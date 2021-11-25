Tech
Sedna to Cibara [Part III to "Project: Space Tomb"]
Sedna to Cibara
[Part III to Project: Space Tomb]
The Planet Cibara, looking up at Moiromma
Sedna’s composition was ice and soil, mixed for the most part with (H20) water; (CH4) methane and frozen CO2 (carbon dioxide). The soil was carbon rich–brown from the components. Temperatures on Sedan got 300 below zero (at 450-plus, all heat nonexistent, it seldom got to that point). It is two thirds the size of the Planet Pluto, and travels a 1000-million mile orbit in one direction, and is ten times the distance from earth’s sun, to earth’s stable 93,000-million mile distance. This is what the Cibaralites astronauts were chasing as it was bound to cross over into Cibara’s orbit, in the outer limits of earth’s solar system, past Pluto and beyond. This large mass of frozen rock, would remain in Cibara’s orbit but a few days, only to have a window of a few hours, for opportunity to break loose with its orbit, to descend to the planet Cibara, or else be pulled along with Sedan’s magnetic hold, equal to that of the Earth’s vs. the Moon’s.
International Space Probe [Explorer]
The traveler’s body makeup was capable of withstanding extreme limits of cold, thus, the space-probe [explorer], was now chasing Sedna like a bee, and even if the heading system did not work well, just the motion of the probe at such a high velocity would keep the outer part of the craft hot, thus, they’d not freeze to death.
–At the Space Observatory, Los Andes, Space Center, Tom had explained all to Toño who was now monitoring the space vessel, chasing Sedna into an unfamiliar orbit, and beyond the Oort Cloud (or Kuiper Belt), where a trillion comets dwelled (balls of frozen gas, dust, and water). Here they whoosh, flew by like a bullet freely, and the two Cibaralites knew it was dangerous, and difficult to transcend, but if they could get into the gravity of Sedna, they’d be pulled along and perhaps protected if bombarded by an oncoming comet happened; and thus pulling themselves out of the gravity belt, in time to catch Cibara’s. For, inasmuch as they could tell, the space craft could pull its self out of the no atmosphere asteroid, and into that of Cibara’s with ease, for it had done so with earths a dozen times over; it was not like theirs a hundred years ago, which was quite primitive, but strong enough to what was needed at the time.
The two scientists knew Sedna would enter into the dusty and complicated comet scattered belt ahead–and soon, and into the outer realm of the solar system, but they could follow with the help of Hobble IV, a space telescope some thirty million miles past the moon, monitoring dead space, and galaxy’s for the International Community, and Military Scientist; yet at the moment, it was freed for their use, at Toño’s request, as he had said he needed to get some data on the comets in the Oort Cloud, knowing, had he said more on the two astronauts, they’d be hunted down by several military Comet-Space Probes, which acted like assassins.
Interlude
[Narrator] This is a good place to take a rest from the story and explain the following. Toño followed the explorer probe carefully with the two telescopes working together, to send back the reflections of the giant asteroid, called Sedna, and its warm space craft, which showed its heat level as all things in motion have, onto their sensory screen, thus catching a dotted glimpse of their whereabouts as they followed the asteroid, into the density of the Oort Cloud. Again both so self consumed with the moments happenings, they did not look at priorities, if they had them, or even consequences; thus not reporting nothing to the authorities. In the past 100-years or so, they had chartered, over 10,000-new planets in other galaxy’s, but not Cibara, or Moiromma, beyond the Oort Cloud, in another solar system–you might add. The reason being, planets unlike stars do not generate their own light, but reflect the planets star’s light. And Cibara and Moiromma, where too far between earths’s sun; and their own sun, which was 200-million miles beyond them, going in the opposite direction of Earth. Both Cibara and Moiromma had moons, thus, a protection at times from the elements coming in from space, likened to Earth’s Moon. But at best, only a small wobble in Cibara could be detected with a dim shadowy orb along with it, and that was very faint to the searchers, which Tom noticed searching beyond Sedna; but no sooner had Toño taken the telescope– he followed Sedna again–noticing beyond Sedna, there was something else, “But why would the two Cibaralites pinpoint their planet to us…?” Toño mumbled out loud? ‘…and only to us…?
