Building CU Buffs face established Utah in finale
There’s never much of a secret as to what type of team the Colorado Buffaloes are going to face when they meet up with Utah.
Every year, the Utes have a tough and physical defense, a tough and physical offensive line and a stable of tough and physical running backs.
Led by head coach Kyle Whittingham, now in his 17th season, Utah has the most consistent and reliable program in the Pac-12 South division if not the entire league.
Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell is 17 games into his tenure and is still trying to set the foundation that exists in Salt Lake City.
“That’s what we all aspire to do,” Dorrell said of Utah’s consistency. “Once we get a chance to get a foundation set in your program and start building with recruiting classes and start having the natural ascension through your program with seniors being able to help coach the younger players and it kind of rejuvenate itself year after year. We’re just in the beginning stages of that.”
On Friday at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, the established Utes will host the rebuilding Buffaloes in the regular-season finale.
A week ago, Whittingham became the winningest coach in Utah history (142-69) as his team wrapped up its third South division title in the last four years. The Utes will be playing in their 14th bowl game under Whittingham and they have posted 15 winning seasons under his watch.
“If you get a chance to be at a place for a long period of time, your foundation and what you are as a program gets really established, and you have years of classes that go through that program that have a great feel of what the expectations are and their systems of what they play defensively and offensively,” Dorrell said.
Whittingham also had the luxury of being a Utah assistant coach for 11 years – the last 10 as defensive coordinator – before taking over as head coach. He succeeded Urban Meyer, who went 22-2 in his two seasons as head coach.
About 21 months ago, Dorrell took over CU program without a recent history of winning, and he’s still laying a foundation that was difficult to set a year ago. Dorrell did win Pac-12 coach of the year honors in 2020 for leading the Buffs to a 4-2 record during the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened campaign, but Dorrell called that a “weird” year.
“(Last season) really doesn’t count, in my opinion, because it was a COVID year,” he said. “This year is kind of that year, really, you’re building that strong foundation now.”
A week ago, the Buffs knocked off Washington, 20-17, and while it wasn’t pretty, it was a victory that they believe can help set a foundation.
“It’s just definitely showing that we have what we need to have to win games,” cornerback Christian Gonzalez said. “We’ve just got to play together and play 60 minutes and not one half; put it all together and we’ve got what we need.”
They’re getting there, anyway.
Regardless of the outcome, Utah will head to Las Vegas next week for the Pac-12 championship game and then prepare for yet another bowl appearance. CU, meanwhile, will leave Salt Lake City with an eye towards the future – and the hope that it can be a game that sets the tone for the offseason.
“It absolutely can,” center Colby Pursell said. “Utah is a good team. They’re a very good measuring tool. If we can beat Utah, we know where we’re at now.”
Unlike Utah, CU is still trying to establish an identity and a winning culture. Dorrell doesn’t have the Buffs’ program rolling the way Whittingham has Utah going, but he’s encouraged as he looks ahead.
“The one thing I’m proud about this team is that they do have a lot of fight in them,” Dorrell said. “We’ve got to coach better, we’ve got to continue to bring them and develop them better so that they can do things at a higher level of consistency. And I think that’s coming, I really do. I feel we’re heading in the right direction.”
Game at a Glance
Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes (4-7, 3-5 Pac-12) at No. 16 Utah Utes (8-3, 7-1)
Kickoff: 2:05 p.m. MST
Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Playing surface: FieldTurf.
TV: Fox
Radio: KOA (850 AM & 94.1 FM)
Odds: Utah by 24
Series: Tied 32-32-3
Dolphins-Panthers predictions: Will suddenly surging Dolphins win fourth straight game?
Dolphins (4-7) at Panthers (5-6), Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX
Latest line: Panthers are favored by 1 1/2 points. Over/under: 42.
Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist (Season record: 6-5): Dolphins 24, Carolina 20
The Dolphins have found some confidence the last few weeks as well as their dominant defense. Cam Newton had a good first week back at Carolina. But this is a good set-up for the Dolphins to win their fourth straight game and help salvage a disappointing season — and perhaps several coaching jobs.
Omar Kelly, Dolphins Columnist (Season record: 7-4): Dolphins 21, Panthers 17
I feel like I’m putting too much faith in a team that lost seven straight games earlier this season, but the Dolphins are warming up and Tua Tagovailoa’s accuracy and efficiency gives the team a chance to win every Sunday. Brian Flores just needs to get his support system — receivers, tailbacks and offensive linemen — to play better, giving the improved defense a chance to secure a victory.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer (Season record: 7-4): Dolphins 20, Panthers 17
It will be difficult against this Panthers defense that gets pressure on the quarterback and is No. 1 in pass defense, but the Dolphins should ride the momentum at home against another sub-.500 team. The defense carries the Dolphins, and the offense finds ways to put together a couple of touchdown drives or maybe the defense can create a game-changing turnover. Familiarity with Panthers quarterback Cam Newton from him spending last year in New England also helps. Miami should pull one out in similar fashion to the Week 1 win at the Patriots.
