HEALTH
Aerobic-Cardio Safety Tips
Hello World. Many of you are taking Aerobics classes in your gym or are performing calisthenics to fill your fitness appetite. One of the best quotes I’ve picked up along the way is “Do everything in moderation, including moderation.” That means exactly what it says. In the gym we tend to do the same aerobic exercises,
the same resistance workouts, tend to do them for the same number of repetitions, the same speed, on the same days and at the same weight etc. This will no doubt create a pattern overload and will diminish the effectiveness of training.
Their are a few tips to keep in mind while aerobic training.
1. Wear proper fitting shoes and tie them loose in the toe box so your toes can spread during movements, and tightly around the arch to diminish the likelihood of losing your natural foot arch. Their are exercises to perform to reduce the pain from shin splints and heel spurs. If you experience these symptoms of foot and lower leg pain you can also look into inserts to absorb some shock.
2. The Golden Rule is to never eat a heavy meal before an aerobic workout because doing so will promote stomach cramps and nothing stops aerobics more than stomach cramps. If you’re running a marathon or a short distance run, the night before you should probably load up on carbohydrates because they are an excellent source of energy. Fat is stored and used as energy too when carbs aren’t available but it is a secondary source of energy supply.
3. Try not to take any medication or use any artificial stimulants or depressants like diet pills or coffee or alcohol because of the negative effects on your lung and respiratory systems and heart.
These are a few safety tips to follow to help you avoid any common problems while exercising aerobically!
The Archinator
HEALTH
Public Health Safety of Bacteriophages in Ready-To-Eat Meats & Poultry Products
Introduction
Recently approval has been given by the USFDA for use of the combination of six bacterial viruses or bacteriophages as a food additive. These bacteriophages are to be used on ready-to-eat meats and poultry to kill strains of listeria monocytogenes prior to their packaging.
Listeria monocytogenes are of major public health concern because it can cause serious infection in pregnant women, newborns and adults with weaken immune systems. It has been estimated that 2,500 people become seriously ill with listeriosis each year. Hence there is a growing need to develop effective treatments against pathogenic microorganisms such as listeria monocytogenes. The approval of bacteriophages by the USFDA for use in ready-to-eat meats and poultry therefore serves to address this public health problem.
However, it is uncertain whether bacteriophages are safe enough to be used in ready-to-eat meats and poultry without causing any short or long term health effects. Because scientific studies to date have not shown conclusively to confirm or deny the safety of bacteriophages in ready-to-eat meats and poultry. It is hoped that the apparent expeditious use of bacteriophages in the light of insufficient scientific data may not compromise the public’s health. The purpose of this article is to bring to the forefront a concise review of the possible public health concerns associated with the use of bacteriophages in ready-to-eat meats.
What are bacteriophages?
The term bacteriophages are derived from the Greek word meaning
“bacteria-eater”. Bacteriophages were discovered around 1915 and have contributed significantly to the understanding of viruses or virology. They provide an alternative to costly antibiotics and can be developed mush faster and at a lower cost.
How can bacteriophages be used to control bacteria?
Bacteriophages are first grown in a preparation containing the target bacteria. The preparation is first purified before use on food. The bacteriophages are then sprayed onto ready-to-eat meat and poultry at a concentration of 1 ml per 500 cm2 of food surface. Bacteriophages then seek out bacteria and infect them during its life cycle. The life cycle of bacteriophages can follow either the lytic or lysogenic pathway that results in lysis of the bacterium.
In the lytic cycle, the virulent bacteriophage binds to the bacterium and releases its DNA into the host cell. This triggers a series of events that leads to the lysis of the host cell, resulting in cell dealth. Bacteriophages multiply much faster than bacteria and infect many bacteria in a short time period thereby eliminating them or controlling their growth and numbers to acceptable levels.
In the lysogenic cycle, the temperate bacteriophage binds to the bacterium and releases its DNA into the host cell, which then binds to the host cell DNA and form a prophage. This prophage has the potential to lyse the resulting bacterium causing dealth.
Are bacteriophages safe to consume?
Bacteriphages are bacteria-viruses. Viruses contain either DNA or RNA in their genetic make. This genetic material is believed to be transferred only to bacterial cells and not normal cells. But, has this specificity been rigorously tested in experimental animals/models and demonstrated in clinical trials? Strong scientific evidence is lacking and there is an urgent need for more research in this area. Viruses may induce an immunological response in vivo and in normal cells causing the development of secondary infections especially in susceptible individuals such as young children, old people, pregnant women and immunocompromised persons with HIV/AIDS.
What are some of the public health concern regarding the safety of bacteriophages?
Some of the public health concerns regarding the safety of bacteriophages include:
o Failure to select specific phages against the target bacteria in vitro, before using them on ready-to-eat meats and poultry may increase the possibility of developing secondary infections.
o Lack of availability and/or reliability of bacterial laboratories for carefully identifying the pathogens involved, therefore making selection of specific phage very difficult.
o Endotoxins can be released as a result of lysis of bacteria which could lead to health complications such as liver edema and pain in the associated abdominal region if meat or poultry is improperly cooked.
o Lack of thorough understanding of the heterogeneity and “mode of action” (lytic or lysogenic modes of action) of bacteriophages may affect their ability to destroy target bacteria.
o Bacteria resistant bacteriophages and the apparent ineffectiveness of bacteriophages to kill target bacteria.
