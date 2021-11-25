News
Omar Kelly: Here’s what Dolphins have to do to defeat Panthers
Five things the streaking Miami Dolphins (4-7) need to do to win their fourth game in a row, and beat the Carolina Panthers (5-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 12:
Limit Panthers QB Cam Newton’s scrambling
Newton, who had been unemployed recently after New England released him at the end of training camp this summer, returned to starter status in his second game with the Panthers last Sunday and completed 21-of-27 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for another 46 yards on 10 carries in the loss. The last time Newton played a Josh Boyer defense he completed 15-of-19 passes for 155 yards, and racked up a game-high 15 carries for 75 yards and two rushing scores in the Patriots’ 21-11 win over Miami during the 2020 season. The Dolphins will likely utilize their safety heavy packages, and three linebacker packages to counter Newton’s speed and scrambling ability, which has led to 5,458 rushing yards and 72 touchdowns on the ground during his career.
Protect QB Tua Tagovailoa
Tagovailoa has shown he can lead Miami to scoring drives when given time to execute the offense. The Dolphins delivered the second sack-free game of the season last Sunday against the Jets, but plenty of that had to do with Tagovailoa’s knack for getting the ball out his hands quickly and avoiding pressure. If the Dolphins offensive line can recreate that type of protection against a physical and aggressive defense like the one Carolina possesses (30 sacks in 2021) then Tagovailoa should have a chance to make impactful plays. Opposing quarterbacks have a 89.4 passer rating against the Panthers, who have pulled down eight interceptions.
Score 21 or more points
Dolphins have scored more than 21 points four times this season, and two of those games resulted in losses. But the offense appears to be on an upswing with Tagovailoa at the helm, and with receiver Mack Hollins being given a larger role. The Dolphins are converting 42 percent of their third-down opportunities, which is slightly above the NFL average (40.1 percent), and have turned 56 percent of red-zone opportunities into touchdowns (59.6 percent is the NFL average). The Panthers defense is allowing opponents to score touchdowns on 69 percent of red-zone opportunities. Only five teams have been worse.
Contain Panthers tailback Christian McCaffrey
McCaffrey, who is one of the NFL’s most dynamic offensive playmakers when healthy, has been limited by a hamstring injury this season. He’s played in six games, and is averaging 67.8 rushing yards and 57.2 receiving yards per game. He handles the ball 21 times per contest this season, which means Carolina’s offense runs through him when he plays. Linebacker Jerome Baker has typically handled the coverage duties when it comes to tailbacks, but this might be an assignment that fellow linebacker Duke Riley is better suited for. The Dolphins have called on the former LSU standout more often in recent games, and the task doesn’t seem too big for him.
Rush for 100 yards
The Dolphins gained more than 100 rushing yards for the third time all season, and more importantly, the balance Miami’s rushing attack provided the offense kept the Jets defense off balance. Carolina has a much better defense, one that holds opponents to 288.7 yards per game, which is 61.7 yards lower than the NFL average. Carolina’s opponents are averaging 114 rushing yards per game, and 4.3 per carry. Duke Johnson’s inclusion into Miami’s offense (4 carries for 18 yards in his debut last Sunday) could serve as a catalyst and help the Dolphins improve on their dismal 3.4 yards per carry average.
News
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions: Everything you need to know about the Week 12 game before the Thanksgiving kickoff
The Chicago Bears will try to move past a strange couple of days and focus on topping the Detroit Lions on Thursday at Ford Field.
After the Bears’ fifth straight loss Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, their short week to get ready for the Lions was disrupted by a report that the Bears planned to fire coach Matt Nagy after the Thanksgiving game. Bears Chairman George McCaskey told players and coaches that report was not true, according to the Athletic, but it still put a wrinkle in the team’s preparations.
Now the Bears will try to put that distraction out of their minds as they get ready to start quarterback Andy Dalton for the first time since Sept. 19. Dalton will start in place of Justin Fields, who is recovering from a ribs injury he suffered during the game against the Ravens.
Meanwhile, the 0-9-1 Lions will try for their first win of the season behind quarterback Jared Goff, who recovered from an oblique injury and is expected to start, according to NFL Network.
