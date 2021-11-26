Connect with us

6 Missouri parents file lawsuit over school mask mandate

Published

33 seconds ago

on

6 Missouri parents file lawsuit over school mask mandate
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Six parents have filed a lawsuit alleging that Springfield Public Schools doesn’t have the authority to require masks.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the parents argue that the mask mandate in place since August is a legal overreach and infringes on the rights of parents.

Stephanie Sproule, one of the parents named in the lawsuit, said at a recent meeting that it was time for parents to “stand up and demand our freedoms back.”

But Stephen Hall, district’s chief communications officer. described the lawsuit as “frivolous, short-sighted and harmful.”

He said the district has repeatedly stated that it intends to lift the masking requirement no later than mid-January and noted that the district’s youngest student only recently became eligible to be vaccinated.

Two dogs die in house fire in Bennett on Thanksgiving, home is uninhabitable

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 26, 2021

By

Two dogs die in house fire in Bennett on Thanksgiving, home is uninhabitable
BENNETT, Colo. — A Bennett home is uninhabitable after a house fire on Thanksgiving.

The call came in at 4:40 p.m. for a fire at a home on E. 56th Avenue, according to Bennett-Watkins Fire Rescue.

The fire started outside on the deck and went into the south side of the home.

The owner was out of the home attending a family gathering at the time. No one else was home, but the two family dogs did not survive.

Full story via Denver7

Nearly $1 million raised for Missouri man wrongfully convicted in triple murder

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 26, 2021

By

Nearly $1 million raised for Missouri man wrongfully convicted in triple murder
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Donations are pouring in to help a man who was freed from a Missouri prison after a judge found that he was wrongfully convicted in 1979 in a triple killing.

The GoFundMe fundraiser to benefit Kevin Strickland had surpassed $980,000 by Wednesday afternoon, and donations kept coming. Its initial goal was $480,000. Now, the goal is $10 million.

Many of the donors expressed outrage that the 62-year-old wouldn’t receive compensation from Missouri. The state only allows wrongful imprisonment payments to people exonerated through DNA evidence, so Strickland doesn’t qualify.

Judge James Welsh, a retired Missouri Court of Appeals judge, ordered Strickland’s release Tuesday, finding that evidence used to convict him had since been recanted or disproven.

Families continue outdoor Thanksgiving traditions, despite cold weather

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 26, 2021

By

Families continue outdoor Thanksgiving traditions, despite cold weather
ST. LOUIS — Cold temperatures did not stop people from going outdoors to enjoy Thanksgiving traditions throughout the area.

The Gamlin Family, which owns and operates several restaurants in the St. Louis area, celebrated the day with their 36th annual golf tournament. 

“We just like to come out to freeze to death playing golf,” said Derek Gamlin. “We have to keep the tradition in honor of my father, my uncle, my grandfather who passed away — keep it going for years to come.”

In Kirkwood, two high schools faced off for their annual Thanksgiving football game.  The Kirkwood Pioneers defeated the Webster Groves Statesmen 65-0 to claim the school’s eighth straight Turkey Day Game victory.

“We’ve been going since my kids were little. So, it’s a great time even if it is freezing cold,” said Kirkwood High School parent Ryan Morgan.

The teams first faced off in 1907, but this year’s game meant more than the score.

“The last year has shown us how much we want to be together, and we’re just thankful for the chance to be together,” said Kirkwood High School parent Meredith Byers. “We’re not from Kirkwood originally. We don’t have family here. So, on Thanksgiving, this is our family.”

Dozens of families kept another Thanksgiving tradition alive, skating at the Steinberg Ice Rink in Forest Park.

“We’ve got some relatives in town, so it’s going to be great to get our kids skating together,” said Daniel Bernstein. “It’s our daughter’s first time skating, so we’re excited to see her have a lot of fun.”

