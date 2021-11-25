News
Nuggets Podcast: What does Michael Porter Jr.’s back issues mean for Denver this season, the future?
In the latest edition of the Nuggets Ink podcast, beat reporter Mike Singer and deputy sports editor Matt Schubert discuss the state of the injury-riddled Nuggets. Among the topics:
- Michael Porter Jr., is reportedly dealing with a nerve issue in his back that could jeopardize the rest of his season. What are the long- and short-term implications for the Nuggets? If MPJ is out for the season, what will that mean for the team’s title contention hopes? And how will it impact the team’s decision on when to bring back Jamal Murray?
- When will Nikola Jokic return from his wrist injury? When he does come back, will he be able to keep Denver afloat as it deals with a roster pockmarked by injuries? Does Nuggets executive Tim Connelly need to find another big man to bolster the front court rotation?
- The Nuggets are facing a brutal seven-game road trip to begin December, including a highly anticipated visit to Miami. What can we expect to learn about the team over the next three weeks?
Note: This podcast was recorded before P.J. Dozier suffered an injury during Tuesday night’s game in Portland.
Subscribe to the podcast
SoundCloud | iTunes | Stitcher | Spotify | RSS
Producer: AAron Ontiveroz
Music: “Follow the Leader” The Trujillo Company
News
Ravens TE Nick Boyle is back after ‘the worst surgery of my life,’ but his road to recovery isn’t complete
On the first play of his first game in over a year, Nick Boyle escorted a Chicago Bears defender away from the line of scrimmage and watched Ravens running back Devonta Freeman zip past him. On the second play of his first game in over a year, Boyle pinned another Bears player back and watched Freeman climb to the second level again.
Boyle’s rehabilitation from season-ending knee surgery had been a long, painful process. On Sunday, a couple of big blocks was his reward.
“When I blocked my guy, to see the running back get through, it made me feel a little better,” Boyle said with a grin Wednesday, making his first comments to Baltimore reporters since he was carted off the field in a rainy road loss to the New England Patriots on Nov. 15, 2020. “Coming back from injury, man, you have doubts. And those are the doubts you’ve got to push away. And when you go out there to play, it’s like, you do everything in your power to get those plays right and do them to the best of your ability. But sometimes, you know, realistically, it doesn’t always happen like that. So I was thankful those first two plays went like that.”
Boyle’s 2021 debut, as he called it, was “awesome.” He woke up Sunday in Chicago knowing that he would play for the first time in a long time. He left Soldier Field with 32 offensive snaps in a 16-13 win and hard-earned praise from Ravens happy to have a beloved teammate and one of the NFL’s best blocking tight ends back.
Said tight end Mark Andrews, a close friend: “He’s an awesome player, and I’m excited to have him back.”
Tweeted fullback Patrick Ricard, another close friend: “Can we show some love to [Nick Boyle] for his enduring perseverance to come back within a year to play again! So proud of him because I know how hard he’s worked to get back!!!! Love having my brother out there.”
It was better to come back late than not at all. After sitting out training camp, Boyle returned to practice in early September, only to be placed on injured reserve less than two weeks later. Coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens expected him back in about a month. He didn’t return to practice until Oct. 20.
There was a lot to overcome. Boyle said he underwent two operations on his left knee. The initial procedure, which he called “the worst surgery of my life,” repaired meniscus, PCL, MCL and fracture damage. A clean-up procedure, which he underwent in the summer, delayed his return to the field.
Boyle’s hamstring was also ripped off the bone in the loss to New England. “The way the guy hit me, it kind of came through, and my whole inside of the knee blew out,” he said.
The magnitude of Boyle’s injuries, and his relative inexperience with the necessary rehabilitation, left him wondering whether he’d be the player he once was, someone whom general manager Eric DeCosta in January called “a backbone for this team.”
“When you get injured like this, you fight daily battles with yourself when you’re not feeling good yet,” Boyle said. “And from a mental aspect, coming off of injuries, you always think to yourself, ‘Am I going to be the player I was before?’ That goes through your head daily, and you’ve got to really erase that and just go to work and work every single day. Erase it and go and attack the next day like that. I have full belief that I will go out there and I will be how I was and I will be even better. But that stuff just takes time.”
Boyle’s willing to be patient. He sat out the Ravens’ Week 10 loss to the Miami Dolphins because he felt the short week of walk-throughs wasn’t enough to prepare him for the speed of the game. He was “a little sore” Monday, he said, but it wasn’t because of anything wrong with his knees. He just needed to get stronger, regain the physicality that the Ravens saw worthy of a contract extension through 2023. With more time, there would be more blocks. And with more blocks, there would be more smiles.
“I don’t think I’m there yet, but I think I’m getting better every single day,” he said. “It’s just a huge process, and I think I have a lot more respect for people who go through injuries, and serious injuries now with all the stuff you do every single day, just to get where you are now. But you see the light at the end of the tunnel when you start getting better. You start getting back out there, and things feel more natural. Not all the way there, but it’s just like I said: Every day’s a step.”
News
Emotional Daniel Jones says he’ll ‘miss’ Jason Garrett as Freddie Kitchens takes the reins
Daniel Jones clearly wasn’t ready to say goodbye to Jason Garrett.
“I’ll miss him,” Jones said Wednesday of Garrett’s firing the day before.
The third-year quarterback got uncharacteristically emotional describing Tuesday’s farewell conversation with Garrett after Jones had learned the news from head coach Joe Judge in person at the facility.
