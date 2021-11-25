Tech
Paris Hilton – Arrogance or Branding?
Paris Hilton has recently been figured on every tabloid and every internet web site devoted to who’s who in Hollywood. What drew the media’s attention to Paris Hilton was that she had a trial and then was found guilty for driving under the influence and then driving with a suspended license.
Paris Hilton during all her problems with the justice displayed an arrogant attitude telling the judge who tried her that she did not have time to read the notice that told her that her driver’s license was suspended. Judge Sauer who heard the case did not buy into any of what Paris Hilton was serving him. In fact, by sentencing the rich heiress to a jail sentence, he emphasized that no one is above the law, no matter how rich and famous.
Paris Hilton’s attitude in court and in life in general is often perceived as arrogant and contempt. It is easy to realize where she got the attitude from in the first place. Often, her parents have popped into a Hotel without announcing themselves and then demanded red carpet service, disregarding anyone and everyone present. Paris Hilton’s parents are also known to have displayed arrogance and showing no respect or gratitude to the lower people who served them.
Paris Hilton has been raised by her parents telling her she is the most important person in the world. Her attitude and way of living reflects her profound disregard for other human beings and her life is devoted to her own pleasures. Will living in such a shallow way prove to be a valuable life or will we witness a Paris Hilton who changes her way of life in the future? Time will tell.
The question arises now: “will a jail sentence change and improve Paris Hilton’s behavior?”
Retrophilia – The Love of All Things Retro
The word “Retro” implies that something is old fashioned, timeless or classic. The word itself is Latin, it is used as a prefix and means ‘backwards’ or ‘in the past’. This application can be seen in words such as “retrospective” meaning a nostalgic view of the past and “retrograde” referring to a movement toward the past rather than progress toward the future. Most people will have heard the word “Retro” associated with the fifties era but it is relevant to a much broader spectrum of cultural, social and artistic applications. To describe something as retro is to assign it a positive label of quirkiness or charisma but also to infer that although it is no longer obtainable it is still highly desirable.
You will find the word “Retro” associated with many areas of popular culture such as fashion, art, sport, music and erotica. In the 1960’s the usage of the word “Retro” increased when the American Space Program used it to describe a rocket which generates thrust in a direction opposite to that of the spacecraft’s motion in orbit, hence the “retrograde rocket”. Other such examples are “Retro Chic” encompassing old fashioned styles such as poodle skirts from the 1950’s.
Retro Art, also referred to as Retro Clipart, is derived from pop art which was developed in the 1940’s and 1950’s. Retro Art usually refers specifically to advertising artwork created during that period. Printing technology was in it’s infancy at that time and the majority of printed materials were restricted to one colour. It was these limitations that drove professional illustrators to develop a style of artwork which was striking and could be reproduced easily within the restraints of the industry’s technology at that time. The development of retro art was also influenced by the Art Nouveau revolution in France at the turn of the century. Art Nouveau, although disliked by art experts at the time, featured highly simplified drawings. Following this came Russian Constructivism during the Bolshevik Revolution which gave true weight to the trend of graphic simplification and which then contributed to the Art Deco movement in the 1920’s. By the 1930’s professional artists had abandoned line shading techniques such as cross-hatcing and stippling altogether and embraced the style of having pure black or white regions.
Retro music referred commonly to dance music in the U.S. during the 1990’s and was originally known as New Wave music. The advancement of electronic equipment during this era contributed to the popularization of electronic music, a departure from traditional and electromechanical instruments. Although this drove its movement into the mainstream not all dance music at that time was considered Retro music. Dance music and the psychedelic style, trance, psytrance etc. are still very much alive and kicking today. Nowadays, retro music only refers to music from the retro period.
Retro erotica can be classified as modern photography in an older style. This distinguishes it from vintage erotica which is actual period photographs or films. Retro erotica is typically photographic hardcore pornography or non-naked pinup images. It dates from the 1970’s, sometimes earlier and features specific styles of lingerie such as bullet bras, garters or girdles as well as hairstyles, props and makeup from that era.
