Bears at Lions on Thanksgiving: Inside linebacker Roquan Smith is out of the Week 12 game with a hamstring injury
The Chicago Bears will try to move past a strange couple of days and focus on topping the Detroit Lions on Thursday at Ford Field.
We’ve got updates all day for the Week 12 game.
Injury updates
Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith left the game on the Lions’ first drive of the second quarter, briefly went in the injury tent and then remained on the sideline with his helmet off. The Bears announced he was out with a hamstring injury.
Outside linebacker Sam Kamara has been ruled out with a concussion.
Lions running back D’Andre Swift also went down in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and is out for the rest of the game.
Halftime: Bears 13, Lions 7
Andy Dalton threw for 220 yards and a touchdown and Cairo Santos made two field goals to help the Bears to a 13-7 halftime lead against the Lions at Ford Field.
Dalton completed 16 of 26 passes and led a two-play, 69-yard touchdown drive. Dalton completed a 52-yard pass to Darnell Mooney and a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham for a 10-7 lead late in the second quarter.
Amani Oruwariye picked off Dalton’s pass intended for Damiere Byrd in the end zone later in the second quarter, but the Lions went nowhere on their drive and gave the Bears the ball back with 1:09 to play in the half.
Santos made a 43-yard field goal to end the half.
A Bears defense that got off to a bad start got a takeaway late in the second quarter.
As outside linebacker Robert Quinn took down quarterback Jared Goff, Trevis Gipson punched the ball out and recovered it. Officials originally called Goff down, but Matt Nagy challenged the call and it was overturned.
The Bears started cornerback Artie Burns in place of second-year corner Kindle Vildor, who struggled Sunday against the Ravens, including on their game-winning drive.
The Lions almost immediately picked on Burns. On their first drive, wide receiver Josh Reynolds beat Burns to catch a 39-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff for a 7-0 lead with 9:33 to play in the first quarter.
The Bears got to the 10-yard line on a drive in which Dalton had a 33-yard pass to Mooney and a 17-yard pass to Graham, who made a nice, low grab. But Dalton threw back-to-back incompletions into the end zone on second and third down, the latter nearly an interception by Oruwariye before tight end Jesse James batted it down.
Santos then made a 28-yard field goal to cut the Lions’ lead to 7-3 with 13:24 to play in the second quarter.
Week 12 inactives announced
Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson will not play in Thursday’s game against the Lions as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.
Robinson was listed as doubtful to play after he didn’t practice all week.
The Bears previously announced quarterback Justin Fields (ribs), running back Damien Williams (calf) and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (ankle) would not play because of their injuries.
Also inactive for the Bears are cornerback Teez Tabor, tight end Jesper Horsted and defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr.
Bears safety Eddie Jackson will make his return from a hamstring injury after he missed the last two games.
For the Lions, wide receiver Trinity Benson, quarterback David Blough, outside linebacker Trey Flowers, and offensive linemen Matt Nelson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai are inactive.
Justin Fields update
NFL Network reported Thursday that an MRI on rookie QB Justin Fields’ ribs showed he had “tiny fractures” in a few of his ribs.
It’s not a major injury, but worse than the outlet’s original report that initial tests showed his ribs were just bruised.
“We’re really fortunate that it’s nothing long-term; it’s definitely not an IR thing,” said Bears general manager Ryan Pace on his pregame show on WBBM-AM 780. “It’s more of a day-to-day thing. We’ll get through this game. The good thing about it is you’ll have some extra time after this game to re-evaluate, not just Justin but some other guys, get them healthy, and get them ready to roll.”
Bears coach Matt Nagy said earlier this week he didn’t know whether the injury was from a single play or multiple hits. Fields left Sunday’s loss to the Ravens early in the third quarter after he was taken down on a 6-yard run.
Thursday is the first game he has missed since he took over as Bears starter for then-injured Andy Dalton in Week 3.
At Halas Hall this week …
After the Bears’ fifth straight loss Sunday against the Ravens, their short week to get ready for the Lions was disrupted by a report that the Bears planned to fire coach Matt Nagy after the Thanksgiving game. Bears Chairman George McCaskey told players and coaches that report was not true, according to the Athletic, but it still put a wrinkle in the team’s preparations.
