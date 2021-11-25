News
Staff picks for Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season: Thanksgiving games, Steelers vs. Bengals, Titans vs. Patriots and more
Baltimore Sun staff writers pick every game of the NFL season. Here’s who they have winning in Week 12:
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (Thursday, 12:30 p.m.)
Ryan McFadden (97-69 overall, 10-5 last week): Bears
Mike Preston (102-62 overall, 10-5 last week): Lions
Jonas Shaffer (101-63 overall, 12-3 last week): Lions
Childs Walker (102-62 overall, 11-4 last week): Bears
Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys (Thursday, 4:30 p.m.)
McFadden: Cowboys
Preston: Cowboys
Shaffer: Cowboys
Walker: Cowboys
Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints (Thursday, 8:20 p.m.)
McFadden: Bills
Preston: Bills
Shaffer: Bills
Walker: Bills
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
McFadden: Bengals
Preston: Bengals
Shaffer: Bengals
Walker: Bengals
Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
McFadden: Panthers
Preston: Panthers
Shaffer: Panthers
Walker: Dolphins
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
McFadden: Eagles
Preston: Eagles
Shaffer: Eagles
Walker: Eagles
Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
McFadden: Patriots
Preston: Patriots
Shaffer: Patriots
Walker: Patriots
Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
McFadden: Falcons
Preston: Jaguars
Shaffer: Falcons
Walker: Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
McFadden: Buccaneers
Preston: Buccaneers
Shaffer: Buccaneers
Walker: Buccaneers
New York Jets at Houston Texans (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
McFadden: Jets
Preston: Texans
Shaffer: Texans
Walker: Texans
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos (Sunday, 4:05 p.m.)
McFadden: Chargers
Preston: Chargers
Shaffer: Chargers
Walker: Chargers
Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
McFadden: Vikings
Preston: 49ers
Shaffer: Vikings
Walker: 49ers
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
McFadden: Packers
Preston: Packers
Shaffer: Rams
Walker: Packers
Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team (Monday, 8:15 p.m.)
McFadden: Washington
Preston: Seahawks
Shaffer: Washington
Walker: Seahawks
News
Minnesota state parks free on Black Friday
Looking to avoid the big crowds on Black Friday? Head outdoors, and it’s on sale, too.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is waiving entrance fees to all 75 state parks and recreation areas on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.
The DNR offers four free park days every year, one in each season, to encourage all Minnesotans to get outdoors and enjoy the benefits of nature throughout the year.
“Public lands are for all of us to enjoy,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said in a statement. “The free park days ensure everyone has the chance to experience the peace and beauty of Minnesota’s state parks and recreation areas. There’s no better time to do this than with family and friends following Thanksgiving celebrations.”
State parks and recreation areas are open year-round and there’s at least one park within 30 miles of most Minnesotans.
Most state park offices and visitor centers will be minimally staffed on Friday, so visitors are encouraged to to plan ahead and arrive prepared for their visit:
- Check visitor alerts and find directions on state park web pages at mndnr.gov.
- Download GeoPDF maps before the trip. These maps will display a user’s current location, like Google Maps or other map applications, but the user does not have to be connected to the internet or have cell service while using them.
- Visit the self-orientation signs near the park entrance for suggestions on what to see and do while visiting.
- Help protect these special places for the future by staying on trails and leaving no trace.
Go to mndnr.gov/freeparkdays for more information.
News
Jamelle Bouie: The Reagan guide to Biden’s political future
As his first year in office comes to a close, an ambitious new president is on the decline. His legislative agenda has stalled in a fractious Congress. Voters are angry over inflation and other economic concerns, and he is struggling to find his footing on the world stage.
Allies and critics say the president and his party have made a major misstep, mistaking their successful defeat of an incumbent president for a decisive mandate in favor of their program. The results have been a flagging approval rating, a disenchanted public and an opposition party with the wind at its back. If elections for Congress were held today, there’s no question that the president would lose out to the mounting backlash against his administration.
What year is this? Not 2021, but 1981, and the president is Ronald Reagan, who at the end of his first year in office was described in exactly these terms. “As the president heads into his second year,” Hedrick Smith wrote in The New York Times Magazine in January 1982, “a lot of the magic is gone and the politics of optimism has fallen on hard times. Recession has hit with a force totally unexpected in the euphoric high tide of Reaganism last summer.” Reagan’s “present headaches,” Smith continued, “reflect the life-cycle of the modern American presidency — flashy freshman beginnings, followed by a sophomore slump, with some third-year recovery or dazzling achievement.”
