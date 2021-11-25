Celebrities
RHOP: Candiace Dillard Blasts Bravo For Inaccurate Portrayal
Candiace Dillard Bassett is not thrilled with how Bravo runs The Real Housewives of Potomac, and she is making her feelings known by once again taking to social media to air her grievances.
The 34-year-old “Deep Space” singer had a few choice words to say to the executives at Bravo. Candiace has been receiving hate due to her over-the-top verbal digs at the other women. During the reunion, Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, and Mia Thornton tried their best to explain that the former beauty queen’s words have consequences. Instead of hearing their words as advice, Candiace has once again decided to lash out.
Candiace took to her Twitter to right an injustice she feels was done to her because the network painted her as a villain. In a scathing post, she wrote, “They call me angry, aggressive, vile, evil, vindictive, et al NOW. If I held on to 100% of what was done to me by these people (and I hold on to a lot…prob 45%), you think I would be sane? At peace? Happy??? I cannot keep all that burden on my back.”
In a barrage of tweets, Candiace continued to share her true feelings about how Bravo wronged her, saying, “I’m a friend, and I’m fair 24/7, 365. This show won’t highlight that, though, because it’s more fun to make me the villain and use the reunion couch to tell me I deserved to get ‘beat up’ for doing what we’re all paid to do. But no one’s ready for that conversation.”
Multiple RHOP fans supported Candiace’s claims, with one follower sharing that the singer should embrace the villain role. Candiace replied with a confused emoji, writing, “Meh. Maybe. I’ve thought about it. Then they’ll really be crying and trying to get me fired.”
Candiace supporters also pointed out that Mia was the culprit who started this season’s drama. But the “Drive Back” singer revealed production conveniently leaves it all on the cutting room floor, saying, “They all leave it out because it’s better for the villain costume I’m supposed to be wearing.”
The reality star’s Twitter feed continued to pile on the comments as she added, “Listen. ‘Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.’ OkY? My knee-jerk reaction is always to defend people against pressure, esp when it feels unfair. I wasn’t thinking about how shitty and trifling she had been to me in the last. I just reacted.”
Viewers of RHOP even watched as Candiace questioned, “What show would we have” if she didn’t speak out and if the other women were “loyal friends to me?”
In typical Candiace-like fashion, she ended her tirade with a bit of snark as she questioned why no one was targeting Nicki Minaj for “mom-shaming” Ashley. Candiace signed off Twitter with a PSA regarding the women on her cast who try their best to hide their plastic surgeries. While we can’t say for sure who she was referring to, fans believe she was throwing shade at Mia.
Patrizia Reggiani: 5 Things About The Woman Lady Gaga Plays In ‘House Of Gucci’
Lady Gaga stars as Patrizia Reggiani in ‘House of Gucci.’ Patrizia was a real-life socialite whose life took a dark turn. Here are 5 key things to know about Patrizia.
House of Gucci revolves around Patrizia Reggiani, who married into the Gucci family. She famously married Maurizio Gucci, but their relationship had a shocking and tragic end.
Lady Gaga stars as Patrizia in House of Gucci, which is now in theaters. So, who is the real Patrizia Reggiani? Where is she now? HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 things to know about the woman known as “The Black Widow” in the Italian press.
1. Patrizia hired a hitman to kill her ex.
Patrizia and Maurizio married in 1972. They had two kids together, Allegra and Alessandra. Their marriage came to end in the mid-1980s, but their divorce wasn’t finalized until 1994. At the time, Maurizio was dating Paola Franchi. On March 27, 1995, Maurizio was killed by a hitman on the steps of his office in Milan. Nearly two years later, Patrizia was arrested and accused of hiring the hitman to kill her ex-husband.
2. Patrizia went to prison.
In 1998, Patrizia was convicted of ordering Maurizio’s murder and sentenced to 29 years in prison. The hitman who killed Maurizio was given a life sentence, The New York Times reported. She was released in 2016 after serving 18 years.
3. Patrizia hasn’t met Lady Gaga.
Even though Lady Gaga plays her in House of Gucci, Patrizia and Lady Gaga have never been face-to-face. “I didn’t want to meet her because I could tell very quickly that this woman wanted to be glorified for this murder,” Gaga said on Good Morning America. “And she wanted to be remembered as this criminal.” She added, “I didn’t want to collude with something I don’t believe in,” Lady Gaga continued. “She did have her husband murdered.”
Patrizia told an Italian outlet, according to Vogue, “I am quite annoyed by the fact that Lady Gaga is playing me in the new Ridley Scott film without even having the foresight and sensitivity to come and meet me.”
4. Patrizia doesn’t speak to her daughters.
Alessandra and Allegra were very young when their father was murdered and their mother was sent to prison. In 2004, Patrizia’s daughters argued for a retrial and reportedly insisted that their mother “was not in command of her mental faculties at the time of the murder.” They said Patrizia underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor in 1992, which “affected her ability to reason.”
However, the relationship between Patrizia and her daughters has changed in recent years. “We are going through a bad time now. They don’t understand me and have cut off my financial support. I have nothing, and I haven’t even met my two grandsons,” Patrizia told The Guardian in 2016.
5. Patrizia now lives in Milan.
Patrizia is still alive. She is 72 years old now. As of 2016, she was living in Milan. Despite hiring a hitman to kill her husband, Patrizia still receives an annual pension of $1.47 million from his estate, according to Newsweek. Before his death, Maurizio had signed an agreement to pay Patrizia that sum for the rest of her life.