[Sedna] The travelers had caught Sedna’s orbit just before they passed Pluto–now looking back at Neptune behind them, the space travelers smiled at one another, as did Toño to Tom, as they kept watch on the progress as they neared and entered the Kuiper Belt, bodies of comets and asteroids all about, here and there, objects everywhere. (Sedna having a 1000-plus mile diameter, the travelers hoped it would be a good shield for them until they reached their home planet; inasmuch as, Sedna looped around Cibara in its long and enduring orbit. They were like hitchhikers.)
–Toño looked about through the telescope, he could see a 900-mile diameter asteroid, called 2004-DW, kind of a giant for the Kuiper Belt objects one might say, reddish-brown, orbiting close to Pluto, and nearing Sedna, as it had passed, so close, the probe was almost sucked into its thrust; somehow, both huge bodies neutralizing one another, as the space craft wobbled about between them two great bodies for a short moment; thus, settling closer to Sedna.
The female Cibaralite looked at the chronometer, it was 4:00 PM, earth time, terrestrial time, who knows, it was morning on Sedna, for the reflection of the sun could be seen on its convexity (outer curve, which reflected the mountains, and a few craters, shadows mixed with light; an orange kind of light.) They could see the Northern hemisphere; it looked like the probe was capable of pulling away from Sedna’s gravity.
As the travelers neared Cibara they shifted into Cibara’s orbit quickly and whirled about, they fell fast and deep into its atmosphere, red hot speeding through it, burning up as if the brakes of a train were being pushed on too quickly, way too quickly. They needed to slow down, and should they crash, they’d be nothing but vapor. But they were on the Northern Hemisphere, and as the cold of the winter hit the body of the probe, it cooled, and the travelers went into a frozen crater lake, this also, sizzled the outer frame of the space craft, allowing it to cool instantly, and as it sank, warmed the waters and unthawed the frozen ice, some 18-inches thick; but safe they were.
They would remain on Cibara for a short while; but they had a job to do back on the Moon, which would affect the Earth, and both travelers, gave an oath, to do it or die trying. The Cibaralites were a revengeful type of people you might say.
[Part four, on a napkin yet.]
Need a Lead Magnet Assistance?
Required assistance with style?
Since I’ve beat it right into you that your core lead magnet needs to be easy
Allow’s talk regarding the style.
As constantly, I’m most likely to be straight with you.
There are lots of terrific tutorials on YouTube if you desire to disperse and also produce sound.
Knock on your own out.
I’ll advise you.
As you know, understand you go down the YouTube black hole
You’ll obtain drawn right into the formula, and also, you’ll appear 53 mins later on.
You’ll start trying to find just how to develop an outstanding sound recording.
And also, following the point you recognize, you’re enjoying a video clip of a brownish grizzly bear putting on a baby diaper while he’s consuming a watermelon.
Allow’s maintain it straightforward with a PDF to begin.
If you desire some methods and pointers to guarantee that the PDF you’re most likely to make looks sharp…
And the cover and the goods inside appearance well assembled, after that maintain analysis, my friend.
Allow’s to produce your lead magnet.
Action 1 – Outline the material
Similar to constructing a vehicle, residence, triple-decker club sandwich, or perhaps a pyramid with a Kings’ burial place,
It would help if you began with the framework.
You can make use of Google Docs, MS Word, and even a basic text editor.
Profits require electronic data where you’ll be placing every one of your material for your list, overview, and so on.
That’s most likely to create this? You’re employed if you’re on a limited budget plan!
Begin creating on your own. Lock-on your own away in your castle tower.
Blockade the door and inform your companion and your children not to trouble you for an entire hr.
Leave your phone beyond the area. I duplicate, DO NOT have your phone alongside when you’re creating.
It’s like that nonstop bothersome mother-in-law. You do not require that.
Maintain banging away at the keyboard.
