Spellfire Brings CCG Into the 21st Century of NFTs

Dog meme crypto project Floki Inu ($FLOKI) has won another remarkable strategic collaboration. The creators of Floki Inu (FLOKI) have teamed up with SSC Napoli of Italy. This year’s Floki Inu emblem will be placed on the back of Napoli’s shirts and LED signs surrounding the team’s home stadium, S.S.C. Napoli announced on November 23.
Floki has previously teamed with Cádiz of the Spanish LaLiga and Kerala Blasters of the Indian Super League. FLOKI is an Ethereum-based coin with a market valuation of $1.18 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.
The four-hour chart of FLOKI/USD shows an asymmetrical triangle formed since November 15. The price of Floki Inu might climb beyond the triangle’s resistance line if it rises over the immediate barrier at $0.00018513. So FLOKI might hit the November 19 range high at $0.0002359, up 38% from the current price of $0.0001605.
The rising MACD indicator adds to the optimism. Also, the MACD provided a buy signal yesterday when the blue MACD line crossed above the orange signal line, indicating a favorable market attitude. The rise in Floki Inu will gather momentum after the MACD crosses the zero line.
FLOKI Vs SHIB and DOGE
Conversely, negative RSI divergence indicates that the bears are still determined to drive the FLOKI price down. With the price of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu decreasing, FLOKI may surpass DOGE. DOGE and SHIBA have lost 7.11 and 10% respectively in the past day.
However, FLOKI is still trading in a broad channel, bears have started to take the initiative. However, if sellers manage to break below $0.00013258 on the daily chart, additional price declines may be in store. According to CoinMarketCap, the Floki Inu price today is $0.0001605 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $31,658,540 USD. Floki Inu is down 6.31% in the last 24 hours.