Zoe Wees: 5 Things To Know About YouTube Star Performing at Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
The YouTuber and singer will make her Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade debut on Turkey Day. Find out more about the rising pop singer here!
A number of musicians help families celebrate Thanksgiving every year as part of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City, and singer Zoe Wees, 19, will make her debut with the parade on Thursday November 25. She will perform on The Brick-changer float by The Lego Group. She will be one of the youngest singers on the parade, which will also feature iconic musicians like the band Foreigner, Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland, and Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth. Find out everything you need to know about Zoe here.
1. Zoe is German
Zoe was born and raised in Hamburg, Germany, and as a child she was diagnosed with Benign Rolandic Epilepsy (BRE), which is a form of epilepsy that many children outgrow. She sang about her experience with BRE in her 2020 song “Control.” She opened up about her experience with epilepsy and how fans reached out after “Control” dropped in a 2020 interview with London In Stereo. “I got a lot of messages from fans who have epilepsy themselves. Many of them sent me very long and intimate stories of their struggle with losing control. It touches me very deeply and shows me that the song is special for them,” she said. The “Control” music video has gained over 50 million views on YouTube since it was released in March 2020.
2. She was on ‘The Voice Kids’
While Zoe regularly posts on her YouTube channel, she actually made her TV debut in 2017, as part of the German Voice spin-off The Voice Kids, where she joined German singer Sasha’s team for the fifth season. She was eliminated during the show’s third phase.
3. She performed at the AMAs
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade is not her first major appearance in the United States. Zoe was featured at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday November 21, when she performed her recent single “Girls Like Us.” She gave a jaw-dropping glamorous performance, where she was accompanied by dancers of all types for her female-empowerment anthem! She sported a large black hoodie, but really popped with lots of orange in her outfit. She had orange sweatpants and a matching bandana around and had long, matching braids to tie the whole look together.
4. She released her debut EP in May
Zoe dropped her first EP Golden Wings on May 21, 2021. The song features both “Girls Like Us” and “Control,” which has since been certified Gold by the RIAA. In addition to the singles, it also features the songs “Hold Me Like You Used To”, “Ghost” and “Overthinking.” Zoe doesn’t seem like she’s slowing down anytime soon though. She’s released a handful of more singles since the EP came out. Since then, she’s released remixes and different versions of songs on the EP, but she followed it up with the song “That’s How It Goes,” with R&B singer 6LACK on September 24.
5. She launched an interview series on her YouTube channel.
Zoe kicked off a discussion series on YouTube on November 4, called “Learning to Love Myself.” The series features Zoe having discussions with some of her favorite singers. So far she has released three episodes. The first episode featured Tate McRae, whose song “You Broke Me First” Zoe has covered. The second episode featured 6LACK, and the third episode featured Jessie J, and Zoe dropped a cover of Jessie’s song “I Want Love,” shortly after.
Aespa: 5 Things To Know About K-POP Band Performing At Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
South Korean girl group Aespa will be among the star-studded performers at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in NYC. Here’s what you need to know about Aespa.
The 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 25 will have a special K-Pop performance — but it won’t be featuring BTS. Aespa, an all-female South Korean group that formed last year, will be delivering an epic performance at the annual event in New York City. K-Pop fans are obviously very familiar with the award-winning BTS, but Aespa is starting to really make it big in the music industry. Below, everything you need to know about Aespa, before their big Thanksgiving Day performance.
1. Aespa has four members.
Four talented women make up Aespa. First, you have Winter, 20, the Korean lead vocalist and lead dancer. Karina, 21, is considered the leader of the group, and she’s also a vocalist, dancer, and rapper. Giselle, 21, is from Japan and is the main rapper of the group. Finally, you have Ningning, 19, who is from China and is the youngest member of Aespa. They were formed by SM Entertainment.
2. The group’s name has significant meaning.
When Aespa was formed, some thought went into the group’s moniker. The name Aespa combines the English initials of “avatar,” and “experience,” as well as the word “aspect,” in order to symbolize the idea of “meeting another self and experiencing the new world,” according to reports.
3. ‘Black Mamba’ was their first single.
Aespa put themselves on the map when they released their debut single “Black Mamba” on November 17, 2020. The song was written and composed by South Korean musician Yoo Young-jin. A nearly 4-minute-long music video was released alongside the song, and as of the time of publishing, it has over 190 million views on YouTube. “Black Mamba” was a huge hit for Aespa: the song peaked on the charts at number 49 in South Korea, and at number 5 on the U.S. Billboard World Digital Songs. Since then, they’ve released several more singles and dropped their first extended play, Savage, on October 5, 2021.
4. They’ve already won several awards.
It’s only been a year since Aespa formed, and the group has already been honored with an array of award nominations and wins. They won Best New Artist at the Asian Pop Music Awards last year, and were also nominated for two Asia Artist Awards. In 2021, they won at the Gain Chart Music Awards and recently won one award at the MTV Europe Music Awards, and another at the Seoul Music Awards. Aespa is up for more awards at coming shows, and it’s likely that their recognitions will only continue as time goes on!
5. Aespa was accused of plagiarism.
Aespa has been so successful already, but they have found themselves in a bit of controversy. Last year, the group was accused of plagiarizing German artist Timo Helgert‘s work due to its similarities to their teaser video for “Black Mamba.” Timo later addressed this on his Instagram Stories, according to Elle. He wrote, “I received many messages. They didn’t ask me and I didn’t work on it. Seems like they have copied it.” However, Aespa and Timo reportedly settled the controversy, which Timo confirmed himself in a statement.