One professional pointer: For your initial draft, DO NOT make use of the DEL trick.
Do you hear me?
Simply kind; no person respects punctuation and also grammar on an initial draft.
Sleep on it and also maintain returning.
Do not burn out and assume that a core lead magnet requires to perform performed in an hour.
It is not occurring.
After you have your significant framework down,
You’ll splash your digestive tracts out and also fill out the areas.
Bear in mind, and you can modify it later on.
Work with somebody if you’re a big shot.
If you have an aide, companion, somebody that’s proficient at composing,
have them assess your initial draft and make any grammar, circulation, and punctuation improvements.
That’s the significant aspect of Google docs.
You can send out some web links, provide gain access to, and make edits, ideas, and remarks.
Once again, timelines are crucial right here.
Establish a conclusion objective, no more significant than a week, and get this stage done.
Successive, allow’s place a gown on this.
Currently, you may be asking yourself, and also, I believe you claimed to maintain it easy!? I did insect.
We’ll maintain the cover straightforward. However, we additionally require to get hold of the possibility’s focus.
Know this:
The possibility’s mind is attempting NOT to be concentrated. Review that once again.
You need to reveal something to order their aesthetic interest. When developing the cover, you require to make it stand out.
When you utilized to look at publication shelves, assume concerning those old days.
It’s the very same concept right here.
It is vital because on your touchdown web page, social media sites, blog posts, and so on
You can have this picture with an inscription. While you might have words S.E.X on a white cover…
People have seen that a million as well as once now.
Please provide it with a solid title and also take some additional time with this.
Attempt not to make the error of keying and also retyping over the cover title.
Have a couple of various mock-ups and also pick a simple one.
Think of your color pattern and also what message you’re attempting to send out.
Once more, no person anticipates a Picasso.
Just make it look suitable and also get it done.
Exactly how around the layout of the material inside?
Once more, if you’re refraining everything on your own, you can contract out to Upwork, Fiverr, 99 Designs, and so on.
Make sure that your interaction is clear which you’re both on the same web page relating to the job.
Regardless, be clear with directions and much better if you can jump on a video clip or sound phone call.
You wish to aid your developer in recognizing where to begin.
Additionally, do not be worried about leaning on them if all you can attract is stick numbers.
Once again, I would undoubtedly advise you to ask your developer to create two style themes for the PDF, and after that, you can pick the one you like the best. If required, do not be scared to offer them comments.
If you connect well with them throughout the entire procedure, you will undoubtedly obtain closer to the outcome you had in mind.
As soon as you have it all laid out as well as you have the data
It’s boogie time to obtain that lead magnet bent on the target possibility team.
Submit the data to your site or your media collection, where you can publish PDFs and afterward obtain the download web link.
That downloadable web link is vital.
When somebody indicators up for your lead magnet, you will undoubtedly take that URL and utilize it in the verification e-mail.
Place the web link in an e-mail to click it after they choose to obtain their giveaway.
A brand-new home window will certainly stand out with your PDF right there when they click the web link.
They can download and install the PDF, or they can publish it.
They can wait on their computer system or whatever they intend to do.
Advise your possibility that a downloadable web link is crucial, and also, this is just how they get it.
That’s it. Currently, the remainder depends on you.
He Only Killed Four Men – Interview With Billy the Kid Expert, Fred Nolan
“He came directly towards me. Before he reached the bed, I whispered: ‘Who is it, Pete?’ but received no reply for a moment. It struck me that it might be Pete’s brother-in-law, Manuel Abreu, who had seen Poe and McKinney, and wanted to know their business. The intruder came close to me, leaned both hands on the bed, his right hand almost touching my knee, and asked, in a low tone: -‘Who are they Pete?’ -at the same instant Maxwell whispered to me. ‘That’s him!’ Simultaneously the Kid must have seen, or felt, the presence of a third person at the head of the bed. He raised quickly his pistol, a self-cocker, within a foot of my breast. Retreating rapidly across the room he cried: ‘Quien es? Quien es?’ ‘Who’s that? Who’s that?’) All this occurred in a moment. Quickly as possible I drew my revolver and fired, threw my body aside, and fired again. The second shot was useless; the Kid fell dead. He never spoke. A struggle or two, a little strangling sound as he gasped for breath, and the Kid was with his many victims.”
