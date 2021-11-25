Connect with us

Bitcoin

Panther Protocol Secures $22M Funding in Public Sale

Published

1 min ago

on

Panther Protocol Secures $22M Funding in Public Sale
  • Panther is vital for practically all DeFi customers.
  • It envisions a private-by-default decentralized environment.

Through its Public Sale, Panther Protocol generated over $22 million for end-to-end privacy for DeFi and Web3 users across public blockchains. The sum raised now stands at $32 million. Panther has received approximately $500M in interest in the DeFi market.

Furthermore, Panther is vital for practically all DeFi customers who want to safeguard their financial data and conduct secure bitcoin transactions. Panther currently builds on Ethereum, NEAR, Polygon and Elrond.

Private-by-default Decentralized Environment

Panther would enable developers to include privacy features in their products without requiring a specialist staff of cryptographers and privacy tech professionals. It envisions a private-by-default decentralized environment that releases value trapped between blockchains.

Panther Protocol CEO and co-founder Oliver Gale:

“This raise as part of our public sale demonstrates a huge demand for an interoperable, compliance compatible privacy protocol.”

The Duo further added:

“We are grateful for this overwhelming interest in our project and are confident that this signals the importance of Panther’s mission – enhancing freedom and privacy for DeFi and Web3.”

The company offered a chance through a public sale that allows for more community involvement in an end-to-end privacy protocol for DeFi and Web3 users.

Panther Protocol co-founder Anish Mohammed comments:

“As with duality of light, privacy has a dual nature, we are in the history of privacy where we are just reconciling, privacy’s dual nature. Panther protocol has managed to allow both privacy and authenticity, by combining zero knowledge proof systems and selective disclosures.”

Its experts have grown from 3 to over 33 professionals in cybersecurity, cryptography, and blockchain engineering fields. The team has also grown in the fields of game theory, DeFi, ecosystem development, and technology commercialization. Moreover, their marketing team is all set to explode with new events and offerings in the upcoming months.

