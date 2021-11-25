Celebrities
Priyanka Chopra Jokes About Her ‘10 Year Age Gap’ With Husband Nick Jonas In Hilarious Roast Clip
Priyanka Chopra put her comedy skills on display and joked about her age gap with Nick Jonas in Netflix’s ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast.’
Priyanka Chopra showed off her comedy prowess in a Jonas Brothers Netflix special. The actress, 39, joined several other celebrities for a roast of her husband Nick Jonas and his brothers and bandmates Joe and Kevin for Jonas Brothers Family Roast, available to stream now. Priyanka did not hold back, even joking about the 10-year age gap between her and her 29-year-old husband, who she wed in 2018.
“I am honored and so thrilled, actually tickled, to be here tonight to roast my husband Nick Jonas and his brothers, whose names I can never remember,” Priyanka began her roast. “I’m from India, a country rich in culture, in music, and entertainment, so clearly the Jonas Brothers didn’t make it over there.” The star then addressed the age difference between her and her husband.
“Nick and I have a 10-year age gap, we do,”Priyanka said. “And there are many ’90s pop culture references he doesn’t understand, and I have to explain them to him, which is fine because we teach other.” She continued, “He showed me how to use TikTok, for example, and I teach him what a successful acting career looks like.”
She then joked about Nick’s vanity. “Seriously, I want to talk about how much I love my husband and one of the things I love about my husband is how much we have in common,” Priyanka said. “You know, for instance, we’re both totally, completely, wholly obsessed, and I mean obsessed, with Nick Jonas. We love Nick Jonas. He’s our favorite.”
The actress then got sincere and joked about a pregnancy. “In all sincerity, I love that I married a man who, like myself, values family. If you don’t know, we’re the only couple who doesn’t have kids yet, which is why I’m excited to make this announcement,” Priyanka said, adding, “Nick and I are expecting… to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow!” Her husband laughed and admitted, “I was a bit concerned.”
Nick isn’t the only brother who was brutally roasted in the special. Joe’s wife Sophie Turner had NSFW jokes about her husband and his brothers’ infamous purity rings. “I know this is a roast, and you all think I should be going after them, but I think we need to set the record straight here,” the Game of Thrones alum said. “No, the rings weren’t a good idea. Yes, as a gesture they’re laughably, toe-curlingly lame.”
She added, “But remember: This was about more than a gesture. This was about faith. This was about principle. This was about taking a stand and setting an example. Look, Joe Jonas wasn’t just sticking his fingers in some dumb metal rings. He was sticking his fingers in costars, actresses, and even a supermodel or two.”
Kate Hudson’s Parents: Everything To Know About Her Relationship With Mom Goldie Hawn & Stepdad Kurt Russell
Although Kate Hudson has been estranged from her biological father, Bill Hudson, for many years, she still recalls a wonderful childhood thanks to mom Goldie Hawn and stepdad Kurt Russell. Find out all about Kate’s family unit here!
Kate Hudson, 42, is an actress, businesswoman, and writer who rose to prominence in the early 2000s with her Oscar-nominated turn as Penny Lane in the film Almost Famous. The famous star herself didn’t fall too far from the Hollywood tree as her mother, Goldie Hawn, 76, and father, Bill Hudson, 72, made names for themselves in show business. Although Goldie and Bill divorced in 1982 after having Kate and her younger brother, Oliver Hudson, 45, Kate was still raised with a prominent father figure in her life with stepdad Kurt Russell, 70, whom Goldie began dating in the early ’80s and hasn’t split from since.
Find out more about Kate’s parents, both biological and not, here!
Kate’s mother, Goldie Hawn
Goldie’s lookalike daughter Kate obviously got her acting and performing skills from her mom — not to mention her sunny disposition and upbeat personality. Goldie, an actress, producer, and singer, initially rose to stardom during the mid-’60s on the sketch comedy show Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In. She was then quickly recognized as a serious actress after taking home an Oscar for her performance in 1969’s Cactus Flower and continued making star turns in movies like Shampoo (1975) and Private Benjamin (1980).
“I never though about the kind of support I had because it just felt like who we were,” Kate also told PEOPLE in September. “Mom was so available to being my greatest cheerleader. She made a lot of sacrifices, this one!” The mother-of-three added how Goldie’s being “conscious of her health” helped pave the way for her healthy and balanced lifestyle and also influenced the way she parented. “The best advice [she] ever gave me was when I was pregnant with Ryder and I was getting sad and I was like, ‘Why am I getting so sad?’ and [she] said ‘The second they leave they don’t belong to you anymore.’”
