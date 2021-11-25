News
Pandemic isn’t over, and neither is food banks’ high demand for services
The day before Thanksgiving, Lana Lopes was “in leggings and sweats” as she got ready to start loading boxes of food into the hundreds of vehicles expected to line up at the Colorado Community Church in Aurora.
Lopes is the coordinator of the church’s food pantry distribution, which takes place the second and fourth Wednesdays every month.
“You’d be amazed at how much food we put in those boxes,” Lopes said. “Those boxes are heavy. We get a good workout.”
The loads have been particularly heavy through the coronavirus pandemic. The number of cars driving up have ranged from 250 to 300 per distribution. After a dip as restrictions on businesses and events eased, Lopes said the numbers have spiked again.
Similar to the Food Bank of the Rockies, which partners with the church and more than 800 other organizations in Colorado and Wyoming, Lopes sees many people who never went to a food pantry before the pandemic.
“During the height of COVID, about 40% of the people served had never needed food assistance before then. We still continue to see people who had not previously turned to a food bank or pantry for help,” said Erin Pulling, president and CEO of the Denver-based Food Bank of the Rockies.
And like the Colorado Community Church, the food bank continues to respond to a high demand. Pulling said the Food Bank of the Rockies’ distribution volumes shot up 55% to 60% at the height of the pandemic and are hovering between 10% and 15% above pre-pandemic levels.
The latest challenge for food banks and pantries is rising inflation and increasing food prices. Food banks across the country are feeling the effects of inflation and supply chain disruptions, The Associated Press reported.
“We’ve seen our price of ground beef, which is such a staple, increase 27% in the last year. Vegetable oil is up 54%. Canned fruit is up 30%,” Pulling said.
Freight costs are up 25%. Pulling said the food bank has become more efficient, enabling it to distribute enough food for four families for every dollar donated because it buys food by the truckload. Much of the food is donated.
“But still we need funds to bring that food in, for the freight costs and the fuel and our labor and inventorying that food and getting it into our distribution system,” Pulling said.
The Farmers to Families Food Box program, started by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2020, ended in May. Pulling said the program supplied about 30% of the food bank’s provisions for a year.
“The net effect of all those factors has meant a more than tripling of what we are spending on food. We are now spending nearly $1 million every month on food, which is triple what we were spending in 2019,” Pulling said.
The food bank ordered 7,000 turkeys and nearly 6,000 turkey breasts for this year’s Thanksgiving. Those along with the trimmings were distributed to hundreds of food distribution centers and pantries.
Pulling said the food bank is also working to distribute more fresh produce and “culturally responsive food.”
A major boost has been financial and technical help from Google. The Food Bank of the Rockies is one of 20 food assistance organizations nationwide to receive a $50,000 grant from the tech giant.
Google has also worked with the food bank for the past year to help optimize its delivery routes and give technological support. The company’s chief business officer, Philipp Schindler, said in a blog that Google formed a team to work on issues of food waste and food insecurity, which have been compounded during the coronavirus crisis.
Google has expanded information about food banks and pantries in Google Search and Maps and developed new business profiles for food banks and soup kitchens. Another initiative aims to make information about the federal Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program easier to find by providing links to state eligibility guidelines and applications through a search of “SNAP benefits” or the name of the local program.
“That’s a very impactful grant at a time when Food Bank of the Rockies is depending on community support and financial gifts more than we ever have before,” Pulling said of the Google money. “That will enable us to distribute 200,000 meals.”
The grants recognize food banks that are innovative and Google reviewed hundreds of nonprofits to choose the recipients, Emily Ma, head of the company’s Food for Good, said in a statement.
“The Food Bank of the Rockies has consistently adopted new and innovative ways to get food to people who need it and we are proud to support their work,” Ma added.
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar on D Cale Makar: “He’s as good as anyone I’ve ever seen” on the offensive blueline
Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is beyond special. Inside the offensive blueline, he’s already a legend in coach Jared Bednar’s eyes.
