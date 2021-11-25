Celebrities
Questlove Shares How ‘Quest For Craft’ With Patti Smith Revealed How We’re All At ‘The Mercy Of Time’
In the new episode of his ‘Quest for Craft’ series, Questlove spoke with punk legend Patti Smith, and he tells HollywoodLife how this discussion highlighted the creative mind’s relationship with time.
There’s a moment in episode three of Quest for Craft when Questlove asked his guest, Patti Smith, how “it feels to play, or share new work that you’re working on now, from your heart, versus songs [that] have aged like a fine wine and are sentimental to your audience. Patti, 74, admitted that “in recent years, I haven’t written that many songs, truthfully.” But, the punk icon told Questlove, 50, that she was comfortable touching upon the past. “I only sing songs, whether they’re mine or anyone else’s, that I’m in touch with, that I want to sing. It doesn’t bother me to sing ‘Because The Night’ for the ten-thousandth time because people like to hear it.” The moment — and the enlightening conversation on this episode of Quest for Craft — highlights the relationship that creative minds have with their artwork, and how certain songs can still echo loudly decades after they’re released. It also shows that sometimes, it’s hard to get out from the shadow of the past.
“We are all at the mercy of time,” Questlove tells HollywoodLife. “It moves on whether we want it to or not. Because of this, creative people have to pay special attention to it—figure out how to embrace its passage, how to recover memories, how to think forward to the point when we will release our work into the world. My guest for this episode, Patti Smith, has thought intensely about these questions in her music, her writing, and her life, and tonight we take some time to talk about them.”
The concept of “acceptance” walks hand-in-hand with Questlove and Patti’s discussion of “Time” on this episode of Quest for Craft. At the start of the episode, The Roots member asked Patti about something she once said. “There’s a quote of yours where you said that you haven’t ‘f-cked much with the past. But you f-cked plenty with the future.’ What exactly does that mean?” Patti spoke about how she, as a youth, “had a lot of vision [about] what I thought would happen in the future. We all do. We all have great dreams and hopes for things.” However, Patti said that after hoping for a better future, right now, she’d “want the present to be good.”
Towards the end of the episode, Patti shared that one of the life lessons she learned when it came to time was that our experience on this earth is a “package deal,” that all that we come to love, we’ll eventually lose someday. “We love our life — we’re going to lose it. … I look at my life. I’ve lost my husband [Fred Smith], who I really loved — he was my king – my brother, Robert. My pianist. My parents. My dog. My friends. But, on the other hand, I have my kids. I have my work. I have my friends. And I have every day, something new, something interesting – a new thought, a new idea, a new line, a new book that someone writes, a new piece of music… we have to just be grateful for the small things, just be grateful for being alive.”
Quest for Craft is a web series from The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky and Questlove. The series focuses on the intersection of craft and creativity. Past episodes included conversations with Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che and legendary producer/musician Jimmy Jam.
BOSSIP Movie Guide Holiday Edition: This Thanksgiving We Gathered Up Our Gang To Watch ‘Love Hard’ And ‘CODA’
‘Tis the season for sweaters, warm drinks, and oh yeah, family films like ‘CODA’ and holiday rom-com’s Like ‘Love Hard’!
Thanksgiving has arrived which means lots of free time to bond with family and friends and what better way to avoid awkward conversations and confrontations than to sit down together and watch some good movies. We gathered up our gang of film fanatics, including BOSSIP Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden and comedians Stephon Bishop and Courtney Bledsoe to watch ‘CODA,’ which is currently streaming on Apple TV+ and ‘Love Hard,’ which is available on Netflix.
From writer/director Sian Heder, ‘CODA’ tells the story of a teenage girl named Ruby who is the only hearing member of a deaf family from Gloucester, Massachusetts. At 17, she works mornings before school to help her parents and brother keep their fishing business afloat. But in joining her high school’s choir club, Ruby finds herself drawn to both her duet partner and her latent passion for singing.
Sounds simple enough right? But life gets complicated quickly when Ruby is pulled in multiple directions and forced to choose between being there for the family who has always relied on her and following dreams of her own.
Our second selection, ‘Love Hard,’ follows a super single L.A. girl named Natalie Bauer (Nina Dobrev), who is a West Cost based dating columnist. When Natalie falls in love with a man named Josh Lin via a dating app, she gets a holiday hankering to see him and travels to his East Coast hometown to surprise him for Christmas. However, she discovers that she has been catfished, and Josh is really a nerdy man (Jimmy O. Yang). Her crush, Tag Abbott (Darren Barnet), actually does live in the same town, and Josh offers to set them up if she pretends to be his girlfriend for the holidays. If it sounds like a trainwreck waiting to happen — then we described it correctly because we totally couldn’t look away from this crazy funny and cute rom-com.
