Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, quarterback Kirk Cousins cherish weekly meetings
Thursday was Thanksgiving. It also was third-down day for Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins, the day the Vikings’ head coach and his quarterback watch video of third downs.
“It gives us a chance to talk football, for me to ask questions, learn from him from a defensive perspective,” Cousins said Wednesday. “I think it’s been really interesting to learn from him in a more structured way every week.”
Entering Sunday’s game at San Francisco, Cousins is having one of the best seasons of his 10-year NFL career. In 10 games, he has thrown for 2,775 yards with 21 touchdowns and just two interceptions. His interception percentage of 0.5 is on pace to the best of his career, by a longshot, and way better than last year’s 2.5. His passer rating of 106.3 is on pace to be the second best of his career.
Cousins is playing his fourth season in Minnesota.
“I think our relationship has changed quite a bit in the fact that we sit there and talk about a lot of different things,” Zimmer said. “It might be 45 minutes or an hour.”
Zimmer said he’s not suggesting the conversations are “the reason (Cousins) is playing good,” but he believes it has helped. Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak agreed.
“I think their relationship has grown through those meetings. … It’s very important,” Kubiak said. “Two leaders in our organization getting together, being on the same page, there’s a lot of value in that.”
Of course, there are limits to how much the two agree on things. Zimmer has been urging Cousins to be more aggressive in recent games, saying on Monday, “He can’t second-guess himself. If he throws an interception, that’s life. But you keep going for the jugular.” Cousins responded on Wednesday by saying, “Well, I don’t want to throw picks even if the coach gave me the green light to.”
In last Sunday’s 34-31 win over Green Bay, Cousins threw what were initially ruled two interceptions by safety Darnell Savage. The first, in the second quarter, was nullified by a roughing-the-passer penalty. The second, with just over two minutes remaining and the score tied 31-31, was overruled when replay determined Savage had dropped the ball.
“You understand when you hold the football, you hold much of the organization in your hands, so you want to take that seriously,” Cousins said.
Cary-Grove principal apologizes to Lake Forest High School following ‘fire Nagy’ chants at playoff football game
The principal of Cary-Grove High School has issued a statement of apology following a recent football playoff game against Lake Forest High School where there were fan chants of “Fire Nagy,” referring to Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy — who is also the father of boys on the Lake Forest team.
On Tuesday, Principal Neil Lesinski issued a statement on the school’s Twitter account regarding the chant that broke out Nov. 20 as Cary-Grove defeated Lake Forest 40-7 in a Class 6A state semifinal.
“As the school principal, I want to apologize to the Lake Forest student-athlete and his family for the disrespectful chant. I also want to congratulate the Lake Forest Scouts on a great season, and we hope to have the opportunity to compete with them again,” he said.
Matt Nagy attended the game “to be a dad,” he said in unrelated news conference Tuesday, since two of his sons are listed on the Lake Forest roster.
After the weekend game, video of a portion of the crowd surfaced on social media chanting “Fire Nagy,” as fans some are frustrated with the Bears team’s performance so far this season.
While not naming Nagy, Lesinski, in the statement on social media, acknowledged that members of the Cary-Grove student body started targeting a parent of one of the Lake Forest team members and the child’s family.
“On behalf of Cary-Grove High School, I want to assure our community that the chant was not acceptable nor appropriate and immediately addressed by administration at the game. We also felt it was important to meet with our student superfans that lead our chants and cheers to talk about what happened and give them the opportunity to reflect and connect their actions,” Lesinski wrote.
The principal continued: “It is our number one goal to instill in our students a sense of pride in their school and sports teams, and we work hard to teach them to demonstrate that pride in a positive, encouraging and supportive way. We hope to learn from this situation, and we have taken steps to ensure this does not happen again,” Lesinski wrote.
Later Tuesday, Lake Forest High School Principal Erin Lenart released her own statement in reaction to the apology.
