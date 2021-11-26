News
Catholic Memorial defends its Catholic Conference title once again
In Catholic Memorial’s pursuit of an undefeated season, all that is left is the Super Bowl.
Eric Perkins and Lesean Sharp each had two rushing touchdowns as No. 1 Catholic Memorial claimed the Catholic Conference title outright for the third consecutive season with a 57-34 win over BC High on Thanksgiving morning in Dorchester.
The Knights will now turn their attention to next Thursday’s Div. 2 Super Bowl, where they will take on King Philip at Gillette Stadium.
“It means a lot to win the league,” Catholic Memorial coach John DiBiaso said. “Now we would like to go to Gillette and finish it off.”
Throughout the morning Catholic Memorial (12-0) received offensive production from across the roster as it scored 40 points or more for the fifth consecutive game. Along with Perkins and Sharp, Kole Osinubi, Datrell Jones, Carson Harwood, and Jaden Stubbs all found the end zone. Sharp, Stubbs, and Shawn O’Connor had interceptions.
Ben Evee had four touchdown receptions for BC High.
“We got a chance to rest a lot of guys thankfully so a lot of young guys got opportunities,” DiBiaso said. “It was a great day.”
Catholic Memorial exploded for 37 points in the first quarter. JC Petrongolo found Osinubi for a 41-yard touchdown, a bad BC High snap resulted in a safety, and Jones took off for a 23-yard touchdown run to give the Knights a 16-0 lead.
The Knights’ lead got to 23 on a Harwood 61-yard touchdown scamper before BC High got on the board with a 71-yard catch and run by Evee.
CM’s offensive firepower proved to be overwhelming as Sharp ran for a 5-yard score before Perkins, off a BC High turnover, broke free for a 28-yard score to give Catholic Memorial a commanding 37-8 lead after one.
Thanksgiving Day football scores
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
East Boston 50, South Boston 0
North Andover 27, Andover 26
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Archbishop Williams 14, Cardinal Spellman 7
Blackstone Valley 47, Nipmuc 19
Brighton 30, Tech Boston 12
Greater Lawrence 28, Whittier 22
Greater Lowell 21, Lowell Catholic 8
KIPP 38, Lynn Tech 12
Latin Academy 32, O’Bryant 0
Nashoba Tech 28, Monty Tech 8
Quabbin 34, Gardner 0
St. John Paul 56, Monomoy 26
St. Mary’s 42, Austin Prep 12
South Shore Voke 36, Holbrook/Avon 34 (2 ot)
Tantasqua 20, Shepherd Hill 16
Tri-County 20, Old Colony 14
Woburn 26, Winchester 22
Worcester South 50, Worcester North 16
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Abington 31, Whitman-Hanson 19
Amesbury 12, Newburyport 7
Arlington 49, Waltham 7
Ashland 43, Hopkinton 0
Barnstable 42, Falmouth 7
Bedford 55, Burlington 18
Beverly 60, Salem 28
Bishop Feehan 42, Bishop Stang 8
Bishop Fenwick 35, Malden Catholic 23
Blue Hills 60, Bristol-Plymouth 20
Boston English 66, Boston Latin 42
Bourne 23, Wareham 16
Brockton 21, Bridgewater-Raynham 20
Brookline 38, Newton North 12
Cambridge 27, Somerville 6
Cape Cod Tech 30, Upper Cape 12
Catholic Memorial 57, BC High 34
Central Catholic 40, Lawrence 22
Chelmsford 16, Billerica 13
Chelsea 14, Cathedral/Matignon 6
Cohasset 42, Hull 0
Concord-Carlisle 35, Lexington 6
Danvers 42, Gloucester 0
Dennis-Yarmouth 14, Nauset 0
Dighton-Rehoboth 21, Seekonk 14 (ot)
Doherty 38, Burncoat 7
Dover-Sherborn 38, Medfield 9
Durfee 36, New Bedford 14
Duxbury 38, Marshfield 28
East Bridgewater 21, Rockland 7
Everett 44, St. John’s (S) 14
Fairhaven 24, Dartmouth 7
Franklin 27, King Philip 20
Greater New Bedford 42, Diman 21
Hamilton-Wenham 33, Ipswich 14
Hanover 35, Norwell 7
Hingham 22, Scituate 14 (ot)
Holliston 28, Westwood 22
Keefe Tech 45, Minuteman 0
Leominster 32, Fitchburg 0
Lincoln-Sudbury 49, Newton South 0
Lowell 41, Haverhill 36
Lynn Classical 17, Lynn English 14 (2 ot)
Malden 12, Medford 10
Manchester-Essex 39, Georgetown 6
Mansfield 35, Foxboro 21
Marblehead 31, Swampscott 28
Marlboro 14, Hudson 7
Medway 31, Millis 7
Methuen 46, Dracut 7
Middleboro 40, Carver 11
Milford 34, Taunton 28
Milton 42, Braintree 7
Natick 35, Framingham 7
Northampton 16, Easthampton 8
North Attleboro 14, Attleboro 6
Northeast 42, Essex Tech 6
North Quincy 15, Quincy 12
North Reading 28, Lynnfield 25
Norton 27, Bellingham 21
Norwood 49, Dedham 29
Old Rochester 28, Apponequet 7
Oliver Ames 34, Sharon 7
Peabody 41, Saugus 6
Pentucket 15, Triton 14
Plymouth South 34, Plymouth North 32 (3 ot)
Reading 36, Stoneham 24
Revere 16, Winthrop 13
Sandwich 24, Mashpee 12
Shawsheen 35, Arlington Catholic 28
Silver Lake 14, Pembroke 13
Somerset Berkley 34, Case 0
Stoughton 47, Canton 14
Tewksbury 56, Wilmington 35
Wakefield 21, Melrose 13
Walpole 41, Weymouth 28
Watertown 25, Belmont 0
Wayland 34, Weston 7
Wellesley 34, Needham 28 (ot)
West Bridgewater 56, Southeastern 26
Westford Academy 38, Acton-Boxboro 21
Xaverian 36, St. John’s Prep 35
Cohasset rolls over Hull, extends winning streak in series to 11
HULL – With Super Bowl appearances on the horizon for both squads, Cohasset and Hull took the field yesterday at The Gut at Hull High School for their 34th annual Thanksgiving Day contest.
