Bears edge Lions in Thanksgiving matchup; Edwardsville’s Patterson makes NFL debut

DETROIT (AP) — Cairo Santos made a 28-yard game-ending field goal to give the Chicago Bears a 16-14 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday.
The Bears (4-7) ended a five-game losing streak under embattled coach Matt Nagy, who was answering questions about his job status less than 48 hours before kickoff.
The Lions (0-10-1) made many mistakes, early and late, to extend their skid to 15 games going back to their most recent win nearly a year ago in Chicago.
Andy Dalton, starting in place of injured rookie Justin Fields, led the Bears on an 18-play, 69-yard drive that took the final 8:30 off the clock.
Dalton converted a third-and-5 with a 13-yard pass to Damiere Byrd to get the Bears to midfield. Detroit later helped out, giving them 5 yards on a penalty for calling consecutive timeouts without a play in between.
On the next snap, Dalton converted third-and-4 with a 7-yard pass to Byrd. With only one timeout left, which first-year coach Dan Campbell used to get his disorganized defense set up, Dalton was able to kneel to run the clock down to 1 second before calling a timeout to set up Santos’ third field goal.
Dalton finished 24 of 39 for 317 yards with a go-ahead, 17-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham late in the first half and an interception.
Jared Goff, returning from a one-game absence because of an oblique injury, was 21 of 25 for 171 with two touchdowns. Goff threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Josh Reynolds on his first drive and a 17-yard pass to T.J. Hockenson late in the third that helped Detroit take a 14-13 lead that it simply failed to keep.
Dalton did not make many mistakes, but Detroit cornerback Amani Oruwariye took advantage of one of them when he stepped in front of a receiver to pick off a pass in the end zone late in the second quarter. Oruwariye provided some joy for Lions fans that need it, celebrating the interception by having his teammates sit in the end zone to be served imaginary food from the football.
Edwardsville High School graduate Riley Patterson made his NFL debut as Detroit’s placekicker, going 2 for 2 on extra point conversions. Patterson signed as an undrafted free agent with Minnesota but was released in training camp.
He was signed by Detroit from New England’s practice squad earlier this month.
For the first time in weeks, the Boston College defense won’t go up against a run-pass option dual-threat quarterback.
What they are getting instead on Saturday is the best pure pocket passer in the ACC.
BC will celebrate Senior Day when it takes on the No. 21-ranked Demon Deacons of Wake Forest in the season finale (noon) at Alumni Stadium.
Wake Forest (9-2, 6-1 ACC) can clinch the Atlantic Division and secure a berth in the ACC Championship Game with a victory. BC (6-5, 2-5) is already bowl eligible but would enhance its standing with a win over a ranked opponent.
The Deacons are led by sophomore quarterback Sam Hartman, who is the third-rated passer in the ACC with 3,475 yards. Hartman trails Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong (4,044) and Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett (3,857), a leading candidate for the Heisman Trophy.
“We faced a lot of teams that run the quarterback lately but this is a team where the quarterback wants to throw it before he runs it,” said BC coach Jeff Hafley. “I feel like it’s been a while, I feel like I’m kind of back in the NFL where someone wants to throw the ball 40-plus times.”
Hartman has completed 235-of-391 passes for a 60.1 completion percentage with 31 touchdowns and a stellar 156.3 passer rating. Hartman’s primary target is wide receiver A.T. Perry, who has 52 receptions for 1,031 yards and 11 touchdowns, second in the ACC behind Pittsburgh’s Jordan Addison (15). Pittsburgh has already clinched the Coastal Division and could face Wake Forest in the ACC title game.
“It’s a challenge to our DBs and our linebackers whether it is man or zone,” said Hafley. “It’s a challenge to the D-line to try and get pressure and you have to get pressure.
“You can’t just sit back there because he is really good, he gets rid of the ball on time. They are a very explosive offense and they want to throw the ball down the field more than any team we’ve played. In my opinion it starts with the quarterback, he runs the offense.”