Resources
o Adams, M. H. 1959. Bacteriophages. Interscience Publishers, New York.
o Barrow, P. A., and J. S. Soothill. 1997. Bacteriophage therapy and prophylaxis:
Rediscovery and renewed assessment of potential. Trends in Microbiol. 5:268-271.
o Bradley, S. G., and L. A. Jones. 1970. Bacteriophages, their biology and industrial
significance. Prog. Ind. Microbiol. p. 44-75.
o USFDA. 2006. FDA Approval of Listeria Specific Baceriophage on Ready-to-Eat Meat and Poultry Products. CFSAN.
o Putman, F. W. 1953. Bacteriophages: Nature and reproduction, p. 177-284. In
M.L. Anson, K. Bailey, and J. T. Edsall (ed.), Advances in protein biochemistry, volume 8. Academic Press, New York.
o Summers, W. C. 2001. Bacteriophage therapy. Annu. Rev. Microbiol. 55:437-
451.
Beauty
Perfume, Cologne – What’s the Difference?
“Perfume counters” are stocked with a wide selection of perfumes intended to accentuate the human scent. Many of these counters are found in pharmacies, fine department stores or online outlets. The expression “perfume counter” is a loose term to define these products since many of these so-called perfumes are really just cheap imitations of the true perfume. Many of these variations are not nearly as pure as the look-alike discount brand version of the designer scent, with a label that resembles the true name brand.
What, after all, is a perfume? Essential oils that are extracted from various plants form the base for a perfume. Remember the famous gold, frankincense and myrrh that the Three Wise Men carried to the baby Jesus? Frankincense was a fragrant resin of a tree that grew in East Africa that ancient people would burn for its scent like we burn candles for aromatherapy. Myrrh was also a gum resin that was obtained from the bark of a different tree from East Africa. One of the uses of myrrh in ancient days was to make perfume and an early form of toothpaste.
Since a true perfume consists of a secret recipe of essential oils and various ingredients that permit the liquid to be poured into an atomizer or other types of containers, a parfum or pure perfume will have the highest concentration of oils. Due to this greater amount of scented essential oils, the perfume’s scent will be longer lasting and stronger. A little bit of parfum is all it takes to maintain its alluring aroma for hours. The high price of true perfume is the result of the high concentration of oils.
To make up for the high cost, many perfume makers water down their signature parfum versions and sell at a much lower price to a broader market of customers. However, the watered-down cheaper brands aren’t nearly as long lasting as the true version.
There are several standard categories of perfume derivatives that are generally sold. The product closest to a perfume is called Eau de Parfum. “Eau” is the French word for water so this product is simply a true perfume mixed with extra water. Now a perfume company executive would cringe at this crude explanation but basically this is the translation of the name from the French. The next product down the list is an Eau de Toilette followed by an Eau de Cologne, known simply as “cologne”. If the brand name of perfume is sold in all these categories, the perfume is the most expensive and the cologne should be the least expensive.
Since everyone’s body chemistry is different, fragrances smell differently on different people. Scents don’t have the same aroma since people’s skin types are different. For example, dry skin doesn’t hold scents as long. However, natural body oil will hold a fragrance longer since the perfume can blend with it easier. Before purchasing a perfume, it is always best to test it to determine how it blends with your body chemistry for a desired fragrance.
HEALTH
Blood Donor Chairs – Quality and Comfort
A recent survey has shown that people are not hesitating when they have to donate to blood and are quite eager to perform this noble action. Donating blood can save a person’s life in cases when there is acute shortage of blood. Another possibility might be that you have an extremely rare type of blood. Donating can save the life of a person who has a similar and rare type like you do.
That is the reason for which blood donation camps are sprouting all over the place. You might be the organizer of such a camp or you might even own a nursing home or hospital. It is your duty to make the donor feel at ease so that he can perform this noble action with comfort.
Apart from donating blood, a patient may also come for a blood test. If the facilities available in your establishment are not adequate, your camp or hospital will not be successful. If you don’t provide a good environment for the patients, they will not be coming to your hospital anymore.
It is essential that you provide comfortable blood donor chairs at your establishment. Whether you are organizing a camp or you own a hospital does not matter. What matters is whether you are ensuring the ease and comfort of people. A blood donor chair should have the following features:-
* A comfortable seat.
* Ideally it should have an armrest that is padded, so that the person is able to rest his hand on it.
* Knobs that can be used to adjust the height of the chair.
The one thing that you should keep in mind is the budget. If you need one or two in number, then you don’t need to take the money factor into account. However, if you are ordering in bulk, then you need to contact an establishment that doesn’t cost too much, but at the same time it provides you with quality products.
The chairs come in a variety of colors and you can also order customized ones to fit your requirements. They are one of the best in customer service so you will not regret your decision to make your purchase from a reliable concern like this one.
Aerobic-Cardio Safety Tips
When Will I Ovulate?
1,600 migrants lost at sea in Mediterranean this year
Public Health Safety of Bacteriophages in Ready-To-Eat Meats & Poultry Products
7 Money-Saving Content-Marketing Tricks Every Marketer Should Try
Live Charity Auctions – What to Sell?
Online Auto Loan Calculator: Your Smartest Move Before Buying a Car
Perfume, Cologne – What’s the Difference?
Seven Steps to Securing a Strong (and Lasting) Bond With Your LPO
Thanksgiving for the homeless at the Pine Street Inn
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
5 Health Tips For the New Year
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
What are the biggest health challenges facing youth and teens?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
5 Health Tips For the New Year
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
How to1 week ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?