“He’s as good as anyone I’ve ever seen,” Bednar, now the winningest coach in Avalanche history, said of Makar’s offensive abilities.
Bednar said that Wednesday night after Colorado extended its winning streak to six games with a 5-2 victory over the visiting Anaheim Ducks. Makar scored the first of five consecutive goals for the Avs, and it was his sixth tally in a four-game span.
Makar, who leads all NHL defensemen with eight goals on the season, had four shots on the night and if one more puck sneaked behind goalie John Gibson he would have joined a legend.
Only 2004 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Paul Coffee had three consecutive multiple-goal games as a defenseman. Makar entered Wednesday with two straight two-goal games and needed one more against the Ducks to become just the second D-man to do what Coffee did in 1986.
“He’s a special player and he’s hitting his stride, playing well and I think there’s an element to it where he’s shooting the puck more and there’s an element to it where he’s recognizing what teams are giving him and he’s moving into the right areas and making plays,” Bednar said of Makar. “I think he’s done a really nice job here recently, tonight especially, either distributing the puck when he should or shooting it when he should. Those decisions lead to good offensive-zone time, offensive-zone chances.
“He’s an elite player, especially in that position on the offensive-zone blueline. He’s as good as anyone I’ve ever seen.
Makar, a Norris Trophy finalist as the NHL’s best defenseman last season, is again atop the league in points-per-game among defensemen. He averaged a league-high 1.00 points per game in 2021 and is currently the leader at 1.14.
Colorado has 18 goals from defensemen, the most in the NHL, and coinciding with Makar’s recent surge has been the addition of defensive partner Devon Toews, who missed the first nine games of the season while recovering from off-season shoulder surgery.
Toews, who typically leads the Avs in ice time, has three goals and seven points in seven games.
“I like those two guys. They play together all the time. There is good chemistry, they move the puck well with each other,” Bednar said of his top pairing.
Footnotes. The Avs’ six-game winning streak is currently the longest in the NHL. Colorado, minus star center Nathan MacKinnon and his replacement J.T. Compher, has outscored its opponents 36-15 during the streak and leads the NHL in goals-per-game (4.06). … The Avs are 8-1-1 since beginning 2-4-0. … Colorado was just 1-of-7 on the power play against Anaheim but scored a man-advantage goal for the sixth consecutive game and is 10-for-28 (34.7%) in its six-game winning streak. … The Avs will travel to Dallas on Thursday afternoon and play the Stars on Friday. They complete a four-game week Saturday at home against the Nashville Predators.
He’s been building a castle in the Colorado mountains for over 50 years. So what happens next?
RYE — Jim Bishop shuffled slowly out onto the rickety metal bridge high atop the signature castle he’s been building in southern Colorado for more than half a century.
His back hunched, the wind whipping. Bishop stopped near the end of the bridge that leads to nowhere. He turned, grabbing the iron railing. A wry smile appeared on his face as he shook the bridge back and forth, his slight frame swaying in the cool mountain breeze.
“If I built it,” Bishop said, “I can sure walk on it.”
At 77, Bishop still has a wild side to him — the kind of attitude that tells you to keep building a castle in the middle of nowhere by hand and by yourself since 1969.
But what happens when the king of the castle can no longer rule?
Bishop Castle, one of Colorado’s quirkiest roadside attractions, is in the midst of a transitional period after decades of autocratic rule — a bridge without a clear destination.
Bishop beat the cancer that doctors thought he’d never overcome, but Parkinson’s disease has taken a toll on the builder. These days, he spends more of his time taking medication and resting by the fire than stacking stones, his son Dan having taken over day-to-day operations of Bishop’s magnum opus.
“Danny wants me to rest on my butt,” Jim Bishop said with a smile. “But if this probation goes too long, I’ll say, ‘Go to hell!’”