Goldie also praised Kate for having “a lot of patience” and “critical thinking” as a mom during the interview, noting how proud she was of her daughter’s ability to be a strong parent. “Your children are your greatest teachers and, as a parent, you should be available to learn,” Goldie shared.
While speaking with Rachel Ray on her eponymous talk show in 2016, Kate also revealed the way her mom helped her get through a tough time. “My mom took me through this visual experience where she asked me to squint my eyes very small and try to look at everything as if I’m looking at it for the first time,” she shared. “What happened was I realized it kind of calmed my system down and it made me less reactive, less emotional, and it make me kind of enjoy the experience of where I was at that moment.”
The Bride Wars actress continued, “To have a mom like that to be able to give you those tools is a really special thing and I think there’s a lot of people who would like to have those tools in their life.”
Kate’s stepfather, Kurt Russell
Although Kurt Russell is not Kate’s biological father, he served as a dutiful father figure her whole life after he and Goldie and Kurt began dating in 1983. Like Goldie, Kurt began his acting career at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1980s as a popular anti-hero figure, starring in numerous John Carpenter films like the 1981 dystopian action thriller Escape From New York.
Speaking with Howard Stern in 2016, Kate discussed her life growing up with Kurt and how big a role he played in her life. “I have a great family, I have a beautiful mother, I have a stepfather who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that we didn’t know our dad,” she said on the program.
She went on to praise Kurt’s “dependability” as a father figure while she was growing up, always being there as a reliable parent even when he had a lot going on as an actor. “I think that people can do a lot of things and they can be very successful and they can still be a really good parent because I was raised that way. Kurt is not a perfect man — no one is. But that trust I got from him in terms of his dependability was just priceless for me.
When promoting his 2016 movie Deepwater Horizon (in which Kate also played a role), Kurt discussed his “proud dad moments” he had while raising Kate as his own daughter. “When she was doing plays in school and stuff Goldie and I would look at her and think, ‘We know what she’s gonna do!’ There was no question about that,” he gushed during the interview. “You’re always proud of your kids. As they get older and they actually take it into their livelihood and, in Kate’s case, so quickly become extremely good at it. To be nominated for an Academy Award at 21-year-old you gotta be doing something right!”
The 70-year-old went on to praise Kate’s talents as a “serious businesswoman” (Kate is the co-founder of activewear and lifestyle brand Fabletics) and gushed about her having “no fear” when it comes to branching out into other passions. “Acting is still something she loves dearly and loves to do,” he shared, sweetly sharing how “happy” he was to have a moment together in the action flick.
Kate’s biological father, Bill Hudson
Although Kate has a healthy and strong relationship with her mom and stepdad, the same doesn’t really apply to her biological father, Bill Hudson. The 72-year-old is an musician and actor who was a vocalist in the group The Hudson Brothers in the ’60s — ab band he formed with his two younger brothers Brett and Mark. He had a brief acting career and became involved with Goldie in the ’70s until the two filed for divorce in 1980 and officially separated two years later. Kate and her brother, Oliver, have remained estranged from their father pretty much since Goldie began seriously dating Kurt in the ’80s.
“I think that estrangement is unfortunately quite common,” Kate said in an interview with TODAY in January. “I think it’s important for people to talk about that… if they can’t reconnect or if it’s too challenging, that it’s OK, right? Kate went on to share that her feelings around the issue are not a new thing, but “a 41-year-old issue” she continues to deal with.
After Kate’s brother Oliver shared a spiteful Father’s Day post in 2015 in which he posted a photo of himself, Kate, and Bill and wrote “Happy abandonment day” in the caption, Bill fought back by slamming Goldie for pitting their children against him. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Bill claimed Goldie made him the villain once she began dating Kurt.
“When we split up, she never had a bad word to say about me,” Bill, who claimed that Hawn cheated on him and wanted an open marriage, said. “But when Kurt came on the scene, the narrative changed and I became the big, bad wolf. I would say to her ‘Goldie, why are you trashing me and saying I’m an absent father when it’s simply not the case?’ and she’d laugh and go ‘Oh Bill, you know it makes for a better story.’”
During that same Howard Stern interview, Kate opened up about the situation. “I never felt it was about [my dad] losing interest. My mom never spoke poorly of him, and I was a real tough little girl, like I understood what was going on. I did understand that it didn’t have to do with me and Oliver. We did understand that. Maybe not on a cellular level, but on a cognitive level, yes,” she shared.
Courteney Cox & Boyfriend Johnny McDaid Enjoy A Rare Public Date Night In Malibu — Photo
Courteney Cox and boyfriend Johnny McDaid stepped out for some Japanese food ahead of Thanksgiving.
