Songs That Mention Specific Prices For A Product Or Service
These days the sight of a land line phone seems like a relic from the distant past, so imagine how difficult it is for young folks now to conceive of a hand cranked phone. Actually, it has not been all that long ago that such communication devices were still in use.
According to the web site of a national TV network, it was on October 11 of 1983 that the last hand-cranked phone service went dead. On that day the antiquated phone system, operating at the Bryant Pond, Maine company, was the last to switch to dial service.
A few decades later, pay phones have suffered the same demise, even though the image of them will last much longer because of music. The image of people inserting coins to reach someone they love can be found in some of the most treasured recordings in rock and country music history.
On most of them the price is ten cents, and it stayed that way long after the rates had increased to a quarter to thirty five cents late in the last century. In fact, indie power pop band Fountains of Wayne struck with the old rate of ten cents when they recorded “Hung Up On You” for the album Welcome Interstate Managers in 2002.
Most songwriters avoid listing the cost of items in their songs, for it usually dates the record. Here are ten songs that, thankfully, ignore that omission by mentioning the price of a certain product or service.
Saturday Night Special by Lynyrd Skynyrd
In an unlikely call for gun control, the Southern rockers bemoan that for twenty dollars can buy you a handgun.
Haywire by the Jayhawks
The song from the Sound of Lies album mentions a restaurant in Pittsburgh, where you can get a sandwich for fifteen and a dime.
So Long It’s Been Good To Know You by Woody Guthrie
At the local grocery store, the folk singer despises the fact that it costs two pounds of gold for a pound of butter.
Ten Cents a Coup by Phil Ochs
Of course the protest singer aims this song at the White House, referring to Nixon and Agnew as a comic duo like Laurel and Hardy.
Ten Cents a Dance by Ella Fitzgerald
This standard has been covered by major artists across various genres, but it is mostly associated with Ella.
Go Tell Roger by the Kingston Trio
According to the man in this track from the folk group, two cents and a penny can you buy you a set of big wax lips.
Back When Gas Was Thirty Cents a Gallon by Tom T. Hall
The country legend fondly recalls when it took just over a few bucks to fill your tank, and nowadays drivers are tickled to find it under three dollars a gallon.
What the Price by Migos
Eighty for a show is the price listed in this hit, although the type of entertainment is never specified.
Blowin’ Down This Old Dusty Road by Woody Guthrie
Guthrie complains about the two dollar shoes hurting his feet, wishing that he could upgrade to a pair that cost ten bucks. It is obviously an old, old song.
I Love Rock And Roll by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
When she commands that someone put another dime in the jukebox, Jett is remembering the past. When this hit the charts in the Eighties, each song cost a quarter in those musical vending machines.
Negotiating Technology Contracts
Have you ever tried to negotiate a deal for software, computer equipment, or consulting services with a technology company? The task can be daunting. Unfortunately, the sales forces of most IT companies are armed to the hilt with techniques to get the best deal for them, and not necessarily the best deal for you. And even worse, most of us computer folk (like myself) have never been trained in the art of negotiation, so it can be difficult to spot a snake in the grass. Before you begin negotiating a technology deal, know what you’re getting in to.
Solicit, Don’t Be Solicited
I receive at least three calls each day from technology vendors interested in selling something: hardware equipment, software tools, consulting services, etc. Usually, these calls are “cold”. My name somehow landed on a telemarketing list in the hands of some vendor who is calling me out of the clear blue sky hoping that what they sell somehow matches what I need. You can waste hours on the phone letting some non-technical, script-reading, telemarketer or sales representative chew your ear off about their latest and greatest gizmo. Very rarely do these types of calls ever translate into a real business opportunity.
The most popular cold call opening is “Good morning. This is Joe from the XYZ software company. We offer break through whatever solutions to help you reduce your total cost of ownership for whatever. Let me ask you, are your responsible for managing your companies whatever investment?” I get so many of these calls that I can answer them in my sleep. Years ago, I used to engage in some level of discussion with these people and it always went nowhere. Unless you really think they’ve got something you might want to buy, cut them off immediately. And just like any telemarketer, they have a scripted response for anything. If you answer the above question with “No. I am not”. The immediate response will be “Could you direct me to someone in the company that is responsible for whatever”. If you hand out a name and number, you’re just passing the buck to some other poor soul in your organization. My favorite response is “No. We don’t respond to phone solicitations.” Nine times out of ten, they will give up.
