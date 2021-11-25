Streamr Price Prediction 2021 – Will DATA Hit $0.35 Soon?

Bullish DATA price prediction ranges from $0.173 to $0.321.
DATA price might also reach $0.35 soon.
DATA bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $0.03.
In Streamr price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price patterns, ADX, and much other information about DATA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Streamr is a distributed open-source platform, which was crowdfunded in 2017. Moreover, the project’s goal is to create a decentralized infrastructure for real-time information, replacing centralized message brokers with a global peer-to-peer network. More so, through relying on cryptography rather than trust, the open-source network focuses to enable data sharing and monetization in IoT and smart cities, business consortia, individual crowd selling through the decentralized web and Data Unions.
According to CoinGecko, the DATA price is trading at $0.152 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,828,747, at the time of writing. However, DATA has increased by 11.1% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, DATA has a circulating supply of 891,072,680.46 DATA. Currently, DATA trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, HitBTC, BiONE, Gate.io, and Pionex.
Streamr DATA Price Prediction 2021
Streamr DATA price prediction 2021 explained below with a weekly time frame.
A triangle pattern is made up of a downward diagonal upward trend line and an upward diagonal downward trend line. When the price rises, it will inevitably break through the upper trend line to break, and in an uptrend, the price will rise or break. A lower trend line forms a breakthrough and a downward trend in which prices fall.
In the weekly time frame chart, if the price of the DATA breaks the resistance level it will reach the target of $0.321. Or else, if the price of the DATA breaks the support level of $0.1 means it will drop to the next support level at $0.069 and $0.049. So, the trend of the DATA is based on the breakout.
DATA Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of DATA.
From the above weekly time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support level of DATA.
Resistance Level 1
$0.182
Resistance Level 2
$0.319
Support Level 1
$0.087
Support Level 2
$0.047
Support Level 3
$0.03
Resistance & Support Levels
The charts show that DATA has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, DATA might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.319. Conversely, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of DATA might plummet to almost $0.03, a bearish signal.
Streamr DATAAverage Directional Index (ADX)
Now let’s look at the average directional index (ADX) of DATA. Generally, the Average Direction Index (ADX) helps traders determine the strength of a trend, rather than its actual direction. It can be used to determine whether the market is changing or a new trend is starting. It is associated with the Directional Movement Index (DMI) and basically includes the ADX line.
The range of the oscillator is from 0 to 100. A high value indicates a strong trend, and a low value indicates a weak trend. It is often combined with directional indicators.
The above chart shows the ADX of DATA stays above the range of 27.46, so it indicates a strong trend.
Conclusion
The DATA is one of the cryptos that keeps its ground against the bearish market. Furthermore, our long-term DATA price prediction 2021 is bullish. It has a huge possibility of overtaking its current all-time-high (ATH) of $0.201 this year. However, this will only happen if it breaks many past psychological resistances.
Furthermore, with the ongoing developments and upgrades within the DATA ecosystem, it could experience a great future ahead in 2021. It may reach $0.173 soon and it might even reach high heights, however reaching $0.35, if investors have planned that DATA is a good investment in 2021.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a special featured dog breed from the popular DOGE community. It inspires millions of people around the world to eagerly invest in its tokens. Also SHIB is alternatively known as Dogecoin Killer in the crypto market. Besides, Shiba Inu marks the record as a popular meme coin of the year 2021.
All of sudden, the sky rocking meme coin gained speed and value with a huge support from its community. Along with popular social media posts from famous personalities like Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin in recent times.
Shiba Inu Edged Down
With a trending activity SHIB was the popular meme coin with sudden prices in past months. Unfortunately, Shiba Inu (SHIB) sloped down nearly 60% and remained on the same red line depressing it’s holders.
Moreover, SHIB set it’s all time high reaching upto $0.000086 on October 28, 2021. All investors were crazy about Shiba Inu adoption which resulted in a price surge. With these achievements, a twist occurred changing the value of SHIB upside down.
Further, as per the record, Shiba Inu’s market capitalization drops down to $21.30B from around $28.31Bin just five days. This made a huge change in the crypto market resulting in a bearish trend at present. More specifically, the work Shiba Inu is dropping down in Google trends which indicates the bear cycle for the meme coin.
According to CoinMarketCap, the current price of SHIB is $0.000036 which is down up to 13.71% in the last 24 hours. With this, Shiba Inu is still around the red margin slipping in the marketplace.
Besides surging to massive heights in recent months, Shiba Inu grabbed the attention of millions of users. Thus, traders are expecting for SHIB to rise again and showcase its uptrends with higher volumes.
Also, SHIB is a potential meme coin which can aim high and achieve making a new all time reaching $0.00010000. Thus, it will mark Shiba Inu’s flagpole’s height in its history in the crypto market.
Bullish AXS price prediction ranges from $71.35 to $89.5.
AXS price might also reach $94.7 soon.
Axie Infinity bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $53.2.
In Axie Infinity (AXS) price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price patterns, ADX, and much other information about AXS to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Axie Infinity is a battling and trading game based on blockchain, partially owned and operated by players. AXS inspired by most popular games such as Pokémon and Tamagotchi, it permits players to collect, breed, raise, battle, and trade token-based creatures called Axies.
Moreover, each Axie is a non-fungible token (NFT) with different attributes and advantages. The Axie Infinity ecosystem has its own unique government token which is called Axie Infinity Shards (AXS).
