With Daniel Oturu in The Barn, Gophers improve to 5-0 with win over Jacksonville
Former Gophers great Daniel Oturu had one of the best seats to watch his old college team take on Jacksonville on Wednesday night at Williams Arena.
On Thanksgiving break from the G League’s Windy City Bulls, Oturu was two rows behind the bench and saw Minnesota improve to 5-0 with a 55-44 victory over Jacksonville (2-2), but Minnesota could have used the 6-foot-10 St. Paul native’s rebounding ability.
Minnesota, which had been one of the best defensive rebounding teams in the country in the first four games, were out-rebounded 46-28 by Jacksonville, including 17-3 on the offensive glass to the team picked to finish 10th in the 12-team Atlantic Sun Conference.
“We got to fix the rebounding part, which hadn’t been a problem to this point,” head coach Ben Johnson said. “We just did not find bodies and didn’t grab the ball and those little things.”
Getting beat by double-digits on the glass and winning a game will be a much tougher formula to have hold up over the next stretch of games.
The Gophers were a 14-point favorite Wednesday, but will have their first road game of the season against Pittsburgh in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday. After the Panthers, the U faces Mississippi State on Dec. 5 and then have the two opening games of the Big Ten’s schedule, Michigan State on Dec. 8 and No. 20 Michigan on Dec. 11.
“A lot of it is just mentality,” Johnson said about what will be key on the glass over next two weeks. “Getting back to how we were in Asheville (Championship) and some of it, too, as much as you want to as a coach and you talk about, ‘This is the most important game.’ I do think our guys were a little excited to look forward to what we have next week. I think that was a little human nature they fell into.”
Despite their lack of interior size, Minnesota had ninth nationally on defensive rebounding (33 per game) in their opening four games. Guard Payton Willis, who led Minnesota with 17 points, put the rebounding issues Wednesday on the guards, saying Jacksonville missed long and they needed to be in those spots.
The Dolphins’ missed leading returning scorer and preseason all-conference pick Kevion Nolan (16.6 points per game) was out with an knee injury, and Minnesota held them to 32 percent from the field and seven percent from 3-point range.
Oturu, who was waived by the Chicago Bulls last month and is averaging 20 points and nearly 10 rebounds for Windy City, appeared to enjoy what he saw Wednesday, clapping on big plays, munching on popcorn and taking photos with fans.
Earlier this week, Oturu called Johnson, who recruited him to Minnesota, saying he was excited to be back home.
“Love when he’s around,” Johnson said. “Any of our guys come back, it’s always a good thing. He’s a Gopher through and through. The guy watches almost every game. So to get him back and he talks to guys in locker room.”
Anthony Edwards carries Timberwolves to emotional win over Miami
There were so many times Wednesday where it looked as though Miami was going to pull away from the Timberwolves.
Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell were largely no-shows for the first three-plus quarters. Miami was playing well for extended stretches, building leads of seven and eight points on the regular.
But every time the Wolves would be in a seemingly dire situation, its primetime performer would rise to the occasion.
Anthony Edwards backs down from no moment.
The second-year standout delivered in the biggest moment of the season Wednesday at Target Center, finishing with 33 points, 14 rebounds and six assists as Minnesota topped Miami 113-101 for its fifth straight win, with Wednesday’s victory serving easily as the most significant of the bunch.
Target Center was rowdy and raucous Wednesday, just the way Edwards likes it. The house was packed with a pre-Thanksgiving crowd eager to cheer on the Wolves for their recent success and boo Jimmy Butler.
The latter, the most recent villain of this franchise after he forced his way out of Minnesota, heard it from the fans every time he touched the ball. But the pain of Butler’s departure is likely long gone for Wolves fans now that they have their new superstar in Edwards.
Butler may have been the last player to get Minnesota to the playoffs, but Edwards appears to be the next.
In Minnesota’s recent blowout victories, Edwards appeared happy to take a backseat. He took just 21 shots total in dominant wins over Memphis and San Antonio, choosing to let others find their flow.