Dan Bishop isn’t sure what’s next for Bishop Castle since there are no blueprints, just a vision from the creator himself. He’s building a new gift shop to replace the one that burned down in 2018 and may eventually connect the bridge that leads to nowhere. He vows never to sell the land. But it all feels a bit weird to Dan. This isn’t his masterpiece.
“If someone picked up a Picasso and started painting on it,” he said, “then it’s not a Picasso anymore.”
The legend of Bishop Castle
Now in its seventh decade, Bishop Castle continues to wow visitors from its perch along Colorado 165 near the small town of Rye, nestled at 9,000 feet in the San Isabel National Forest.
By now, its origin story is the stuff of legend: Bishop says he bought the 2.5-acre plot of land at 15 years old for $450 as a way to escape from Pueblo. Over the next 10 years, he and his father Willard began laying the groundwork for a family cabin, using stones from nearby mountains.
As they built, neighbors remarked that the building looked awfully like a castle. Bishop’s father wanted nothing to do with a project of that magnitude, but Jim Bishop saw something there. So he continued to build… and build… and build.
On his website, Bishop claims his castle is the country’s — and maybe even the world’s — largest one-man project, though he’s only been on a plane twice in his life.
The castle is hardly a local secret anymore. It’s featured on travel sites like Tripadvisor and has been promoted on countless travel lists — “13 of the most Instagramable locations in Colorado” or “Ten Weird and Wonderful Colorado Attractions.”
“We don’t have a lot going on,” said Deb Adams, Custer County’s tourism chair, with a laugh. “Bishop Castle is one of our main attractions in Custer County. It’s such a unique architectural phenomenon — just the history of how it was built, how quirky it is.”
On a recent November day, the air unusually mild under an overcast sky, Bishop came to his castle ready to work — at least for a short while. His current project consists of building a wall around the entire property, a task that will take him the rest of his life, he said.
Visitors from El Salvador stopped Bishop to take pictures with him in front of his life’s work and he happily obliged.
“They’re more likely to donate if I do,” Bishop said with a smile.
After loading up his yellow wheelbarrow, Bishop slowly pushed it down the hill, pausing at the bottom to rest. Clad in a blue, stained “Jim Bishop” polo shirt and worn jeans, the builder remarked that his joints feel “real good” today — though one of his hands was visibly swollen, an ace bandage wrapped around it.
“I’m getting younger,” he said.
With great care, Bishop tossed the rocks on top of one another. He’s adapted with age, learning to pivot on his feet to save himself steps.
Bishop looked across the two-lane road. He walks over there occasionally to pick up trash, the same place where his 4-year-old son, Roy, died in a tree-felling accident more than 30 years ago.
“He’s safe,” Bishop said. “He’s in heaven.”
Bishop is not a religious man — he doesn’t believe in it, much like his feelings on the White House — but he talks about God often.
“I’m God just by doing this,” he said. “We’re all gods.”
The castle has been host to some 350 weddings over the years, Bishop guessed. All he asks for is a small deposit to reserve the day, otherwise the place is yours. The castle has always been free — partly out of kindness and partly because the building can’t be insured.
Its magnificence — the stained-glass windows in the chapel, the ornate, twisting metal staircases, the menacing dragon’s head — belies the fact that it’s still an open construction site. Metal hangs low through arched entrances, small ropes cordon off areas where one could fall dozens of feet to the ground with a simple misstep.
There have been no serious injuries at the castle, the Bishops said — though one woman did die from a heart attack on a buttress near the castle’s base.
Raves, drugs and a wedding gone wrong
While the castle has become one of Custer County’s most prominent attractions, the builder’s relationship with local officials over the years has been… complicated.
Bishop started construction on the castle before the county had zoning laws, said Jackie Hobby, a Custer County planning and zoning official.
“We don’t, at this point in time, have any apparent issues with them,” she said.
Bishop said county officials have mostly left him alone over the years — though that omits some relatively consequential details.
When Jim and his wife, Phoebe, were going through some struggles in the late 1990s, she started dancing at nightclubs, Dan Bishop said. Jim wanted his wife at the castle, so what did they do? They brought the party to Bishop Castle.
