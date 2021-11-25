News
Trudy Rubin: Thankful for where we are and what I am not
This Thanksgiving, I’m giving thanks for all the things I’m not.
Of course, like so many Americans, I’m grateful to be able to rejoin my family turkey fest in person. I’m also grateful to be vaxxed and boosted, as are all the relatives I’m visiting in vaccine-sane Massachusetts.
But as someone who writes about foreign affairs, it’s impossible to feel sanguine about turkey with mushroom stuffing and sweet potato-apple casserole when I’ve just been speaking via Signal with Afghan friends in hiding from Taliban killers.
“The world is too much with us” (as the poet William Wordsworth knew) to permit our self-isolation from human suffering, which now can be accessed via voice or video from thousands of miles away. Yet so many of us are deliberately insulated, unappreciative of how much we still have — as the world undergoes a terrible wave of human tragedies.
That’s why I propose that, in order to grasp the extent of our blessings, we should fully appreciate who and where we might be were it not for an accident of birth.
I’m grateful that I’m not the female Afghan human rights lawyer I wrote about recently. She worked with U.S. officials, as did her retired judge father-in-law who helped U.S. anti-corruption projects. If I were that lawyer, I would be spending this week with seven other family members in hiding — in two bare rooms — with no visible future for her, her husband, their four children, and her in-laws. The Taliban is searching for them by name and for all those who worked with Americans — to jail or kill them. If I were that lawyer, I would be wondering bitterly how I ever trusted U.S. promises that I and thousands of others who worked with the U.S. military would be given special immigrant visas (SIVs). The State Department has frozen that visa process and betrayed the thousands of eligible Afghans left behind. It is blocking flights privately chartered by retired U.S. offices to evacuate their former Afghan colleagues. If I were that woman, I would be waiting for a miracle or death.
I’m grateful that I am not an Iraqi Kurdish parent who just spent days trying to protect my child in the mud and frigid cold at the Belarus-Polish border — in the desperate, failed hope of entering the European Union. Conned by a sudden flood of easy-to-obtain Belarusian visas, misled by Facebook disinformation, thousands of Kurds paid their life savings to smugglers to get them across that border. Instead, they were trapped and brutalized between Belarusian guards and Polish troops — double-crossed by a Belarusian dictator who used them to threaten Europe with a wave of new migrants. Some are spending this week locked up in a bare, concrete Belarusian warehouse, while others make their pitiful trek back to poverty in Iraq.
I am grateful I don’t share the fate of pro-democracy female leader Nang Khin Htwe Myint, who was sentenced to 75 years in prison on Nov. 9. Her crime: encouraging soldiers to take the public’s side against the February coup by the military’s notorious generals. The ongoing civil and military resistance to the coup gets too little attention here, but Nang Khin Htwe Myint’s courage reflects it. As chief minister of the federal state containing most of Myanmar’s ethnic Karen population — and having served under the ousted civilian government — she carries on the legacy of her father in struggling against military rule. She has survived many past imprisonments, yet this week, at age 67, she confronts the prospect of dying behind bars.
And I am grateful I’m not a parent of one of the wonderful Hong Kong teenagers I met during the student uprising of November 2019, who were demonstrating against Beijing’s effort to curb rule of law in the city. What would I tell them? Raised to believe in Hong Kongers’ right to free elections and a free press, along with an independent judiciary, they have entered a cruel new and unfamiliar world (not dissimilar to the shock confronting Kabul teenagers who had never tasted Taliban repression until now). These bright, passionate young democrats now confront Beijing’s determination to crush free elections, courts and media, and to require “patriotic education” at schools and universities. In other words, to remake a vital, near-democratic Hong Kong into just another Chinese city — and to crush their dreams.
Of course, I could go on and on with such examples.
But I cite these cases not to inspire guilt — or indigestion — but to encourage appreciation of just how lucky we are on this Thanksgiving.
This is not a saccharine reprise of the chiding some of us got decades ago from our mothers to “eat up because children in (you name the country) are starving.”
This is a reminder that in a shrinking world, where everything seems to be going south including our grim politics, we are still blessed at Thanksgiving. We still have the possibility of changing things for the better in our own country. And we can still help some of those abroad, who despite their brave struggles, do not. At least not now.
Trudy Rubin is a columnist and editorial-board member for the Philadelphia Inquirer, P.O. Box 8263, Philadelphia, Pa. 19101. Her email address is [email protected]
Ask Amy: Adult survivors of abuse must be heard
Dear Amy: I am a mom with two grown children, “Charlie,” 26, and “Liza,” 23.
Liza recently let me know that she and her brother were molested for many years throughout their childhood by my sister-in-law.
I am terribly sad that my children thought they could not come to me and tell me this when it was happening. My heart breaks for them that they endured this alone.
My daughter has been in therapy for a while now and is dealing with it.
My son, however, has been using hard drugs for several years now.
