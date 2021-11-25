St. Louis-area health official decries ‘lunatic fringe’

Suggest a Correction
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — An email in which a suburban St. Louis public health official urged staff to ignore the “lunatic fringe” as they work to combat the COVID-19 virus is sparking outrage from some elected officials.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Dr. Faisal Khan, the acting St. Louis County health director, also used Tuesday’s email to encourage health workers to continue to take precautions ahead of an expected rise in cases following holiday gatherings.
Khan’s email was shared with media by Councilman Tim Fitch, a Republican who has voted against mask requirements. By Wednesday, it was circulated online by critics of public health measures.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Prosecutors have dismissed charges against a former St. Louis police officer accused of forcing a pregnant mother of four into a sex act while he was on duty in 2015.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the woman who made the allegations against 53-year-old John Stewart did not show up to testify at a scheduled trial. Prosecutors could refile the charges, which were dropped Wednesday.
Court documents said that Stewart responded in uniform and a marked police car after the woman called in June 2015 to report that her car had been stolen.
Stewart’s attorneys in May asked the court to dismiss the case or bar the woman from testifying because she said in two depositions that she had verbally agreed to the sex act.
Michigan State is giving Mel Tucker a $95 million, 10-year contract, making an aggressive move to keep a football coach who potentially could leave for LSU or the NFL.
“I am honored to be a part of the Spartan process today, and for years to come,” Tucker wrote Wednesday in a post on Twitter.
The 12th-ranked Spartans (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) close the regular season against Penn State (7-4, 4-4) on Saturday at home.
Tucker’s contract establishes him one of the riches coaches in college football.
Only Alabama’s Nick Saban, one of his mentors, who makes $9,753,221 a year, is paid more on an annual basis, according to the USA Today coaches’ salaries database.
Tucker’s 10-year deal puts him in select company with two coaches with the same term: Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher.
Swinney’s contract is worth $92 million and Fisher’s deal will pay him more than $9 plus million a year, starting in 2022.
“We’re excited to have Mel here for the next 10 years,” United Wholesale Mortgage president and CEO Mat Ishbia, one of the donors funding Tucker’s new deal, told The Associated Press in a telephone interview. “He’s a winner. He represents Michigan State in a fantastic way and we’re excited for the future.
“We got a winner and we’re not letting a winner leave Michigan State. Mel didn’t want to leave, but the reality is he’s the hottest name in football.”
The 49-year-old Tucker is getting a boost in pay as part of a long-term deal because of what he has done so far, and what has happened in the past at Michigan State.
After winning just two games in his debut during the pandemic-shortened season, Tucker has led one of college football’s most surprising teams. The Spartans started the season unranked and overlooked and now have a chance to win 10 games and earn a spot in a New Year’s Six bowl game.
No. 2 Ohio State did show Tucker’s team how far it has to go in last week’s 56-7 win that ended the Spartans’ championship hopes.
Michigan State was very motivated to give Tucker every reason to stay after losing Saban to LSU in November of 1999.
“There was a time Michigan State had the best football and basketball coach with Nick Saban and Tom Izzo,” Ishbia told the AP. “Now, we have a chance to have the best coaching duo again in America and we’re going to pay Mel like he left.”
Tucker was a graduate assistant at Michigan State for Saban during the 1997 and 1978 seasons, when he made $400 a week and slept under a desk hoping the head coach would be impressed by his dedication.
Even before the championship-caliber program in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, announced it was parting ways with Ed Orgeron earlier this season, Tucker was mentioned as a candidate in part because he coached the Tigers’ defensive backs under Saban in 2000 and has an impressive resume with stints on staffs at Ohio State and Georgia.
Tucker’s ties to the NFL also made it likely that teams with coaching openings in the league would try to pry him away this winter. Tucker was 2-3 a decade ago as an interim coach in Jacksonville, where he was defensive coordinator, a role he also had with his hometown Cleveland Browns and Chicago over his 10 seasons on NFL sidelines.
While it is going to cost a lot of money to keep Tucker at Michigan State, the boost in pay is primarily being provided as a gift Ishbia and Steve St. Andre.
Ishbia was a walk-on guard on Tom Izzo’s 2000 national championship basketball team. Earlier this year, Ishbia made a $32 million donation for Michigan State’s athletics and he is giving $500 a month to the school’s football and men’s basketball players. St. Andre is the founder and CEO of Shift Digital, a marketing company.
After coach Mark Dantonio retired in February 2020, Tucker more than doubled his total compensation by leaving Colorado after only one season with a 5-7 record to sign a six-year deal worth $5.5-plus million per year at Michigan State.
Tucker didn’t have much time with his new team last year before the pandemic pushed players away from campus and it showed with a 2-5 record.
With an influx of transfers, including Heisman Trophy-candidate running back Kenneth Walker, the Spartans won their first eight games this season, including a second straight win over rival Michigan.
Whether the season ends with successes or setbacks, the school and its fans should not have to worry about losing their coach.
“Michigan State is not a stepping stone, it’s a destination, and Mel knows that,” Ishbia told the AP. “He didn’t want to leave, but when someone is all in and they’re loyal, you take care of them.”
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Do you have the best light display in St. Charles? If so the city wants to hear from you. It’s the 18th year residents and businesses in the City of St. Charles compete yearly on who has the best holiday decorations.
The mayor will pick his favorite as the “Mayor’s Choice Award” and new this year the community will get to decide on the remaining ten winners.
Nominations must be sent by November 29th. You can make a nomination on the St. Charles City’s website.
Community voting will begin on December 1 and end on December 15.
Winners will receive a sign for their yard as well as a special, commemorative holiday ornament. There will also be a map so residents and visitors can tour the displays.
You can vote through the city’s social media page and the city’s website at www.stcharlescitymo.gov.
