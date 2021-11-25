Celebrities
Victory Brinker Helps You Have ‘The Best Christmas Ever This Year’ With Her Version Of ‘Silent Night’
After wowing fans with her powerful voice on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ young Victory Brinker is ready for the holidays, and she does so with help from her family in her new rendition of a Christmas classic.
Though Victory Brinker’s time on America’s Got Talent came to a close with the season 16 finale in September, everyone knew that wouldn’t be the last time they heard her magnificent voice. After making history on the program and wowing audiences with her dynamic voice, this 9-year-old opera singer made quite a statement on the show – and now, she’s making another one: Merry Christmas! Victory has released The Wonder of Christmas and has now gifted fans the music video for “Silent Night.” In the visual, premiering here on HollywoodLife, Victory and her younger siblings get ready for the Christmas season, all while she performs her rendition of the track.
Faithful and powerful, it’s impossible not to be in the spirit of the season after listening to Victory’s “Silent Night,” which showcases her incredible voice. It also conveys her excitement for the upcoming holidays. “My favorite part of the Christmas season is all the family time we have together, so making the music video for my EP had to include some of my brothers and sisters,” Victory shares with HollywoodLife. “Family and Christmas belong together, especially this Christmas after so much time apart last year! I hope everyone is making up for lost time and having the best Christmas ever this year!”
Victory has had one of the best years ever. After performing “Juliette’s Waltz” from the French opera Roméo et Juliette on AGT, she did what no other contestant has done before: she earned a coveted Golden Buzzer from all the judges and host Terry Crews. No one in AGT history has ever pulled off that feat, and it’s unlikely to happen again any time soon.
During her time on the show, America got to know more about Victory. She was adopted by her parents, along with eight of her ten siblings. She’s classically trained, can sing in seven languages, and is the living definition of a prodigy. Victory discovered a love for singing at age two and began singing classical music at age 6.
Fans can hear more of Victory’s voice this holiday season, thanks to her new EP, The Wonder of Christmas. Available on all streaming sites, the EP contains her versions of “Silent Night,” “Ava Maria,” “Pie Jesu,” and “O Holy Night.” The collection is an early Christmas gift from a girl who is bound to be one of the biggest stars in music.
Black Friday Blake: Nets Baller Partners With Google To Help Launch the NBPA’s Traveling Holiday Pop-Up
Blake Griffin is getting in the holiday spirit with Google and the National Basketball Players Association this week!
This week the NBPA will launch its first-ever flagship holiday event NBPA 450 Gives, a new experiential + digital activation showcasing the best gifts to give and receive. The NBPA will partner with different sponsors starting November 26 (Black Friday) through December 9 for 14-days of prizes and giveaways that fans can win.
The traveling NBPA-branded holiday pop-up will kick off on Black Friday at Industry City in Brooklyn with launch sponsor Google and Brooklyn Nets star Blake Griffin. He will reveal an NBPA member-curated gift box that fans can enter to win. Curated with assistance from Bifties, a Black, female-owned company that’s all about helping people “give b(l)ack”, the gift box will feature items from Black-owned businesses developed in partnership with Google to celebrate its #BlackOwnedFriday initiative with the US Black Chambers, Inc. The goal of the program is to reimagine Black Friday, as a day to search, shop and support Black-Owned businesses.
“This is a great initiative by the NBPA to bring together fans, brands, and businesses during the holiday season,” said Griffin. “I am excited to help kick off NBPA 450 Gives and support some amazing Black-owned businesses with our Black-owned Friday giveaway in partnership with Google.”
Alongside Blake’s appearance, there will also be a live DJ set, NBA2K gaming stations, free baked goods from Brutus Bakeshop, a Black female-owned bakery based in Brooklyn, and coffee from BLK & Bold, a Black-owned coffee company that donates 5% of their profits to supporting at-risk youth, to lead off a packed schedule of giving.
The traveling pop-up will make stops each day throughout New York City. It will feature special interactive experiences for fans, revealing new gifts fans can win from the NBPA and its participating partners. Prizes include a trip for two to attend the next NBPA event during All-Star Weekend, Mitchell-N-Ness prize packs, New Era caps, digital gift cards from Merrell and Barcode, and more. Google, 2K, Merrell, Barcode, Blk & Bold, Champion, and Mitchell-N-Ness are among the sponsors.
“We are very excited to launch NBPA 450 Gives going into the holiday season alongside an incredible lineup of partners,” said Que Gaskins, interim President of THINK450, the innovation and partnership engine of the NBPA. “Our players love to give back and engage with their communities, especially during the holidays, and this hybrid event of both experiential and digital activations serves as another unique way for them to connect with fans and showcase the businesses and brands they love.”
Fans can follow @TheNBPA, search the hashtag #NBPA450Gives, or visit NBPA.com/450Gives for updates on where to find the NBPA pop-up and instructions on how to enter to win the daily giveaway.
Whiteness Strikes Again: Black Woman Says White Couple Attacked Her Outside Daycare, Police Did Nothing, Daycare Kicked Her Out
*sigh*
Another day, another story where Black people can’t count on police help or justice but can count on racism and white privilege to show up right on time every time.
Azia Taylor, who is Black, said in an Instagram post that she was leaving a daycare center in Tinley Park, Illinois, with her child when a white woman approached her vehicle and started shouting at her, “you better not hit my mother f****** car again,” which Taylor apparently did previously as she was opening up her own car door.