I would like to tell him that I know what happened and offer to get him help.
I am torn, because this is obviously something that he does not want me to know. Should I respect his privacy, or should I tell him that his sister told me?
I am afraid if I say the wrong thing his drug use may spiral out of control again.
— Heartbroken Mama
Dear Heartbroken: You should be honest with your son. Please do not let his addiction control your willingness to face this heartbreaking challenge openly. You cannot control how he will respond, but I hope you will hold fast and stay in his corner.
Holding onto this secret must have been excruciating for both of your children.
You don’t mention any consequences for the adult who abused these children. I hope your daughter will permit you to attend a session with her therapist to discuss next steps, including going to the police.
Male victims of sexual violence are an underreported demographic, and your son deserves to tell his story, to be believed, and to receive help. Malesurvivor.org is a resource dedicated to male survivors, and those who love them. You and your son can be connected with other survivors and with counselors.
Dear Amy: I have a family member who lives out of town. She has two children under the age of four.
They are completely out of control, screaming, crying, running and climbing on everything in sight. They throw temper tantrums daily.
I work in early childhood education and have seen a gamut of behaviors, but these two are off the charts.
Their parents constantly overstimulate them by tossing them in the air and dangling them upside down.
Their mother looks like she is at the breaking point.
Everyone is tired of the situation, and I feel like I can’t extend advice because it will look like criticism.
My grown children have informed me that if this family is present for the holidays, they won’t be coming.
What is the answer to this situation?
— Tired before they even get here
Dear Tired: If you’ve worked as a childhood educator, surely you have seen other parents whose behavior or reactions amplified, rather than mollified, their children. Parents sometimes believe that countering over-stimulation with more stimulation will somehow “tire out” their children, but as you know, overstimulated young children can’t focus, and tired children melt down.
There are ways to offer fellowship and support, where you can piggyback some gentle “coaching” onto your compassion in order to offer these overwhelmed parents some commonsense advice.
You might start by acknowledging that two children under the age of four is a lot, no matter how you slice it.
Obviously, the children won’t be climbing all over everything in your house, because you’ll calmly stop them and say, “You can’t climb on top of the furniture at my house, but over here is something you can do,” and point them toward a different activity.
If you are able to catch a quiet moment with these parents, you could start by simply asking them how things are going. Is the older child in pre-school?
You can say, “Well, I’ve worked with a lot of kids, and I can see that your two are very active. It’s a lot! Let me know if you’d be interested in some tips and tricks I’ve learned over the years. I also have a couple of books I could recommend, if you’re interested.”
Watching you interacting calmly and appropriately with these children might make the lightbulb go on for the parents.
Dear Amy: On the subject of holiday meal leftovers, several members of my family show up with carry-out containers, enter the house, fill their containers, take them out to the car, and then come back in to eat with the rest of the family.
Now that’s gall.
— Hungry
Dear Hungry: I’d call that cheeky — as in, how chipmunks eat.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Nicholas Goldberg: Statues of Jefferson are coming down in the US; statues of Stalin are going up in Russia
Americans are again battling over history.
Is the year 1619 as important as 1776? Shall we tear down statues of Robert E. Lee — or go further and topple Thomas Jefferson too? Is the left telling a “twisted web of lies” (as President Trump put it) about America’s “magnificent” history, or was the U.S. indeed built on a rotten foundation of genocide, disenfranchisement, bigotry and oppression?
Angry debates have spread from social media to school board meetings to state capitols to the White House, as Americans haggle over who we really are and the past that formed us.
But let’s not be myopic. The United States is not alone in this. History is being rethought, reinterpreted, relitigated — and, all too often, cynically manipulated — around the world.
Just this month, Xi Jinping, China’s paramount leader, wrote himself into that country’s history books on a par with the 20th century giants Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. The Chinese Communist Party’s newest official history devotes more than a quarter of its 500-plus pages to Xi’s nine years in office, according to the New York Times, and a recent party “resolution” dictates how he will be portrayed in textbooks, classrooms, movies and TV shows.
In Israel, historians are pressing the government to release documents about a massacre of civilian Palestinians in the village of Deir Yassin during the creation of the state in 1948. Historians want the documents as they study the root causes of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but the government is stonewalling to protect the country’s image.
Meanwhile, a shocking 56% of Russians said in May that the monstrous, murderous dictator Joseph Stalin was, in fact, a “great leader.” Stalin’s rapidly rising favorability reflects nostalgia for a dimly remembered Soviet past and pride in Russia’s victory over fascism in World War II, but it is also the result of an effort by President Vladimir Putin to rehabilitate Stalin’s reputation for his own political purposes. Statues to Stalin were dismantled in previous generations but are now being re-erected in some cities.
The point is this: History is fraught, everywhere.
That’s because it is more than just a collection of old harmless stories; it’s actually about national identity, about how nations and citizens define themselves. Where do we come from? What do we stand for? Who are our heroes, and who are our villains?