Injury report
The Bears listed wide receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) as doubtful, while Fields, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (ankle) and running back Damien Williams (calf) were ruled out.
Safeties Eddie Jackson (hamstring) and Tashaun Gipson Sr. (chest), defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. (ribs) and receiver Marquise Goodwin (shoulder) were listed as questionable, while wide receiver Darnell Mooney (foot) was limited Wednesday but was not given a designation for the game, meaning he should play.
The Bears also flexed receiver Isaiah Coulter and linebacker Sam Kamara from the practice squad to the active roster for Thursday’s game.
For the Lions, receiver Trinity Benson, outside linebacker Trey Flowers, offensive tackle Matt Nelson, cornerback AJ Parker and guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai are out, and defensive end Michal Brockers and running back Jermar Jefferson are questionable.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before kickoff (11:30 a.m., FOX-32).
News
Pandemic isn’t over, and neither is food banks’ high demand for services
The day before Thanksgiving, Lana Lopes was “in leggings and sweats” as she got ready to start loading boxes of food into the hundreds of vehicles expected to line up at the Colorado Community Church in Aurora.
Lopes is the coordinator of the church’s food pantry distribution, which takes place the second and fourth Wednesdays every month.
“You’d be amazed at how much food we put in those boxes,” Lopes said. “Those boxes are heavy. We get a good workout.”
The loads have been particularly heavy through the coronavirus pandemic. The number of cars driving up have ranged from 250 to 300 per distribution. After a dip as restrictions on businesses and events eased, Lopes said the numbers have spiked again.
Similar to the Food Bank of the Rockies, which partners with the church and more than 800 other organizations in Colorado and Wyoming, Lopes sees many people who never went to a food pantry before the pandemic.
“During the height of COVID, about 40% of the people served had never needed food assistance before then. We still continue to see people who had not previously turned to a food bank or pantry for help,” said Erin Pulling, president and CEO of the Denver-based Food Bank of the Rockies.
And like the Colorado Community Church, the food bank continues to respond to a high demand. Pulling said the Food Bank of the Rockies’ distribution volumes shot up 55% to 60% at the height of the pandemic and are hovering between 10% and 15% above pre-pandemic levels.
The latest challenge for food banks and pantries is rising inflation and increasing food prices. Food banks across the country are feeling the effects of inflation and supply chain disruptions, The Associated Press reported.
“We’ve seen our price of ground beef, which is such a staple, increase 27% in the last year. Vegetable oil is up 54%. Canned fruit is up 30%,” Pulling said.
Freight costs are up 25%. Pulling said the food bank has become more efficient, enabling it to distribute enough food for four families for every dollar donated because it buys food by the truckload. Much of the food is donated.
“But still we need funds to bring that food in, for the freight costs and the fuel and our labor and inventorying that food and getting it into our distribution system,” Pulling said.
The Farmers to Families Food Box program, started by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2020, ended in May. Pulling said the program supplied about 30% of the food bank’s provisions for a year.
“The net effect of all those factors has meant a more than tripling of what we are spending on food. We are now spending nearly $1 million every month on food, which is triple what we were spending in 2019,” Pulling said.
The food bank ordered 7,000 turkeys and nearly 6,000 turkey breasts for this year’s Thanksgiving. Those along with the trimmings were distributed to hundreds of food distribution centers and pantries.
Pulling said the food bank is also working to distribute more fresh produce and “culturally responsive food.”
A major boost has been financial and technical help from Google. The Food Bank of the Rockies is one of 20 food assistance organizations nationwide to receive a $50,000 grant from the tech giant.
Google has also worked with the food bank for the past year to help optimize its delivery routes and give technological support. The company’s chief business officer, Philipp Schindler, said in a blog that Google formed a team to work on issues of food waste and food insecurity, which have been compounded during the coronavirus crisis.
Google has expanded information about food banks and pantries in Google Search and Maps and developed new business profiles for food banks and soup kitchens. Another initiative aims to make information about the federal Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program easier to find by providing links to state eligibility guidelines and applications through a search of “SNAP benefits” or the name of the local program.
“That’s a very impactful grant at a time when Food Bank of the Rockies is depending on community support and financial gifts more than we ever have before,” Pulling said of the Google money. “That will enable us to distribute 200,000 meals.”
