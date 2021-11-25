News
With Vikings shorthanded on defensive, Sheldon Richardson in line for bigger role
Just when Sheldon Richardson was adjusting to being a reserve for the first time in his nine-year career, to appears he’ll be back in the starting lineup. The question is, at what position?
When the Vikings signed the 6-foot-3, 290-pound Richardson for a second stint with the team last June, the plan was for him to primarily be a reserve at three-technique defensive tackle. That’s the role he had for the first nine games of the season after he had started 118 of 121 games in his first eight seasons.
But with the Vikings thin at defensive end, Richardson got about half his 34 defensive snaps there in last Sunday’s 34-31 win over Green Bay. And now the Vikings again have issues at defensive end heading into Sunday’s 3:25 p.m. kickoff against the 49ers in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Reserve Kenny Willekes is expected back Sunday after missing two games while on the COVID-19 reserve list, but starter Everson Griffen is away from the team after a mental health incident on Wednesday. Now the Vikings also have a need at three-technique because starter Dalvin Tomlinson was placed on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday and won’t play against the 49ers.
“We’ll see,” Richardson said of his role on Sunday. “They put me in a position to make plays, and I’ve got to make them.”
Vikings co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Andre Patterson vowed to use Richardson on Sunday at a variety of spots. “Every place,” he said. “He’s going to play inside, he’s going to play outside.”
The Vikings could be without their four preferred starters on the defensive line Sunday. Star defensive end Danielle Hunter was lost for the season with a torn pectoral muscle suffered Oct. 31 against Dallas, and nose tackle Michael Pierce will miss his seventh straight game while on injured reserve with an elbow injury.
“Next man up,” Richardson said. “I hate to be so cliché, but it’s just that simple. Next man up, and don’t be the person you’re replacing. Be yourself.”
What Richardson, 30, has almost always been an NFL starter. He had that role with the New York Jets from 2013-16, with Seattle in 2017, with Minnesota in 2018 and with Cleveland the past two years. But after the Vikings re-signed Richardson to a one-year, $3.6 million deal, he was pegged to be a reserve. He doesn’t deny that there has been an adjustment period.
“I think I’ve adjusted pretty well,” he said. “Still adjusting, you what I mean? … I’ve got to earn my right to stay on the team. That’s how I approach my daily job.”
Richardson has played some of his best football of the season in recent weeks. On Nov. 7, he had 1½ sacks at Baltimore. Against the Packers, he had a hit on quarterback Aaron Rodgers and earned the highest Pro Football Focus grade of any Minnesota defender. Richardson had practiced during the week at defensive end and looked good, so he got some game action at the spot.
“(Patterson) does what he’s doing and putting me in position to be successful and help the team win,” he said.
One of Richardson’s specialties has been pass rushing. He had a career-high eight sacks for the Jets in 2014, when he made his only Pro Bowl, and had 4½ when he started all 16 games a three-technique for the Vikings in 2018.
“Even though he’s a big man, he’s athletic enough to go out on the edge and not feel out of place,” Patterson said. “I thought he did a tremendous job last Sunday. (Packers right tackle Billy Turner) was having a hard time with him working speed to power. He’s a 300-pound guy that was running and coming back downhill on him.”
Now, Patterson and the Vikings will need to sort out what to do Sunday about their depleted defensive line. Nose tackle Armon Watts will replace Pierce, and defensive end D.J. Wonnum will start for Hunter. After that, there is some uncertainty.
If Richardson doesn’t start at three-technique, another possibility is James Lynch. If Richardson doesn’t start at defensive end, Willekes could get the call.
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, quarterback Kirk Cousins cherish weekly meetings
Thursday was Thanksgiving. It also was third-down day for Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins, the day the Vikings’ head coach and his quarterback watch video of third downs.
“It gives us a chance to talk football, for me to ask questions, learn from him from a defensive perspective,” Cousins said Wednesday. “I think it’s been really interesting to learn from him in a more structured way every week.”
Entering Sunday’s game at San Francisco, Cousins is having one of the best seasons of his 10-year NFL career. In 10 games, he has thrown for 2,775 yards with 21 touchdowns and just two interceptions. His interception percentage of 0.5 is on pace to the best of his career, by a longshot, and way better than last year’s 2.5. His passer rating of 106.3 is on pace to be the second best of his career.
Cousins is playing his fourth season in Minnesota.
“I think our relationship has changed quite a bit in the fact that we sit there and talk about a lot of different things,” Zimmer said. “It might be 45 minutes or an hour.”