The more you read of Smith’s description of Reagan’s first year in office, the more familiar it sounds: “It is as if there were a rhythm to the political process that not only insures exaggerated tolerance in the honeymoon period but also dictates a political downswing as each new president bogs down toward the end of his first year in the frustrating unpredictability of the economy, the self-inflicted wounds from internal rivalries and failings, the troubling actions of foreign powers and the election-year nervousness and independence of Congress.”
We have, in other words, an analysis of Reagan’s 1981 that could, with few alterations, be published as an assessment of Joe Biden’s 2021. Not because the two men or the two years are that similar, but because, as Smith suggests, there is a rhythm to the presidency. Or, to put this in less lyrical terms, the structural position of the office makes it difficult to be both popular and ambitious. With notably rare exceptions, a president is either one or the other.
It is well known, among political scientists at least, that public opinion functions like a thermostat, in which voters try to adjust the temperature of policy when it moves too far in either direction. When President Donald Trump demonized immigrants in the country illegally and tried to end migration through the southern border, most Americans expressed support for a more open approach to immigration policy. Biden has not moved as far in the opposite direction from Trump as he promised during his campaign, but the extent to which he is perceived to be more liberal on immigration has pushed the overall public in a more conservative direction.
This points us to one of the most important aspects of thermostatic public opinion. As political scientist Matt Grossmann explained on Twitter: “Thermostatic politics does not require Biden to change his policy proposals from the campaign. It also does not require close voter attention to policy detail. It just requires voters to see or expect a leftward change in policy from Trump.”
The more ambitious a president is or appears to be, the stronger the thermostatic reaction against him. Biden has spent most of this year broadcasting the size and scope of his proposed agenda and has signed, thus far, two bills totaling nearly $3 trillion in spending. That is ambitious, to say the least, and we should expect the public to react in response.
Combine a thermostatic response against Biden with the usual first-year decline (as we saw with Reagan), and you have the first part of a structural explanation for the president’s political woes.
Missing in this equation is the economy. What’s striking about Biden’s position relative to Reagan’s is that, unlike his predecessor, he is presiding over the most robust recovery in recent memory. A strong economy is supposed to give the president a lift, but Biden is currently underwater with most voters.
There are other factors at work. Voters are attuned to inflation and the price of gas — the most visible price in most communities — has gone up relative to last year, when economic activity collapsed as a result of the pandemic. The pandemic, of course, is ongoing. And the recent surge of the delta variant of the coronavirus has almost certainly contributed to Biden’s declining fortunes. Compare Biden to other world leaders and you’ll notice that each is dealing with a similar decline in overall popularity. Justin Trudeau of Canada and Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand are at 41% approval; Emmanuel Macron of France is at 40%; and Boris Johnson of Britain is at 32%.
As much as each of these leaders has issues (and scandals) that are particular to their political situations, it is also true that each has presided over new waves of infection driven by the delta variant.
Biden is much less popular now than he was at the beginning of the year. Perhaps, as some observers say, it’s because he and his party are too “woke,” too liberal, too disconnected from the experiences of ordinary Americans.
Maybe some or all of that is true. But before you jump on your hobby horse, it’s worth looking at the bigger picture. It is hard to act as an ambitious president without incurring a penalty, even if your policies are popular, as Biden’s are. It is also hard, as president, to be popular, period. Every person who has held the office has hit a rough spot and struggled to regain his footing.
Biden is down now. If the usual pattern is any indication, he’ll recover. And in the same way that the decline was largely out of his hands, we’ll have to remember that the upswing was as well.
Jamelle Bouie writes a column for the New York Times.
News
Mastrodonato: Rafael Devers contract extension unlikely, if Red Sox’ recent history is any indication
Eduardo Rodriguez’s comments on Monday aligned with the words Mookie Betts once spoke and many Red Sox players before them never said, but surely wanted to.
It boils down to this: the Red Sox didn’t want to pay them a fair market wage, so they took their services elsewhere.
It’s as simple as that, and the story will likely continue as Xander Bogaerts is expected to opt out of his contract after 2022 and Rafael Devers is set to reach free agency after 2023.
“What would you rather have, 77 or 18?” Rodriguez asked a reporter who wondered if he’d considered the Sox’ $18.4 million qualifying offer before taking the Tigers’ $77-million offer. “Just being honest.”
