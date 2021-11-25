News
St. Louis infectious disease expert warns of renewed COVID threat
ST. LOUIS — A Washington University infectious diseases specialist is raising the alarm about the renewed threat of COVID-19 spreading throughout the St. Louis area.
Countless people are set to gather with their families for Thanksgiving and other holidays throughout the winter season. Dr. Hilary Babcock suggests those gatherings be small and limited to vaccinated individuals only.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported that COVID-related hospitalizations are up again from 302 Tuesday to 308 Wednesday. The latest number of cases includes two children.
Just 23% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are vaccinated. Seven more deaths have been reported in the past two days. Babcock warned that COVID-19 is not taking the winter off.
“We had a small surge a month or two ago,” said Babcock. “As those numbers started to go down, people started relaxing their restrictions and going without masks, getting together with more people, and that just allows the virus to spread. We all wish that COVID wasn’t here anymore, or it wasn’t as big of a deal, but it really is still here, and it is rising right now in our community, and it’s still really important to take these protective measures.”
Babcock said hospitals in the St. Louis area are running fully again with COVID patients, and other people are getting sick from winter illnesses. She strongly urges everyone to get the COVID vaccine, wear a mask and avoid large crowds.
News
Kirkwood-Webster Groves Turkey Day Game returns with historic implications
History, over 100 years in the making
KIRKWOOD – The Webster Groves Statesmen and the Kirkwood Pioneers have played football against each other since 1898.
In 2021, both schools will be led by two black coaches for the first time in the game’s history.
“I had no idea about that,” Webster Groves interim Head Coach Munir Prince said. “I’m kind of speechless.”
Munir on Historic Game
Shortly after the conclusion of a difficult 2021 season, former Webster Groves Head Coach Matt Buha resigned, leaving Prince to lead the statesmen for the final game of the season.
In Kirkwood, former Missouri and NFL standout Jeremy Maclin finished his first season as head coach of the Pioneers. A former Kirkwood athlete himself, Maclin is thrilled to be a part of the game’s history once again.
“I’m just forever grateful for it,” Maclin said. “The big thing for me is just being able to be back in this situation, this opportunity, and be back where it all started for me.”
Maclin Praises opposing coach
The two coaches are not strangers to one another.
Maclin and Prince shared a locker room as teammates at the University of Missouri Tigers for a brief period in 2008. Both coaches are also natives of the St. Louis area. Maclin attended Kirkwood High School and Prince attended De Smet High School.
Kirkwood has won the last seven Turkey Day game matchups. The 2020 Turkey Day was canceled due to COVID 19.
Webster Groves holds the all-time game record with 54 wins, 50 losses and 7 ties.
The 2021 Turkey Day Game will be played at Kirkwood High school on Thursday, Nov. 24, at 12 p.m.
News
Aaron Rodgers says he has been playing with a fractured toe — not ‘COVID toe’ — but expects to keep playing for the 1st-place Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said his toe injury is a fracture and added that he doesn’t expect the situation to cause him to miss any games.
Rodgers has been playing with the toe injury the last two games after missing a 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs because of a positive COVID-19 test. The reigning MVP said the injury occurred while working out at home during his quarantine.
“I’m going to deal with the pain,” Rodgers said Wednesday. “It’s all about pain management. I’m going to deal with the pain as this goes on, and hopefully we get some healing during the weeks with limited practice reps. I’ll try to be on the practice field as much as I can, deal with the pain, and the goal is to play every single week.”
The NFC North-leading Packers (8-3) host the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) on Sunday and then have the next week off.
Rodgers, who has said the injury involves his pinky toe, noted Wednesday there are surgical options that wouldn’t involve him missing any games.
“I’ll definitely look at all options over the bye and decide what would be best to make sure that I get to the finish line,” Rodgers said.
Rodgers said after a 34-31 loss Sunday to the Minnesota Vikings that the toe injury was “very, very painful” and “a little worse than turf toe” but didn’t go into specifics.
He offered more details Wednesday to dispute a report that he had “COVID toe,” a name that has been given to a condition causing lesions among some people who test positive for COVID-19.
While discussing his health Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM, Rodgers said he “didn’t have any lingering effects other than the COVID toe” but was smirking as he made that comment.
When he was asked about it Wednesday, Rodgers revealed his bare left foot during his Zoom session with reporters.
“Oh, there’s no lesions whatsoever,” Rodgers said. “Oh, what a surprise. No, that’s actually called disinformation, when you perpetuate false information about an individual.”
The injury will continue to limit Rodgers’ practice time.
Rodgers practiced only on Friday last week, yet he still went 23 of 33 for 385 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions against the Vikings.
“It looked painful for him, but he looked pretty mobile, pretty special against the Vikings last week, so I don’t put much merit into that,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “He’s a great player and he sure looks every bit as good as he always has.”
Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Rodgers will have a similar practice schedule this week. Rodgers didn’t practice Wednesday.
“Certainly we’ll handle it day by day, but a lot of it’s just going to be on how he’s feeling,” LaFleur said.
News
Guilty plea in 2018 fatal DWI crash in south St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS – A man pleaded guilty to DWI in the 2018 crash that killed a motorcyclist on Lemay Ferry Road.
The St. Louis County Prosecutor’s office says Murrell Ferguson, 62, accepted a blind Alford plea, meaning he entered a plea to the court acknowledging that there was sufficient evidence that likely would have resulted in a guilty verdict after a trial.
Ferguson was charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and acting with criminal negligence for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.
Police say Ferguson pulled onto Lemay Ferry Road from a parking lot in South County on April 11, 2018. 20-year-old Jacob Kaiser was on a motorcycle when Ferguson’s SUV hit him.
“This case serves as a reminder — please do not drink and drive,” said St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell in a statement. “If you want to avoid harming others or taking someone’s life and going to prison, simply don’t drive after you have been drinking.”
The court ordered a Sentencing Assessment Report and set sentencing for 1:30 p.m. February 8, 2022.