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson employs an efficient multiple pro-style offense aptly dubbed the “Clawfense” and described by offensive coordinator Warren Ruggiero as “a variable tempo running game.”
The Deacons are second in the ACC in scoring offense with 474 points for a 43.1 points per game average with 60 touchdowns. They are rated third in total offense with 5,390 total yards for a 490 yard per game average. Wake Forest has posted 4,292 passing yards and 1,840 on the ground.
“I think they are well-coached and I have a lot of respect for coach Clawson in a lot ways,” said Hafley. “In the way he develops guys and coaches the same scheme with guys that have been around for a long time.”
Dear Amy: I’m a single dad. In the past six months, I have met a wonderful woman.
I’m 45 and she is 41. She does not have children of her own but is very close with her brother and two sisters, and her young nieces.
They are a very close family. They get together on Sundays.
The problem is that her father is a chronic smoker. He smokes in the house to the point where you cannot breathe, and I have been left gasping for air.
I have stopped going over to the house and will not bring my own children there. She is well aware of why I do not visit this house, and her parents ask where I am and why they never see me.
This is causing so much stress between us, as well as some fights.
I was told that talking to her father and asking him to stop smoking is not an option.
What to do?
— Non-Smoking Dad
Dear Dad: No, you should not ask this man to stop smoking. It is his life, his house, and his addiction.
A very simple explanation for why you can’t visit this home is that you have a serious reaction when you are exposed to smoke, or the residue of it.
If this family had a passel of cats and you were allergic to dander, you would have to make a similar choice. You would not ask them to get rid of their cats, but you would very sensibly have to keep your distance from the house.
None of this precludes you becoming close to this family. You could picnic together, go on walks, invite them to your home, and take her nieces and your children on outings together.
If your friend is pressuring you to spend time inside an environment that makes you suffer, how good a friend is she to you?
This is something you should think about as you two continue to work this out.
Dear Amy: “Teacher in a Quandary” reached out regarding a rare collection of objects that were left behind by one of her students.
I graduated from high school in 1998.
Many years ago, while learning about World War II in my 11th grade U.S. history class, my grandfather, a veteran of that war, gave me several priceless items from his time serving our country.
I chose to bring these items into school to share with my teacher and classmates, and sadly, I failed to bring them home. For many years my family asked about those items, and I carried a lot of guilt with me for my lack of responsibility with such an important part of history and my grandfather’s story.
A few years ago, the high school that I attended began a major renovation, which caused many teachers to move from classrooms that they had taught in for decades.
One evening, I was waiting in a hallway outside my young daughter’s classroom, and my U.S. history teacher passed by.
I asked him about the long-lost items, and he told me to wait a few minutes.
Upon his return he carried with him all of the items that I had left in his classroom almost 20 years before! He had kept them for many years, waiting for me to come back to claim them.
When he cleaned his classroom out for the move, he found them in the back of a closet and kept them, hoping that someday they would make it back to my family.
My eyes fill with tears as I write this, years later, and I can never thank him enough for keeping them safe.
I encourage “Teacher” to do everything she can to locate the student or a family member who rightfully owns these items.
— Lesson Learned
Dear Lesson Learned: I’m delighted to publish your reunification story, in hopes that it will inspire “Teacher in a Quandary” to make greater efforts to connect these heirlooms with their owners.
Dear Amy: I would love to have my nieces and nephews in my life.
When I was in my 20s, I contracted HIV. I got sick in 1979, and diagnosed in 1983.
I pulled away because I was told I was going to die in a few years.
Now at 65 — I regret it. They have their lives, and I just wish they would mail me pictures. Maybe they will read this?
— Mat in Boston
Dear Mat: I’m happy to provide a connection, but please, do your best to reach out to them, too.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Josh McDaniels didn’t mince words. With all due respect to the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers, Cowboys, Chargers and Browns, McDaniels hailed the Titans as the “best team” the Patriots have played to this point.
