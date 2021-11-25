Celebrities
Your Holiday Helping Of Thanksgiving Tiddays & Treats On The Gram
Thanksgiving tiddays!
Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Kevin Durant’s disrespectfully ashy legs, Mariah Carey politely checking an interviewer over Nick Cannon’s other kids, Halle Berry revealing her “weird” attraction to Young M.A, Tina Lawson snapping on the Defense Attorney who disrespected Ahmaud Arbery, Issa running into Lawrence, Condola, and baby Elijah Mustafa, and much more.
As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Summer Walker making her return to the series after causing a stir with her shiny new face tattoo.
“Moral of the story is (if you listened to my album) learn from your mistakes, pick yourself up, heal, find happiness and most importantly move on,” she wrote on her Instagram. “It’s funny how life works…I never thought after experiencing the lowest point in my life I’d be the happiest I ever been in my whole life.”
The “Girls Need Love” singer first announced her budding baeship back in August during an Instagram Live where she swore off her ex and his 3 baby mamas, pleading with them to “leave her alone.” In October, she gushed over the relationship on social media, sharing Larry’s photo with the caption:
“So grateful to have this man. He just increases my overall quality of life. I’ve never had someone put me and my child first before everything. To not have to lift a finger, for someone to truly be emotionally and spiritually intelligent and invested in me. It’s new and it’s nice.”
At this point, we’re in prime holiday season where we’ll hopefully enjoy sneaky links, cold weather choosin,’ Thanksgiving leftovers, and dark liquor debauchery.
This week’s compilation features Chloe Bailey, Saweetie, and more delivering heat along with Ari Fletcher giving us what we needed.
There’s also elite baddie energy from Bernice Burgos, Yasmine Lopez, and Alexis Skyy so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.
Dolly Parton, 75, Reveals Sweet Throwback Photo Of Husband Carl Dean In Honor Of Thanksgiving
Dolly Parton shared a precious throwback photo of herself and her very private husband Carl Dean for Thanksgiving. Dolly sweet referred to Carl as ‘mine’ in her post.
Dolly Parton gave a glimpse into her personal life with a brand-new photo on Thanksgiving. The 75-year-old posted a throwback photo on Instagram that featured her husband Carl Dean, 79. “Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours,” she captioned the adorable photo with her husband.
Both Dolly and Carl had huge smiles on their faces. Dolly cuddled close to her husband as she posed for the photo. At the time the photo was taken, Dolly was wearing a black dress with white ruffles. Carl wore a suit with a striped tie.
Carl is a very private person, so any photo of Dolly’s husband is rare. She recently posted another throwback photo with Carl. “Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does!” she captioned the picture.
Dolly and Carl have been married since 1966. Over the last several decades, Dolly has become one of the biggest country artists in the world. However, her husband has been out of the public eye for the majority of her career. Dolly explained why Carl is so private and why she has always tried to “keep him out of the limelight” even as she became a global icon.
“He’s like, a quiet, reserved person and he figured if he ever got out there in that, he’d never get a minute’s peace and he’s right about that,” she told ET in 2020. “He said, ‘I didn’t choose this world, I chose you, and you chose that world. But we can keep our lives separate and together.’ And we do and we have. We’ve been together 56 years, married 54.”
Even though they’ve been married for nearly 60 years, Dolly and Carl have never had children. She opened up to Oprah Winfrey about why she thinks “God didn’t mean” for her to have kids.
“Since I had no kids, and my husband was pretty independent, I had freedom,” she said on The Oprah Conversation in 2020. “I think a big part of my whole success is the fact that I was free to work, and I didn’t have children, because I believe that God didn’t mean for me to have kids so everybody’s kids could be mine, so I could do things, like the Imagination Library.”
PHOTOS: See Inside Bel Air Home of Lala Kent and Ex Randall
Lala Kent took Bravo Insider into the home she shared with Randall Emmett prior to their October split.
Over a month after Lala parted ways with the film producer, Vanderpump Rules fans are getting a look inside Lala’s former Bel Air home, which she reportedly moved out of following the release of several social media posts, which appeared to feature Randall with other women at a hotel in Nashville.
“Welcome to my home. Come on in. This is my house with Randall,” Lala told the Bravo Insider cameras.
“This is our little formal sitting area. We dig it when we entertain, which is not very often. I’m a horrible host,” Lala admitted as she showed off the contemporary space.