Sometimes, the cold caller will make another run at it and re-state their purpose or as they close the call, sneak in another sales pitch. “Yes sir. I understand. We offer something really great for your company and would love to send you a free trial version at absolutely no cost. Its free to try.” You could be tempted to say “Free? Tell me more.” Again, this type of response will just open up the sales speech flood gates and you will be wasting your time trying to get a word in edge-wise. Stick to your guns: “As I said. We don’t respond to phone solicitations.” is the proper response. If they make yet one more run at it, the final blow would be “Not sure if you’re deaf, but I said we don’t respond to phone solicitations. Tell me your name and transfer me to your supervisor.” You will either hear apologies or a dial tone. Either way, you’ve just gotten yourself off of a call list and will never be bothered again.
If you’re interested in buying something, you do the calling, not the other way around.
Put The Horse Before The Cart
Never begin looking for technology solutions without knowing what you’re looking for. Know the business problem you’re trying to solve. If you know you need a software package that automates statistical analysis, flush out a more detailed set of statistics requirements (types of model, sample sizes, etc.) before you begin to shop around. Usually, software products have bells and whistles that, although look cool, are not absolutely needed. Before you begin comparison shopping, define your basic technology and business requirements. Knowing what you really need will give you confidence and leverage in a negotiation.
Always Comparison Shop
No matter what, always evaluate multiple options. If you’re looking for software, don’t get excited and latch on to the first package that looks good. And certainly don’t give a sales rep. the impression that you’re overly interested in their solution. They will be less likely to move during a negotiation. The IT market is over abundant with hardware, software and services solutions. Probably, you will have many options to choose from. Be picky!
Create Your Game Plan
Before you begin negotiating a deal with any technology vendor, plan your negotiation carefully. I have included some general planning questions that you should answer in preparation for a negotiation. The questions I have listed below may not make sense for your negotiation, so feel free to modify them for the occasion. The point here is to prepare in advance. You don’t want to figure out the answers to these types of questions in the middle of a negotiation as it may give an inch to the sales person. I would even recommend writing the questions and answers on a sheet of paper for reference.
(Price) How much do you think you should pay for this software or service? What is the market rate or street price? What are you prepared to spend? What is the highest price you would be willing to pay?
(Features) What key features and capabilities are you looking for? Force rank the features. What does the prioritized list look like? Of the features you need, categorize them into two categories: “must have” and “nice to have”.
(Service Levels) Do you expect some level of performance from the equipment, software, or service? Are there up-time requirements? Do you need 24×7 technical support? Do you expect the vendor to incur a penalty if they don’t perform up to your service levels?
(Trades) What is most important to you: price, features, or service level? Force rank these in order of importance. Would you be willing to trade items between categories? For example, would you be willing to give up a certain service level for a lower price?
(Suppliers) Which vendors offer something that you think could meet your needs? How long have these companies been in business? Are you doing business with them already? Do you have a good business relationship with them?
(Gravy) If you had your druthers, what extras would you like the vendor to throw in for free? Would you like training or extra manuals? Would you like special reporting?
You will probably have more questions in addition to the ones listed above. Take the time to write them down and create the answers. Once you have established your position, you will save a great deal of time evaluating your potential vendors and negotiations will be less painful.
Lead The Dance
When you are ready to face off with a vendor, do your best to drive the discussion. Get as much information about the vendor and their product and service before price enters into the discussion. Just like car buying, pick out your car (or choice of cars) before you negotiate a price. If you find that the discussion is prematurely heading toward pricing, bring the conversation back to understanding the product or service itself. If you’re not ready to talk price, say something like “Right now, I am just evaluating your product (or service). Unless I think there’s a real opportunity, I’m not prepared to negotiate price right now.”
Pricing for hardware, software, and services follow very different models. Hardware prices are fairly standard unless the product is new. Usually, the mark-up on hardware is very small (1-15%). On the flip- side, the mark-up for software is huge (100%+). Software is priced based on value, not the cost to the vendor so you can usually negotiate software prices down substantially. Services are usually based on labor rates and are marked up based on the demand for those skills (15-50%).
When you are ready to discuss pricing, take the lead in the dance. Here are the steps to follow (in this order):
- Make the vendor throw out the first offer. Never be the first one to suggest a price. Although rare, you could hear the question “how much would you be willing to pay for our product?” A good response would be “As little as possible. What’s your offer?” This response puts the ball firmly in the vendor’s court. Remember, if you’ve done your planning, you really do have the answer to this question, but your job is get a price far below your maximum, so don’t tell the vendor up front!