Kathy Laughlin, Sports Editor (Season record: 7-4): Dolphins 23, Panthers 20
The return of quarterback Cam Newton sparked Carolina last week, and running back Christian McCaffrey makes the Panthers’ rushing game even more dangerous. Can the Dolphins defense keep the lid on these two? The defense has looked stronger of late, especially against the Ravens’ impressive offense. It will be close, but I think Tua Tagovailoa will be good enough to get enough points on the board, and the Dolphins defense will get it done at home.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 7-4): Panthers 23, Dolphins 20
Carolina leads the league in pass defense and has the No. 2-ranked overall defense in the NFL. Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick leads the NFC with 10 1/2 sacks and has 18 sacks in his last 15 games. The Dolphins’ struggling offensive line will be hard-pressed to slow him down. On offense, Christian McCaffrey and Cam Newton should move the ball against the Dolphins’ 29th-ranked defense.
Steve Svekis, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 6-5): Panthers 19, Dolphins 13
Carolina has allowed 114.5 rushing yards a game, good for a mediocre 19th in the league, but that middling ranking hides a deeper statistical truth: In four of their 10 games, they have allowed a combined 784 yards on the ground (196.0 per game) against teams in the top half of the NFL in running yards per game. They have locked down the teams for whom running is more of a challenge to the tune of 62.2 yards a game. The Dolphins average 77.4 yards per game on the ground, second-worst in the NFL. If Carolina can make Miami’s second and third downs of long yardage, it could be a long day.
Despite deal, Sudanese rally to demand military rulers leave
By NOHA ELHENNAWY
CAIRO (AP) — Thousands of Sudanese took to the streets on Thursday in the capital of Khartoum, renewing their demand for a fully civilian government and denouncing the country’s military rulers who were behind the October coup.
Since the takeover, protesters have repeatedly taken to the streets in some of the largest demonstrations in the past years. Sudanese security forces have cracked down on the rallies and have killed more than 40 protesters so far, according to activist groups.
Meanwhile, the Sudanese Doctors Committee, which is part of the pro-democracy movement, said that 17 people were killed in clashes between Arab and non-Arab tribes in the restive province of West Darfur last week. The tribal violence is unrelated to the anti-coup protests.
The U.N. mission to Sudan on Thursday expressed serious concern over reports of the killings in the Darfur area of Jebel Moon. It appeared that reports of the violence were only now emerging due to the near-complete communications blackout imposed after the coup.
Thursday’s demonstrations followed the military’s signing of a power-sharing deal with the prime minister, after he was released from house arrest and reinstated by the generals as head of government. The agreement came almost a month after the generals orchestrated the coup that deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and detained dozens of politicians and activists.
Hamdok’s reinstatement was the biggest concession made by the military since its Oct. 25 coup but leaves the country’s transition to democracy mired in crisis. Sudan’s key pro-democracy groups and political parties have dismissed the deal as falling short of their demands for a fully civilian rule.
Sudan has been struggling with its transition to a democratic government since the overthrow of autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019, following a mass uprising against three decades of his rule.
Protesters marched Thursday through Khartoum, beating drums and waving Sudanese flags. Many chanted: “The people want to bring down the regime” and “Woe to the military!”
The Sudanese Professionals Association, the group that spearheaded the uprising that culminated in al-Bashir’s ouster, had called for the rallies and vowed to carry on with protests until “the corrupt military junta is brought down and prosecuted for their crimes.”
Similar protests were held elsewhere in Sudan, including in the provinces of Kassala, North Darfur, West Kordofan and Northern Sudan. Activists circulated videos on social media showing tear gas being fired at protesters. There was no immediate word of any injuries.
The deal that Hamdok signed with the military on Sunday envisions an independent, technocratic Cabinet to be led by the prime minister until new elections are held. However, the government would still remain under military oversight though Hamdok claimed he will have the power to appoint ministers.
The agreement has angered Sudan’s pro-democracy movement, which accuses Hamdok of allowing himself to serve as a fig leaf for continued military rule.
The deal also stipulates that all political detainees arrested following the Oct. 25 coup be released. So far, several ministers and politicians have been freed. The number of those still in detention remains unknown.
On Wednesday, Hamdok told a local Sudanese television channel that unless all are released, “the deal will be worthless.”
The statement by the doctors committee on the tribal violence said clashes on Nov. 17 in West Darfur’s Jebel Moon killed 17 and wounded at least 12.
