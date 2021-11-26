Tech
8 Tips to Cheer Up Depressed Pets
What if lately, you’ve been noticing your pet sleeps abnormally (more than usual), eats less, seems sad, and spends most of its time moping round the house. All these behaviors are totally opposite to his or her normal behavior. Without a doubt, you may start to worry! Depression is what your furry friend may be experiencing. This condition isn’t dissimilar to that of humans.
You’re used to seeing your pet happy because he or she is always there for you whenever you’re down. The mere thought of seeing your furry friend crestfallen makes you sick. Now it’s your turn to be there for him or her. How do you cheer up your best friend? What are some of the methods you can use?
If your pet is depressed, here are 8 strategies to use to cheer him/her up:
1. Spend ample time with your pet
One of the most effective ways to cheer up pets is by spending more time with them, especially when they’re depressed. Now, more than ever, he or she needs you – your undivided attention. Spending quality time together shows your pet how much you love and cherish him or her. To transit from the pits to his/her joyful, happy self, simply give your pet your support, care, and love.
2. Indulge your pet in outdoor activities
Whether you own a cat or a dog, taking him for a fun afternoon out in the park is an effective way of cheering him up. At first, the pet won’t seem enthusiastic. However, as you two enjoy each other’s company, you’ll be surprised by how jovial he’ll turn out to be. Some physical exercise, a change in surroundings, and some quality time with you, will go miles to bring back enthusiasm in your pet.
3. Show your pet you’re happy
Did you know pets and dogs are very intelligent when it comes to telling if you’re happy, just by looking at your face? Consequently, when he’s depressed, avoid frowning or showing him or her that you’re sad. An effective way to cheer up your dog is by staying happy yourself.
4. Socialize your pet
Is your dog or cat depressed because he or she lost a companion or family member? If yes, then you need to take your pet to the park, or to a daycare center, where he or she can socialize with others. According to studies, animals enjoy same-species companionship. Therefore, you shouldn’t hesitate to try out this strategy.
5. Reward your pet for positive behavior
This strategy is more of a positive reinforcement. When he or she shows any sign of getting over depression, you should give your pet a treat or pat on the head. It’s important to note that you shouldn’t be overly sympathetic as this will encourage others to remain depressed in order to enjoy the same attention. You need to show him or her how pleased you are anytime he or she eats meals properly, or plays with you in the park.
6. Comfort your pet with favorite toys
Does your cat or dog have a favorite toy? A great way to cheer up your cat is by giving him or her toys to play with. Most pets have a tendency to find comfort in familiarity. They’ll be more cheery if they are around their favorite toys.
7. Play him or her some music
In the same way music calms and soothes human beings, most pet owners admit that music is also magical to pets. Surprisingly, you’ll be able to lift up the mood of your pet by playing him or her some soothing music. Just ensure that the volume isn’t too high. The last thing you want is to make things worse.
8. Take your pet out for a ride
This strategy works wonders especially if your pet enjoys going for rides. If possible, bring your entire family with you when stepping out for a ride. In addition to enjoying the family’s company, he or she will also enjoy the fresh air.
Chances are very high that the depression affecting your pet will also affect you. Consequently, before the two of you sink into depression, you should act fast. You must find ways to cheer him or her up as soon as you can. The above are some simple ways you can cheer up your pet.
6 Tricks to Save Money on Pizza Delivery
Pizza delivery is one of the most convenient things about living in modern society, but it can get expensive, especially if you have a big family. That’s why most families are always looking for a good deal on pizza delivery to save a few bucks. There are actually quite a few ways that you can. In fact, there are so many ways to save money on pizza that you should never have to pay full price for your order. Let’s take a look at five of the best ways that you can feed your family with delicious pizza, wings, pasta or bread sticks and still put a few dollars back into your wallet.
Sign Up for Email Deals
First, make sure that you create an account at whatever pizza delivery place you shop at so that you can receive email deals. Getting deals by email is something that nearly every pizza chain out there does. They send you emails periodically that have promo codes or links that you can click to get an amazing deal on your purchase.
These deals are often a lot better than what you would find if you went on the website. They could be buy one get one free deals, a certain percentage off of your order deals or lots of other things. One of the major advantages of signing up this way is that they usually offer some kind of special deal on your birthday. You enter your birthday in on the pizza website, and they may send you a promo code to give you an absolutely free pizza on your birthday or a deep discount on one. Email deals are just one of the ways that you can save money on pizza delivery.
Look for Website Discounts
Another thing that you can do to get hot deals on pizza delivery is to look for discounts on the website itself. Almost every pizza chain out there has a section that you can look at to find out what the current specials are. These are different from one particular location to another, so you should enter your address in to find out exactly what your particular stores offering.