But Wednesday, with Towns picking up three quick fouls and Patrick Beverley leaving the game in the first quarter with a groin injury, Edwards knew it was his time to carry the load.
And he did so with pleasure.
The crowd showed its appreciation for the young superstar as the final seconds ticked off, showering Edwards with “MVP” chants as he pumped them up.
The future in Minnesota has arrived, and awfully bright.
Michigan State gives Mel Tucker a 10-year, $95 million contract, locking up the former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator through the 2031 season
Michigan State is giving Mel Tucker a 10-year, $95 million contract, making an aggressive move to keep a football coach who potentially could have left for LSU or the NFL.
“I am honored to be a part of the Spartan process today and for years to come,” Tucker wrote Wednesday in a post on Twitter.
The 12th-ranked Spartans (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) close the regular season against Penn State (7-4, 4-4) on Saturday at home.
The contract establishes Tucker as one of the riches coaches in college football.
Only Alabama’s Nick Saban, one of his mentors, who makes $9.75 million per year, is paid more on an annual basis, according to the USA Today coaches salaries database.
Tucker’s 10-year deal puts him in select company with two coaches with the same term: Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher. Swinney’s contract is worth $92 million and Fisher’s will pay him more than $9 million per year starting in 2022.
Tucker’s deal that expires Jan. 15, 2032, will have a $5.9 million base salary, $3.2 million in supplemental compensation for media and personal appearances along with a $400,000 contingent annual bonus.
“We’re excited to have Mel here for the next 10 years,” United Wholesale Mortgage President and CEO Mat Ishbia, one of the donors funding Tucker’s new deal, told the Associated Press. “He’s a winner. He represents Michigan State in a fantastic way and we’re excited for the future.
“We got a winner and we’re not letting a winner leave Michigan State. Mel didn’t want to leave, but the reality is he’s the hottest name in football.”
Tucker, 49, is getting a boost in pay as part of a long-term deal because of what he has done so far — and what has happened in the past at Michigan State.
After winning just two games in his debut during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Tucker has led one of college football’s most surprising teams. The Spartans started the season unranked and overlooked and now have a chance to win 10 games and earn a spot in a New Year’s Six bowl game.
No. 2 Ohio State did show Tucker’s team how far it has to go in Saturday’s 56-7 win that ended the Spartans’ championship hopes.
Michigan State was very motivated to give Tucker every reason to stay after losing Saban to LSU in November 1999.
“There was a time Michigan State had the best football and basketball coach with Nick Saban and Tom Izzo,” Ishbia told the AP. “Now we have a chance to have the best coaching duo again in America and we’re going to pay Mel like he left.”
Tucker was a graduate assistant at Michigan State for Saban during the 1997 and 1978 seasons, when he made $400 per week and slept under a desk hoping the coach would be impressed by his dedication.
Even before the championship-caliber program in Baton Rouge, La., announced it was parting ways with Ed Orgeron earlier this season, Tucker was mentioned as a candidate in part because he coached the Tigers’ defensive backs under Saban in 2000 and has an impressive resume with stints on staffs at Ohio State and Georgia.
Tucker’s ties to the NFL also made it likely that teams with coaching openings in the league would try to pry him away this winter. Tucker was 2-3 a decade ago as an interim coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars, with whom he was defensive coordinator, a role he also had with his hometown Cleveland Browns and the Chicago Bears in his 10 seasons on NFL sidelines.
While it is going to cost a lot of money to keep Tucker at Michigan State, the boost in pay is being provided as a gift from Ishbia and Steve St. Andre.
Ishbia was a walk-on guard on Tom Izzo’s 2000 national championship basketball team. Earlier this year, Ishbia made a $32 million donation for Michigan State’s athletics and is giving $500 a month to the school’s football and men’s basketball players. St. Andre is the founder and CEO of Shift Digital, a marketing company.
Tucker thanked both donors by name in his Twitter post along with former Michigan State football players Brian Mosallam and Jason Strayhorn for their help with finalizing the new contract.