Retro sports garments are sought after items usually from the 1970’s and 1980’s and include items such as football jackets, jerseys and t-shirts with previous club logos. Their designs usually recall the past by using colour combinations and lines in the sides representative of those periods. One such example is the FIFA World Cup held in Mexico in 1970. Retro sports garments are so popular now that brands including Puma, Nike and Adidas have divisions dedicated to this trend, and not to be excluded from this lucrative market some football, basketball and baseball clubs have also reintroduced their former garments for sale.
In this world of rapidly changing modern technology it is perhaps surprising to learn that retrogaming, gaming on vintage computers or vintage game consoles, is fast becoming a popular pastime. Retro gamers are commonly using outdated systems such as Atari 2600, Dreamcast and Nintendo Entertainment System. The Atari 2600 video game console was released in October 1977. It has been credited with promoting the use of microprocessor-based hardware and cartridges which use game code. Actually it was the Fairchild Channel F that first used this format but it was the Atari 2600 which familiarized the gaming world with the plug-in concept.
The desire for a sense of nostalgia, though unsentimental, is the driving force behind all things retro. It links us to specific times and trends in history and reminds us of where we came from. Retro is inspiring, educational and sometimes frivolous. It allows us to reminisce in the comfort of our very modern lives and to explore the trends, technology, fashions and attitudes of the good old days.
In the words of the American poet Walt Whitman (1819-1892) “The Past – the dark unfathomed retrospect! The teeming gulf – the sleepers and the shadows! The past! the infinite greatness of the past! For what is the present after all but a growth out of the past?”
A Haven for Creative Artists – The Greenbrier Valley in West Virginia Has a Creative Mind of Its Own
People often pride themselves in having “minds of their own”; but what about places? A good character study can enthrall, mesmerize — a strong portrayal of personality can stun, captivate, intrigue. But who says the main character must be a person? Why not let a bustling city, yarn-spinning town or lazy locale take center stage — play the protagonist, and even tell a success story?
The Greenbrier Valley in southeastern West Virginia, home to old-time mountaineers, middle-class business folks, lawyers, academicians, and people of rather high net worth in search of some peace and quiet in the pure mountain air — is a place of simple, rare beauty with much to tell. For this reason, it is also a haven for creative artists. Writers, musicians, painters, sculptors, photographers, and makers of crafts from the U.S. as well as abroad come to experience the poignancy, joy, laughter and sorrow reflected in the local folklore, mountain music, and breathtaking colors of hazy sunrise and brilliant sunset mixed with the vibrant hues of the countryside terrain.
Just a few years ago, a visit to the county schools was a truly unique experience. The student population was made up of town kids, kids from farms throughout the county, and the children of families who had lived sparse, but enduring existences in sometimes isolated mountain regions for many years. Mountaineer customs were different. Mountain language was fun — but it took some getting used to, and much was never explained, or left unsaid. But, those shy, silent children had much to tell. One current local resident, now a teacher in her 50’s, remembers being somewhat in awe of one quiet, wide-eyed boy who told of his family’s home being part wooden house with a red-dirt floor, and part cave; but his older brother had recently installed a color TV set. — The teacher, then a schoolgirl, was jealous at the time, since her family still had a black-and-white TV at home…. Now the schools are large and consolidated, with a quality of sophistication both built-in and acquired.
In years past, the railroads were still very important to the area. With regular and frequent stops at the Victorian style wooden stations in White Sulphur Springs and Ronceverte, the next valley town to Lewisburg, they carried lumber, coal, cattle, produce and passengers en route to neighboring or distant locations. Residents say it was always comforting to hear the train whistle, foggy on the misted night air — and much fun to get to take a trip in the jostling, clacking passenger cars. — Last year, some visitors took Amtrak from White Sulphur to New York, and while waiting at the station for the train to arrive, a group of well-dressed guests at the Greenbrier Hotel were happily out on the tracks placing nickels and quarters on the open rails, so the incoming train could flatten the coins into pendants. (The onlookers’ main concern was that the train would flatten the guests, instead!) But, they all scurried back to the platform and safety, just in time.