Pat Garrett’s testimony.
IN CONVERSATION WITH FRED NOLAN.
Fred Nolan is considered one of the world’s foremost Billy the Kid experts. His book The West of Billy The Kid is conisdered one of the best studies of the legend ever published.As a novelist he has penned many westerns, as well as working successfully in other genres. He added five instalments to the Sudden series, a western character originally created by Oliver Strange. Among his thrillers is The Oshawa Project which was filmed by MGM and starring Sophia Loren and Robert Vaughn. In all the author is responsible for over 70 books.
However when The Archive cornered the writer it was with the legend of Billy The Kid that we were concerned.
What is the continuing fascination with Billy the KID?
“The answer would depend upon how deeply you want to get into the mechanics of wishful thinking, the place of our hero in history and reality, the implicit challenge and simultaneous impossibility of solving an insoluble historical riddle, of ever properly establishing who he was, where he was born, who his father was, where he spent the first ten years or so of his life … but I think there are also wider issues, which have to do with our need for heroes and myth (and strangely enough, hope), with preconceptions shaped by where we grew up and who we did it with, what we read and what we saw on TV or at the movies when we were at an impressionable age. Billy truly is a young man for all seasons; that short and violent life, that transformation from homeless kid to deathless myth reshaping itself anew for every succeeding generation”
In your opinion have any of the film versions of The Kid come close to reality?
“The short answer is no. I think perhaps if Jack Beutel, who played the Kid in The Outlaw, could have played the Kris Kristofferson part in Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid, we might-we might-have had the definitive image.”
Was Billy psychoctic?
“I am fairly confident that he was not “suffering from a mental disorder in which thought and emotions are so impaired that contact is lost with external reality”(OED). But he knew how to stay alive in a world and a time that you and I might find ourselves unable to cope with. If you want a taste of it, read Cormac McCarthy’s Blood Meridian.”
There is only one authenticated picture of Billy the Kid but many others claiming to be the outlaw. Do you think any of these other photographs are genuine?
“More wishful thinking-surely there must be another photo of him out there somewhere, something that doesn’t make him look like (as Burton Rascoe put it) “a nondescript, adenoidal, weasel-eyed, narrow-chested, stoop-shouldered repulsive-looking creature with all the outward appearance of a cretin”? Of course, I’ve seen quite a few photos that could very well be the Kid, but they all lack that one vital factor – a provenance, proof that they’re the real thing. “
The nickname “THE KID” was a generic term in the Old West and often given to any young man who fell into trouble with the law. Obviously there were many killings attributed to Billy that he did now, could not, in fact have done. How many men, in your opinion, did he kill?
“As far as we know he one-to-one killed only four men: Frank Cahill, James Bell, Bob Olinger and Red Grant. He was involved, to what exact extent we cannot be sure, in a number of others, essentially gang killings: Morton, Baker, McCloskey, Brady, Hindman, Roberts, Bernstein etc. It is unlikely at this late juncture that evidence will ever surface linking him with others we know not of. And there is, after all, quite a lot of irony in the phrase “he killed only four men” … only????”
What is your opinion on Brushy Bill who claimed to be Billy the Kid and still causes much debate over his true identity?
“Oliver P. “Brushy Bill” Roberts was just a sad, simple old man who got involved in something whose ramifications were way beyond his mental capacity; and the strain of doing it probably killed him. His family’s Bible shows he was born in 1879, which means he would have been two when Billy the Kid was killed. He had previously claimed to be a member of the Jesse James gang. He was just a nobody who wanted so badly to be a somebody, but that hasn’t stopped the wishful thinkers from wishful thinking.”
Why then are the authorities loathe to allow Billy’s grave to be dug up for DNA testing to solve the mystery once and for all?