“We are grateful that the Cary-Grove administration has taken this seriously and immediately addressed it with their fans and student body,” Lenart wrote. “We appreciate their efforts and remain steadfast in our commitment to the safety and wellbeing of all of our students. Go Scouts!”
Nagy addressed the issue at the Bears news conference Tuesday, telling reporters he did not hear the chant.
“When I’m in the role I’m in, you have to be able to understand where people are coming from and how they react and don’t react,” Nagy said. “I was there to watch my son play a football game. I was there to be a dad. It was a pretty cool time.”
He said he was approached by some Cary-Grove youth football players after the game for pictures and they all said, “please and thank you.”
“I’ve been to a lot of baseball games over the summer and there is not a lot of that going on. I can say the one thing they can be proud of is they have a lot of young kids that have respect,” he said.
Nagy did not state whether he thought the chant was over the line.
“Everybody has their own opinions on what they do,” Nagy said, explaining that he hears a lot of chants at high school events. “That’s sports right now, and everybody wants to see how people handle it.”
Daniel I. Dorfman is a freelancer.
Gophers Trill Carter’s growth spurt helps himself and young children he inspires
He was born DeAngelo Carter, then switched his last name to Griffin before going back to his given surname. Now he’s changed it again to Trill Carter. The many names of the Gophers’ starting defensive tackle show how the 21-year-old rural southern Georgia native has been trying to figure out who he wants to become.
When he came to Minnesota in 2019, Carter said, he was “small-minded to the culture” instilled by head coach P.J. Fleck. Now, the third-year player embraces it —and brings it with him back home to Leesburg, Ga., and his volunteer outings at the Nokomis South Montessori School in St. Paul.
The young children at Nokomis have found the 6-foot-2, 300-pound man to be a lovable teddy bear, eager to read them stories, participate in learning activities and just be silly while doing the “Chicken Dance.” They have stuck calling him “DeAngelo,” whether it’s when they sent him videos wishing him happy birthday in October, get well messages after an injury in early November or just saying thanks for visiting their school, where kids held up sign reading, “Nokomis (hearts) DeAngelo.”
Carter began visiting the elementary school to fulfill class credits but now volunteers. What started pre-pandemic continued on video during quarantine and has restarted in-person this year. A youth studies major who is academic all-Big Ten, Carter has visited the school more than 30 times over two years, Nokomis teacher Don Pollard estimated.
Carter’s volunteer efforts at the school inspired the Gophers nominate him for the 2021 AllState AFCA Good Works Team, which honors college football players fulfilling commitments to community service.
“I just know that he has touched lives of kids that probably don’t have a father figure in their life, so it’s good to have somebody else come out and somebody else besides seeing me every day that is a male of color,” said Pollard, who was a Minnesota linebacker in the mid-1980s. “It’s seeing what they can do with him being a positive role model and giving them encouragement.”
Carter’s work on the football field has also been positive this season. He has 20 total tackles, four for lost yards, one sack and two pass breakups in 10 games. He will be counted on again when Minnesota (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) plays No. 14 Wisconsin (8-3, 6-2) in the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe at 3 p.m. Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Carter grew up in the small town of Leesburg and his time in school was not as heartwarming as his visits to Nokomis.
“I was always getting in trouble,” he said. “I was very disrespectful to my parents, to my mom, to my teachers, to my coaches and stuff. I was looking up to my brothers and cousins and they played sports but they was also in the streets. … I just be getting into fights and stuff. I started doing the things they were doing.”
Carter’s biological father wasn’t a steady influence in his life, but he had taken on his dad’s last name at the time he committed to Minnesota. Carter’s older brother had the nickname “Trill” and DeAngelo was known as “Little Trill.”
DeAngelo’s mother, Sabrina Carter, and stepfather Freddie Buford, Jr., also called him “Trill,” but Carter said he won’t officially change his first name because he “doesn’t want to take that from” his mom.
Carter transferred to Crisp County High School as a senior and helped win a state championship with four sacks and a forced fumble in the title game. He was named the game’s MVP — a rarity at any level for a D-lineman. The three-star recruit came to Minnesota in 2019, but had a rude awakening.
