” history, or was the U.S. indeed built on a rotten foundation of genocide, disenfranchisement, bigotry and oppression?
Angry debates have spread from social media to school board meetings to state capitols to the White House, as Americans haggle over who we really are and the past that formed us.
But let’s not be myopic. The United States is not alone in this. History is being rethought, reinterpreted, relitigated — and, all too often, cynically manipulated — around the world.
Just this month, Xi Jinping, China’s paramount leader, wrote himself into that country’s history books on a par with the 20th century giants Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. The Chinese Communist Party’s newest official history devotes more than a quarter of its 500-plus pages to Xi’s nine years in office, according to the New York Times, and a recent party “resolution” dictates how he will be portrayed in textbooks, classrooms, movies and TV shows.
In Israel, historians are pressing the government to release documents about a massacre of civilian Palestinians in the village of Deir Yassin during the creation of the state in 1948. Historians want the documents as they study the root causes of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but the government is stonewalling to protect the country’s image.
Meanwhile, a shocking 56% of Russians said in May that the monstrous, murderous dictator Joseph Stalin was, in fact, a “great leader.” Stalin’s rapidly rising favorability reflects nostalgia for a dimly remembered Soviet past and pride in Russia’s victory over fascism in World War II, but it is also the result of an effort by President Vladimir Putin to rehabilitate Stalin’s reputation for his own political purposes. Statues to Stalin were dismantled in previous generations but are now being re-erected in some cities.
The point is this: History is fraught, everywhere.
That’s because it is more than just a collection of old harmless stories; it’s actually about national identity, about how nations and citizens define themselves. Where do we come from? What do we stand for? Who are our heroes, and who are our villains?
For the most part, it’s good to debate history. People should know their past and engage with it. It’s healthy to reconsider it every generation or so through the lens of an evolving present and newly uncovered facts.
But history can also be manipulated — for power, for ideology, for votes, for factional advantage or simply to justify one policy or another. That’s what Xi and Putin appear to be doing. The past can be used to stoke enmity or a sense of injustice and grievance. That happened in the Balkans in the 1990s. It happens today in China, where the Communist Party has long emphasized the so-called “century of humiliation” by outside powers, beginning with Britain and the Opium Wars in 1839.
Trump, too, was a deft manipulator of historical narratives. As president, he began an overwrought campaign against the New York Times’ “1619 Project” (which has received some pushback from historians on issues of accuracy and interpretation) and established his own “1776 Commission” to encourage “patriotic history” about our “magnificent” country.
That wasn’t a serious proposal. It was politics and marketing that played conveniently into his “Make America Great Again” propaganda, riling up disaffected voters.
The reality is that history — whether at home or abroad — is rarely black and white, as Trump and other political leaders might have you believe. Countries aren’t good, evil or “magnificent,” but complicated.
What’s more, history is full of contradictions. Stalin was an egregious mass murderer, but he was also our wartime ally who sat beside Churchill and Roosevelt as they worked to defeat the Nazis.
Jefferson was the chief author of the Declaration of Independence, but he also owned more than 600 slaves. (The New York City Council recently voted unanimously to remove a statue of him from their City Hall.)
Israel created a refuge for Jews in the wake of the Holocaust in Europe, yet its establishment also began a new odyssey of displacement, dispossession and conflict.
Real historians need to labor in that murky nuance, wrestling with that cognitive dissonance.
To fight false narratives, they need to be intellectually honest, not polemicists or partisans or propagandists.
As we rethink our history periodically, we need to view it from a range of perspectives and in all its ugly accuracy, without whitewashing. To do otherwise is self-defeating, because we study the past in part to learn from our mistakes.
Inevitably, there will be clashing interpretations. Here at home, some historians portray U.S. history as an uplifting story of the slow but steady expansion of rights and liberties to more and more Americans, while others emphasize the mistreatment of Indigenous people, the horrors of slavery, the denial of rights to immigrants and people of color.
The study of history is fuller and richer because of these competing points of view.
As the British historian Christopher Hill said: “History has to be rewritten in every generation, because although the past doesn’t change, the present does; each generation asks new questions of the past and finds new areas of sympathy as it re-lives different aspects of the experiences of its predecessors.”