It was Cohasset (9-2) who ran away with it, bombarding Hull (9-3) with a 35-point first half on the way to a 42-0 victory, to win their 11th consecutive Turkey Bowl, and earning a South Shore League Tobin Division title.
“Part of the talk all week was about the seniors and how nothing is ever guaranteed,” said Skippers head coach Peter Afanasiw. “We had a chance to win the league outright and the seniors had no interest in sharing it. All of them were unequivocally on board about wanting the South Shore League title.”
Cohasset scored early and often, starting with a four yard touchdown rush by senior Henry Dionisio (six rushes, 46 yards) 3:42 into the game to make it 7-0.
After a turnover on downs, Liam Appleton (3/5, 37 pass yards) found his brother James Appleton in the endzone for an eight-yard TD pass with 3:39 to go in the first to make it 14-0.
The Skippers would score again before the end of the frame following another turnover on downs, as Liam Appleton threw a touchdown strike to Josh Burke, making it 21-0.
Just 4:13 into the second quarter, Dionisio would add his second on an eight-yard rush to make it 28-0, before rumbling into the endzone for his third on a six-yard try with no time left on the clock, making it 35-0 at the half.
Freshman QB Jack Cullinen would tack on a four yard TD rush for the Skippers with 6:30 remaining in the game to round out the scoring.
Cohasset is now 21-12-1 all-time in the Thanksgiving Day rivalry.
“For the seniors especially, you don’t want any regrets,” Afanasiw said. “It means a lot to these players. This is what you look forward to, playing on Thanksgiving.”
He said, she said: Fantasy Week 12 waiver wire grabs — per position
Wondering who to grab from the waiver wire this week? Here are the He said, she said team’s top FA wire grabs — per position:
AI’s picks:
QB: Cam Newton | CAR
Newton’s first start of the season was positive for many reasons — despite the 27-21 loss to Washington. Newton produced three touchdowns (two pass, one rush) Week 11 and went 21 of 27 for 189 yards. Plus – he rushed for 46 yards. He’s a great dual-threat Week 12 pickup against the Miami Dolphins if you need a QB replacement.
RB: Latavius Murray | BAL | 32% rostered
Latavius Murray missed games earlier in the season and his fantasy roster stock saw declines because of it. I mean – it makes sense why GMs would drop Murray to make room for reliable starters. Plus – he had competition with Le’Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman. But when the Ravens released Bell — it sent a message that they had the faith in Murray to perform in his absence. Devonta Freeman is also a great pickup, if he’s available, but keep in mind — Murray has a TD in four of seven games he’s started in.
WR: Elijah Moore | NYJ | 72% rostered
Elijah Moore. Remember the name. Although they lost — the rookie second-round pick had his best showing Week 11 — going eight of 11 for 141 yards and a touchdown. He’ll be coming off a high, so make sure you snag him if he’s available for the Jets Week 12 matchup against the Houston Texans.
TE: Logan Thomas | WAS | 56% rostered
He’s back. The Washington Football Team moved Thomas from IR on Wednesday. Thomas suffered a hamstring injury earlier in the season that sidelined him — until now. If he looks OK in practice this week — I bet he’ll be a key factor in Washington’s MNF matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
BC’s picks:
QB: Derek Carr | LV | 62.8% rostered
Pickin’s are slimmer than the turkey breast leftovers. But any moves now need to be made with potential playoff matchups in line. If injuries or incompetence have hit your QB room, what the hell: Take a chance on Carr.
RB: Nyheim Hines | IND | 48.7% rostered
Speaking of voids, good luck finding a serviceable RB at this stage in the game. But, Hines always seems to contribute something, and Jonathan Taylor isn’t going to score all the Colts TDs every game. As a third-down back, Hines is even more valuable if you play the dreaded PPR.
WR: Jamison Crowder | NYJ | 24.8% rostered
This guy gets overlooked every year. That’s the drawback from having a career with the Jets or the FT. Crowder gets targeted 7-9 times a game, the Jets are always behind so needing to throw. Buy the ticket, take the ride.
TE: Evan Engram | NYG | 28.6% rostered
A hard-to-find production slot, at least with Engram you have a team theoretically on the way up since the Football Giants got rid of terrible OC Jason Garrett.