The grants recognize food banks that are innovative and Google reviewed hundreds of nonprofits to choose the recipients, Emily Ma, head of the company’s Food for Good, said in a statement.
“The Food Bank of the Rockies has consistently adopted new and innovative ways to get food to people who need it and we are proud to support their work,” Ma added.
News
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar on D Cale Makar: “He’s as good as anyone I’ve ever seen” on the offensive blueline
Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is beyond special. Inside the offensive blueline, he’s already a legend in coach Jared Bednar’s eyes.
“He’s as good as anyone I’ve ever seen,” Bednar, now the winningest coach in Avalanche history, said of Makar’s offensive abilities.
Bednar said that Wednesday night after Colorado extended its winning streak to six games with a 5-2 victory over the visiting Anaheim Ducks. Makar scored the first of five consecutive goals for the Avs, and it was his sixth tally in a four-game span.
Makar, who leads all NHL defensemen with eight goals on the season, had four shots on the night and if one more puck sneaked behind goalie John Gibson he would have joined a legend.
Only 2004 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Paul Coffee had three consecutive multiple-goal games as a defenseman. Makar entered Wednesday with two straight two-goal games and needed one more against the Ducks to become just the second D-man to do what Coffee did in 1986.
“He’s a special player and he’s hitting his stride, playing well and I think there’s an element to it where he’s shooting the puck more and there’s an element to it where he’s recognizing what teams are giving him and he’s moving into the right areas and making plays,” Bednar said of Makar. “I think he’s done a really nice job here recently, tonight especially, either distributing the puck when he should or shooting it when he should. Those decisions lead to good offensive-zone time, offensive-zone chances.
“He’s an elite player, especially in that position on the offensive-zone blueline. He’s as good as anyone I’ve ever seen.
Makar, a Norris Trophy finalist as the NHL’s best defenseman last season, is again atop the league in points-per-game among defensemen. He averaged a league-high 1.00 points per game in 2021 and is currently the leader at 1.14.
Colorado has 18 goals from defensemen, the most in the NHL, and coinciding with Makar’s recent surge has been the addition of defensive partner Devon Toews, who missed the first nine games of the season while recovering from off-season shoulder surgery.
Toews, who typically leads the Avs in ice time, has three goals and seven points in seven games.
“I like those two guys. They play together all the time. There is good chemistry, they move the puck well with each other,” Bednar said of his top pairing.
Footnotes. The Avs’ six-game winning streak is currently the longest in the NHL. Colorado, minus star center Nathan MacKinnon and his replacement J.T. Compher, has outscored its opponents 36-15 during the streak and leads the NHL in goals-per-game (4.06). … The Avs are 8-1-1 since beginning 2-4-0. … Colorado was just 1-of-7 on the power play against Anaheim but scored a man-advantage goal for the sixth consecutive game and is 10-for-28 (34.7%) in its six-game winning streak. … The Avs will travel to Dallas on Thursday afternoon and play the Stars on Friday. They complete a four-game week Saturday at home against the Nashville Predators.
Omar Kelly: Here’s what Dolphins have to do to defeat Panthers
Panther Protocol Secures $22M Funding in Public Sale
Black Friday Blake: Nets Baller Partners With Google To Help Launch the NBPA’s Traveling Holiday Pop-Up
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions: Everything you need to know about the Week 12 game before the Thanksgiving kickoff
Pandemic isn’t over, and neither is food banks’ high demand for services
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar on D Cale Makar: “He’s as good as anyone I’ve ever seen” on the offensive blueline
He’s been building a castle in the Colorado mountains for over 50 years. So what happens next?
“Not supposed to happen in your 20s”: Grieving young adults find support around virtual dinner tables
Floki Inu Striving Hard to Overtake Ultra Bearish SHIB and DOGE
Whiteness Strikes Again: Black Woman Says White Couple Attacked Her Outside Daycare, Police Did Nothing, Daycare Kicked Her Out
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
5 Health Tips For the New Year
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
What are the biggest health challenges facing youth and teens?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
5 Health Tips For the New Year
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
How to1 week ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?