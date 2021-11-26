News
Broncos hope dividing work between Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams pays off during season’s stretch run
In the Broncos’ collective mind, at least one thing offensively has gone according to plan this year: Running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams have a similar workload.
Through 10 games, Gordon has 118 carries and 139 total touches in 344 snaps and Williams has 103 carries and 127 total touches in 296 snaps.
The Broncos (5-5) now hope the strategy of keeping both players fresh entering the season’s stretch run, which begins Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, helps fuel their push toward the postseason.
“This is a league, the more backs you have and you can split (the work), it does help over the long-term,” coach Vic Fangio said before practice Thursday morning.
The Broncos are the only team to have two tailbacks with at least 500 rushing yards (Gordon 522, Williams 514) and one of two teams (Green Bay) with two 100-carry tailbacks.
Gordon has more attempts, yards and touchdowns, but Williams, the Broncos’ second-round pick, has been more eye-popping with his ability to break tackles and gain chunks of yards. Gordon, who has lost key fumbles in the last two home games, is expected to remain the starter this week.
The distribution of carries has been consistent. The widest disparity between the players was six carries in the Week 3 win over the New York Jets (18 for Gordon, 12 for Williams). In the other nine games, the difference was none, one (four games), two, three and four (two games) carries.
The two differences in production: Gordon has five touchdowns compared to one for Williams, but Williams has 12 explosive carries (gain of at least 12 yards) compared to seven for Gordon. Each has a 100-yard game (Gordon 101 at the Giants, Williams 111 at Dallas) and only once have they exceeded 19 attempts in a game (Gordon 21 at Dallas).
The Chargers could provide the ideal opponent to churn out rushing yards and keep quarterback Justin Herbert and Co., off the field.
Los Angeles (6-4) is last in the league stopping the run (145.1 yards per game) and have allowed at least 175 yards in six games. Last week, the Chargers jumped to a two-touchdown lead in the third quarter, limiting Pittsburgh’s run plan to 18 attempts for 55 yards.
“Since our bye, we’ve played four really good run teams (Baltimore, Philadelphia, Minnesota and the Steelers) so we’ve made the right adjustments and we’re getting people in the right places,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said in a conference call with Denver media. “We’ve been able to define things better for our group, we’ve tackled better and we’ve played more physical at the point of attack because I think our guys are a lot surer of what’s going on.
“I think we’ve just improved a lot and I’m really proud of our guys. The last four weeks, we’ve played at a high level.”
The external motivation also counts for something.
“We just got tired of all the noise, people saying (teams) can run all over us,” Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu told reporters. “As a man, that just hurts your pride. … Everybody said enough was enough. We just really hammered in on the run game, coming off the ball and being very physical and aggressive.”
Said Fangio: “I think they’ve made a more conscious effort to play (the run) better. That’s part of their scheme, too, in that they will stay back in a two-shell (safety look). Their season statistics aren’t very good, but they’ve been better if you look at the last couple of weeks.”
A two-shell safety look takes a player away from the line of scrimmage, allowing for the offense to more easily account for every defender.
Two weeks ago, Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook gained 94 yards, but needed 24 carries, so the Broncos’ contention that Los Angeles is defending the run better is somewhat valid.
The Broncos are 4-0 when having at least 28 rushing attempts.
“We’ve done good things in the run game throughout the year,” Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said. “(The Chargers have) got really good players. They can challenge you.”
News
Vince Biegel thankful to be back on Dolphins’ active roster, ready to contribute
Vince Biegel took a circuitous route to land back on the Miami Dolphins’ active roster this week ahead of the team’s Sunday home game against the Carolina Panthers.
Already missing the entire 2020 season with a torn Achilles, the outside linebacker that contributed significantly in 2019 was injured with a calf strain in training camp this year. He was released with an injury settlement in early September, freeing him up to join another team.
Biegel found himself signing back onto the Dolphins’ practice squad in October, elevated for two different games and, with fellow outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett placed on injured reserve following Sunday’s win at the New York Jets, Biegel was the natural replacement, signed for good to the 53-man roster.
“I think the game of football is a journey and sometimes the gift is the struggle,” said Biegel on Wednesday. “It’s been quite a journey this year, and I wouldn’t want it any other way. I’m just thankful to be back with a great organization like the Dolphins and help this team come out and win ball games.”
Biegel was initially placed on injured reserve in August, which would’ve ended his season before it began had he remained on IR with the Dolphins, but being released with the injury settlement ahead of the season made him available to return once he was ready. The only issue was he was then free to sign with another team.