Now the Bears will try to put that distraction out of their minds as they get ready to start Dalton for the first time since Sept. 19. Dalton will start in place of Fields, who is recovering from a ribs injury he suffered during the game against the Ravens.
Meanwhile, the 0-9-1 Lions will try for their first win of the season behind quarterback Jared Goff, who recovered from an oblique injury and is expected to start, according to NFL Network.
Injury report
The Bears listed wide receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) as doubtful, while Fields, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (ankle) and running back Damien Williams (calf) were ruled out.
Safeties Eddie Jackson (hamstring) and Tashaun Gipson Sr. (chest), defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. (ribs) and receiver Marquise Goodwin (shoulder) were listed as questionable, while wide receiver Darnell Mooney (foot) was limited Wednesday but was not given a designation for the game, meaning he should play.
The Bears also flexed receiver Isaiah Coulter and linebacker Sam Kamara from the practice squad to the active roster for Thursday’s game.
For the Lions, receiver Trinity Benson, outside linebacker Trey Flowers, offensive tackle Matt Nelson, cornerback AJ Parker and guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai are out, and defensive end Michal Brockers and running back Jermar Jefferson are questionable.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before kickoff (11:30 a.m., FOX-32).
- 5 things to watch for in the Thanksgiving game between the Bears and Lions, including the Matt Nagy scrutiny and Andy Dalton’s return — plus our Week 12 predictions
- Bears QB rewind: Justin Fields’ development has been temporarily interrupted. On a short week, it will be Andy Dalton’s show in Detroit.
- 3 things we heard from the Bears, including the reported plan to start Andy Dalton over an injured Justin Fields on Thanksgiving
- Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Bears’ Week 11 loss: Despite blowing another lead in the final minute, the focus needs to be on the bumbling offense
- Justin Fields’ rookie season: Tracking the progress of the Bears QB in 2021
- The Arlington Heights Bears? Here’s what to know about the possible move from Soldier Field.
Broncos hope dividing work between Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams pays off during season’s stretch run
In the Broncos’ collective mind, at least one thing offensively has gone according to plan this year: Running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams have a similar workload.
Through 10 games, Gordon has 118 carries and 139 total touches in 344 snaps and Williams has 103 carries and 127 total touches in 296 snaps.
The Broncos (5-5) now hope the strategy of keeping both players fresh entering the season’s stretch run, which begins Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, helps fuel their push toward the postseason.
“This is a league, the more backs you have and you can split (the work), it does help over the long-term,” coach Vic Fangio said before practice Thursday morning.
The Broncos are the only team to have two tailbacks with at least 500 rushing yards (Gordon 522, Williams 514) and one of two teams (Green Bay) with two 100-carry tailbacks.
Gordon has more attempts, yards and touchdowns, but Williams, the Broncos’ second-round pick, has been more eye-popping with his ability to break tackles and gain chunks of yards. Gordon, who has lost key fumbles in the last two home games, is expected to remain the starter this week.
The distribution of carries has been consistent. The widest disparity between the players was six carries in the Week 3 win over the New York Jets (18 for Gordon, 12 for Williams). In the other nine games, the difference was none, one (four games), two, three and four (two games) carries.
The two differences in production: Gordon has five touchdowns compared to one for Williams, but Williams has 12 explosive carries (gain of at least 12 yards) compared to seven for Gordon. Each has a 100-yard game (Gordon 101 at the Giants, Williams 111 at Dallas) and only once have they exceeded 19 attempts in a game (Gordon 21 at Dallas).
The Chargers could provide the ideal opponent to churn out rushing yards and keep quarterback Justin Herbert and Co., off the field.
Los Angeles (6-4) is last in the league stopping the run (145.1 yards per game) and have allowed at least 175 yards in six games. Last week, the Chargers jumped to a two-touchdown lead in the third quarter, limiting Pittsburgh’s run plan to 18 attempts for 55 yards.
“Since our bye, we’ve played four really good run teams (Baltimore, Philadelphia, Minnesota and the Steelers) so we’ve made the right adjustments and we’re getting people in the right places,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said in a conference call with Denver media. “We’ve been able to define things better for our group, we’ve tackled better and we’ve played more physical at the point of attack because I think our guys are a lot surer of what’s going on.
