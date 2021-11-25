Celebrities
Thankful For Their Doctors: NeNe Leakes & Chrissy Teigen Refreshed Faces With THESE Cosmetic Procedures Ahead Of The Holidays
The holiday season is upon us and ’tis the season to have family and friends all up in your grill! It’s no surprise that celebrities like NeNe Leakes opt for minor enhancements just weeks before she carved the turkey. Just two months, NeNe was the talk of social media, after fans noticed she looked like she had some work done, making a selfie from her Instagram page got viral.
Doesn’t she look good?
53-year-old NeNe reportedly got something called ‘facial balancing’ done to bring forth her inner beauty. According to Cosmetic Lane, NeNe received filler treatments to her jawline and chin for a sharper profile. Facial balancing is a common procedure done when a back-set chin is reharmonized in the correct ratio to the nose and lips, therefore, balancing out a side profile.
The cosmetic experts behind Cosmetic Lane say NeNe’s results can last up to 24 months.
This week, NeNe stepped out looking Thanksgiving ready and her face looked all healed.
Chrissy Teigen also got a face refresher with a new eyebrow transplant recently. The influencer shared an actual video during the procedure, excited about her results.
“I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery.”
Chrissy said the procedure involved a doctor removing hairs from the back of her head and implanting them in her eyebrows.
Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Kiss As They Celebrate First Thanksgiving Post-Conservatorship
It’s the best Thanksgiving ever for Britney Spears! Ahead of the first major holiday since her conservatorship ended, Britney shared a kiss with her fiancé, Sam Asghari.
Britney Spears didn’t write much in the caption of the clip she posted to Instagram on Nov. 24. The 39-year-old pop icon added three lips emoji, but that was enough. After all, the clip showed Britney laying a quick kiss on her soon-to-be husband, Sam Asghari. Britney and Sam, 27, stood in front of their Christmas tree, flashed a smile before turning to give each other a sweet peck on the lips. Clearly, Sam wanted more because he wrote, “That’s a quick kiss [kiss emoji]” in the comments.
For fans, this was a grand celebration. It’s Britney’s first Thanksgiving since the end of her conservatorship. “Wishing you nothing but love, Britney,” said one fan. “She looks so much healthier,” added another. “You’re glowing!!!” said one fan, and the rest of the comment section was overflowing with love. “You look beautiful and fresh brit! Love you so much.” “I haven’t seen her this happy since 2003. Her eyes have the same youth she had when she was in her 20s.” “I felt the passion with that one.” “You look amazing, guys. Take care of each other!”
Britney showed that she was ready for Thanksgiving and Christmas on Nov. 23. While wearing the leopard-print bodysuit in her makeshift “kiss-cam” video, Britney danced in front of her Christmas tree, showing off her moves to Justin Bieber‘s holiday song, “Mistletoe.” Britney said she gets “silly this time of year” and can’t help but feel the spirit of the season.
It’s not just the first post-conservatorship Thanksgiving for Britney. It’s also the first major holiday since Sam got down on one knee. Britney’s longtime boyfriend popped the question in early September, and the two revealed the news on Instagram. “I can’t f-cking believe it!” she captioned the video that showed off her giant ring. Sam’s rep told HollywoodLife that the couple “made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication, and love expressed to them.”
2021 will go down as a banner year for Britney. Her 13-year conservative came to an end on Nov. 12 after a judge ruled that it was “terminated.” Britney’s lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, spoke to reporters after the ruling was handed down. “Judge [Brenda J.] Penny decided to agree with Britney Spears, and as of today, effectively immediately — the conservatorship has been terminated as both her person and estate.” Earlier in September, Britney filed a request to end the conservatorship. Her father, Jamie Spears, 68, also formally filed papers to “immediately terminate” the arrangement. Jamie also stepped down as conservator of the estate in August, which pretty much cleared the way for the conservatorship’s end. Now, Britney can enjoy her turkey and potatoes in pure freedom.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Cryptic Quote After Dad’s Arrest
According to a police report, Joe pushed Karen after an argument about a female neighbor. Karen, who was intoxicated, became upset that Joe had spoken with said neighbor. Later, Karen slammed the door on Joe after he left to go run errands. On his return, Karen decided to take a bath because Joe was watching television and ignoring her. When she finished bathing, she tried several times to speak with her husband, who eventually pushed her. The push caused her to fall back and hit her head on an antique table.