Braver souls used to fly in small commercial planes, or even two-or-four-seaters, from the small airport near White Sulphur and the Greenbrier Hotel. The only problem there was that on foggy, snowy or ice-coated days, you might not make it over the first mountain ridge; and incoming planes often passed-up landing, heading on to the next available landing field. Old-timers tell tales of the first airplane owners in the area. — Often farmers or landowners with a curiosity about piloting a plane, but completely untrained, they would purchase a plane, ask for directions and general flying instructions; then get in the plane and fly home — or at least what they perceived to be home. Needless to say, some of them finally got there by another means of transportation, and much later than expected. — But well-wishing neighbors would leave lanterns burning outside, well into the night, hoping to bring each fledgling pilot down to earth safely. Now, the modern Greenbrier Valley Airport near Lewisburg has capacity for large commercial jets, as well as small, two-engine models. And no one pilots without a legitimate license! (But the fog and ice can still impede one’s progress over the first mountain ridge on snowy winter days. And sometimes you decide this side of the mountain looks good enough, change your plans, and stay home.)
White Sulphur Springs hosts the Greenbrier Hotel with its healing natural springs water, golf and tennis and horseback riding facilities, cool rolling grounds and tall, overhanging maples, oaks and evergreens that bow and lean close in the breeze — a tease to the curious newcomer, full of questions and wishing the trees could talk. The Greenbrier now sports a growing community of elegant, luxurious new homes on the well-landscaped site of its former golf course; while just a hillside or two away, you can find a cozy, well-seasoned log cabin, a bit worn, but still in use. And on the front porch is an elderly, white-haired man playing banjo with his small great-granddaughter beside him, strumming the strings of a cherry wood dulcimer. While from the distant interstate, you hear faint, persistent rhythms of rock music and modern country songs drifting out from the open windows of passing cars. And even the Greenbrier Ghost from centuries past comes forward in time to make current appearances for delighted (and spooked) audiences at the Greenbrier Valley Theater productions!
Yes, the Greenbrier Valley has a creative mind of its own — embracing the past, present and future in a single gesture, smile, word or glance, as it reaches out warmly to greet you. For, after all, an enchanted visiting creative artist could become a productive artist in residence — and the wind whispering softly through the trees will try to persuade you so.
Ellen Gilmer, copyright 2005
Mother Goose Investigations – How Far it is to Babylon?
How far is it to Babylon? According to the poem, 3 score and 10 (or 70 miles). Babylon is present day Iraq.
Places that 70 miles from Iraq are present day Syria, present day Turkey, Iran (previously Persia of course), Kuwait and Jordan. Given the questioner uses miles and miles are Roman, this suggest Roman occupied Jordan.
Babylon in the New Testament either refers to Rome, or refers to an evil place. The Rastafarian word combines these meanings and makes Babylon mean an oppressive system.
But this still may not be the what the rhyme means.
What is important is what happens next in the rhyme. That you can get to by candlelight and back again. This surely rules it out as a real place.
Though 70 miles is not far today, it would be difficult to get that far at night time. It should be pointed out you are travelling holding a candle-this surely means walking. Something is certainly wrong here…
Well the English version seems to be about walking, the Scots version seems to be about a horse and the questioner needing to have bright spurs-what that has to do with travelling fast is not sure.
It seems that Babylon is any far away (or seemingly far away city) like Timbuktu of today. How many people know that Timbuktu is in Mali? Not many, to most it is just a convenient far away place.
Another theory is that Babylon is a corruption of Baby land-this does not particularly hold up. It does seem that the name Babylon came from Babel, to talk. This refers to the legend of a (Babylonian) tower which fell down because everyone spoke different languages.
It seems that the place the traveller goes to seems a bit more real than that. Whatever it is about, its a rhyme about the mysteries of travel.
