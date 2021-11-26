5 Essentials To Overcoming This Pandemic!

Share Pin 0 Shares

Has the American political system, become weaker, and attracted lesser individuals, recently, or, perhaps, was it never, as strong, as many, wanted to believe it was, in, past – years? Why is there, so – little, common sense, these days? While, certain issues are expected to be partisan, many, such as handling this horrific pandemic, should not, be! What could/ should, be, more unifying, than effectively, addressing, public health – related, issues, in a meaningful, effective manner? After, over 600, 000 Americans, have lost their lives, due to health issues, related to this virus, and millions of reported infections, as well as the prolonged length, of the pandemic, and the associated restrictions, we still observe a significant minority of our citizens, who, oppose following common sense, expert – suggested guidelines/ suggestions, such as social distancing, wearing a mask (when indicated), and getting vaccinated! With the variants, now being witnessed, and the data, which indicates, about 95% (or more) of the serious cases and hospitalizations, are infecting, the unvaccinated, common sense, would indicate, if we wish to overcome it, we need to proceed, in personally responsible, facts – based, manners! With, that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, review, consider, examine, and discuss, 5 essentials.

1. Greater good/ Public health as highest priority: What could/ should, possibly, be, more important, than the overall, public health, and safety of our citizens, etc? Why is there, continued, resistance, when the greater good, should be the highest priority? If, we super – imposed, political maps, from the 2020 elections, with, the break – out of new cases, it clearly indicates, the political – divide, continues harming the nation’s health!

2. Public health shouldn’t be political!: Although, there are many issues, where political/ partisan differences, may be helpful, achieving the finest, possible, public health, should not, be!

3. Follow scientists/ doctors/ experts, not the deniers, and/ or, conspiracy theorists: When, the vast majority of the experts, including scientists, doctors, etc, state, definitively, the need to follow a specific course, why do so many, seem attracted to those, who deny the pandemic exists, and/ or, focus on unproven, conspiracy theories?

4. Examine the data, not interpretations: Too often, those with a specific, political position, etc, articulate interpretations of data, based on, either, purposely, reporting it, or selectively, using, only the data, which supports, a specific position, etc! It is wisest to carefully, thoroughly, examine the data, rather than basing an opinion, on someone’s interpretation, which might be, supporting some, self – interest, etc! This requires, learning, how to examine data, in a complete way, and correctly!

5. Be strategic, and action plan, focused: When it comes to this pandemic, avoid, populist – rhetoric, and statements, and demand, well – considered, strategic and action plans, in a focused manner! Individual citizens must come – together, and unify, to use, measures, which will, significantly, effectively, address the ramifications of this virus!

Wake up, America, and start, using common sense, to do, what’s best, for the greater good! There is, perhaps, no area, where this is more essential, than, regarding, public health policies, and cooperation!