- Express concern. Never get excited about the first offer no matter what. If you’re considering other alternatives, you may be able to get a better price. My favorite tactic is to say nothing and simply make a non-verbal expression of concern. Usually, the vendor will come back with either “but I’m sure we could sharpen our pencil”, or “we could probably come down lower if that price is too high”, or the ever popular “but we’re willing to work with you”. You may also be prodded with “You don’t seem to like that price. I seem to be out of the ball park. What price would you be comfortable with?” Here’s where the dance gets interesting.
- Make the vendor throw out the second offer. This can be difficult, but by making the vendor throw out more prices, you are lowering the ceiling of the negotiation going forward. If, in step 2, the vendor says “we could probably come down lower if that price is too high.”, immediately respond with “How much could you come down?” or “It seems you didn’t give me your best price to begin with. What’s your best price?”. Latch on to what a vendor is saying and keep asking questions. Stay on this step as long as possible and try and keep the vendor to continue to provide better pricing.
- Counter offer. Propose a different price than what’s on the table. Be reasonable. If you’ve done your homework and checked the going price for the product or service, you know what the range is. If you throw out a price that you know is ridiculous, it will look like you don’t know what you’re doing. However, if you counter with a price that demonstrates that you’ve done your homework, the vendor will know you are serious. Justify for your counter offer. For example, you may want to reveal that you’ve done some market analysis by saying “I’ve researched the market a little and think my offer is more in line with market prices.” Obviously, the vendor may disagree, but at least you’re backing up your counter price.
- Trade. Unless you can land on a price outright, there will likely be gives and takes on both sides. Go back to your to plan and begin proposing trades. Always make trades that bring you little to no value but may be perceived as valuable by the vendor. This can be very difficult, but can pay huge dividends. Here is a perfect example. Let’s say you want a service contract to outsource your help desk (technical support phone service). Let’s say you really want the help desk to answer your calls within 1 minute (you’ve already figured out this requirement in your plan) but the vendor’s first offer is to answer your calls within 30 seconds. Let’s also assume that price is more important to you than having your calls answered 30 seconds faster (remember- the vendor doesn’t know this). And let’s say the offer on the table is $5 per call. A great trade proposal would be “Your price is too high for me. I can recognize that you need enough people to answer those calls within 30 seconds and that has value. I would be willing to sacrifice an extra 30 seconds on each call if you could bring your price down.” If the vendor responds with a counter-offer, circle back to steps 4 and 5. Try and keep the counter offer / trade cycle going as long as possible.
- Nibble. Just as you and the vendor are about to agree to terms and everyone starts smiling and shaking hands, start asking for the gravy. Let’s say you’ve just negotiated a software deal and you would really like some training. Just when you think the vendor believes the negotiation is at its very end, you could say “I am really glad we could work this out. I’m looking forward to using your software. One more thing- would you mind spending a couple days showing me how to use your product. A little training could be useful. Is that OK with you?” You run the risk of opening up the negotiation, but you stand a better chance of getting a few extras free of charge.
- Walk The Talk. If you’ve set your maximum price and you can’t seem to negotiate what you want even with trades, walk away. Be firm and truly be prepared to walk away. Be blunt. “It seems we’re not getting anywhere. I think I’ll take my business elsewhere. Thanks for your time.” Shutting the discussion down can sometimes break the log jam. If a vendor really thinks they’re going to loose the business, they may suddenly move.
- Patience is a Virtue. Negotiations take time. Before you begin, know what your timeframe to make a decision is. Never act hurried or anxious. Come across to the vendor as relaxed and confident (but not cocky). The message you want to send to the vendor is “I’ve got all the time in the world.”
- Never Lie. Although this happens in many negotiations, telling lies will hurt your reputation and could poison vendor relationships. I am not a proponent of outright fibbing. Be honest but don’t give away your hand.
Follow these steps, and you will strike better deals and build confidence in your ability to negotiate. What I have left out in the steps above are standard questions that vendors love to ask. Let me leave you with these questions, their underlying motive, and what you should say. The trick is to always put the ball back in the vendor’s court to better your position:
- Question: “What’s your budget for this project?” Motive: Setting the price floor Answer: “That’s confidential. Why do you need to know that?”
- Question: “What’s most important to you? Price or service levels?” Motive : Prioritizing your trades Answer : “They’re both important to me. I’m looking for the best package”
- Question: “How soon do you need to make a decision?” Motive: Setting the timeframe Answer : “I will make a decision when I can get the overall best deal”
- Question: “Can you make decision quickly. I’ve got to make my sales quota and our quarter is ending soon. I can’t guarantee I give you the same discount” Motive : Apply pressure Answer : “I’m not going to rush my decision because of your company’s business calendar. We may need to re-think things…”
There are others, but always maintain your control, patience and poise and always take the lead in the negotiating dance!