And by party, Bishop meant raves. Three-day, drug-filled benders with as many as 1,500 people that began on Friday night and didn’t stop until Sunday afternoon. Ravers once built a human wall on the highway, just because, Dan Bishop said. Mosh pits formed on the third level of the castle.
“People were literally passing out upside-down, sleeping in the middle of the yard,” Dan said. “Tourists would come Saturday morning and find these drunk and high partiers littering the landscape. That was a really bizarre time in the existence of Bishop Castle.”
These parties drew the ire of neighbors, and got the attention of county commissioners and law enforcement officials, who received complaints on everything from trespassing and public urination to overt drug use and excessive noise, The Denver Post reported in a 1998 story about the raves.
“I’ve had people tell me they are afraid to go outside of their homes on weekends because of the types of clientele he has, and they’re afraid to go and leave their home vacant,” Custer County Commissioner Cleo Day told The Post at the time. “That’s not fair to the surrounding residents.”
The county eventually got a court-ordered injunction to stop the debauchery.
But in 2002, a wedding-turned-rave provided one of the most dramatic moments in the castle’s storied history — one that could have ended the entire project.
The way Dan tells it, some ravers wanted to get around the injunction, so they threw a wedding at the castle instead. That wedding turned into an all-night party.
“They refused to stop,” Dan said. “And it turned into a gunfight.”
Dan said he “made a noise with a shotgun” to get people to leave. “The next thing you know, it’s a two-year battle with the court system over 17 felonies.”
Dan and his father were charged with a host of felony menacing counts. They went all the way to trial, with a Custer County jury finding Jim not guilty on all charges. Dan was acquitted on 16 of the 17 counts, receiving 30 days in jail and two years of probation for reckless endangerment, court records show.
“I was happy to serve my 30 days,” Dan Bishop said.
The castle is the way it is today — “a nice, calm, do-what-you-want experience,” Dan said — because of what he went through during that seven-day trial.
“It’s been a life!” Dan said with a laugh.
Tom Flower, a current Custer County commissioner, chuckled when a Post reporter said they were calling about Bishop Castle.
Flower likes to tell people that if they want the real Bishop Castle experience, “holler for Jim and tell him you think the government is doing a good job. He’ll lose his mind.”
There are numerous signs outside the castle that let visitors know exactly how Bishop goes about his life, and he frequently goes off on diatribes about various government entities and their, err, disfunction or alleged sinister dealings.
“You might experience foul language!” one sign reads outside the castle. “You might experience strongly expressive behavior!”
Roadside America, an online guide to offbeat tourist attractions, added a disclaimer on the bottom of its Bishop Castle entry, saying: “Bishop’s Castle may look like Hogwarts, but Jim Bishop is no cuddly Dumbledore. He’s a tough-talking man with strong beliefs, and sometimes he expresses them bluntly and loudly. If you or your children want to avoid potentially offensive rants, you may want to steer clear.”
Bishop was arrested in 2016 and charged with a series of bias-motivated crimes after authorities say he repeatedly yelled a racial slur and threatened a group of Black tourists visiting his castle, according to a Custer County Sheriff’s Office incident report. A jury acquitted him on all charges, court records show.
What’s next for Bishop Castle?
When he’s not working, Jim Bishop likes to sit by the campfire on the site of the not-yet-built gift shop next to the castle with his dog Marley, an excitable brown spaniel.
He pulled out old pictures of Phoebe, who died of cancer three years ago. They were married 50 years, and Bishop invokes her name often. He recalled the time Phoebe took a halogen light miles away to test how far you could see from the top of the castle.
They used to discuss who would play each other in a movie of their lives — Bishop pulling for Catherine Zeta-Jones to portray Phoebe, while she quipped that he should be played by Clint Eastwood.
After a few minutes, tears streamed down his cheek, Bishop’s body shaking slightly.