Courteney Cox and longtime boyfriend Johnny McDaid enjoyed a date night in Malibu ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend. The actress, 57, and her Snow Patrol musician beau, 45, stepped out for Japanese food at celebrity favorite Nobu on Tuesday, Nov. 23, both keeping it casual. The Friends star wore a black sweater with grey denim while her partner wore a leather jacket and black jeans.
The two have been dating since 2013. They were previously engaged, announcing the news in June 2014, but split and called it off in December 2015. However, the couple reconciled the following year, having been spotted on a lunch and shopping date in March 2016. While on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January 2019, Courteney confirmed the engagement wasn’t back on despite their reconciliation.
“He’s not my fiancé. We were engaged to be married, but now we’re just together,” Courteney clarified. “We broke off our engagement and he moved to England. Then we got back together, and it’s actually better than it was before. Everything’s better.” She added, “The distance — after that breakup, we were apart for six months — that really showed us a lot.”
The star similarly touched on the reunion while on an episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls in August 2016. Prior to her relationship with the musician, Courteney was married to David Arquette. They split in 2013 after 14 years of marriage. They share daughter Coco, 17, together. While on Running Wild, Courteney told Bear Grylls that while there “wasn’t a dramatic ending” to her marriage with David, her split from Johnny had been “brutal.”
“It wasn’t a dramatic ending,” she said of her divorce. “I mean, as divorces go, I would say it’s one of the better ones, for sure. We’re good coparents together.” Courteney added that she and Johnny were back together in a “new context,” calling it different. “We were engaged for over a year and then we broke up,” she said. “There’s something about, you know, he’s from Ireland, and the way he regards love is precious.”
“We have to treat it in a different way,” she continued. “It’s more special. . . So, I didn’t know how to regard love the way he does. And it definitely made a lot of mistakes that I see, whether it’s co-dependency or people-pleasing. I didn’t know how to bring it in. It was always external. I definitely have learned a lot, and no matter what, I will be a better person from that breakup, even though it was so brutal.”
Kanye West Says He ‘Needs To Be Back Home’ As He Admits He’s ‘Made Mistakes’ As A Husband
Kanye West said he wants to ‘change the narrative’ with Kim Kardashian during a pre-Thanksgiving speech at Skid Row in Los Angeles.
Kanye West, 44, said he “needs to be back home” — presumably with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41, and their four children — ahead of Thanksgiving. “I’m trying to express this in the most sane way, the most calm way possible, but I need to be back home,” the Yeezy designer said during a speech at L.A.’s Skid Row on Wednesday, Nov. 24, according to Page Six. Kanye headed down to the neighborhood for a meeting with the CEO of LA Mission, which is a not-for-profit group helping flight homelessness in the city.
“The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships,” he added. “We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change the narrative,” Kanye also said.
Kanye went on to reference the couple’s four children — North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — revealing he has a home next to the $60 million estate he once shared with the SKIMS founder. “I have to be next to my children as much as possible. So, when I’m out the house, I’ve got a house right next to the house. I’m doing everything to be right next to the situation,” he said. “I’m not letting E! write the narrative of my family. I’m not letting Hulu write the narrative of my family … I am the priest of my home.”
The Chicago native wore a collared black leather jacket, along with black jeans that donned a spray painted graphic image reading, “Passion Remodel 2.” He finished his ensemble with a pair of Balenciaga’s black Croc boots.
The rant comes just days after Kim seemingly confirmed her romance with Pete Davidson, 28, after holding hands in public. The reality star and Saturday Night Live actor — who connected after her Oct. 9 hosting gig and acting in a sketch together — were all-smiles as they enjoyed time in Palm Springs near Kris Jenner’s home. Pete also celebrated his 28th birthday with Kim, Kris and rapper Flavor Flav at the family’s estate. The couple were once again spotted on a date earlier this week.
Notably, this is Kim’s first publicly known romance since she filed for divorce from Kanye in Feb. 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The move came months after his controversial presidential run, which included a controversial rally appearance where Kanye publicly said the pair nearly “aborted” their eldest daughter North. At the time, Kim responded by posting a statement about Kanye’s struggles with being bipolar. The divorce filing also came amid the pair living apart for months: Kim and the children stayed at their California home, while Kanye was spending most of his time on his Wyoming ranch.
In recent months, Kanye has also moved on with other women: he jetted off to France with supermodel Irina Shayk, 35, to celebrate his 44th birthday back in June. He more recently stepped out with model Vinetria, 22, sitting courtside at his first Donda Academy basketball game in Minneapolis on Nov. 7.