“It was obviously a tough conversation and um,” a slightly choked-up Jones said, scratching the back of his head with his left hand. “I think just him being the guy he is, wishing the best for us, wishing the best for me. And I think that was most of that.”
Garrett, 55, rarely left Jones’ side while he was here. He took the quarterback’s personal and professional development seriously. It was his primary job after all: to help the Giants’ franchise QB grow and succeed.
Garrett and Jones, 24, had a catch after every practice or competed in light-hearted throwing competitions, like who could hit the crossbar of the goalposts from 40 yards out first.
Jones said he feels like he let Garrett down. Clearly, the quarterback feels like the offense’s failure was not all on the OC.
“I feel responsible for our lack of production as an offense,” Jones said. “I feel that. I think we all should feel that. I think if you don’t feel like that, there’s an issue. And we all take responsibility for our lack of production. I certainly do. That’s what makes it tough.”
Senior offensive assistant Freddie Kitchens, who is expected to take over play-calling, took Garrett’s spot with the quarterbacks and QB coach Jerry Schuplinski during Wednesday’s individual drills.
Jones said a lot will change for him personally because of how much Garrett did with him.
“From a communication aspect, the game plan aspect going in, how we planned on the field, and then off the field there was a lot of communication in terms of approaching a game, the mindset to play and leading an offense he certainly helped me with,” Jones said.
Asked if he thought Garrett’s firing was unfair, Jones said: “I think that Coach Judge has got to make decisions for the team and how he sees it, and it’s our job to execute and play our best. That’s what I’m focused on, and that’s where this team’s going.”
In addition to taking personal blame for Garrett’s firing, Jones also said top wide receiver Kenny Golladay needs to step up his game.
“It’s about finding those opportunities when he’s in a matchup we like or running a route we like, and he’s got to do a good job getting open and winning in those situations,” Jones said. “So I think it’s just finding those opportunities throughout the game and maybe calling some plays where he does have those chances. But he’s got to do a good job winning, and I’ve got to do a good job throwing him the ball.”
Golladay was not made available for an interview on Wednesday despite requests. He was a vocal critic of Garrett’s early this season, famously screaming at the offensive coordinator on the sideline at Washington in Week 2.
Golladay had only two targets and one catch for 12 yards on 32 routes run Monday night at Tampa, despite Golladay saying last week that he felt healthier than he’d been all season.
He will no doubt be a bigger part of Sunday’s game plan when the Giants (3-7) host the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6).
“It’s about moving forward now, understanding that we’ve gotta keep going and it’s on all of us to perform better at each of our jobs,” Jones said. “We all have to play better and produce more.”
Corner James Bradberry said the message of Garrett’s firing rang loud for everyone in the building, even the defense.
“This is a production business, and we need to produce,” said Bradberry, who admitted “I didn’t play up to my standard, my ability” against the Bucs, either.
Kitchens will be Jones’ third play-caller in three years following the firings of Pat Shurmur and Garrett. Kitchens has been sitting in the booth upstairs during games this season, but he is now expected to move down to the sideline to call plays.
“I think it’s important for a play caller to be on the sideline to have direct communication with the quarterback, number one,” Judge said. “Also to be there to present anything new to the team, if he has to draw something up or present a concept or a scheme we’re going to have to do.”
Jones said he didn’t expect anything to change with the offense’s “system and verbiage,” just that they might sprinkle “different aspects” into their game plans.
Jones didn’t want to comment on how detrimental it’s been to his development that the Giants have constantly turned over his OCs, though obviously a lack of consistency has affected him.
“I haven’t thought about that, and I don’t think that’s something I’m thinking about,” he said. “My job is to play and play well. It’s a production business and that’s how you’re judged. So it’s my job to get ready to play.”
RUDOLPH, TONEY ARE DNPS
There are 11 players on the Giants’ Week 12 injury report including safety Logan Ryan, who “hasn’t really moved any closer on the testing as far as getting back” off the COVID-19 reserve list, Judge said. That means Ryan hasn’t received a negative test yet. He needs two negatives 24 hours apart to test off the reserve list and be active for Sunday’s game.
Wednesday’s practice was only a walkthrough, but there were six players projected as non-participants: WRs Kadarius Toney (left quad) and Sterling Shepard (quad), TEs Kyle Rudolph (right ankle) and Kaden Smith (knee), and special teamers Cullen Gillaspia (calf) and Nate Ebner (knee).
RB Saquon Barkley (left ankle), CB Adoree Jackson (quad), WR John Ross (quad) and edge Lorenzo Carter (left ankle) were listed as limited.
News
WWII veteran harvests one of nearly 190k deer during Mo. firearm season
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Nearly 190,000 deer were harvested during Missouri’s firearm hunting season, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Of the 187,967 deer harvested between November 13 and November 23, 89,861 of them were harvested during opening weekend.
One of the successful hunters this season was 98-year-old WWII Marine Veteran Robert McGrath. He harvested one antlered buck on private land.
The full harvest consisted of 101,501 antlered bucks, 16,435 button bucks, and 70,031 does. The counties with the largest harvests were Franklin with 4,144, Texas with 4,050, and Howell with 3,244.
Last year hunters checked 177,769 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season with 96,298 being antlered bucks, 16,128 being button bucks, and 65,343 being does.
Click here for more detailed data from the MDC.
There were two firearms-related hunting incidents during this season. Both were non-fatal and self-inflicted.
Missouri’s archery deer and turkey season resumes Nov. 24 through Jan. 15, 2022. The late youth portion of firearms season runs Nov. 26-28. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 4-12 followed by the alternative methods portion Dec. 25 through Jan. 4, 2022.