“She did a lot for me, I’ll tell you,” Bishop said quietly, looking at a younger portrait of his wife. “Guess I’ll put ’em back in the case now.”
As he and Phoebe both fought their own forms of cancer, “I felt like dying then,” Bishop said. “But God had more plans for me.”
With his cancer gone, it’s Parkinson’s and bipolar disorder that have led Bishop to cede the castle’s reins to his son.
He holds out his palms.
“See? No shakes,” Bishop said.
But Dan Bishop has had to put his father on a type of probation — changing the code on the Bobcat construction vehicle and taking his father’s car keys to save him from himself.
“I think his mind will go before his body,” Dan said. “Dad lives in a fantasy world sometimes.”
His father goes through spells of mania that he can’t control, even ending up in court recently after he fought someone over crayons at a behavioral health unit.
“I’m a diagnosed manic, but not a maniac!” Jim Bishop said with a laugh.
Dan sold his house in Pueblo and moved in with his father to provide more care. A granddaughter has started caring for Jim once a week.
One of Jim’s three surviving children, Dan said he’s “known in his heart that I’d take over here.”
Still, he acknowledged that “this one here is a drastic transition.” He’s got the gift shop on the docket and hopes to add a six-table eatery, too. Perhaps he’ll install a button visitors could press that would give information on different parts of the castle. Dan doesn’t plan to hire a crew to do any of the work — that’s not in the Bishops’ nature.
But even as Dan takes on more and more of the operations, Jim Bishop is still here multiple days a week, lugging bright yellow wheelbarrows full of rocks. Despite the probation, Dan doesn’t fret about his father continuing to work.
“If he dies doing that, that wouldn’t be the worst way to go,” he said. “Sometimes I wonder if I’m going to go looking for him and find him dead.”
Dan disagrees with his father’s technique of dry-stacking rocks to build the wall around the castle. But he doesn’t intervene — he just lets his dad keep doing what he’s been doing.
“Who am I to tell him not to build a castle, right?” Dan said.
“Not supposed to happen in your 20s”: Grieving young adults find support around virtual dinner tables
Rey Sosa felt the weight of loneliness after losing his mother to COVID-19 in July 2020.
The 26-year-old Englewood resident started looking for a community for grief support. He signed up for an online group but found himself to be the only person younger than 50, the only man and among others mourning the loss of their cat or job.
Sosa said he didn’t want to minimize anyone’s pain, but losing his only living parent at 26 felt like a far different experience than losing a job.
“The grief wasn’t the same,” Sosa said. “I walked away thinking this is a very alienating experiencing. I didn’t think there were people who could relate.”
Young adulthood can be an especially isolating age to handle such a loss, experts said. The Dinner Party, a national grief network made up of young adults with a Colorado component, targets the issues facing that demographic.
“I was the first person in my peer group to lose someone in my life,” said 25-year-old Aggie Fitch, communications manager for The Dinner Party, whose brother died in a motorcycle accident when she was a senior in high school. “People had lost a grandparent they weren’t close to or a pet and tried to equate things, and that can really hurt and your peers just don’t really have the words or know how to show up for you the best they can. And what was most helpful for me was being around others who got it.”
People in their 20s and 30s can be among the first of their friends to go through a magnificent loss, meaning their typical support group might not know how to be there for them, said Alan Wolfelt, a Northern Colorado-based grief counselor and founder of the Center for Loss and Life Transition.
“This age group is very much at risk for potential lack of support,” Wolfelt said. “Their peers are often developmentally experiencing high levels of assumed invulnaeralbity, the epitome of ‘I’m going to live forever.’”
Loss resources often are allocated toward children experiencing grief — camps or support through school — and typical bereavement groups gear toward older adults, Wolfelt said.
Sosa, along with more than 90 Coloradans and thousands nationwide, turned to The Dinner Party, a national organization with local groups providing grief support for people age 21 to 45 who have lost a significant person in their life. Some Dinner Party participants are paired in groups — virtual dinner parties for the time being because of COVID-19 — while others are paired one-on-one with a buddy anywhere across the world with a similar loss experience.