“This is a process to build a championship-winning program,” Tucker said.
After coach Mark Dantonio retired in February 2020, Tucker more than doubled his total compensation by leaving Colorado after only one season with a 5-7 record to sign a six-year deal worth $5.5-plus million per year at Michigan State.
Tucker didn’t have much time with his new team last year before the pandemic pushed players away from campus, and it showed with a 2-5 record.
With an influx of transfers, including Heisman Trophy-candidate running back Kenneth Walker, the Spartans won their first eight games this season, including a second straight win over rival Michigan.
“The decision to extend Mel Tucker’s contract is not based on one year of results, but rather it’s an investment in a promising future for Spartan football,” athletic director Alan Haller said.
Whether the season ends with successes or setbacks, the school and its fans should not have to worry about losing their coach.
“Michigan State is not a steppingstone, it’s a destination, and Mel knows that,” Ishbia told the AP. “He didn’t want to leave, but when someone is all in and they’re loyal, you take care of them.”
Roseville man sentenced for fatal boat crash in Otter Tail County
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Relatives of an Elysian man killed in a boating crash said the 74-year-old boater who caused the collision stole more than just their loved one last year in Otter Tail County in northwestern Minnesota.
The wife, daughters and sisters of 52-year-old Neil “Pat” Baker gave emotional testimony Wednesday in Otter Tail County District Court before Judge Sharon Benson sentenced Charles Willis Gramith of Roseville to 113 days in jail and two months of house arrest. Gramith pleaded guilty in August to a felony charge of criminal vehicular homicide that said he caused a crash that killed Baker instantly.
“The defendant didn’t just take away one person,” Baker’s daughter, Hayley Baker, said. “He destroyed a family, a lifetime of memories.”
Four other charges were dismissed, including three that alleged Gramith was under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substances. The count he pleaded guilty to said he left the scene of the crash.
He will get credit for four days of time served. He also must do annual speaking events about watercraft safety for 10 years, which is how long his probation will last.
Gramith crashed his boat on Aug. 22, 2020, into Baker’s docked boat on the northeast side of Otter Tail Lake, according to the criminal complaint.
Baker’s wife, Pamela, told investigators she was helping her husband tie the boat to their dock when they saw their next-door neighbor, Gramith, driving toward them at a high rate of speed, court documents said. She then said “he’s coming in hot” before Gramith crashed into their boat, according to the criminal complaint.
The collision knocked Pamela Baker down. Neil Baker was found in the water.
Gramith told investigators he had two beers while driving the boat and one before, the complaint said. He then parked his boat on a lift, the complaint said.
Instead of going into the water to help Neil Baker, Gramith went into his house to get a glass of water because it was hot, the complaint said.
A preliminary test showed he had a blood-alcohol content of 0.051 percent, but a doctor who prepared a toxicology report said that level was inconsistent with the amount Gramith reported drinking, an amended complaint said.
The doctor said Gramith’s blood-alcohol level should have been 0.081 percent, or just above the legal limit, the complaint said. The doctor added that medications Gramith was taking at the time could have increased the impairing effects of alcohol, according to the complaint.
Gramith faced a maximum of 10 years in prison on the criminal vehicular homicide charge. His lack of criminal history, cooperation with the investigation and other factors worked in his favor to get a lower sentence, said Gramith’s attorney, Debbie Lang.
Family recalled how kind and caring Neil Baker was, adding he enjoyed the outdoors and the lake. His death was tragic, senseless and ruined the memories family created on the lake, said his sister, Colleen Keough.
“Pat was a very good man, and you are not,” she said in addressing Gramith, adding that his poor judgment stole Neil Baker from them. “I hope you suffer for the rest of your life as we have.”
Gramith showed little emotion throughout the hearing. He said he was sorry for what happened and would think about the Bakers every day for the rest of his life.
“I take responsibility for Pat’s death, as I was driving the boat and didn’t enter the water to help,” Gramith said.
He must report to jail on Dec. 28.
