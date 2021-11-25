Connect with us

‘Now they are my family.’ Afghan evacuees find love, acceptance in St. Paul

‘Now they are my family.’ Afghan evacuees find love, acceptance in St. Paul
Within two weeks of fleeing the Taliban in Kabul, and just a few days after  settling into their new home in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood, Afghan evacuees Habib and Nasreen Raza had invited a neighbor family to dinner.

The Razas were sitting on their front stoop on Bush Avenue one day in mid-August when they spotted Chris and Briann Morbitzer out on their daily walk, pushing daughter Rosie, 2, and son Peter, 1, in a baby jogger.

The Razas smiled and waved.

The Morbitzers smiled and waved back.

A few days later, after more walks and waves, the Razas invited the Morbitzers to join them for dinner — an unexpected show of hospitality that caught Briann Morbitzer off guard.

“I was out with the kids by myself, and I said, ‘Yeah, maybe,’ ” she said. “It’s like the Minnesotan ‘Yeah, no, yeah.’ I said, ‘We’ll let you know. We’ll come knock.’ I had made some banana bread for them. I said I would drop it off and let them know about dinner, which is very Minnesotan.”

When she came home and told Chris Morbitzer about the dinner invitation, he said the Razas would be insulted if they didn’t accept.

“I don’t know a lot about foreign cultures, but the little I do is the culture of hospitality,” he said. “I knew that for them to invite us to dinner, which to us seems very forward, was for them very natural, and we would be rude to decline. It would almost be saying, ‘We don’t want to meet you.’”

Now, after dozens of meals and countless cups of tea, the neighbors have become “family,” Habib Raza said.

“My brothers and sisters, I left behind in Afghanistan, so now they are my family,” he said. “They are my brother, sister, everyone. We are sharing everything with each other.”

“We think of you as family, too, Mr. Raza,” Briann Morbitzer said.

The Razas and their children, Hamid, 23, and Sohaila, 18, were among the first Afghan evacuees to escape their country as the Taliban returned to power. So far, 360 Afghans have resettled in Minnesota, and at least another 445 are slated to arrive by the end of February, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

The Razas are working with St. Paul-based International Institute of Minnesota’s resettlement program. The institute has resettled 81 people through its Afghan placement assistance program and expects to help another 160 people in the next few weeks, said Robin Stramp, the agency’s communications and development manager.

Other agencies helping the Afghan evacuees include: Minnesota Council on Churches, Arrive Ministries, Lutheran Social Services, and Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota. Most of the evacuees, around 675 of them, are expected to settle in the metro area, according to DHS. Another 80 are expected to settle in Rochester, with 50 others in St. Cloud.

AN UNSETTLING THREAT

Habib Raza, 40, grew up in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan. His favorite subject in school was English.

“From childhood, I liked to speak English,” he said. “I still want to improve myself more.”

Chris Morbitzer, left, and Habib Raza look up used car prices on Raza’s phone as they drink milk chai together in the Morbitzer’s St. Paul home, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. The Raza family moved to the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood of St. Paul after fleeing Afghanistan in August. (Scott Takushi / Pioneer Press)

His language skills led to a job in 2012 as an interpreter for the U.S. Army at the Forward Operating Base Sharana in Paktika province. He worked there for two years.

Habib Raza said his work for the U.S. Army led him to be targeted by the Taliban.

“Everyone is enemy who worked for America,” he said. “They sent me a letter, saying we have notified you more than three times to leave the country and not work with the Americans, but you did not hear, so we are going to kill you. Yes, I have that letter. The kids brought that letter to me.”

“How terrible that the kids brought that to you,” Briann Mobitzer said. “It’s just unsettling.”

“They were searching houses for people who were working for the American government, and killing them,” he said. “For the 20 years Americans were (in Afghanistan), they helped a lot. They helped build our country, but some of the people, like those in the Taliban, think America is not good. People who are saying ‘Americans are our enemies’ are thinking wrong things. This is not correct. No, they help us. They help me, especially.”

He and Nasreen, 48, who married in 1997, moved to Kabul in 2014. “I told my family not to talk to anyone about my job,” he said.

THE IMMIGRATION PROCESS

Habib Raza and his family had applied for special immigrant visas in 2013, but he said the applications weren’t processed. “Our cases disappeared,” he said. “For some reason, they stopped the process.”

Two years later, Raza took a job at the National Directorate of Security, the national intelligence and security service of Afghanistan.

In 2018, he received an email from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul stating that his case would be reopened — if he was still interested. He was.

Finally, in June, the Razas got word that their visa applications were being processed. An email from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul directed the family to schedule required medical exams at the American Medical Center in Kabul as soon as possible. All immigrant visa applicants, regardless of age, must undergo a medical examination by a physician accredited by the U.S. Embassy prior to the issuance of a visa.

Each exam, including x-rays and blood tests, costs about $520, Raza said. “They have to see if you are healthy enough to travel,” he said.

The Razas were cleared for travel, but their case remained “under process,” according to an email sent to Habib Raza in July, and the family would be notified once the administrative process was done.

Habib Raza received that notification at about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 3 in the form of an email from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul that included four airplane tickets for a flight leaving the Hamid Karzai International Airport the next morning.

“It said, ‘You have to be at the airport at 7 a.m. for your 10 a.m. flight,’” he said. “We did not sleep that night. I called my little brother, and he came at night to visit me. We had some of the home stuff, and he took everything back to Jalalabad.”

The family brought three small suitcases packed with clothes. No photos or personal items, he said.

“We couldn’t bring anything because the situation was like that,” he said. “We didn’t get to see anyone and say goodbye — just my brother.”

The family flew from Kabul to Doha, the capital of Qatar, and then on to Washington, D.C., where they were greeted by U.S. Army personnel upon landing.

“I will never forget that moment,” Habib Raza said.

‘WE GOT LUCKY’

The Razas were taken to the Fort Lee Army base near Petersburg, Va., about 115 miles from Washington, D.C., to complete health and security clearances. Local school children, he said, brought them drawings and letters of welcome.

Five days later, they arrived at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Habib Raza said he requested that his family’s final destination be Minnesota because of a friend, Rani Habib, whom he met while working as an interpreter for the U.S. Army in Afghanistan.

Trending