Kim recently shared a cryptic quote on social media, which perhaps sheds light on the recent events. The quote explains, “In a toxic family system, the black sheep is often just the person who sees through everyone else’s bull****.”
The Bravo star included a blonde emoji in the post but didn’t offer commentary. Many fans on social media believe Kim is addressing the incident with her father, providing a layer of background to the story as it relates to her.
Kim is not the only Don’t Be Tardy star to experience issues with parents. In a wedding special that was shown on Bravo, her husband Kroy Biermann also revealed a rift with his parents, Keith and Kathy. On Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked for an update on the relationship, to which the former linebacker responded, “They’re great people you know. It’s just, we don’t jive.”
Kim’s father had a bond set at $1,000, and he will go to court on November 29, 2021. Although Karen claimed she only drank two glasses of wine on that night, a police officer stated she was “highly intoxicated.” After the incident, Karen was taken to West Florida Hospital.
Kim’s feud with her parents started a few years earlier when Karen and Joe told the media that Kim was a liar. They also shared that Kim’s daughters had two different dads.
During Kim’s wedding to Kroy in 2011, Kim and her mother also experienced a blowout. Later on, Karen and Joe sued Kim for rights to see their grandchildren (but the lawsuit didn’t go anywhere).
Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo
Questlove Shares How ‘Quest For Craft’ With Patti Smith Revealed How We’re All At ‘The Mercy Of Time’
In the new episode of his ‘Quest for Craft’ series, Questlove spoke with punk legend Patti Smith, and he tells HollywoodLife how this discussion highlighted the creative mind’s relationship with time.
There’s a moment in episode three of Quest for Craft when Questlove asked his guest, Patti Smith, how “it feels to play, or share new work that you’re working on now, from your heart, versus songs [that] have aged like a fine wine and are sentimental to your audience. Patti, 74, admitted that “in recent years, I haven’t written that many songs, truthfully.” But, the punk icon told Questlove, 50, that she was comfortable touching upon the past. “I only sing songs, whether they’re mine or anyone else’s, that I’m in touch with, that I want to sing. It doesn’t bother me to sing ‘Because The Night’ for the ten-thousandth time because people like to hear it.” The moment — and the enlightening conversation on this episode of Quest for Craft — highlights the relationship that creative minds have with their artwork, and how certain songs can still echo loudly decades after they’re released. It also shows that sometimes, it’s hard to get out from the shadow of the past.
“We are all at the mercy of time,” Questlove tells HollywoodLife. “It moves on whether we want it to or not. Because of this, creative people have to pay special attention to it—figure out how to embrace its passage, how to recover memories, how to think forward to the point when we will release our work into the world. My guest for this episode, Patti Smith, has thought intensely about these questions in her music, her writing, and her life, and tonight we take some time to talk about them.”
The concept of “acceptance” walks hand-in-hand with Questlove and Patti’s discussion of “Time” on this episode of Quest for Craft. At the start of the episode, The Roots member asked Patti about something she once said. “There’s a quote of yours where you said that you haven’t ‘f-cked much with the past. But you f-cked plenty with the future.’ What exactly does that mean?” Patti spoke about how she, as a youth, “had a lot of vision [about] what I thought would happen in the future. We all do. We all have great dreams and hopes for things.” However, Patti said that after hoping for a better future, right now, she’d “want the present to be good.”
Towards the end of the episode, Patti shared that one of the life lessons she learned when it came to time was that our experience on this earth is a “package deal,” that all that we come to love, we’ll eventually lose someday. “We love our life — we’re going to lose it. … I look at my life. I’ve lost my husband [Fred Smith], who I really loved — he was my king – my brother, Robert. My pianist. My parents. My dog. My friends. But, on the other hand, I have my kids. I have my work. I have my friends. And I have every day, something new, something interesting – a new thought, a new idea, a new line, a new book that someone writes, a new piece of music… we have to just be grateful for the small things, just be grateful for being alive.”
Quest for Craft is a web series from The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky and Questlove. The series focuses on the intersection of craft and creativity. Past episodes included conversations with Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che and legendary producer/musician Jimmy Jam.
