Boston English grounds out win over Boston Latin

In a tradition dating back to 1887, Boston English met Boston Latin on a sunny Thanksgiving morning at Harvard Stadium. In the 134th edition of the series, Boston English defeated Boston Latin, 66-42, the highest scoring game of the rivalry. Boston English improves to 39-82-13 all-time in the series, earning their first win in the rivalry since 2013.

English were led by a trio of running backs Terrell Gethers (10 carries, 95 yards, 2 TD’s), Keesean Kerr (12 carries, 128 yards, 3 TD’s) and Jamari Howard (6 carries, 104 yards, 1 TD). The senior group, along with quarterback Mark Osorio, rushed for 389 combined yards.

“This group of guys really set the tone,” said English head coach Ryan Conway on his senior leaders, “our team speed, our interior guys will run you down. We’re fast.”

English displayed that speed in the second quarter as Osorio found junior wide receiver Malikai McClure streaking towards the pylon for a 33-yard touchdown pass. English’s defense forced back-to-back stops leading to the Eagles’ second score, a 55-yard run from Keesean Kerr on the first play of the drive.

After another stop, Osorio found McClure again, this time on a 52-yard touchdown pass. Facing a 24-point deficit, Latin quarterback Douglas George found Greg Rosenkranz on three straight plays for 68 total yards, the final being a six-yard score to cut the deficit to 24-6 heading into halftime.

The scoring continued in the third quarter as English’s Jamari Howard reached the endzone on a 63-yard rush. On the ensuing drive, George escaped pressure on 3rd and 10 for an 18-yard rush and found Rosenkranz again two plays later for a 41-yard touchdown pass.

The teams continued trading touchdowns as Kerr responded with a 23-yard touchdown rush followed by another Rosenkranz touchdown reception from George for 27 yards. English needed three plays to respond with an 18-yard Terrell Gethers touchdown rush, which Latin in turn answered with a four-yard Eric Powers touchdown rush, capping off a 40-point third quarter.

A fumble midway through the fourth allowed Latin to cut the English lead to just 10 at 52-42, following a fourth George to Rosenkranz touchdown. However, a third Kerr touchdown run followed by a Nydeem Vatel interception sealed the game and victory for English.

“This is my first time [beating Latin] and I played in the 100th game so I’ve had seven cracks at them,” said Conway, a Boston English alumnus, “This win is everything for them, the crowd, and the kids. This is about the fans, the alumni, the players and everything else. This is a good day.”