Biegel received interest from other teams, but he always had the idea of returning to the Dolphins. When he came back to find all his same equipment in his locker the way he left it, he was convinced the team actually never cleaned it out.
“I have a great relationship with [coach Brian Flores] and a great relationship with this team – honestly, that’s not just talk,” Biegel said. “I really wanted to come back here, and I really do love this team. My family loves it here in Miami.
“I’m just excited to get back, move past the injuries and finally be able to get out there and play football again and be able to help this team win and be able to make plays with guys like [Andrew] Van Ginkel, Jaelen Phillips and be able to bring the energy on defense, special teams and on the team.”
Biegel feels he is now fully recovered from both the preseason calf injury and 2020 Achilles tear.
“Both are 100-percent healthy,” he said. “I’ve been running around here now for the last six weeks and bringing the juice on special teams, bringing the juice on scout team defense.”
Biegel started 10 of 15 games played for Miami in 2019 after he was acquired from the New Orleans Saints in a trade for former linebacker Kiko Alonso. He produced 59 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks, a team-leading 13 quarterback hits and one interception that year, Flores’ first at the helm for the Dolphins.
“It’s the same type of system, right?” Biegel said. “It’s not overly different from what we had in 2019, so there are a lot of parallels, a lot of similarities. It’s still the Miami Dolphins’ defense.”
The Dolphins used the maximum two instances a practice-squad player can be elevated to a game-day roster without being signed to the 53 between the Oct. 31 game at the Buffalo Bills and following Sunday versus the Houston Texans. He did not play in Buffalo and saw three special teams snaps against the Texans.
News
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating Colorado Springs shooting
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the area of 1400 Willshire Drive in Colorado Springs and warning residents in the area to secure their homes and stay away from windows and doors.
The sheriff’s office said to be on the lookout for a man who is about 6 feet 2 inches tall with his hair in a ponytail wearing a white T-shirt.
If seen, authorities said to call 719-390-5555 or 911 if in immediate danger.
No additional information about the shooting was immediately provided.
News
Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur back at work after missing first game of coaching career
Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur began his coaching career in 1988, which means he doesn’t run into a lot of firsts. But testing positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 12 meant he missed the Broncos’ loss to Philadelphia.
“It was actually the first four days of work I’ve ever missed as a coach so that part was frustrating,” Shurmur said before practice Thursday morning.
Shurmur’s positive test came back on a Friday morning and his wife, Jennifer, also contracted the virus.
“When you’re in the protocol, you’re in sort of a lockdown,” Pat said. “We sat there and watched the game. … The guys battled. We just didn’t make enough plays. I was rooting for them, obviously.”
Shurmur said the Broncos’ coaches “basically had our plan ready to go,” when he was sent home from the facility. He remained involved with the coaches’ meetings via Zoom video conferencing.
Was it a helpless feeling watching from home?
“To some degree,” Shurmur said. “I think (quarterbacks coach) Mike (Shula) did a good job filling in. He’s called plays before and everybody else pitched in where they needed to.”
Chubb “truly 50-50.” Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb went through his third practice since starting his return-from-injured-reserve clock.
“He did fine (Wednesday),” coach Vic Fangio said before practice. “Hopefully, he’ll pick it up (Thursday) and feel good again and make some more strides. He will truly be 50-50 whether he plays (Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers) or not.”
Chubb has not played since Week 2 at Jacksonville, departing after 19 snaps, and he had ankle surgery on Sept. 22.
Fangio said if Chubb is active against the Chargers, he will be on a snap count, but hopes it would be more than 12-15 plays.
Chargers coach Brandon Staley was the Broncos’ outside linebackers coach in 2019 when Chubb played the first four games before sustaining a torn ACL. Still, that season left an impression on Staley.
“Bradley Chubb means a lot to my family and I and he’s one of my favorite players that I’ve ever coached,” Staley said. “I have as much confidence in him as any player that I’ve ever coached. I have so much belief in the type of player he is, the type of person he is, the type of competitor he is. I wouldn’t be here without him. We’re still extremely close.
“I only got to have four games with him and it’s one of the big regrets I have as a coach. … I know what he means to that team, to that city, to that locker room. … I’m looking forward to him getting back on the field where he belongs. He’s one of the top rushers in the game and I’m just praying that he gets back fast. He’s the best of the best.”
Briefly. Safety Kareem Jackson (neck-shoulder) has missed all three practices this week and left tackle Garett Bolles remains on the COVID-19/reserve list. … The Broncos moved up their schedule Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, practicing at 10:50 a.m. instead of the usual 2 p.m. range to allow players, coaches and staff members an early exit from the building.