“It’s not on purpose, it’s raining, and I have a baby in my arms,” Taylor said she told the woman, but she said the white woman responded by hitting her and calling her a “Black b****.”
Taylor said the woman’s husband “then gets out the car and starts pulling my hair, banging my head into my window and punching me in the face as well as spewing racial slurs,” and that “this 6-foot white man” continued to attack her even after she and the crazy white woman had been separated.
Taylor’s Instagram post included photos of her injuries and of her child.
Taylor said the workers at the daycare, Tutor Time School, did nothing to intervene but did call the police, but she said the cops stood with the white couple and took their statement but actually gave her a citation instead of allowing her to press charges. Taylor also said the daycare “never waited for an investigation but were quick to email me and say I was a danger to the facility and that my child could not return.”
“They said that same night that I wasn’t allowed to return to the premises due to the violent nature of what had happened—what had occurred that day, and the next day they sent an email without even investigating anything saying that my child was not allowed to come back,” Taylor said in a recent interview with the WGCI Morning Show.
“Now, when I called and I said ‘Wait a minute, how is my child not allowed to come back and this woman attacked me?—then they said ‘Oh, well, the other child can’t come back either.”
Taylor rightfully said that she doesn’t care about the other child because that child’s family wasn’t attacked—they were the attackers.
Taylor said the daycare officials thought disallowing both families to return would “eliminate the racist part,” which only goes to show white people have no interest and no clue how to actually deal with racism. Taylor noted that two white teachers from the center came out and stood with the white couple and “never came over to me to check on my child or myself.”
According to What’s The Word:
“Ms.Tayor is seeking justice on behalf of herself and her daughter. To help Ms.Talyor get justice, please contact the Tinley Park Police department at 708-444-5300 and demand they arrest the people who assaulted Ms. Aziza Taylor. In addition to calling the Tinley Police Department, contact Tutor Time School at 855-887-8945 and ask them to cooperate with the police regarding Ms.Taylor’s assault.”
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Parents: Everything To Know About Actress Blythe Danner & Her Late Dad Bruce
Gwyneth Paltrow comes from a lineage of award-winning and -nominated actresses and directors. Learn about her parents Blythe Danner and Bruce Paltrow.
Gwyneth Paltrow is an award-winning actress revered for her roles in Shakespeare In Love, Emma, Sliding Doors, View From the Top, and more. All but synonymous with Hollywood, it comes as no surprise that the actress, 49, comes from a lineage of actors, producers, and directors. The Academy Award winner is the daughter of actress Blythe Danner and the late director and producer Bruce Paltrow. The two married in 1969, remaining husband and wife until Bruce’s death in 2002 from cancer complications.
Along with widow Blythe and daughter Gwyneth, Bruce is survived by his son Jake, 46, who, like his parents and famous sister, also has a career as a director, screenwriter, and actor. Learn more about Gwyneth’s parents below.
Blythe Danner
Blythe, born February 3, 1943 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is an award-winning actress who began her career in the late 1960s. A winner of several Emmy Awards and a Tony Award for her time on Broadway, Blythe’s earlier film credits include The Great Santini, The Prince of Tides, and Mr. & Mrs. Bridge, among others, while more recent credits include Meet the Parents, Little Fockers, and The Lucky One. Her illustrious career also spans television, having starred in Will & Grace, Huff, and American Gods. The veteran actress has also starred opposite her daughter in films Cruel Doubt and Sylvia, as well as a theatrical production of The Seagull in 1994.
It’s clear Blythe has a close bond with her daughter. For her 78th birthday in February, Gwyneth paid homage to the “beautiful creature” of a mother. “This beautiful creature fills our hearts with so much warmth,” the actress wrote on Instagram. “She gets words and names mixed up in the most hilarious and unique of ways. She is full of life and incredibly strong. She loves her grandchildren more than anything in the world. She loves Bill Evans, eating leftovers and keeping her own company. I admire so many things about her and today is her birthday.” Blythe echoed her love for her grandchildren Apple, 17, and Moses, 15, in an interview with HollywoodLife in 2012, declaring, “I don’t feel like a grandmother with them. I get on my hands and knees and act like a complete fool! We have a lot of fun together.”
Bruce Paltrow
Bruce, born November 26, 1943 in New York, was a television and film producer, director, and writer best known for his work on Duets, A Little Sex, The White Shadow, and The Road Home, among many others. The late Emmy-nominated star died at the age of 58 in October 2002 from complications related to throat cancer, including pneumonia. He was diagnosed in 1999, a few months before he was slated to direct daughter Gwyneth in Duets, a project that marked his return to feature film after several TV projects. He was declared in remission by the time the film released in 2000. The Paltrow patriarch passed away in Italy, where he was visiting with daughter Gwyneth to celebrate her 30th birthday.
Following her father’s death, Gwyneth met her first husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, whom she wed in 2003. (They split in 2016 and continue to co-parent Apple and Moses.) Bruce’s death inspired the popular Coldplay song “Fix You,” which her ex-husband wrote for her following the loss. “‘Fix You’ was about him trying to put me back together after my dad died,” Gwyneth explained while on The Howard Stern Show in 2015. “I think it’s pretty nice.” According to Rolling Stone, Chris even plays his late father-in-law’s keyboard in the original recording of the song. In an interview with Sirius XM’s My Favorite Song with John Benjamin Hickey in 2016, Gwyneth said Chris’ music helped her brother and her “through that death.”