“A very common Dinner Party experience is being so excited that someone you’re meeting has this sad story of grief just like you but being sorry there’s a club, so it’s this thrill and sorrow,” Fitch said.
Elena Lopez Del Carril said she was impressed with the way The Dinner Party paired her with someone whose grief story so closely paralleled her own. That buddy lives in the United Kingdom, but their stories were similar: Their fathers died weeks apart this past summer, the 20-somethings are both the youngest in their families and live at home with their mothers.
Lopez Del Carril, a 23-year-old Broomfield resident, said having someone to talk with who understands what she’s going through has been a source of relief and comfort following her father’s death after a lung cancer diagnosis that led to a host of other health problems.
“For example, on my father’s birthday on Aug. 11th, none of my closest friends reached out to see how I was doing — not out of spite, but I think just from never experiencing this themselves in our 20s,” she said. “However, my grief buddy, knowing how hard it was going to be, did reach out. It’s little things like that that make me grateful for The Dinner Party.”
Lopez Del Carril said she talks with her new friend regularly every few weeks, usually for hour-long conversations, and they ping each other during rough days. Thoughts of her dad — an outgoing, loud Argentinian with a penchant for snazzy clothes — are constantly at the forefront of her mind, but she worries about burdening others with her grief or talking too much about him.
Lopez Del Carril said she knows her exuberant father who was always the life of the party would want her to enjoy her youth, but her grief has deeply changed her.
“I feel like I’m a middle-aged woman stuck in a 23-year-old body,” she said. “Right now, it’s really exhausting thinking of going out and my social battery is on low.”
Grief counselor Wolfelt said society often rushes those grieving to move on or get over it, and that many are uncomfortable and avoid addressing loss.
“We’re a mourning-avoidant, emotion-phobic culture,” Wolfelt said. “We give people three days off work or school, and it better be a biological, nuclear family relative who’s passed if we’re doing that. It’s often more important in our culture to get people back to work or school rather than them healing their soul.”
Laura McCommons, 40, said she had barely discussed losing her mom as a teen until she found The Dinner Party in 2019 shortly after moving from Florida to Colorado and looking for friendship. McCommons was searching online for a group offering get-to-know-you dinner parties with people in your community when she accidentally found The Dinner Party and realized it scratched an itch she’d been ignoring for decades.
“I never felt like I had anybody to reach out to who understood what I was going through,” McCommons said.
The Highlands Ranch resident showed up for her first in-person dinner before the pandemic worried others would judge her because her loss was years ago.
“They were so open and welcoming,” McCommons said. “We all went around and shared our story. I bawled, and it was so weird for me because I thought I should be fine 25 years removed. Everyone else was crying. It was just incredible to be able to share and not feel the judgment society sometimes makes you feel — ‘Oh you should be over that by now.’”
Since her first meeting, McCommons said she has participated in virtual dinners with her group, been paired with a one-on-one buddy and met her crew for outdoor picnics so they could stay connected during the pandemic.
“This is such a great resource, and we’ve formed such great bonds,” McCommons said.
Wolfelt said “time heals all wounds” is a misguided phrase because the bereaved must engage in mourning and actively participate in their healing process rather than believe things will magically get better after a certain number of years.
Sosa said he is working through his anger about COVID-19 and the loss of both parents at a young age with the help of his Dinner Party buddy and a mental health professional.
“This is not supposed to happen in your 20s,” Sosa said. “The assumption is we’re adults now, and we should know how to take care of ourselves, but I’d like to think if my parents were alive, I’d be asking them questions and utilize them and I don’t have that. I had to grow up really fast.”
Sosa and his grief buddy usually talk about their daily lives and updates, sometimes not even mentioning their grief.
“In our conversation, we know the story already so we don’t bring it up or we know the context,” he said. “That’s what makes these connections really impactful is there isn’t that awkward avoidance. We’re in the same place.”
