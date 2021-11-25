Tech
Reverse Logistics in Service Lifecycle Management
Maximization of available resources in order to increase profits is the prime objective of most service and manufacture-related businesses. These organizations build strategic models for management of workforce, customer service, assets, etc. The combination of all these and a few other factors is known as service lifecycle management.
Service lifecycle management is a holistic approach that helps organizations to increase revenue potential by putting together service opportunities to form an integrated cycle, rather than be viewed as separate entities. It combines all-service based operations into a single, complex network of workflows and connected business processes. It brings together and optimizes critical business processes and resources such as contact center, field service, return and repair, logistics, sales and marketing, while also encompassing dynamic scheduling, business intelligence and service to customers.
An important component of service lifecycle management is reverse logistics, the last important step in supply chain management. Reverse logistics is the process of moving goods from their final destination to another point, back in the company, for the purpose of capturing value otherwise unavailable, or for their proper disposal. Reverse logistics covers the spectrum of damaged merchandise, restock, salvage, recall, recycling, disposal of hazardous and obsolete equipment and asset recovery.
More and more companies have begun to acknowledge the importance of reverse logistics because without a comprehensive return system in place, there can be a loss of millions of dollars in revenue. It is important for businesses to devise service management solutions for reverse logistics because they help greatly in reducing cost and increasing profitability.
Reusing and recycling cuts down the amount of waste fed into the supply chain while also reducing operating costs. Several businesses have been able to recover their costs from areas such as raw material procurement, manufacturing, waste disposal and regulatory compliance.
Other benefits of reverse logistics include immediate recognition of out-of-date components and high savings on warehouse stock. Service management solutions for reverse logistics ensure that refurbishment and replacement of products take place in less time.
Service management software includes many features that streamline the extended services and re-connect them to the lifecycle, thus enhancing service lifecycle management. The software has capabilities of allocation cost to accurately reflect profitability, processing warranties and claims, checking customer credit, analyzing profit contributions and detailing returns logistics, in-house and outsourced repairs, etc. Together, all of these give a boost to a business’ bottom-line.
Learn All About Virtual Technical Support Jobs
Today’s working environment is largely web based, and everything seems to operate remotely. Ideally, this means that there is always a vacancy for an internet savvy person to provide virtual technical support. Apparently, these virtual support websites are a relief to any person who is having problems with their hardware or software.
The virtual technical company offers its support to organizations by deploying its technicians when demanded to a computer or software user who is having problems. It is possible to efficiently allocate and manage global IT help desks, allowing access to any computer connected to the internet across the globe. It also helps IT technical support staff to access systems virtually via support sessions where they diagnose and fix computer problems easily. Ideally, this eliminates for an in person customer support technician, it saves on time and travelling costs, and sometimes, the technician can give instructions on the phone that will help solve the problem.
Many people prefer to use virtual technical support because this saves time and traveling costs. The technician can also access the computer at any time of the day or night, which in the end, improves IT resource management, and helps the organization save money by enhancing their IT support efficiencies. Through this enhanced ability to allocate resources, IT companies have the flexibility to come up with innovative ways of using technical support facilities. The basic requirements are ideal software and qualified staff.
To become a virtual it technician, you must have more qualifications than a high school diploma, ideally, you need to undertake training in IT support. You must have a firm knowledge of antivirus, mp3 players, PC support, mobile devices, operating systems, firewalls and antispyware, networks and the internet. You must have strong communication skills, both written and oral, while having a second language would be an added advantage.
You must be able to elaborate technical concepts to a nonprofessional easily, or be able to come down to the customer’s understanding level. You also need excellent customer interaction skills, be able to solve problems creatively. On the other hand, you need a workstation which uses at least windows XP and upwards or Linux operating system, have at least 2GB ram, higher is better, high speed internet, a PC head set, and a good working environment.
As a virtual technician, you can expect to earn a fixed salary, or earn per the number on support services you have offered and the amount of time taken on each. Ideally, you can either earn a commission per job, an hourly rate, or a fixed salary if the organization has a lot of work for you to do. You can make an average of $4,000 per month and even more than $87,000 per year. While on the other hand, hourly rates can range from $25 to $100 per hour. This depends on the employer your expertise and the job requirements.
Organizations that offer technical services are in constant need of virtual technicians. These can include those that offer networking services, software sales, and even international organizations that have their staff working in remote locations need virtual technical support staff.
