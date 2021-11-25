News
The family that bakes together – has great Christmas cookies
Our family bakes cookies. A lot of cookies. For about eight hours every year, the house is filled with my siblings and their millennial offspring mixing, rolling, manning the oven, decorating and cleaning up the sugar. My sisters haul baking sheets, bags of flour, cookie cutters and tins from their house to mine. We were blessed to have our father photographing (and taste testing) all the activity for many years.
Everyone bakes their favorites.
Peppermint says holidays better than any other flavor. No longer content to hang candy canes on the tree, we crush them and add the shards to everything from coffee drinks to cocktails and desserts. This year, I’m transforming the family’s favorite chocolate brownie into a holiday delight.
Reminiscent of coffeehouse peppermint mocha drinks and candy shop peppermint bark, these are the brownies to make for this season. Rich and chocolatey, with a touch of coffee flavor, the brownies get topped with red and white bits of peppermint candy and a swirl of creamy white glaze.
These brownies are best served the day they are made, but they can be frozen. I remove them from the pan and discard the foil used for baking. Then, before cutting into squares, wrap the brownies in plastic wrap and foil. Freeze solid, thaw at room temperature and cut into serving pieces.
PEPPERMINT MOCHA BROWNIES
8 oz. unsweetened chocolate, coarsely chopped
1 stick (1/2 c.) plus 2 T. unsalted butter, softened
2 c. granulated sugar
4 large eggs, lightly beaten
2 T. instant espresso powder
2 t. pure vanilla extract
1/8 t. salt
1 c. all-purpose flour
1 bag (11 oz.) white baking chips, such as Ghirardelli
1/2 c. roughly crushed peppermint candy or candy canes
1/2 c. powdered sugar
About 2 T. half-and-half or milk
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line the inside of a 13-by-9-inch metal baking pan with heavy-duty foil. Lightly grease the foil.
Put the chopped chocolate and butter into a large, heavy-bottomed saucepan. Melt over very low heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until smooth. Remove from heat.
Stir in granulated sugar until incorporated. Then stir in eggs, espresso powder, vanilla and salt until smooth. Stir in flour just until incorporated. Gently fold in white baking chips.
Spread batter in prepared pan. Bake until center is just set, but not at all dry, about 30 minutes. Sprinkle with the crushed peppermint candy and gently pat it into the top of the brownies. Bake until candy just starts to soften, 3 to 5 minutes. Cool completely in the pan on a wire rack.
Pour powdered sugar into a small bowl and drizzle in just enough half-and-half to make a smooth, pourable glaze about the thickness of honey. Use a fork to swirl the sugar glaze over the brownies in an interesting pattern. Let stand until glaze sets, at least 1 hour.
To cut, use the foil to lift brownies out of the pan. Set on a large cutting board, then carefully pull the foil away from the brownies. Cut with a large knife into small squares. Store in an airtight container for several days. Makes 3 dozen small brownies.
— Tribune News Service
News
Dear Abby: Friend flaunts big-bucks spending sprees
Dear Abby: “Eileen” and I have been friends for 21 years. She’s been supportive through my life’s ups and downs, even though I’ve twice moved several states away. She has always made me laugh.
Abby, over the years, she has increasingly flaunted her spending habits, bragging about how much she spent on her son’s birthday or Christmas gifts or home renovations, and sending me pictures of her brand-new cars.
I’m not jealous. I grew up in an upscale neighborhood with career-driven, successful parents who loved and provided for us. I was also very close to my sisters and am to this day. Eileen grew up in less fortunate circumstances. She never saw her mother much, and she found her father only recently through social media.
I am finding Eileen’s behavior increasingly annoying. Would it be wrong to say something to her about this? I’m afraid if I open my mouth, it could potentially destroy our friendship. What do you advise?
— Annoyed in Kentucky
Dear Annoyed: When people behave the way Eileen does, it usually reveals more about their insecurity than their success. Eileen did not grow up with the advantages that you enjoyed, and she may do this because she thinks it’s the only way to measure up.
Let your friend know you’re happy things are going well for her. Then, ask her why she does this. After she responds, tell her that you have always loved her for who she is, not for what she has — and in the future you wish she would not take up space in your precious conversations with insignificant topics like material things.
Dear Abby: In about three years, my wife and I will be able to comfortably retire. The problem is she’s 57 and has smoked since she was in her teens. In addition to tobacco, she also smokes reefer and consumes alcohol three or four nights a week, and her family medical history is not great. I indulge a little with her — on weekends only — and I’m not a smoker.
Needless to say, I’m becoming increasingly worried that our golden years will be difficult or cut short. I have tried talking to her about it, but she doesn’t want to hear it. She’s a great person and the love of my life, and I don’t want to lose her before we can enjoy retirement and grandkids. What can I do?
— Worried Sick in New Jersey
Dear Worried Sick: Try this approach: Tell your wife she’s the love of your life and you would like to spend your golden years celebrating them with her while you both take full advantage of everything you have worked so hard to accumulate. Explain you’re worried that her vices will shorten her life, which is why you “need” her to quit smoking cigarettes and cut down on the drinking.
If she refuses, add that if her life ends prematurely, your life will NOT be over, and what a shame it would be if everything you had worked and planned for couldn’t be enjoyed together. If that doesn’t motivate her, nothing will.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
News
Lucas: Biden enjoys Nantucket while China has Taiwan in crosshairs
Nantucket is not Taiwan.