That’s a positive process as long as the rewriting — wherever in the world it takes place — adheres to basic standards of honest scholarship, rather than power politics and gamesmanship.
Nicholas Goldberg is an associate editor and columnist for the Los Angeles Times.
Staff picks for Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season: Thanksgiving games, Steelers vs. Bengals, Titans vs. Patriots and more
Baltimore Sun staff writers pick every game of the NFL season. Here’s who they have winning in Week 12:
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (Thursday, 12:30 p.m.)
Ryan McFadden (97-69 overall, 10-5 last week): Bears
Mike Preston (102-62 overall, 10-5 last week): Lions
Jonas Shaffer (101-63 overall, 12-3 last week): Lions
Childs Walker (102-62 overall, 11-4 last week): Bears
Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys (Thursday, 4:30 p.m.)
McFadden: Cowboys
Preston: Cowboys
Shaffer: Cowboys
Walker: Cowboys
Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints (Thursday, 8:20 p.m.)
McFadden: Bills
Preston: Bills
Shaffer: Bills
Walker: Bills
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
McFadden: Bengals
Preston: Bengals
Shaffer: Bengals
Walker: Bengals
Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
McFadden: Panthers
Preston: Panthers
Shaffer: Panthers
Walker: Dolphins
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
McFadden: Eagles
Preston: Eagles
Shaffer: Eagles
Walker: Eagles
Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
McFadden: Patriots
Preston: Patriots
Shaffer: Patriots
Walker: Patriots
Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
McFadden: Falcons
Preston: Jaguars
Shaffer: Falcons
Walker: Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
McFadden: Buccaneers
Preston: Buccaneers
Shaffer: Buccaneers
Walker: Buccaneers
New York Jets at Houston Texans (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
McFadden: Jets
Preston: Texans
Shaffer: Texans
Walker: Texans
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos (Sunday, 4:05 p.m.)
McFadden: Chargers
Preston: Chargers
Shaffer: Chargers
Walker: Chargers
Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
McFadden: Vikings
Preston: 49ers
Shaffer: Vikings
Walker: 49ers
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
McFadden: Packers
Preston: Packers
Shaffer: Rams
Walker: Packers
Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team (Monday, 8:15 p.m.)
McFadden: Washington
Preston: Seahawks
Shaffer: Washington
Walker: Seahawks
Minnesota state parks free on Black Friday
Looking to avoid the big crowds on Black Friday? Head outdoors, and it’s on sale, too.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is waiving entrance fees to all 75 state parks and recreation areas on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.
The DNR offers four free park days every year, one in each season, to encourage all Minnesotans to get outdoors and enjoy the benefits of nature throughout the year.
“Public lands are for all of us to enjoy,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said in a statement. “The free park days ensure everyone has the chance to experience the peace and beauty of Minnesota’s state parks and recreation areas. There’s no better time to do this than with family and friends following Thanksgiving celebrations.”
State parks and recreation areas are open year-round and there’s at least one park within 30 miles of most Minnesotans.
Most state park offices and visitor centers will be minimally staffed on Friday, so visitors are encouraged to to plan ahead and arrive prepared for their visit:
- Check visitor alerts and find directions on state park web pages at mndnr.gov.
- Download GeoPDF maps before the trip. These maps will display a user’s current location, like Google Maps or other map applications, but the user does not have to be connected to the internet or have cell service while using them.
- Visit the self-orientation signs near the park entrance for suggestions on what to see and do while visiting.
- Help protect these special places for the future by staying on trails and leaving no trace.
Go to mndnr.gov/freeparkdays for more information.
Jamelle Bouie: The Reagan guide to Biden’s political future
As his first year in office comes to a close, an ambitious new president is on the decline. His legislative agenda has stalled in a fractious Congress. Voters are angry over inflation and other economic concerns, and he is struggling to find his footing on the world stage.
Allies and critics say the president and his party have made a major misstep, mistaking their successful defeat of an incumbent president for a decisive mandate in favor of their program. The results have been a flagging approval rating, a disenchanted public and an opposition party with the wind at its back. If elections for Congress were held today, there’s no question that the president would lose out to the mounting backlash against his administration.