“I think we’ve just improved a lot and I’m really proud of our guys. The last four weeks, we’ve played at a high level.”
The external motivation also counts for something.
“We just got tired of all the noise, people saying (teams) can run all over us,” Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu told reporters. “As a man, that just hurts your pride. … Everybody said enough was enough. We just really hammered in on the run game, coming off the ball and being very physical and aggressive.”
Said Fangio: “I think they’ve made a more conscious effort to play (the run) better. That’s part of their scheme, too, in that they will stay back in a two-shell (safety look). Their season statistics aren’t very good, but they’ve been better if you look at the last couple of weeks.”
A two-shell safety look takes a player away from the line of scrimmage, allowing for the offense to more easily account for every defender.
Two weeks ago, Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook gained 94 yards, but needed 24 carries, so the Broncos’ contention that Los Angeles is defending the run better is somewhat valid.
The Broncos are 4-0 when having at least 28 rushing attempts.
“We’ve done good things in the run game throughout the year,” Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said. “(The Chargers have) got really good players. They can challenge you.”
Vince Biegel thankful to be back on Dolphins’ active roster, ready to contribute
Vince Biegel took a circuitous route to land back on the Miami Dolphins’ active roster this week ahead of the team’s Sunday home game against the Carolina Panthers.
Already missing the entire 2020 season with a torn Achilles, the outside linebacker that contributed significantly in 2019 was injured with a calf strain in training camp this year. He was released with an injury settlement in early September, freeing him up to join another team.
Biegel found himself signing back onto the Dolphins’ practice squad in October, elevated for two different games and, with fellow outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett placed on injured reserve following Sunday’s win at the New York Jets, Biegel was the natural replacement, signed for good to the 53-man roster.
“I think the game of football is a journey and sometimes the gift is the struggle,” said Biegel on Wednesday. “It’s been quite a journey this year, and I wouldn’t want it any other way. I’m just thankful to be back with a great organization like the Dolphins and help this team come out and win ball games.”
Biegel was initially placed on injured reserve in August, which would’ve ended his season before it began had he remained on IR with the Dolphins, but being released with the injury settlement ahead of the season made him available to return once he was ready. The only issue was he was then free to sign with another team.
Biegel received interest from other teams, but he always had the idea of returning to the Dolphins. When he came back to find all his same equipment in his locker the way he left it, he was convinced the team actually never cleaned it out.
“I have a great relationship with [coach Brian Flores] and a great relationship with this team – honestly, that’s not just talk,” Biegel said. “I really wanted to come back here, and I really do love this team. My family loves it here in Miami.
“I’m just excited to get back, move past the injuries and finally be able to get out there and play football again and be able to help this team win and be able to make plays with guys like [Andrew] Van Ginkel, Jaelen Phillips and be able to bring the energy on defense, special teams and on the team.”
Biegel feels he is now fully recovered from both the preseason calf injury and 2020 Achilles tear.
“Both are 100-percent healthy,” he said. “I’ve been running around here now for the last six weeks and bringing the juice on special teams, bringing the juice on scout team defense.”
Biegel started 10 of 15 games played for Miami in 2019 after he was acquired from the New Orleans Saints in a trade for former linebacker Kiko Alonso. He produced 59 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks, a team-leading 13 quarterback hits and one interception that year, Flores’ first at the helm for the Dolphins.
“It’s the same type of system, right?” Biegel said. “It’s not overly different from what we had in 2019, so there are a lot of parallels, a lot of similarities. It’s still the Miami Dolphins’ defense.”
The Dolphins used the maximum two instances a practice-squad player can be elevated to a game-day roster without being signed to the 53 between the Oct. 31 game at the Buffalo Bills and following Sunday versus the Houston Texans. He did not play in Buffalo and saw three special teams snaps against the Texans.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating Colorado Springs shooting
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the area of 1400 Willshire Drive in Colorado Springs and warning residents in the area to secure their homes and stay away from windows and doors.
The sheriff’s office said to be on the lookout for a man who is about 6 feet 2 inches tall with his hair in a ponytail wearing a white T-shirt.
If seen, authorities said to call 719-390-5555 or 911 if in immediate danger.
No additional information about the shooting was immediately provided.