“I was coming out of high school with a big head and stuff like that,” Carter said. “I thought I would come in and play early. When I first got here and was on scout team, I was mad for a little bit.”
He slowly started maturing — a process that must continue, coaches said — and was named defensive scout team player of the year that fall. He played in one game in 2019 and made a tackle. In 2020, he had 16 tackles, 1½ sacks and an interception in seven games.
When Carter returns to Georgia, he gravitates to his nieces and nephews, some of whom lived with him in their small home in Leesburg.
“They are my biggest people in my life,” Carter said. “… They just be like, ‘I want to work at Wal-Mart when I get older. I want to work at fast-food (restaurant).’ I just be telling them, ‘That shouldn’t be your goal, you feel me? You are young. We are expecting the heights.’ ”
Fleck also is raising the bar on Carter.
“He’s grown up an awful lot,” the Gophers head coach said. “He’s become an unbelievable young man. He’s always loved kids. He’s always loved being around kids, and I think that is part of his maturity level. … As you see it, there is still this kid inside him that loves to give back to kids. He is so good around children.”
Gophers defensive line coach Chad Wilt has a photo of Carter in his office at the Larson Football Performance Center. It was taken during one of the football program’s youth initiatives last summer.
“All these big players are standing around and they are smiling, but there is one person in that photo that is sitting with a kid on his lap,” Wilt said. “He has the biggest smile; I’m not talking about the kid. It was Trill. He was the one that was down on their level.”
Fellow U defense tackle Nyles Pinckney is finishing up his sixth season in college football and has a lot of wisdom to share. While Carter would have been resistant to coaching points from a veteran, even one that won national championship at Clemson, Carter is now listening.
Pinckney and Carter are roommates at the team hotel on the nights before games, and Carter has rubbed off on Pinckey, too.
“He’s just a big kid,” Pinckney said. “He loves to smile and joke around. … We sit by each other in meetings. I’ve just seen Trill grow and I’ve been able to help him when he’s been asking me for help as an older guy. I’ve also been learning from Trill and just enjoying the game again and having fun. He’s trying to bring the kid out of me.”
Who’s a hero? Some states, cities still debating hazard pay
By SUSAN HAIGH
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — When the U.S. government allowed so-called hero pay for frontline workers as a possible use of pandemic relief money, it suggested occupations that could be eligible from farm workers and childcare staff to janitors and truck drivers.
State and local governments have struggled to determine who among the many workers who braved the raging coronavirus pandemic before vaccines became available should qualify: Only government workers, or private employees, too? Should it go to a small pool of essential workers like nurses or be spread around to others, including grocery store workers?
“It’s a bad position for us to be in because you have your local government trying to pick winners and losers, if you would, or recipients and nonrecipients. And hence by default, you’re saying importance versus not important,” said Jason Levesque, the Republican mayor of Auburn, Maine, where officials have not yet decided who will receive hazard pay from the city’s American Rescue Plan funds.
A year and a half into the pandemic, such decisions have taken on political implications for some leaders as unions lobby for expanded eligibility, with workers who end up being left out feeling embittered.
“It sounds like it’s about the money, but this is a token of appreciation,” said Ginny Ligi, a correctional officer who contracted COVID-19 last year in Connecticut, where the bonus checks have yet to cut amid negotiations with unions. “It’s so hard to put into words the actual feeling of what it was like to walk into that place every day, day in, day out. It scarred us. It really did.”
Interim federal rules published six months ago allow state and local COVID-19 recovery funds to be spent on premium pay for essential workers of up to $13 per hour, in addition to their regular wages. The amount cannot exceed $25,000 per employee.
The rules also allow grants to be provided to third-party employers with eligible workers, who are defined as someone who has had “regular in-person interactions or regular physical handling of items that were also handled by others” or a heightened risk of exposure to COVID-19.