Judging by the list of teams the Titans have beaten — Bills, Chiefs, Colts, Rams, Saints, Seahawks — the Patriots offensive coordinator wasn’t blowing smoke.
It’s going to be another pass-the-test type of game for Mac Jones and the Patriots offense. While there is some similarity to the Falcons defense, given former Tennessee DC Dean Pees is now in Atlanta, the Titans still present some new challenges.
The defense is ranked fourth in the league in terms of stopping the run. Teams are averaging less than 100 yards per game (97.2) against them. Mike Vrabel will no doubt try and force Jones to throw the football. So it will be interesting to see if McDaniels still leads with bully ball, or lets it ride with his rookie quarterback.
The last time the Patriots were held under 100 yards rushing was Week 4 against the Bucs. In fact, two of the Patriots four losses have seen them rush for under 100 yards.
“They’re a typical Mike (Vrabel) team,” said Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. “They’re tough. They’re physical. They make you beat them. They don’t make many mistakes. They know what they’re doing. They’re sound. They’re a good, fundamental team. They tackle well.”
Putting up points against Vrabel’s defense won’t be easy.
Here’s how they can do it:
1. Harness the pass rush
Like the Patriots, the Titans can bring the heat, especially with Harold Landry and Jeffery Simmons up front.
As a unit, the Titans have 27 sacks on the season, one behind the Patriots, who are among the leaders.
Landry enters the game with 10 sacks, a half-sack behind Matthew Judon, and three behind league-leader Myles Garrett.
Simmons, meanwhile, has 7.5 sacks.
Given the Titans success stuffing the run, Jones will likely be asked to throw more in this game.
Much like having to deal with Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney with the Browns, the Patriots need to put the clamps on this duo, too.
The Patriots were able to contain and pretty much eliminate both in their Week 10 matchup with the Browns.
And Jones had one of his best passing days thanks to the offensive line giving him the time.
2. Beware of Byard
Kevin Byard is a ballhawk, much like J.C. Jackson.
He’s registered four of his five interceptions in the last seven games.
The Titans safety is the top-ranked player at his position, according to Pro Football Focus, as Byard has a 90.7 coverage grade. And Vrabel disguises his coverages really well.
So Jones will have to be a little leery of throwing the ball in his direction.
“They’ve got one of the best safeties in the National Football League, clearly, in (Kevin) Byard,” said McDaniels. “If you do the wrong thing, if you don’t see the coverage properly, he’s gonna take the ball away from you. He’s shown that clearly over the last five years.”
Kendrick Bourne says the Pats will try to avoid him altogether.
“Just scheming against him. Trying to go away from him. Not trying to attack him,” Bourne said Wednesday. “We’re good at taking their best players out the game.”
3. Jonnu time
Tight end Jonnu Smith, who has struggled much of the year, will be playing against his former team. No doubt, he’ll know a few secrets on how to attack the defense and get open.
He’s in dire need of a breakout game, and would love it to come against his old team. And the Patriots will want that for him.
Even though his pass-catching role has diminished, McDaniels is bound to have a few things up his sleeve that would take advantage of Smith’s skillset.
While tight ends haven’t had a ton of success against the Titans, they haven’t totally been shut down.
Kansas City’s Travis Kielce, Jacksonville’s Dan Arnold, L.A. Rams Tyler Higbee, and the Saints Adam Trautman have all had decent games against the Titans.
For his part, Smith will take what he can get, and contribute any way the Patriots see fit.
“It is what it is right now. I’m just thankful to be in the position that I am. That’s always been the player I’ve been,” Smith said Tuesday. “I don’t necessarily worry about the role. I’m not going to worry about the role. As players, we don’t sit here and say this what we’re going to do this week. That’s the coaches’ job.
“It’s our job to go out and execute it. So that’s all I can worry about.”