For the most part, it’s good to debate history. People should know their past and engage with it. It’s healthy to reconsider it every generation or so through the lens of an evolving present and newly uncovered facts.
But history can also be manipulated — for power, for ideology, for votes, for factional advantage or simply to justify one policy or another. That’s what Xi and Putin appear to be doing. The past can be used to stoke enmity or a sense of injustice and grievance. That happened in the Balkans in the 1990s. It happens today in China, where the Communist Party has long emphasized the so-called “century of humiliation” by outside powers, beginning with Britain and the Opium Wars in 1839.
Trump, too, was a deft manipulator of historical narratives. As president, he began an overwrought campaign against the New York Times’ “1619 Project” (which has received some pushback from historians on issues of accuracy and interpretation) and established his own “1776 Commission” to encourage “patriotic history” about our “magnificent” country.
That wasn’t a serious proposal. It was politics and marketing that played conveniently into his “Make America Great Again” propaganda, riling up disaffected voters.
The reality is that history — whether at home or abroad — is rarely black and white, as Trump and other political leaders might have you believe. Countries aren’t good, evil or “magnificent,” but complicated.
What’s more, history is full of contradictions. Stalin was an egregious mass murderer, but he was also our wartime ally who sat beside Churchill and Roosevelt as they worked to defeat the Nazis.
Jefferson was the chief author of the Declaration of Independence, but he also owned more than 600 slaves. (The New York City Council recently voted unanimously to remove a statue of him from their City Hall.)
Israel created a refuge for Jews in the wake of the Holocaust in Europe, yet its establishment also began a new odyssey of displacement, dispossession and conflict.
Real historians need to labor in that murky nuance, wrestling with that cognitive dissonance.
To fight false narratives, they need to be intellectually honest, not polemicists or partisans or propagandists.
As we rethink our history periodically, we need to view it from a range of perspectives and in all its ugly accuracy, without whitewashing. To do otherwise is self-defeating, because we study the past in part to learn from our mistakes.
Inevitably, there will be clashing interpretations. Here at home, some historians portray U.S. history as an uplifting story of the slow but steady expansion of rights and liberties to more and more Americans, while others emphasize the mistreatment of Indigenous people, the horrors of slavery, the denial of rights to immigrants and people of color.
The study of history is fuller and richer because of these competing points of view.
As the British historian Christopher Hill said: “History has to be rewritten in every generation, because although the past doesn’t change, the present does; each generation asks new questions of the past and finds new areas of sympathy as it re-lives different aspects of the experiences of its predecessors.”
That’s a positive process as long as the rewriting — wherever in the world it takes place — adheres to basic standards of honest scholarship, rather than power politics and gamesmanship.
Nicholas Goldberg is an associate editor and columnist for the Los Angeles Times.
Staff picks for Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season: Thanksgiving games, Steelers vs. Bengals, Titans vs. Patriots and more
Baltimore Sun staff writers pick every game of the NFL season. Here’s who they have winning in Week 12:
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (Thursday, 12:30 p.m.)
Ryan McFadden (97-69 overall, 10-5 last week): Bears
Mike Preston (102-62 overall, 10-5 last week): Lions
Jonas Shaffer (101-63 overall, 12-3 last week): Lions
Childs Walker (102-62 overall, 11-4 last week): Bears
Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys (Thursday, 4:30 p.m.)
McFadden: Cowboys
Preston: Cowboys
Shaffer: Cowboys
Walker: Cowboys
Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints (Thursday, 8:20 p.m.)
McFadden: Bills
Preston: Bills
Shaffer: Bills
Walker: Bills
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
McFadden: Bengals
Preston: Bengals
Shaffer: Bengals
Walker: Bengals
Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
McFadden: Panthers
Preston: Panthers
Shaffer: Panthers
Walker: Dolphins
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
McFadden: Eagles
Preston: Eagles
Shaffer: Eagles
Walker: Eagles
Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
McFadden: Patriots
Preston: Patriots
Shaffer: Patriots
Walker: Patriots
Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
McFadden: Falcons
Preston: Jaguars
Shaffer: Falcons
Walker: Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
McFadden: Buccaneers
Preston: Buccaneers
Shaffer: Buccaneers
Walker: Buccaneers
New York Jets at Houston Texans (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
McFadden: Jets
Preston: Texans
Shaffer: Texans
Walker: Texans
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos (Sunday, 4:05 p.m.)
McFadden: Chargers
Preston: Chargers
Shaffer: Chargers
Walker: Chargers
Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
McFadden: Vikings
Preston: 49ers
Shaffer: Vikings
Walker: 49ers
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
McFadden: Packers
Preston: Packers
Shaffer: Rams
Walker: Packers
Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team (Monday, 8:15 p.m.)
McFadden: Washington
Preston: Seahawks
Shaffer: Washington
Walker: Seahawks