“The authorities (and a lot of historians, me among them) were not so much against the idea of DNA samples being taken, as for the proposition that since (a) accurately locating the precise spot where the Kid is buried is not possible and (b) there is no way of being certain sure that even if the gravesite were excavated, the remains-if there were any there-would be the Kid, or Bowdre, or Folliard, or just someone else who had been buried there before they were. And (c) what was the DNA to be compared with? The Kid’s mother in her Silver City grave? But precisely the same problems exist there-no certainty about the siting of the grave, or that she is in it or only nearby. So (d) what would be the point?”
Hypothetical – Garrett didn’t kill the Kid – what happened next?
“Okay, let’s unfetter our imaginations and pursue your hypothesis. Garrett kills someone in Pete Maxwell’s bedroom. He/they claim it was the Kid and hurriedly put him into a coffin which is sealed so no one can see the body and then hastily buried next day. Now everyone has to take Garrett’s and Maxwell’s word that it was the Kid, and none of the families living in Fort Sumner, or any of their descendants in the next hundred and twenty-odd years, will ever question it or ever tell anyone that this was what they were told/agreed to do. Hard to believe, right? (We’re disregarding for a moment that none of this is what Garrett and Poe said happened, or that a coroner’s jury viewed the body and certified it was the Kid). The same has got to be true of the proposition that someone else–a “Billy Barlow,” say– was buried and Billy the Kid got away. In 1881 Fort Sumner was a pretty small community, say maximum a hundred people. Even so, there is no way known to man that you could silence all of them and all their kin (then and in the future) so completely that no one, not a single one, ever told or even hinted at the secret. I once made a list of the families who were on the record as having known Billy and whose kin and descendants would have had to maintain this vow of silence and it would by now have involved well over a thousand people. You know the rule: two people can keep a secret as long as one of them is dead.”
Legend states that when Garrett killed The Kid he was only 21 but the general opinion these days seems to think he was around 26. What is your opinion?
“I’d always thought Billy was younger, not older than 21, basing that proposition on our inability to find a record of his birth-or even his existence-in census and other records. Latterly, I have been wondering whether that theory should be abandoned. The Kid was in Fort Sumner in 1881 when the census was taken and at that time he said he was 22 and born in Missouri. Why should that not be true – because we don’t like it? There are Bonney families in Missouri records he might have fitted into, and there is at least one McCarty family there that might have been his mother’s. But like everything else connected to Billy, it cannot be proven and it’s hardly likely it ever will.”
Will the mystery of The Kid ever be cleared up?
“Which mystery did you have in mind? The mystery of his birth? The mystery of his father’s identity? The mystery of where he grew up? The mystery of what he really looked like? The mystery of why he was killed? (Hypothetical question: Garrett had two armed deputies standing behind Billy and he had the drop – why didn’t he just arrest him?). The answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind …”
FRED NOLAN SELECTED WORKS:
Novels
* The Oshawa Project (published in the US as The Algonquin Project, a best seller on both sides of the Atlantic, later filmed as Brass Target)
* The Mittenwald Syndicate – another bestselling thriller about the Reichsbank robbery in Germany at the end of World War Two.
* Carver’s Kingdom – An historical novel about the building of the American Transcontinental railroad
* White Nights, Red Dawn – An historical novel set amid the turmoil of the Russian Revolution.
* A Promise of Glory – An historical novel about an American family during the Revolution
* Blind Duty – An historical novel about the same family during the Civil War.
* Field of Honor – An historical novel about a family during the Spanish-American War
Wolf Trap – A thriller about the 1942 assassination of Reinhard Heydrich in Prague.
* Red Centre – A hi-tech espionage thriller.
Garrett Dossier:
* Sweet Sister Death – A prescient thriller featuring a terrorist strike in New York
* Alert State Black – Charles Garrett fights terrorism in Germany.
* Designated Assassin – This time the terrorists are Irish.
* Rat Run – Garrett combats a group planning the biggest ecological disaster ever.