Sometimes, they are national deals that are offered by nearly every pizza chain store, but other times they are simply deals that are being offered in a local area like a promo code relating to a local baseball team. There is one additional thing that you need to know about these web discounts. The website generally lists only most of the deals that the store offers. If you want to find out what else is available, you should call your local pizza store and ask about their specials. You may find a better deal there.
Get Discount Codes on Coupon Sites
Just like using an Amazon promo code, you can use discount codes and promo codes at pizza places that you find online. You have probably heard of group on, but there are other deal sites out there that offer just as good or better promo codes on delivery pizza. For example, if you type in the name of your pizza chain followed by ‘promo codes,’ you’re going to see several sites pop up that have these promo codes. These can range anywhere from a free item added to your order all the way up to 50 percent off your entire purchase.
However, one other thing that you should know about this method is that these websites are not the only way to find promo codes for your particular pizza chain. These chains have huge marketing departments that contract with lots of different advertising agencies, and you may be able to find mobile apps that will give you even better promo codes.
Look for Carryout Specials
You should also look for carryout specials on the pizza that you love. Carryout specials are specials that are only applicable on orders that you actually go to the pizza store and pick up. These specials are often much better than you would get for delivery deals. In fact, you can find carryout specials that can get you an entire pizza or meal for half of what you would spend if you were to get the same thing with delivery.
Carryout specials are great if you are able to get to the pizza place and have the time to pick up your pizza, but if you do not have a car and have to take an Uber or spend more money than a few pennies on gas, then you’re probably going to find a better deal by getting your pizza delivered. You have to compare the delivery charge and the temp you are giving your driver to what you would spend on the carryout deal.
Use Rewards Points
Most of the major pizza places out there offer some sort of rewards program. You earn points for everything that you purchase and eventually, you are able to get a free pizza or other items delivered. These reward programs usually work on a 10 percent basis – where you have to spend around $100 in order to get a $10 credit; for example.
However, they can be extremely useful especially if you save them for when you do not have the money to get pizza but still want to. Each one of the major pizza chains has their own specific reward program and they all work a little differently. You can look at the rewards program on Pizza Hut, Domino’s and Papa John’s to get an idea of how these programs work.
Use Apps & Sites
Another thing you may want to consider is using coupon apps and sites to try to find particular deals for your pizza chain specifically. For example, you may be able to use an app or site to get a gift card with your pizza chain that saves you a great deal of money off of your next order. This is a terrific way to save money on pizza, and it does not usually require very much work on your part.
How to Protect Your Vehicle from Weather Extremes?
How do you protect your home and car from weather extremes with wildfires burning, flood warnings across the country, and earthquakes everywhere?
The weather is becoming worse every year up and down the country. The US is going from extreme floods to extreme fires. So depending on which season you are in, you are getting hurricane weather, wrecking thousands of homes every year, Wildfires that are destroying thousands of homes every year, or floods that are killing thousands of homes every year.
The US has always been internationally renowned for having some weird and wacky weather, but now it is ridiculous. With the world’s international climate summit Cop 26 only recently concluded in Glasgow and with the world leaders voting to keep world temperatures down by 1.5 degrees, we can only hope that it’s going to start getting better from here.
Until we see real change in these weather extremes, however, we have to make changes to protect our vehicles.
Protecting Your Vehicle From Weather Extremes
Whenever extreme weather occurs, we tend to focus on saving our property. However, your car, van, or vehicle is the second biggest expense in your life. It deserves to be taken care of too. Here are some of the best ways to protect your vehicle from weather extremes when the worst happens.
1 – Build a Garage
The first answer is the most obvious. If we build a garage for a vehicle, we can house it there while severe weather passes on. This is good in principle. However, if you do not have a lot of money, building a garage is expensive. According to Forbes, it costs in the region $24,000 to have a new garage added. You have to think about heat and light and how that garage door opens and closes. All those electronics get pricey.
2 – Build a Carport
According to the experts at Carport Sydney, building a carport costs less than building a whole garage, but it can protect your car from the worst of the elements. A well-built carport will provide shade from the sun, block out some of the wind, and is not a complete structure, so it does not require building permissions.
3 – Consider Paid Indoor Parking
If you live in the city, then paid indoor parking is an option. Multi-story car parks can cost a lot, but if you only use them while the storm is raging or on the days when the heat is worst, then you could save some money. In addition, indoor parking lets you take advantage of public liability insurance on the site. It also means you do not need to fork out any building costs.
4 – Sunscreens
You can use lots of gadgets and tricks that will help keep your car cool. Using a shade across the dashboard allows you to reflect some of that light and heat away. You can cover your car with a fitted tarpaulin cover, too. Adding a window tint can help to keep the inside of the car cool.
Protect your Vehicle
Protecting your vehicle from severe weather should be part of your pre-thunderstorm routine.