What are you excited to watch with your family and friends this holiday weekend?
Stay tuned because we have a lot more Holiday flicks ahead for the ‘Bossip Movie Guide,’ including ‘King Richard,’ ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog,’ and ‘Operation Christmas Drop.’
Travis Scott Hangs Out With Mark Wahlberg In First Public Outing Since Astroworld Tragedy
Nearly three weeks after ten people were killed during Travis Scott’s Astroworld performance, the rapper made his first public outing alongside Corey Gamble and Mark Wahlberg.
Travis Scott was spotted in public for the first time since ten people died from the deadly crowd surge during his Nov. 5 Astroworld concert. In photos posted to social media, Travis, 30, sat next to Mark Wahlberg and Corey Gamble on an outside patio in Southern California. Travis is occupied with his phone while Mark, 50, and Corey, 41, chat. In another photo, the “Sicko Mode” rapper poses next to French-American actor Saïd Taghmaoui while in a golf cart. Saïd posted footage of himself golfing with Mark and Michael Jordan on Tuesday (Nov. 23), according to PEOPLE, at The Madison Club in La Quinta, but Travis is not in the footage.
It would make sense that Travis’s first public appearance would be at the Madison Club, for it is an exclusive golf club and gated community in Southern California. Current residents include Travis’s “in-laws,” Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Cindy Crawford, Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli, and Apple CEO Tim Cook. If La Flame needed a place to go after the tragedy in Houston, this secure place would be it.
Travis has kept a low profile since news broke of the dozens injured and ten people killed during his Astroworld set. “The fact that it did happen to Houston, which he loves, and he has so many people there he’s close to … it’s particularly devastating,” his lawyer, Ed McPherson, said a week after the tragedy. “He’s been at his house locked away since this happened and not coming out at all.” Travis was spotted outside his Houston mansion on Nov. 11, his first appearance since the concert. In the photos, Travis wrapped himself in a blanket covered with white “H’s” while he spoke on a cell phone.
It may be a while before Travis performs or is spotted in public again. There have been multiple lawsuits filed against him and the festival’s promoters over the fatal tragedy. John Werner with Reaud, Morgan & Quinn told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it may be “years” before a settlement is reached and all the victims are compensated. “After the evidence that is gathered during the investigation, a couple of questions must be answered. What did he know? When did he know it? What opportunities did he have to do something about it? For Travis Scott, we don’t know what kind of contractual pull he had over the performance.”
“Overall, settlements or verdicts will be in the 100s of millions of dollars,” Werner told HollywoodLife, and that might be a conservative estimate. Thomas J. Henry, a Texas attorney, issued a statement on Nov. 18 about how he’s representing 282 plaintiffs in a massive $2 Billion lawsuit against Travis Scott, Aubrey Drake Graham (aka Drake), Live Nation, and NRG stadium.
Carrie Underwood Stuns In Red Dress For Her Special Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Performance
Carrie Underwood brought the holiday cheer with her performance of ‘Favorite Time of Year.’ The country singer looked absolutely stunning in a red dress for the performance.
Carrie Underwood is ready to celebrate the holidays! The “Cowboy Casanova” singer blessed fans with a special performance during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. From a snow-covered set filled with holiday decorations, Carrie sang her hit holiday tune “Favorite Time of Year.”
For the performance, Carrie wore a red tulle dress. She paired her dress with matching red gloves and red heels. Carrie’s holiday style is on point!
Carrie has been hitting the stage constantly lately. The country singer performed her hit song “If I Didn’t Love You” with Jason Aldean at both the CMAs and the AMAs. For the AMAs, Carrie wowed in a black gown and showed off those incredible vocals. Jason sang along with Carrie and played the piano as well.
Carrie is gearing up for her highly-anticipated Las Vegas residency. REFLECTION kicks off on December 1. This is Carrie’s first-ever residency. She’ll be joining Celine Dion, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan as the founding headliners at the Strip’s Resorts World Las Vegas.
“Touring is one of my favorite things I get to do as a performer and we’ve all really been missing that,” Carrie said in a statement. “I love being on the road and coming to the fans where they live but it will also be fun to get to do multiple shows in one place where people will be able to come to get that concert experience and have some fun in Las Vegas at the same time. It’s such a special honor to be one of the first artists to get to perform in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas.”
The singer recently spent some quality family time at Walt Disney World in Florida with husband Mike Fisher and their kids. “Got to spend some much needed family time recently in Orlando!!! We rode lots of rides, ate lots of sugar, smiled a million smiles and made a million memories!!! These years, with our boys, we’ll never get back…to see the wonder and excitement on their faces is priceless! We already can’t wait to go back!” she captioned photos on Instagram.