Earning Money Online: The Difference Of Paid Surveys From Pay Per Click
Earning money online has become so common these days that a lot of ways have surfaced out in the open. One of the most common ways to earn online would be through paid surveys or through pay per click. Although both have different ways of earning online, they have a common denominator: they guarantee you earning money in the virtual world. A number of people may get confused as to how one is different or the same from each other, but their differences are certainly too far apart. You can safely say that they are points upon which one is more advantageous than the other, but the results are all the same.
Paid surveys are more of an independent job you do during your spare time. You can choose to comply any paid survey at any time you wish. You will be the one who would choose which ones to complete and you will also be doing it when you feel like it. These paid surveys help you earn by the count and does not hold you from anything. It is very flexible that one would be better off answering paid surveys when one wishes to earn quick extra cash.
Pay per click on the other hand, is more of a way to create traffic to your site and earn money per click from your visitors. If you have a website upon which you would want to advertise and attract customers to, you can work well with a pay per click ad. You can either be allowed to place an ad of your site or products to another site where different sets of clientele can see it, or you can also allow other sites to place ads on your site so more people would be able to visit your site. The result would be more visitors, more traffic, and more clients.
If you look at it closely, you can tell the difference quite well. The difference lies on a lot of things such as your level of computer literacy, whether or not you have a site to promote, or whether you are just looking for an easier way to earn money, and more. Paid surveys will be easier for those who aren’t really that inclined to the technical part of computers or the Internet, while pay per click ads are for those who have online business sites that they want to promote.
So as a summary, you can safely say that paid surveys are for those independent workers that haven’t really established a business online yet. While pay per click ads are for those businessmen who are looking to build their own online presence and make their existence known to the online community. Either way, you can still earn money, but in different ways. It is important that you choose one that will fit perfectly with your abilities and skills. Choosing the right way to earn will not only make you successful, but it will certainly save you from wasting your time and effort.
7 Ways Social Networking Is Destroying Relationships
1. Providing a false sense of closeness
The whole concept behind “social networking” online is to be connected with everyone, everywhere, all the time. There is nothing wrong with this concept; it provides a cost-effective, easy way to stay in touch with distant relatives or friends who have moved away. I enjoy keeping tabs on what my military buddies are up to in Germany or Japan via status updates. But should social networks take precedence as the default method of staying in touch? Before MySpace, Facebook, and Google+, it meant more when people stayed in touch. Phone calls, personal letters, emails, announcements of special events like weddings or graduations.
All of these differ from the modern day status update by one simple factor: they were purposeful. If someone called you on the phone to ask how you were doing, it showed that they cared enough to think about you specifically, pick up the phone, and carry on a polite conversation.
2. Substituting for face-to-face communication
A status update is not directive. It is merely a thought, a jotted down tidbit of someone’s day, cast off onto the internet without direction or intent. And any responses to it are, well… just that. A meaningless comment on a meaningless piece of minutiae. In perhaps the most absurd possible example of this, my neighbor once complained of never being able to talk to me anymore by posting on a status. My neighbor… who could walk to my front door and talk to me in person anytime in less than thirty seconds. People simply don’t make as much of an effort to maintain friendships when they can read about people’s lives online.
But if you happen to read a status about an event going on in someone’s life, does that make you informed on how his or her life has been progressing since you last talked? The overwhelmingly common mindset seems to suggest that it does. People take tweets, status updates, and blog posts as a satisfactory substitute for phone calls, personal letters, emails, and (heaven forbid) actual face-to-face communication because this phenomenon has so insidiously saturated our everyday lives. Perhaps it is the same concept as considering artificial sweeteners the same thing as cane sugar. My mother often tells me how different soda tastes now than it did when she was growing up in the 60′s. Will we soon be watching the widening, disbelieving eyes of the next generation when we tell them about calling each other on the phone?
3. Permeating advertising… for everything imaginable
If you’ve watched TV or surfed the web in the last five years, you have most likely noticed that the rampant, unstoppable force that is the advertising business has become more omnipresent than ever before. Advertising is a legitimate business and necessary sales strategy, as well as a great way to earn income if you have a way to generate content on which you can advertise. But, especially on the internet, advertisements have become maddeningly ubiquitous. I miss the days when you could access a web page without things flying across your screen or hearing obnoxiously loud videos that put the late Billy Mays to shame.
