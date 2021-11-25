Streamr Price Prediction 2021 – Will DATA Hit $0.35 Soon?

Bullish DATA price prediction ranges from $0.173 to $0.321.

DATA price might also reach $0.35 soon.

DATA bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $0.03.

In Streamr price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price patterns, ADX, and much other information about DATA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Streamr is a distributed open-source platform, which was crowdfunded in 2017. Moreover, the project’s goal is to create a decentralized infrastructure for real-time information, replacing centralized message brokers with a global peer-to-peer network. More so, through relying on cryptography rather than trust, the open-source network focuses to enable data sharing and monetization in IoT and smart cities, business consortia, individual crowd selling through the decentralized web and Data Unions.

According to CoinGecko, the DATA price is trading at $0.152 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,828,747, at the time of writing. However, DATA has increased by 11.1% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, DATA has a circulating supply of 891,072,680.46 DATA. Currently, DATA trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, HitBTC, BiONE, Gate.io, and Pionex.

Streamr DATA Price Prediction 2021

Streamr DATA price prediction 2021 explained below with a weekly time frame.

DATA/USDT Price Chart Weekly Time Frame (Source: TradingView)

A triangle pattern is made up of a downward diagonal upward trend line and an upward diagonal downward trend line. When the price rises, it will inevitably break through the upper trend line to break, and in an uptrend, the price will rise or break. A lower trend line forms a breakthrough and a downward trend in which prices fall.

In the weekly time frame chart, if the price of the DATA breaks the resistance level it will reach the target of $0.321. Or else, if the price of the DATA breaks the support level of $0.1 means it will drop to the next support level at $0.069 and $0.049. So, the trend of the DATA is based on the breakout.

DATA Support and Resistance Level

The below chart shows the support and resistance level of DATA.

DATA/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: TradingView)

From the above weekly time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support level of DATA.

Resistance Level 1 $0.182 Resistance Level 2 $0.319 Support Level 1 $0.087 Support Level 2 $0.047 Support Level 3 $0.03 Resistance & Support Levels

The charts show that DATA has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, DATA might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.319. Conversely, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of DATA might plummet to almost $0.03, a bearish signal.

Streamr DATA Average Directional Index (ADX)

Now let’s look at the average directional index (ADX) of DATA. Generally, the Average Direction Index (ADX) helps traders determine the strength of a trend, rather than its actual direction. It can be used to determine whether the market is changing or a new trend is starting. It is associated with the Directional Movement Index (DMI) and basically includes the ADX line.

The range of the oscillator is from 0 to 100. A high value indicates a strong trend, and a low value indicates a weak trend. It is often combined with directional indicators.

DATA/USDT ADX(Source: TradingView)

The above chart shows the ADX of DATA stays above the range of 27.46, so it indicates a strong trend.

Conclusion

The DATA is one of the cryptos that keeps its ground against the bearish market. Furthermore, our long-term DATA price prediction 2021 is bullish. It has a huge possibility of overtaking its current all-time-high (ATH) of $0.201 this year. However, this will only happen if it breaks many past psychological resistances.

Furthermore, with the ongoing developments and upgrades within the DATA ecosystem, it could experience a great future ahead in 2021. It may reach $0.173 soon and it might even reach high heights, however reaching $0.35, if investors have planned that DATA is a good investment in 2021.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Recommended Article