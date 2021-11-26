BUSDMatrix: Multiply your BUSD with Yield Farming

- Things become complicated when the opponent’s Axies form a triangle.
Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based trade and battle game run by its users. Each Axie possesses unique qualities and strengths. It may be utilised in 3v3 combat to gain experience points that can be used to level up an Axie’s stats or develop its body parts.
Battle sites are vital since they determine both the player’s and opponent’s attack priority. This implies that an Axie’s location on the battlefield determines which opponent Axie gets assaulted first. Players should always consider their offensive and defensive positions. It should be underlined that once positions are determined, they cannot be modified during the conflict. Axies will always attack the opponent Axie nearest to them.
In a horizontal row, the Axies assault the front Axie first, the midline second, and the backline last. The player’s team is also affected if their Axies are positioned horizontally. Things become complicated when the opponent’s Axies form a triangle. Players often use a triangle or a reverse triangle to spread damage across many Axies.
Strategy for Beginners
When Axies create a triangle, they attack either the top or bottom Axie equally. This happens when both opposing Axies are the same distance from the player’s Axie. Despite its popularity, this combat position, not recommended for beginner players.
Beginners like a horizontal arrangement. Fortunately, there are a few horizontal options. Players may choose between a straight horizontal line, two Axies next to each other with one in front, or two Axies closely adjacent with one in behind.
Axie Infinity has a few cards where location is important. For example, Strawberry Shortcake, Mint, and Silence Whisper need Axies in specified rows or positions. Cards like Shrimp, Wing Horn, and Toothless Bite target opponents depending on the distance. They may affect the intended team structure. Depending on their role, players should deploy their Axies.