Moving into the dining room, Lala said, “This is where we usually have our family dinners but it’s turned into like a Give Them Lala office space.”
Outside of the dining room is an informal living space.
“We have our little couch with our TV room,” Lala shared.
Also on the main floor of the home is the kitchen.
“Don’t let the pot on the stove fool you because I don’t cook,” Lala clarified. “However, I do make milk. So it’s kind of like I make dinner for Ocean Kent Emmett. Morning, noon, and night I do that.”
Upstairs, Lala took the cameras into her bedroom and admitted “not much action” was taking place in that particular room.
In front of the bed is a fireplace and corner area along with a balcony, which featured plenty of baby toys.
“I never thought I’d be the mom that has all of these kind of corny baby toys but here we are. My room is just filled with them now.”
In the bathroom was a shower and large tub.
“Of course, it wouldn’t be Give Them Lala’s house if I didn’t put my own logo all over where you take a giant… I’ll stop there,” Lala continued as she pointed towards her toilet room.
Also in the master suite was a large his and hers closet.
“This is where you would think I would have the best time getting dressed but unfortunately I live in one drawer and one drawer only, that’s the bra door. And then I go into my workout clothes,” Lala confessed. “Most of these clothes never get worn because I like to be comfortable all day every day.”
In Lala’s daughter’s room, a princess-themed crib was situated on polka dot rug.
“This is Ocean’s nursery. Because she is the princess of the entire household, I had to put a crown above her bed,” Lala explained.
“Come look at her cute closet,” Lala continued. “[It’s] a fabulous little wardrobe. It consists of some crop tops, all the bows in the world. I have so many clothes for her that I have to fold most of them.”
Outside of Lala’s now ex-home is a pickleball court and in-ground swimming pool.
“Randall loves pickleball more than anything so of course we had to put one in,” she stated.
In addition to plenty of seating, Lala’s swimming pool area has a stunning view and waterfall feature.
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photo Credit: DFree / Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez Returns To LA With Twins Max & Emme, 12, To Spend Thanksgiving With Ben Affleck
It’s good to be home for the holidays – just as Jennifer Lopez! She reunited with her kids in Los Angeles right before they were to spend Thanksgiving with her love, Ben Affleck.
Jennifer Lopez did her own version of Steve Martin and John Candy’s Planes, Trains And Automobiles on Wednesday (Nov. 24), touching down in Los Angeles a day before Thanksgiving. J.Lo, 52, wasn’t alone. Her twins – 13-year-old Max and Emme – joined her on the tarmac. Though the weather in Southern California was in the 60s – cold for LA – JLo arrived in a furry, brown coat, having arrived from British Columbia, Canada. Max and Emmy were also clad in hoodies and long pants, and the cozy-looking trio headed to a car that was waiting to whisk them away.
JLo and her kids will be spending Thanksgiving with Ben Affleck and his three children — Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and 9-year-old Samuel. This year, Ben, 49, and Jen will have a “blended” holiday with their kids. The couple is looking forward to “shar[ing] time together and shar[ing] time with their kids,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The kids are going to be everywhere, and Ben and J.Lo are going to spend time together.”
There will also be time for Jennifer Garner. The 49-year-old actress and Ben have successfully co-parented their children since their split in 2015, and this Thanksgiving will be no different. “They’ve worked out the kinks to ensure everyone is on the same page when it comes to [holidays],” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. That means Jennifer won’t spend Thanksgiving a lone, and all three of her kids will get plenty of time with both mom and dad.
It’s possible that this year’s Thanksgiving will come with not just macaroni and cheese, potatoes, and green beans, but some sparkle. At the start of November, Jennifer got people buzzing over a possible engagement when she sported a diamond ring on that finger during a chat with her 13 Going on 30 co-star Judy Greer. Jennifer has been romantically linked to John Miller, 40, since 2018, and many wondered if he may have popped the question while no one was looking.
Would Jennifer consider walking down the aisle for the fourth time? She and Ben were engaged at one point, but that fell apart. However, after her marriages to Ojani Noa, Chriss Judd, and Marc Anthony (Max and Emme’s father), she is still open to the idea of saying “I Do” again. “You know me, I’m a romantic. I always have been,” she said during a Nov. 18 interview on the Today show. “I’ve been married a few times. I still believe in happily ever after for sure. One hundred percent.”