You can find a job by applying to the individual companies that offer these services, or apply through an agency that will match you with an appropriate company. There are numerous opportunities to work as a virtual technician these days, and it would not be difficult to land yourself a job. You can also register with a freelancing website and look for employers, who need your services, which would be an appropriate beginning point.
The basic duties include offering technical support to clients remotely, helping them solve computer hardware and software problems, assisting in training new staff on how to use new software, networking support, antivirus support and other software and hardware related problems.
How to Earn Money From YouTube
YouTube is the most popular video-sharing site online. Many people have already benefited from its services. Talented individuals who used to be unknown in the music industry and show business have risen to popularity by simply posting a video on YouTube showcasing their special talents. Many businesses use YouTube to widen their product market reach. YouTube is indeed a free site and it gives many benefits to the people using it. Some of us may have read a few articles on how we could earn money from this site. Others may be totally unaware that earning through this site is possible. There are two ways on how we could do it – directly and indirectly.
This site is used as a channel by those who want to earn money online, from individual bloggers to highly successful internet professionals.
YouTube Partner Program – video producers whose created videos have gained popularity and those who consistently submit videos on a regular basis can apply for the YouTube partner program. YouTube also sends invitation to some active content producers to participate in this program. It is required that the video you submit is your original creation. Once accepted, you will have the opportunity to earn money from their revenue-sharing program. You will earn a share monthly from the revenue of the ads on your videos.
To make good money from your YouTube, your videos must be attracting good page views. It doesn’t have to be a high quality production nor you need a professional crew to produce a popular video. Even individual with a camera can create popular video. Magibon in YouTube is an example.
Video-sharing communities – there are also other revenue-sharing video communities online where you can upload your original videos or embed the available video from YouTube to that site. Embedding YouTube videos to other sites is allowed as YouTube is an open video community and a code is provided if members want to embed a particular video from it. Earning money through these sites is through Google AdSense therefore your AdSense publisher ID has to be submitted in order to earn money. You have to input your AdSense publisher ID at your profile page. You can track your earnings by adding a channel of the site at your AdSense account page. Sites with video revenue-sharing programs are Flixya, Nelsok, Videosense, Mediaflix, among others.
Movie Reviews – some people create blogs and post in them movies or movie trailers available on YouTube. Others are information or interviews about famous actors and actresses. A review about the movie and it’s characters are added then the video from YouTube is embedded. Many people search for this kind of videos and information most especially if the actor or actress has a recent movie. The movie trailer can be found in most sites like this.
YouTube provides income opportunities to people. Though not a lot of people know about this yet but it is making some people who are resourceful and patient enough to earn money from this site. An individual can make money from YouTube directly or indirectly and some people do really make money from it. YouTube has also helped some bloggers increase their site’s revenue by bringing in traffic to their sites. We know that the more traffic a site has means the more chances of earning. This is what professional bloggers are doing while a few new ones are following their footsteps. If you have a blog and is active online, it is best that you explore the earning opportunities of YouTube. You maybe missing out something valuable.
WDW History 101 – "How to buy 27,000 acres of land and no one notice"
Thinking of walking from the Magic Kingdom to Epcot? Think again!
People, especially those who haven’t been to Walt Disney World in many years, always comment to me about how huge WDW really is. Actually, most people don’t realize how much land WDW actually encompasses. In fact, it’s about about 80 times the size of the entire nation of Monaco, twice the size of Manhattan, and the same size as San Francisco, California! So when you say WDW is huge, you ain’t kidding!
The Walt Disney World Resort is made up of 47 square miles of land…. or about 30,000 acres. Only about 1100 acres of that land is devoted to the 4 theme parks. In fact, with only 7,100 acres developed, there’s quite a lot of room for expansion!
But how (and why) did Disney buy up all that land?
Back in the early 1950s, Anaheim, the home of Disneyland, was a quiet little town, surrounded by nothing more than acres and acres of orange groves. Originally, Walt Disney wanted his new, 8-acre theme park to be built near his Burbank studios, but soon realized that such little space would not be enough. So, he purchased over 160 acres of orange groves and walnut trees in Anaheim near the junction of the Santa Ana Freeway and Harbor Boulevard, and built his “Magic Kingdom” inside its borders (while moving 15 existing houses in the process). Today, Disneyland encompasses fewer than 300 acres, which includes Disney’s California Adventure and additional hotel properties. Relatively speaking, all of Disneyland could fit inside of Epcot.