According to CoinGecko, the Axie Infinity price is trading at $63.23 with a 24-hour trading volume of $530,125,475, at the time of writing. However, AXS has decreased by 8.5% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, AXS has a circulating supply of 57,834,570 AXS. Currently, it trades in crypto exchanges such as Binance, Huobi Global, Upbit, FTX, and Bitcoin.com Exchange.
Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Prediction 2021
Axie Infinity (AXS) holds the 48th position on CoinGecko right now. AXS price prediction 2021 explained below with a daily time frame.
An ascending triangle is considered a continuation pattern, which means that it is significant whether it occurs during an uptrend or a downtrend. When the price breaks out of the triangle, traders tend to buy or sell the asset aggressively, depending on which direction the price broke out.
Currently, AXS is waving at $68.75. After this, AXS may continue to fall or rise according to the breakout. With this pattern, AXS will violate the upper trendline reaching $94.7 soon. If the trend reverses, then the price of AXS may fall to $59.8.
Axie Infinity (AXS) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of AXS.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of AXS.
Resistance Level 1
$71.35
Resistance Level 2
$79.75
Resistance Level 3
$85.15
Resistance Level 4
$89.5
Resistance Level 5
$94.7
Support Level 1
$59.8
Support Level 2
$53.2
Resistance & Support Levels
The chart shows that AXS has been on an upward trend in the past month. If this trend continues, AXS may run with the bulls and break the $94.7 resistance level.
On the contrary, if investors oppose cryptocurrency, the price of Axie Infinity may fall to nearly $53.2, which is a bearish signal.
Axie Infinity (AXS) Average Directional Index (ADX)
Now let’s look at the average directional index (ADX) of AXS. ADX helps traders to determine the strength of a trend, not its actual direction. It can be used to determine if the market is changing or if a new trend is starting. However, it is related to the Directional Movement Index.
Moreover, the oscillators range from 0 to 100. In addition, a high value represents a strong trend, while a low value indicates a weak trend. It is often used in combination with direction indicators.
The above chart shows the ADX of AXS stays above the range of 25.11, so it indicates a strong trend.
Conclusion
The AXS is one of the cryptocurrencies that keeps its ground against the bearish market. Furthermore, our long-term AXS price prediction 2021 is bullish. It has a huge possibility of overtaking its current all-time-high (ATH) of $93.68 this year. However, this will only happen if AXS breaks many past psychological resistances.
Additionally, with ongoing developments and updates within the Axie Infinity ecosystem, it could experience a great future ahead in 2021. It may reach $89.5 soon and it might even reach high heights, but if investors plan to make AXS a good investment in 2021, it will reach $94.7.
Bullish ICP price prediction ranges from $60 to $138.
ICP price might also reach $140 soon.
ICP bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $27.
In Internet Computer price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, and much other information about ICP to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Internet Computer (ICP) is a utility token that enables users to take part in and govern the Internet Computer blockchain network. The platform looks to help developers to create websites, enterprise IT systems, internet services, and DeFi applications by downloading their code directly on the public Internet. Internet Computers (ICP) can also be staked or converted into cycles which can be used to power computations of dApps and traditional applications.
According to CoinGecko, the ICP price is trading at $39.40 with a 24-hour trading volume of $194,669,855 at the time of writing. Moreover, ICP has decreased by 8.65% in the last 24 hours.
However, ICP has a circulating supply of 136,899,213.55 ICP. Currently, ICP trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Huobi Global, OKEx, BiONE, and XT.COM.
Internet Computer (ICP) Price Prediction 2021
Internet Computer (ICP) holds the 21st position on CoinGecko right now. ICP price prediction 2021 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart shows the Triangle pattern. Accordingly, a triangle pattern is composed of a downward diagonal upward trend line and an upward diagonal downward trend line. When the price rises, it will inevitably break through the upper trend line to break, and in an uptrend, the price will rise or break. A lower trend line forms a breakthrough and a downward trend in which prices fall.
In the daily time frame chart, if the price of the ICP breaks the resistance level of $60, it will reach the target of $100. Else, if the price of the ICP breakout the support level of $37 means it will fall to the next support level at $27. So, the trend of the ICP is based on the breakout.
Internet Computer (ICP) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of ICP.
From the above daily time frames, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of ICP.
Resistance Level 1
$60
Resistance Level 2
$87
Resistance Level 3
$138
Support Level 1
$37
Support Level 2
$27
Resistance & Support Levels
The charts show that ICP has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, ICP might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $60.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the ICP might plummet to almost $27, a bearish signal.
Internet Computer (ICP) Average Directional Index (ADX)
Now let’s see the average directional index (ADX) of ICP. Generally, the Average Direction Index (ADX) helps traders determine the strength of a trend, rather than its actual direction. It can used to determine whether the market changing or a new trend is starting. It is associated with the Directional Movement Index (DMI) and includes the ADX line.
The range of the oscillator is from 0 to 100. A high value indicates a strong trend, and a low value indicates a weak trend. It is often combined with directional indicators.
The above chart shows the ADX of ICP stays above the range of 35, so it indicates a strong trend.
Conclusion
The ICP is one of the cryptos that keeps its ground against the bearish market. Hence more, our long-term ICP price prediction for 2021 is bullish. It has a huge possibility f overtaking its current all-time-high (ATH) of $700.65 this year. More so, this will only happen if it breaks many past psychological resistances.
Henceforth, with the ongoing developments and upgrades within the ICP ecosystem, it could experience a great future ahead in 2021. It may reach $138 soon and it might even reach high heights, however reaching $140, if investors have planned that ICP is a good investment in 2021