As Christine McGuire:
* Until Proven Guilty
* Until Justice is Done
* Until Death Do Us Part
As Frederick H. Christian:
* Sudden Strikes Back
* Sudden at Bay
* Sudden, Apache Fighter
* Sudden – Troubleshooter
* Sudden, Dead or Alive!
As Daniel Rockfern:
* Standoff at Liberty
* Ride Out to Vengeance
* Ambush in Purgatory
* Long Ride Into Hell
* Ride Clear of Daranga
* Bad Day at Agua Caliente
* Massacre in Madison
* Showdown at Trinidad
* Shootout at Fischer’s Crossing
* Manhunt in Quemado
* Duel at Cheyenne
Nonfiction works:
* The Life and Death of John Henry Tunstall
* Rodgers & Hammerstein: The Sound of Their Music
* The Lincoln County War: A Documentary History
* Lorenz Hart: A Poet on Broadway
* The West of Billy the Kid
* The Wild West: History, Myth and the Making of America
* Tascosa, Its Life and Gaudy Times
* The Billy the Kid Reader
Seven Secrets of a Confident Woman
To live a purposeful life you need confidence. In her book ” The Confident Woman” Joyce Meyer examines what she sees as some of the reasons why some women are confident and others are not. Let’s take a look at some of the reasons that she calls ” Seven Secrets of a Confident Woman”.
Secret #1 A confident woman knows that she is loved
To feel complete as a human being we need to know that we are loved. To know that despite our flaws we are accepted just as we are. Everyone of us desires and needs love and acceptance from other people. If you are around people who discourage you and put you down find someone who loves you for who you are. Each one of us is special and deserves to be treated so.
God loves us and can provide others to love us too if we just ask him. God’s love is unconditional and is there if you ask him. If you’re feeling unloved go ahead and ask God into your life.
Secret #2 A confident woman refuses to live in fear
It is normal to be fearful in unknown circumstances but don’t let fear rule decisions and actions. Timothy 1 verse 7: ” For God did not give us a spirit of fear” and Hebrews 10:38 tells us to live by faith and not draw back in fear. Faith encourages us to step forward, try new things, be the people we were meant to be. Fear causes us to draw back in misery and live in torment, afraid to act because of what others might say. Be brave. Be confident and refuse to live in fear.
Secret #3 A confident woman is positive
Being positive or negative is a choice you can make each day. Choose to be positive and see what a difference it can make in your day.
Secret #4 A confident women recovers from setbacks
Setbacks are not failures. If something doesn’t work do not consider yourself a failure. Many of the successful people in this world did not get where they are by accident but by failing more times than anyone else. The only difference is that they accepted failure as inevitable on the path towards success. They also tok action, worked fast in order to fail faster knowing that the faster they recovered from setbacks the faster they would find out what worked for them.
Secret #5 A confident woman avoids comparisons
It’s not possible to be confident if we are always comparing ourselves with other people. Everyone of us has different gifts. Don’t try to become good at something just because someone else is. Their talents are different to yours. Instead choose to focus on your gifts, the areas in life in which you excel. You’ll be a lot happier and more confident if you do.
Secret #6 A confident woman takes action
Just do it. If you want to do something don’t just think about it but actually take action and do it. Too many of us think and plan and analyze but don’t put the plan into action. We start thinking of everything that could go wrong. You’ll never know unless you try! Don’t spend your life wishing but see what results from taking action. If you make a mistake look at what went wrong, change it and press forward again with new action.
Secret #7 A confident woman does not live in “if only” and “what if”
To be confident we must take out the “if only” and “what if” from our vocabulary. These phrases are not productive and can result in a life time of feeling empty and unfulfilled. Instead we need to think about what we do have rather than what we don’t.
As Joyce Meyer writes in the conclusion to seven secrets of a confident woman: “if you pay more attention to your thoughts and choose to think on things that will help you instead of hinder you, it will release God’s power to help you be the confident woman God wants you to be. Think confident and you will be confident!” To find out more about Joyce Meyer visit joycemeyer.org