Regrettably, Walt Disney did not buy enough land surrounding Disneyland, and soon after the park opened it was surrounded by tacky hotels, tourist gift shops and restaurants. His dream of a completely contained theme park for families was now tainted with views of billboards and fast-food restaurants. Walt vowed that if he ever built another theme park, he would not make the same mistake twice. He would be sure that they could control the surroundings, which would include campgrounds, and first-class facilities for recreation and accommodation.
In the early 1960’s, Walt and a team of Imagineers, including his brother Roy and General Joe Potter (can you find his name somewhere in Walt Disney World?)embarked on a super-secret endeavor, known simply as “Project X” (later known as “Project Florida”) to scour the nation in search for a new location for a second theme park. First and foremost, they were looking for a lots of land… cheap! Second they wanted it to be near a major city, with good weather and great highways and infrastructure. Reportedly, when Walt’s plane crossed over the intersection of I-4 and Route 192 in Florida, he knew he found his spot.
But how does Walt Disney go and buy up thousands of acres of land without the landowners holding out for exorbitant prices? He doesn’t. Sort of. Walt Disney set up dozens of “dummy” corporations, with names like “M.T. Lott” (get it? Empty Lot?), the “Latin-American Development and Managers Corporation” and the “Reedy Creek Ranch Corporation” to purchase seemingly worthless parcels of land ranging from swampland to cattle pastures. By May of 1965, there had been major land purchases recorded in Osceola and Orange Counties (just southwest of Orlando), although no one realized (or suspected at first) that Disney had anything to do with it. One of the earliest purchases included 8,500 acres owned by Florida state senator Irlo Bronson.
In late June of that same year, the Orlando Sentinel reported in an article that over 27,000 acres had recently changed hands. Speculation began that large corporations such as Ford, McDonnell-Douglas, Hughes Aircraft, and Boeing, (as Kennedy Space Center was located nearby), as, yes, even Walt Disney. In October, though, Orlando Sentinel reporter Emily Bavar, having her suspicions confirmed after various non-responsive answers from Disney employees, released the story that it was Walt Disney who had been secretly behind the purchases of all of this land. Of course, once it was revealed that Disney was behind the purchases, the prices of land jumped more than 1000%! That’s partially why Walt bought his first acre of land in Florida for Walt Disney World for $80.00 and his last for $80,000.00!
Disney quickly scheduled a press conference and confirmed the story. With the governor of the state of Florida and his brother Roy by his side, Walt described the $000 million dollar project that would become Walt Disney World. In exchange for bringing such a boost to the area’s economy, the creation of thousands of jobs, and improvements to the environment and infrastructure of central Florida, Disney was given permission to establish their own, autonomous government, known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District. This quasi-government gave Disney the ability to create their own building codes, do his own zoning and planning of roads and bridges, and create his own residential community, among other perks.
When Walt Disney purchased the 47 square miles that was to become the Walt Disney World Resort as we know it today, it was nothing more than a desolate swampland, scrub forests, and groves. In order to transform this area into the number one vacation destination in the world, massive amounts of Earth had to be moved. Additionally, since much of central Florida is essentially “floating” on a body of water, a daunting challenge presented itself. Disney had to transform this land, while balancing the needs of the environment and ecology of the area. If any part of the water supply was damaged or deleted, it would have caused a massive ecological imbalance to the region.
The first thing Disney did was set aside a 7,500 acre Conservation Area in 1970, which would never be built on. This would preserve cypress trees as well as provide land for the area’s natural inhabitants. Second, they developed an engineering marvel by creating a system of more than 55 miles of canals and levees to control water levels. Disney Imagineer John Hench designed this network of canals to blend into the natural landscape, rather than being constructed in straight lines. The mechanism that control the water levels are completely automated, and require no monitoring and little maintenance. Pretty impressive, considering the property is about twice the size of Manhattan!
Currently, the two municipalities of Bay Lake and Lake Buena Vista are home to Walt Disney World. These two cities are governed by Disney employees who live on the property in a small cluster of homes “backstage”. Although the permanent residential population of these cities is very small (population 20 in 2003), it hosts millions of families who, for a brief period, call Bay Lake “home.”
Over the years, an additional 3,000 acres was purchased by Disney, bringing the Walt Disney World Resort’s total size to over 30,000 acres. Less than one year after the formal public announcement that it was in fact the Disney Company that had purchased all of that land near the intersections of major Highways U.S. 192 and Interstate 4, he stated;”Here in Florida, we have something special that we never enjoyed at Disneyland . . . the blessing of size. There’s enough land here to hold all the ideas and plans we can possibly imagine.” With only about 1/4 of the entire property developed, it looks like he was right.