But it is an island. And like Taiwan, it sits off the coast of a great land mass.
In Taiwan’s case, the land mass happens to be China. For Nantucket, it’s Massachusetts.
President Joe Biden has spent Thanksgiving on Nantucket since the 1970s. This year is no different, and he and his family are on the island retreat for the holiday.
His counterpart, President Xi Jinping of China, does not have an island like Joe, which is one of the reasons he wants to invade Taiwan. It’s a case of island envy.
Every president, even a communist/capitalist/dictator like Xi, needs an island getaway. The pressure of the job makes spending time on an island a restorative necessity.
No man is an island, and no island is a man, except of course for the British Isle of Man set in the Irish Sea. But that is another story.
An island vacation can give a president the opportunity to put an ocean between him and the people he pretends to love, even though they are paying for it.
You could go back to President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who used to spend quality time at his summer home on Campobello Island in New Brunswick, Canada, or to the Kennedys, who had the island-like compound in Hyannis and a place on Squaw Island.
Former presidents need to go to an island as well, which is why Barack Obama hangs out at his secluded 30-acre estate on nearby Martha’s Vineyard.
Even failed presidential candidates love island life. John Kerry, who was defeated for president in 2004, also has a place on Martha’s Vineyard.
In a case of island hopping, or island shopping, Kerry moved to the Vineyard from Nantucket. He now can spend Thanksgiving holiday time with both presidents — Obama, who made him secretary of state, and Biden, who appointed him climate czar.
Islands are important. Only in China’s case the island Xi wants must be bigger than Nantucket. It is a matter of appearances.
If China is to outstrip the United State as the world’s leading military and economic superpower, then it behooves China to have an island retreat bigger than Nantucket or Martha’s Vineyard. With more missiles, too.
Hence, Taiwan.
Joking aside, China covets Taiwan, claiming it wants to reunite the island, even though it was never officially part of China.
Taiwan is made up of people whose ancestors fled the horrors of Communist China. And while China may want Taiwan, Taiwan does not want China.
Outside of the poor North Koreans, nobody flees to China; they flee from China.
The island of Taiwan came to prominence after the Chinese Civil War (1936-1949) when the Communists, led by Mao Zedong, defeated General Chiang Kai-shek’s Nationalist. Army. Chiang, with the remnants of his beaten army, fled to Taiwan and established the Republic of China on Taiwan.
Although Chiang was a despot who oppressed the local population, the country moved toward democracy following his death in 1975.
Taiwan is now the open democracy that communist China was supposed to be when the west opened its doors to it.
In fact, Taiwan, a nation of some 24 million people, is an economic powerhouse with a strong military.
It is the world’s largest producer of microchips that are vital in the working of computers, cell phone, satellites, cars, airplanes, washing machines and other devices.
It is also of strategic importance in that it stands in the way of Chinese expansion and takeover of vital shipping lanes in the South China Sea.
China is the bully on the block. And, despite U.S. support for Taiwan, China is threatening to attack.
So maybe it is time to turn the tables and have Taiwan threaten to invade China and not the other way around.
Don’t smirk. It almost happened once. That was in 1950 when Mao sent an army into North Korea to attack the U.S. forces during the Korean War. The U.S. and its South Korean allies had chased the invading North Korean Army all the way to the Chinese border.
There were cries of “Unleash Chiang,” which meant approving plans to have the Nationalist leader launch a diversionary attack on mainland China from Taiwan.
It did not happen. Maybe now we should be chanting, “Unleash Joe.”
Yeah. Right.
Peter Lucas is a veteran Massachusetts political reporter and columnist.
News
Last-minute heroics save Woburn
A little Fenway magic aided Woburn in the final minute of its 120th meeting against Winchester at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.
Junior Brett Tuzzolo threw a 65-yard pass to freshman Ryan Lush for the go-ahead score with 44 seconds left as Woburn upended Winchester, 26-22.
“It was crazy,” said Lush about what was going through his mind when he caught the go-ahead pass. “A lot of emotions. Coming from sadness when they scored. All up-and-down emotions. Worked hard for it, though, and couldn’t ask for a better squad to do it with.”
Woburn’s defense followed suit with a four-play turnover on downs and one kneel-down later they came away with the hard-earned victory. They now trail in the series 55-53-12.
Winchester (1-9) trailed 19-8 with no timeouts and 3:44 left in the fourth. Sophomore Harry Lowenstein led the first drive with 64 passing yards capped by a 1-yard score for senior Derek Gianci to cut the deficit to 19-14.
After an onside kick was recovered by junior Elias Kourafalos with 1:52 to go, Lowenstein led a five-play, 48-yard drive that gave Winchester the lead 22-19 on an 8-yard toss to sophomore Ben Wilson with a minute remaining. Woburn needed just two plays after that to retake the lead on the Lush catch and score.
In the first half, Lush’s ability to make the big play was apparent as Woburn (8-2) came out ready to go on offense as he took it 53 yards to the house. A two-point rush for sophomore Brian Ferreira made it 8-0 just 19 seconds into the contest.
“(Lush) looked good in practice running it over and over and over,” said Woburn coach Jack Belcher about the freshman’s long TD run. “We didn’t say it in front of him, but we said, ‘Is the freshman going to hold his water on this first carry, in this place against (Winchester)?’ He did OK (with the big score).”
Winchester had the ball for eight plays before a fourth-down pass was picked off by junior Liam Dillon, his first of two first-half interceptions as the defense finished with four picks on the evening.