Surely, Devers is listening. And after the Rays signed 20-year-old wonderkid Wander Franco to an 11-year, $182-million extension despite having just a half-season in the big leagues, Devers has to be wondering if he’ll ever make the money he’s worth in Boston or if he too will hit the road.
During his time in Boston, Betts made it clear he wasn’t going to sign for anything less than what he was worth.
Jon Lester didn’t want to play in Boston for a fraction of his value, either.
The list goes on as players who were once beloved Red Sox icons choose to pursue their actual worth instead of signing at a hometown discount.
Under the current ownership group, signing players at a hometown discount is just about the only extensions that get signed. It’s a topic that comes up often, especially as the team continues to develop star players but fails to lock them up.
That Bogaerts is still in a Red Sox uniform is a testament to his own desire to play here, even at a discount. He signed an extension for $20 million a year when he was clearly worth more, as we’ll soon see when similar players, Carlos Correa and Corey Seager, likely score $300-million deals in free agency this winter.
Bogaerts can’t cry poor with his $120 million extension, and he can, and likely will, opt out of the final three years after 2022 to get a bigger contract going forward. But the fact remains: he left a lot of money on the table to stay in Boston.
The story goes back to Dustin Pedroia and David Ortiz, too.
Pedroia never made more than $16 million in a season and averaged about $13 million per year to stay in Boston his whole career, despite his contemporary, Robinson Cano, turning down a chance to stay with the Yankees and instead signing with the Mariners to make $24 million a year through 2023.
And Ortiz, one of the greatest hitters of his generation, continued to sign short-term deals to stay in Boston until he retired. In 2018, two years after Ortiz made $16 million, his highest career salary, while leading the majors with a 1.021 OPS on his way to retirement, the Red Sox signed a similar replacement, J.D. Martinez, and paid him $24 million a year.
The Sox have given out fair market contracts before, but rarely with their own guys. They signed big deals with Manny Ramirez, Adrian Gonzalez, Carl Crawford, Hanley Ramirez, Pablo Sandoval, David Price and Martinez, among others who established themselves with other franchises first.
How does this happen? Why is that one of the richest franchises in professional sports has a history of forcing its best developed players to sign at a discount or hit the road?
It’s just business, as Betts always said. No hard feelings.
And that’s why nobody should fault Devers if he stands his ground and refuses to sign a bargain deal.
He’s one of just 14 players this millennium to hit 100 homers with an OPS-plus of at least 120 before his age 25 season. The list is impressive: Devers, Ronaldo Acuna Jr., Cody Bellinger, Carlos Correa, Bryce Harper, Mike Trout, Giancarlo Stanton, Prince Fielder, Miguel Cabrera, Albert Pujols, Adam Dunn, Eric Chavez, Troy Glaus and Alex Rodriguez.
Harper and Trout are on Hall of Fame tracks. Cabrera and Pujols are first-ballot Hall of Famers. Rodriguez would be if not for admitted steroid use. Stanton, Fielder, Glaus and Chavez aren’t Hall of Famers but are in that next level of very good players. Dunn is the lone good-not-great player in the group.
If the Red Sox want to retain a player on a list this accomplished, they’re going to have to pay. And recent history under this ownership group indicates that isn’t likely to happen.
It’s not that the Sox are cheap. Until 2021, they had a payroll that ranked amongst the six highest in MLB every year. Their $180-million opening day payroll in 2021 ranked eighth.
But under Chaim Bloom, who learned the ropes in the Rays front office, the Sox have often been compared to their rivals from Tampa.
If the Sox really are using the Rays as a model, then they’re more likely to sign Triston Casas to a contract extension than Devers.
Staff picks for Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season: Thanksgiving games, Steelers vs. Bengals, Titans vs. Patriots and more
Minnesota state parks free on Black Friday
Jamelle Bouie: The Reagan guide to Biden’s political future
Mastrodonato: Rafael Devers contract extension unlikely, if Red Sox’ recent history is any indication
High school hero
Virtual or In-Person Care: What Next After the Pandemic? Doctors Agree There’s Room for Both
Remembering Acton-Boxboro’s epic football win streak
SubQuery Network Excited to Announce its Launch on Acala
Make the most of your home for the holidays
Craney: Kudos to Herald for shedding light on faults with TCI scheme
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
5 Health Tips For the New Year
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
What are the biggest health challenges facing youth and teens?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
5 Health Tips For the New Year
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
How to1 week ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?