Zimmer said he’s not suggesting the conversations are “the reason (Cousins) is playing good,” but he believes it has helped. Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak agreed.
“I think their relationship has grown through those meetings. … It’s very important,” Kubiak said. “Two leaders in our organization getting together, being on the same page, there’s a lot of value in that.”
Of course, there are limits to how much the two agree on things. Zimmer has been urging Cousins to be more aggressive in recent games, saying on Monday, “He can’t second-guess himself. If he throws an interception, that’s life. But you keep going for the jugular.” Cousins responded on Wednesday by saying, “Well, I don’t want to throw picks even if the coach gave me the green light to.”
In last Sunday’s 34-31 win over Green Bay, Cousins threw what were initially ruled two interceptions by safety Darnell Savage. The first, in the second quarter, was nullified by a roughing-the-passer penalty. The second, with just over two minutes remaining and the score tied 31-31, was overruled when replay determined Savage had dropped the ball.
“You understand when you hold the football, you hold much of the organization in your hands, so you want to take that seriously,” Cousins said.
Cary-Grove principal apologizes to Lake Forest High School following ‘fire Nagy’ chants at playoff football game
The principal of Cary-Grove High School has issued a statement of apology following a recent football playoff game against Lake Forest High School where there were fan chants of “Fire Nagy,” referring to Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy — who is also the father of boys on the Lake Forest team.
On Tuesday, Principal Neil Lesinski issued a statement on the school’s Twitter account regarding the chant that broke out Nov. 20 as Cary-Grove defeated Lake Forest 40-7 in a Class 6A state semifinal.
“As the school principal, I want to apologize to the Lake Forest student-athlete and his family for the disrespectful chant. I also want to congratulate the Lake Forest Scouts on a great season, and we hope to have the opportunity to compete with them again,” he said.
Matt Nagy attended the game “to be a dad,” he said in unrelated news conference Tuesday, since two of his sons are listed on the Lake Forest roster.
After the weekend game, video of a portion of the crowd surfaced on social media chanting “Fire Nagy,” as fans some are frustrated with the Bears team’s performance so far this season.
While not naming Nagy, Lesinski, in the statement on social media, acknowledged that members of the Cary-Grove student body started targeting a parent of one of the Lake Forest team members and the child’s family.
“On behalf of Cary-Grove High School, I want to assure our community that the chant was not acceptable nor appropriate and immediately addressed by administration at the game. We also felt it was important to meet with our student superfans that lead our chants and cheers to talk about what happened and give them the opportunity to reflect and connect their actions,” Lesinski wrote.
The principal continued: “It is our number one goal to instill in our students a sense of pride in their school and sports teams, and we work hard to teach them to demonstrate that pride in a positive, encouraging and supportive way. We hope to learn from this situation, and we have taken steps to ensure this does not happen again,” Lesinski wrote.
Later Tuesday, Lake Forest High School Principal Erin Lenart released her own statement in reaction to the apology.
“We are grateful that the Cary-Grove administration has taken this seriously and immediately addressed it with their fans and student body,” Lenart wrote. “We appreciate their efforts and remain steadfast in our commitment to the safety and wellbeing of all of our students. Go Scouts!”
Nagy addressed the issue at the Bears news conference Tuesday, telling reporters he did not hear the chant.
“When I’m in the role I’m in, you have to be able to understand where people are coming from and how they react and don’t react,” Nagy said. “I was there to watch my son play a football game. I was there to be a dad. It was a pretty cool time.”
He said he was approached by some Cary-Grove youth football players after the game for pictures and they all said, “please and thank you.”
“I’ve been to a lot of baseball games over the summer and there is not a lot of that going on. I can say the one thing they can be proud of is they have a lot of young kids that have respect,” he said.
Nagy did not state whether he thought the chant was over the line.
“Everybody has their own opinions on what they do,” Nagy said, explaining that he hears a lot of chants at high school events. “That’s sports right now, and everybody wants to see how people handle it.”
Daniel I. Dorfman is a freelancer.
Gophers Trill Carter’s growth spurt helps himself and young children he inspires
He was born DeAngelo Carter, then switched his last name to Griffin before going back to his given surname. Now he’s changed it again to Trill Carter. The many names of the Gophers’ starting defensive tackle show how the 21-year-old rural southern Georgia native has been trying to figure out who he wants to become.
When he came to Minnesota in 2019, Carter said, he was “small-minded to the culture” instilled by head coach P.J. Fleck. Now, the third-year player embraces it —and brings it with him back home to Leesburg, Ga., and his volunteer outings at the Nokomis South Montessori School in St. Paul.
