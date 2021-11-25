Your Holiday Helping Of Thanksgiving Tiddays & Treats On The Gram

Lala Kent took Bravo Insider into the home she shared with Randall Emmett prior to their October split.

Over a month after Lala parted ways with the film producer, Vanderpump Rules fans are getting a look inside Lala’s former Bel Air home, which she reportedly moved out of following the release of several social media posts, which appeared to feature Randall with other women at a hotel in Nashville.

“Welcome to my home. Come on in. This is my house with Randall,” Lala told the Bravo Insider cameras.

“This is our little formal sitting area. We dig it when we entertain, which is not very often. I’m a horrible host,” Lala admitted as she showed off the contemporary space.

Moving into the dining room, Lala said, “This is where we usually have our family dinners but it’s turned into like a Give Them Lala office space.”

Outside of the dining room is an informal living space.

“We have our little couch with our TV room,” Lala shared.

Also on the main floor of the home is the kitchen.

“Don’t let the pot on the stove fool you because I don’t cook,” Lala clarified. “However, I do make milk. So it’s kind of like I make dinner for Ocean Kent Emmett. Morning, noon, and night I do that.”

Upstairs, Lala took the cameras into her bedroom and admitted “not much action” was taking place in that particular room.

In front of the bed is a fireplace and corner area along with a balcony, which featured plenty of baby toys.

“I never thought I’d be the mom that has all of these kind of corny baby toys but here we are. My room is just filled with them now.”

In the bathroom was a shower and large tub.

“Of course, it wouldn’t be Give Them Lala’s house if I didn’t put my own logo all over where you take a giant… I’ll stop there,” Lala continued as she pointed towards her toilet room.

Also in the master suite was a large his and hers closet.

“This is where you would think I would have the best time getting dressed but unfortunately I live in one drawer and one drawer only, that’s the bra door. And then I go into my workout clothes,” Lala confessed. “Most of these clothes never get worn because I like to be comfortable all day every day.”

In Lala’s daughter’s room, a princess-themed crib was situated on polka dot rug.

“This is Ocean’s nursery. Because she is the princess of the entire household, I had to put a crown above her bed,” Lala explained.

“Come look at her cute closet,” Lala continued. “[It’s] a fabulous little wardrobe. It consists of some crop tops, all the bows in the world. I have so many clothes for her that I have to fold most of them.”

Outside of Lala’s now ex-home is a pickleball court and in-ground swimming pool.

“Randall loves pickleball more than anything so of course we had to put one in,” she stated.

In addition to plenty of seating, Lala’s swimming pool area has a stunning view and waterfall feature.

Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Photo Credit: DFree / Shutterstock