What year is this? Not 2021, but 1981, and the president is Ronald Reagan, who at the end of his first year in office was described in exactly these terms. “As the president heads into his second year,” Hedrick Smith wrote in The New York Times Magazine in January 1982, “a lot of the magic is gone and the politics of optimism has fallen on hard times. Recession has hit with a force totally unexpected in the euphoric high tide of Reaganism last summer.” Reagan’s “present headaches,” Smith continued, “reflect the life-cycle of the modern American presidency — flashy freshman beginnings, followed by a sophomore slump, with some third-year recovery or dazzling achievement.”
The more you read of Smith’s description of Reagan’s first year in office, the more familiar it sounds: “It is as if there were a rhythm to the political process that not only insures exaggerated tolerance in the honeymoon period but also dictates a political downswing as each new president bogs down toward the end of his first year in the frustrating unpredictability of the economy, the self-inflicted wounds from internal rivalries and failings, the troubling actions of foreign powers and the election-year nervousness and independence of Congress.”
We have, in other words, an analysis of Reagan’s 1981 that could, with few alterations, be published as an assessment of Joe Biden’s 2021. Not because the two men or the two years are that similar, but because, as Smith suggests, there is a rhythm to the presidency. Or, to put this in less lyrical terms, the structural position of the office makes it difficult to be both popular and ambitious. With notably rare exceptions, a president is either one or the other.
It is well known, among political scientists at least, that public opinion functions like a thermostat, in which voters try to adjust the temperature of policy when it moves too far in either direction. When President Donald Trump demonized immigrants in the country illegally and tried to end migration through the southern border, most Americans expressed support for a more open approach to immigration policy. Biden has not moved as far in the opposite direction from Trump as he promised during his campaign, but the extent to which he is perceived to be more liberal on immigration has pushed the overall public in a more conservative direction.
This points us to one of the most important aspects of thermostatic public opinion. As political scientist Matt Grossmann explained on Twitter: “Thermostatic politics does not require Biden to change his policy proposals from the campaign. It also does not require close voter attention to policy detail. It just requires voters to see or expect a leftward change in policy from Trump.”
The more ambitious a president is or appears to be, the stronger the thermostatic reaction against him. Biden has spent most of this year broadcasting the size and scope of his proposed agenda and has signed, thus far, two bills totaling nearly $3 trillion in spending. That is ambitious, to say the least, and we should expect the public to react in response.
Combine a thermostatic response against Biden with the usual first-year decline (as we saw with Reagan), and you have the first part of a structural explanation for the president’s political woes.
Missing in this equation is the economy. What’s striking about Biden’s position relative to Reagan’s is that, unlike his predecessor, he is presiding over the most robust recovery in recent memory. A strong economy is supposed to give the president a lift, but Biden is currently underwater with most voters.
There are other factors at work. Voters are attuned to inflation and the price of gas — the most visible price in most communities — has gone up relative to last year, when economic activity collapsed as a result of the pandemic. The pandemic, of course, is ongoing. And the recent surge of the delta variant of the coronavirus has almost certainly contributed to Biden’s declining fortunes. Compare Biden to other world leaders and you’ll notice that each is dealing with a similar decline in overall popularity. Justin Trudeau of Canada and Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand are at 41% approval; Emmanuel Macron of France is at 40%; and Boris Johnson of Britain is at 32%.
As much as each of these leaders has issues (and scandals) that are particular to their political situations, it is also true that each has presided over new waves of infection driven by the delta variant.
Biden is much less popular now than he was at the beginning of the year. Perhaps, as some observers say, it’s because he and his party are too “woke,” too liberal, too disconnected from the experiences of ordinary Americans.
Maybe some or all of that is true. But before you jump on your hobby horse, it’s worth looking at the bigger picture. It is hard to act as an ambitious president without incurring a penalty, even if your policies are popular, as Biden’s are. It is also hard, as president, to be popular, period. Every person who has held the office has hit a rough spot and struggled to regain his footing.
Biden is down now. If the usual pattern is any indication, he’ll recover. And in the same way that the decline was largely out of his hands, we’ll have to remember that the upswing was as well.
Jamelle Bouie writes a column for the New York Times.