The young children at Nokomis have found the 6-foot-2, 300-pound man to be a lovable teddy bear, eager to read them stories, participate in learning activities and just be silly while doing the “Chicken Dance.” They have stuck calling him “DeAngelo,” whether it’s when they sent him videos wishing him happy birthday in October, get well messages after an injury in early November or just saying thanks for visiting their school, where kids held up sign reading, “Nokomis (hearts) DeAngelo.”
Carter began visiting the elementary school to fulfill class credits but now volunteers. What started pre-pandemic continued on video during quarantine and has restarted in-person this year. A youth studies major who is academic all-Big Ten, Carter has visited the school more than 30 times over two years, Nokomis teacher Don Pollard estimated.
Carter’s volunteer efforts at the school inspired the Gophers nominate him for the 2021 AllState AFCA Good Works Team, which honors college football players fulfilling commitments to community service.
“I just know that he has touched lives of kids that probably don’t have a father figure in their life, so it’s good to have somebody else come out and somebody else besides seeing me every day that is a male of color,” said Pollard, who was a Minnesota linebacker in the mid-1980s. “It’s seeing what they can do with him being a positive role model and giving them encouragement.”
Carter’s work on the football field has also been positive this season. He has 20 total tackles, four for lost yards, one sack and two pass breakups in 10 games. He will be counted on again when Minnesota (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) plays No. 14 Wisconsin (8-3, 6-2) in the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe at 3 p.m. Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Carter grew up in the small town of Leesburg and his time in school was not as heartwarming as his visits to Nokomis.
“I was always getting in trouble,” he said. “I was very disrespectful to my parents, to my mom, to my teachers, to my coaches and stuff. I was looking up to my brothers and cousins and they played sports but they was also in the streets. … I just be getting into fights and stuff. I started doing the things they were doing.”
Carter’s biological father wasn’t a steady influence in his life, but he had taken on his dad’s last name at the time he committed to Minnesota. Carter’s older brother had the nickname “Trill” and DeAngelo was known as “Little Trill.”
DeAngelo’s mother, Sabrina Carter, and stepfather Freddie Buford, Jr., also called him “Trill,” but Carter said he won’t officially change his first name because he “doesn’t want to take that from” his mom.
Carter transferred to Crisp County High School as a senior and helped win a state championship with four sacks and a forced fumble in the title game. He was named the game’s MVP — a rarity at any level for a D-lineman. The three-star recruit came to Minnesota in 2019, but had a rude awakening.
“I was coming out of high school with a big head and stuff like that,” Carter said. “I thought I would come in and play early. When I first got here and was on scout team, I was mad for a little bit.”
He slowly started maturing — a process that must continue, coaches said — and was named defensive scout team player of the year that fall. He played in one game in 2019 and made a tackle. In 2020, he had 16 tackles, 1½ sacks and an interception in seven games.
When Carter returns to Georgia, he gravitates to his nieces and nephews, some of whom lived with him in their small home in Leesburg.
“They are my biggest people in my life,” Carter said. “… They just be like, ‘I want to work at Wal-Mart when I get older. I want to work at fast-food (restaurant).’ I just be telling them, ‘That shouldn’t be your goal, you feel me? You are young. We are expecting the heights.’ ”
Fleck also is raising the bar on Carter.
“He’s grown up an awful lot,” the Gophers head coach said. “He’s become an unbelievable young man. He’s always loved kids. He’s always loved being around kids, and I think that is part of his maturity level. … As you see it, there is still this kid inside him that loves to give back to kids. He is so good around children.”
Gophers defensive line coach Chad Wilt has a photo of Carter in his office at the Larson Football Performance Center. It was taken during one of the football program’s youth initiatives last summer.
“All these big players are standing around and they are smiling, but there is one person in that photo that is sitting with a kid on his lap,” Wilt said. “He has the biggest smile; I’m not talking about the kid. It was Trill. He was the one that was down on their level.”
Fellow U defense tackle Nyles Pinckney is finishing up his sixth season in college football and has a lot of wisdom to share. While Carter would have been resistant to coaching points from a veteran, even one that won national championship at Clemson, Carter is now listening.
Pinckney and Carter are roommates at the team hotel on the nights before games, and Carter has rubbed off on Pinckey, too.
“He’s just a big kid,” Pinckney said. “He loves to smile and joke around. … We sit by each other in meetings. I’ve just seen Trill grow and I’ve been able to help him when he’s been asking me for help as an older guy. I’ve also been learning from Trill and just enjoying the game again and having fun. He’s trying to bring the kid out of me.”