I also miss being able to watch a commercial (now there’s a group of words I never thought I would arrange together) that doesn’t ask you to like a Facebook page. Businesses now offer discounts, rewards, coupons, special offers, and a host of other goodies in exchange for garnering attention on their social network pages. They do this because the number of Facebook users is staggering, and because drawing attention to something tends to bring more attention, and more attention, and so on. If you’ve yet to pick up on this, wait for the end of a commercial, when a major business shows its name or logo. Most of the time, somewhere on that image, is a Facebook URL. Why is this necessary when probably every corporation in the developed world has its own website? Because it’s yet another way to exert their presence into the everyday lives of their consumers.
4. Breeding narcissism
A few days ago, I happened to chime in on an online discussion about the negative side of Facebook for many of its users. My exact description is not one I would normally use in more formal writing, but I would argue that “one big cesspool of [attention seeking], socially deficient underaged narcissists who think that likes and comments are the holy grail of measuring self-worth” is a fairly accurate – if exaggerated – description. Someone else countered with the argument that the same assessment could be made of any public medium that facilitates self-expression. He made a good point, but self-expression in the form of art, music, writing, and speaking is (or at least should be) intended mostly for the benefit of the audience, rather than the ego of the creator. And I would hardly call posting a scantily-clad picture of oneself with the caption “Ugh I’m so fat” expressive. This problem is more common among younger audiences, and can be easily circumvented by removing these offenders from viewing. But the trend is still telling of a latent psychological bias toward self-degrading behavior. And though Facebook may have become the poster child for the issue, it does exist online in many forms, even generating an opposing problem – cyber bullying.
5. Spreading those baby pictures a bit too far
It has always been a custom for new parents to want to share everything their wrinkly little monstrosity does. They show off pictures of Junior feeding, bathing, going for a walk, playing with the dog. And in earlier years, they were mostly restricted to showing them to people who actually cared. Aside from the obvious concerns associated with sharing personal photos online, parents often take things too far when posting baby pictures.
Those are captured moments meant for family and close friends, not the girl who lived down the hall in college sophomore year or the friend’s coworker from last summer’s barbecue. I was even recently invited to a baby shower via Facebook, by an acquaintance from high school. And he is still in high school. Even among teenagers, who would have been scorned for their irresponsibility in decades past, it has become common practice to post ultrasounds, baby pictures, and related events to Facebook as a way of announcing the child’s life to family and friends- and the rest of the world in the case of people who don’t spend enough time checking over their privacy settings. Some people just don’t seem to know when they’re sharing too much, or consider who they’re sharing it with.
6. Making stalking socially acceptable
It’s usually a good idea to get to know someone before getting involved in a relationship, but it can easily be taken too far. “Facebook stalking” has become such a common activity that it was featured as the main plot on an episode of the popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother. Much of the issue revolves around browsing a victim’s photo albums for visual stimulation- if you can call someone who willfully posts such things in full view of the world a victim. But beyond the obviously creepy aspects of admiring a bikini-clad girl’s vacation pictures, there is something extremely disconcerting about gathering information on a person from the internet, rather than through conversation.
What is there to talk about on a first date when the other person has already learned everything about you from your Facebook page? Or worse, how do you react when they address something they dislike that they only learned from the internet? In the episode of How I Met Your Mother, the main character (and biggest romantic failure ever) Ted Mosby meets a woman and asks her out on a date, vowing to avoid learning anything about her from the internet beforehand. He makes it halfway through the evening, doing surprisingly well on the date, before giving in to temptation. His entire demeanor completely changes after learning about her dramatically over-impressive life achievements through a simple Google search. Here’s a piece of advice if you’re trying to have a meaningful, long-term relationship: Don’t do anything Ted does. Ever.
7. Devaluing the concept of friendship
What does it mean to be friends? In my book, it means having an open, trusting, platonic relationship with someone you would never hesitate to lend a hand to whenever needed. Just as an experiment, go through your Facebook friends list and see how many people on it are actually friends by that definition. I have had people add me on Facebook whom I have only met once… or even not at all. I have old classmates, people I knew before I moved, friends of friends that I’ve met at social events. And mixed into all of this are the few people I would consider real friends.
They don’t deserve that. These are people I have grown up with, helped through difficult decisions, shared intimate secrets with. And they’re just thrown onto a list with a hundred other random acquaintances as if they mean nothing more to me than some young high school student I helped with homework when I was a teacher’s assistant. Sometimes friendships can be formed online, allowing you to meet and interact with people you otherwise wouldn’t be able to. Some of my closest friends are people I met playing video games online. There are always different levels of friendship, but true friends should be respected more than to be reduced to another meaningless status update on a news feed.