Earlier, Adam Regal, a spokesman for a local organization that helps run refugee camps in Darfur, told The Associated Press that the conflict grew out of a land dispute. He alleged that Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary unit controlled by the country’s second most powerful general, had eventually intervened on behalf of Arab tribes. The clashes subsided on Friday, he said.
The International Organization for Migration said Wednesday that 9,800 people have been displaced in the area of Jebel Moon. Some fled to nearby villages and others crossed the border into Chad. At least six villages were affected, some of them were burned down, according to the U.N. migration agency.
In January, tribal violence killed 470 people in Darfur, in one of the worst episodes since the vicious war of the 2000s there. The latest bloodletting has sparked fears the region could slide back into conflict and raised questions over the government’s ability to implement a peace deal and protect civilians.
Al-Bashir had waged a scorched-earth counterinsurgency in Darfur against ethnic minority rebels who blamed the government for economic and political marginalization. Government forces and primarily Arab militias known as janjaweed are accused of widespread atrocities in the conflict, which killed over 300,000 people and forced 2.7 million to flee. Al-Bashir, now imprisoned in Khartoum, was indicted for war crimes and genocide by the International Criminal Court for the Darfur violence.
The fighting in Darfur gradually declined but violence continues to flare, as Arab militias roaming the provinces remain heavily armed and retain control over land they seized.
Vince Biegel thankful to finally be back on Dolphins’ active roster; plus Thursday injury report
Vince Biegel took a circuitous route to land back on the Miami Dolphins’ active roster this week ahead of Sunday’s home game against the Carolina Panthers.
After missing the entire 2020 season with a torn Achilles, the outside linebacker who contributed significantly in 2019 suffered a calf injury in training camp. He was released with an injury settlement in early September, freeing him up to join another team.
But Biegel found himself re-signing for a spot back on the Dolphins’ practice squad in October and was activated for two games this season. With fellow outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett placed on injured reserve following Sunday’s win at the New York Jets, Biegel was the obvious choice to replace him on the team’s 53-man roster.
“I think the game of football is a journey and sometimes the gift is the struggle,” said Biegel on Wednesday. “It’s been quite a journey this year, and I wouldn’t want it any other way. I’m just thankful to be back with a great organization like the Dolphins and help this team come out and win ball games.”
Biegel was initially placed on injured reserve in August, which would’ve ended his season before it began had he remained on IR with the Dolphins, but being released with the injury settlement ahead of the season made him available to return once he was ready. The only issue was he was then free to sign with another team.
Biegel received interest from other teams, but he always had the idea of returning to the Dolphins. When he came back to find all his same equipment in his locker the way he left it, he was convinced the team actually never cleaned it out.
“I have a great relationship with [coach Brian Flores] and a great relationship with this team — honestly, that’s not just talk,” Biegel said. “I really wanted to come back here, and I really do love this team. My family loves it here in Miami.
“I’m just excited to get back, move past the injuries and finally be able to get out there and play football again and be able to help this team win and be able to make plays with guys like [Andrew] Van Ginkel, Jaelen Phillips and be able to bring the energy on defense, special teams and on the team.”
Biegel said he is fully recovered from the preseason calf injury and 2020 Achilles tear.
“Both are 100-percent healthy,” he said. “I’ve been running around here now for the last six weeks and bringing the juice on special teams, bringing the juice on scout team defense.”
Biegel started 10 of 15 games played for Miami in 2019 after he was acquired from the New Orleans Saints in a trade for former linebacker Kiko Alonso. He produced 59 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks, a team-leading 13 quarterback hits and one interception that year, Flores’ first with the Dolphins.
“It’s the same type of system, right?” Biegel said. “It’s not overly different from what we had in 2019, so there are a lot of parallels, a lot of similarities. It’s still the Miami Dolphins’ defense.”
The Dolphins used the maximum two instances a practice-squad player can be elevated to a game-day roster without being signed to the 53-man roster (Oct. 31 vs. Bills, Nov. 7 vs. Texans). He did not play in Buffalo and saw three special teams snaps against the Texans.
Injury report
Aside from cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones returning to full participation after a veteran rest day on Wednesday, the one major change on the Dolphins’ Thursday injury report was that cornerback Trill Williams (hamstring) was downgraded from limited to not participating.
Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen and defensive back Elijah Campbell were still non-participants on Thursday after also missing Wednesday drills.
Safeties Jevon Holland (knee/ankle) and Brandon Jones (ankle/elbow), linebacker Elandon Roberts (hip), defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (quadriceps) and cornerback Trill Williams (hamstring) remained limited on Thursday.
Still listed as full participants were linebacker Jerome Baker (knee), guard Robert Jones (wrist), safety Eric Rowe (hip) and wide receiver Preston Williams (knee).
The Panthers had guard John Miller (ankle) go from limited to missing their Thursday session. Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (knee), safety Myles Hartsfield (wrist) and guard Dennis Daley (glute) were all full participants.