The rules encourage state and local governments to “prioritize providing retrospective premium pay where possible, recognizing that many essential workers have not yet received additional compensation for work conducted over the course of many months,” while also prioritizing lower income eligible workers.
As of July, about a third of U.S. states had used federal COVID-19 relief aid to reward workers considered essential with bonuses, although who qualified and how much they received varied widely, according to an Associated Press review.
A list of hazard and premium pay state allocations as of Nov. 18, provided by the National Conference of State Legislatures, shows funds have typically been set aside for government workers, such as state troopers and correctional officers.
In Minnesota, lawmakers still have $250 million in aid set aside for hero pay, but they’ve been been struggling with how to distribute it. A special committee was unable to come up with a compromise plan, instead sending two competing recommendations to the full legislature for consideration.
“I think every time we take another week, we’re just delaying the whole process and I think the fastest way is to get them over to the Legislature,” said Republican state Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, a member of the committee, during a meeting last month.
Minnesota Senate Republicans want to offer a tax-free bonus of $1,200 to about 200,000 workers who they say took on the greatest risk, such as nurses, long-term care workers, prison staff and first responders.
But House Democrats want to spread the money more widely, providing roughly $375 to about 670,000 essential workers, including low-wage food service and grocery store employees, security guards, janitors and others.
Earlier this week, after it appeared that a political impasse was easing over another issue, Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman told Minnesota Public Radio that she believed an agreement can be reached on front-line worker pay, noting there’s a “pretty natural middle ground” between the dueling proposals.
Connecticut has yet to pay out any of the $20 million in federal pandemic money set aside by state lawmakers in June for essential state employees and members of the Connecticut National Guard.
As negotiations continue with union leaders, the Connecticut AFL-CIO labor organization has stepped up pressure on Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont, who is up for reelection in 2022, to provide $1 an hour in hazard pay to all public and private sector essential workers who worked during the pandemic before vaccinations became available.
“The governor needs to reevaluate his priorities and show that these workers who put themselves and their lives at risk are a top priority. I think it’s really the least he can do for these workers,” said Ed Hawthorne, president of the Connecticut AFL-CIO. “These workers showed up for Connecticut. It’s time to governor to show up for them.”
Max Reiss, Lamont’s spokesperson, said the figures cited by organized labor are “just not feasible.”
In the meantime, he said, the administration is in negotiations with state employee unions, classifying the work state employees did during the pandemic and determining whether they may have shifted to other responsibilities that were more or less risky, which could also affect whether they receive more or less money.
“We want to recognize the workers who kept going into work every day because they had to and there was not a choice. And those range from people working in state-run health care facilities to people who needed to plow our roads during severe weather and work in-person jobs,” he said. “The next piece is that you have to come up with the determination as to who all those people were. And there’s a verification process to that.”
In some states like California, cities are in the process of determining how to fairly distribute some of their federal funds to to help essential private sector workers who may not have received extra pay from their employers.
Rachel Torres, deputy of the political and civil rights department at United Food and Commercial Workers Union, Local 770, said her union is urging cities to follow the lead of Oxnard and Calabasas, which voted this year to provide grocery and drug store workers with payments of as much as $1,000.
“It really should not be a competition among essential workforces. There should be moneys available for many workers,” Torres said.
David Dobbs and his fellow firefighters in Bridgeport, Connecticut, are upset their city has yet to provide them with a share of the $110 million it received in federal pandemic funds. Mayor Joe Gamin, a Democrat, said in a statement that he supports the concept of premium pay but that the matter is still being reviewed to make sure any payments comply with federal rules.
“We’ve demonstrated a commitment to this partnership. And I think we feel a little betrayed by the city right now, when when they’re not dealing with us, when they came into this windfall,” said Dobbs, president of the Bridgeport Firefighters Association, which gave up pay raises in the past when the city’s budget was tight. “Imagine loaning your friends a decent amount of money and then hitting the Powerball and not making things right.”
___
Associated Press writer Steve Karnowski in Minneapolis contributed to this report.
