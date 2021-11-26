News
Cline: Will Maine’s anti-mining laws keep needed minerals underground?
The Biden administration is waking up to the soaring demand for minerals and metals driven by Western nations transitioning to new energy technologies. Now events in the state of Maine are alerting them to the challenges created by state and local governments.
A years-long fight over a proposed copper and zinc mine in Maine led the state legislature to pass in 2017 what activists bragged was the toughest anti-mining law in the country.
The law banned open-pit mines larger than three acres. The Natural Resources Council of Maine, an environmental activist group that fought for the law, called it a “big win for Maine’s environment.”
That assessment is up for reconsideration in light of a new discovery. This summer, four years after the passage of Maine’s mining ban, what is being billed as the richest hard rock lithium deposit in the world was uncovered — in Maine.
The 11 tons of lithium ore found on private land in Oxford County has been called among the purest in the world, with some crystals measuring more than 30 feet long.
It’s a rare find of staggering value, estimated at $1.5 billion at current prices. And lithium prices have been rising steadily for a year as demand for lithium-based batteries has surged.
The owners of the property hope to mine the deposit, but “we know that the Maine mining laws are such that there’s not one single active mine in Maine,” Mary Freeman, co-owner of the land, told The Maine Monitor, which broke the story of the find.
The discovery of one of the world’s richest lithium deposits in Maine has created a conflict for environmental activists.
At issue are two competing priorities. One is protecting local land and water from any adverse effects of mining. The other is reducing greenhouse gas emissions by speeding the transition to electric vehicles. The International Energy Agency projects global lithium demand could increase 40-fold by 2040 driven by the EV revolution:
Maine’s law was focused on protecting Maine’s land and water from damage caused by mining. It is in direct conflict with the Biden administration’s plan to increase domestic lithium production, which requires more domestic mining.
Lithium-based batteries “enable electrification of the transportation sector and provide stationary grid storage, critical to developing the clean-energy economy,” U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm wrote in the administration’s National Blueprint for Lithium Batteries, released in June.
Asserting an “urgent” need for a secure domestic supply chain for lithium batteries, the blueprint sets as its first priority developing a “domestic industrial base for lithium-based batteries” in part by securing “access to a reliable supply of raw, refined and processed material inputs.”
Solar panels are made with aluminum, copper, nickel, silica, steel and zinc, all of which are obtained through mining.
Lithium-based batteries, which are used in electric vehicles and for storing energy created by solar panels, require mining too.
Wind turbines and the towers that hold them are made mostly of steel, but also require significant amounts of aluminum, copper and rare earth minerals.
Any transition away from fossil fuels requires the use of mined materials. State and local regulations that limit mining will necessarily limit the domestic production of wind and solar power generation, as well as advances in battery storage technology.
Will NIMBY (not in my backyard) activism trump fears of a climate-change disaster? The Maine legislature’s reaction to the lithium deposit discovery will give some indication of how these tensions will play out in the next few years.
Andrew Cline is president of the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy, a free-market think tank in New Hampshire. This column was provided by InsideSources.
News
Family takes center stage as ‘Hawkeye’ lands at Disney+
Marvel’s Disney+ “Hawkeye” series establishes its lighthearted tone at the start as Clint Barton — aka the winged Avenger Hawkeye — attends a Broadway musical with his family during the holiday season.
“There’s an emotional through line that ties in from obviously ‘Avengers: Endgame’ stuff,” Jeremy Renner, 50, explained in a virtual press conference, Clint having survived when many Avengers died.
“It’s a lot of healing and these kind of things. But we start off with the very happy step forward into a family vacation in New York at Christmas, taking the kids to go see a musical. Everything kinda goes sideways from there.”
That’s not just because Clint (Renner) hates “Rodgers: The Musical” in which Avengers are singing and dancing — think of Broadway’s Spider-Man musical — but bad guys are afoot and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a young fan of Hawkeye who aspires to be Hawkeye, needs his assistance.
The two banter back and forth — he’s grumpy, she’s eternally upbeat — and between battles, murder and a new costume for Kate, there’s the big question: Can Clint make it back home for Christmas with his family?
As to why “Hawkeye” has settled in for six streaming episodes instead of a feature film, “It’s getting to know them better. It’s a world you get to live in a little longer,” said director Rhys Thomas.
Renner observed that as Clint, “I don’t operate on survivor guilt. I just deal with loss. There are a lot of things that are lost — and it’s addressed in this show and brings our characters closer together.
“There’s a lot of weight that’s carried,” he continued. “There might be grumpiness in this face but it comes with the losses in the superhero game. The lightness and brightness Hailee’s character brings counteracts that.”
“I will say, as far as bonding, Jeremy and I really jumped right into this, right straight into the deep end together,” Steinfeld, 24, said.
“We were taking it as it was coming. I felt so grateful to have Jeremy’s support and his mentorship in real life — as I do as Kate. We shared a lotta laughs, didn’t we?”
“Yes ma’am. For me,” Renner said, “I just wanted to communicate with her that I had her back. And that there’s going to be a lotta strange things that go on. You know, it’s different than other types of filmmaking. I just wanted to let her know that she wasn’t alone, and I had her back. And I’ll give her the answers if she needed them.”
“Hawkeye” streams on Disney+.
News
Editorial: Colleges must end unfair legacy admissions
Legacy admissions for colleges is a distinguished-sounding name for the longstanding unfair practice of making it easier for the children of alumni to get in. It’s the old-boys’-and-girls’ club, where sons and daughters of the establishment go to the head of the line ahead of other applicants with otherwise stronger profiles, weighing academics, extracurriculars and diversity. Most private colleges use it (as do many public schools); so rare are the exceptions, even in this era of social justice awakening, that they make headlines when one drops the practice.
Among prominent universities, two notable exceptions are MIT and Caltech, the nation’s premier science academies. Mike Bloomberg, a public school kid from Medford, who got into Johns Hopkins not because of his dad’s schooling but because of his brains, later gave his alma mater billions, allowing Hopkins to abandon legacy admissions.
New to the club of the non-clubiness is Amherst College. But the legacy-rejectors are still in a slimmest minority.
Admission officers value legacy admissions because it helps them shape the incoming class with greater certainty. Offering a spot to a kid of an alum is more likely to see that kid matriculate than a newcomer. Surely it also helps attract donor money; a mom or dad may be likelier to give money to the alma mater if he or she thinks it’ll help the next generation matriculate — or, at least admissions offices probably think that’s the case.
That’s no justification to give the in crowd a leg up. We’d prefer to give a boost to the economically underprivileged, and to first-generation college kids.
The anti-legacy movement must gain momentum. It should start with schools coming clean about their admissions rates for children of alumni and everyone else. Stop playing cute. Disclose the advantage you give based on blood so everyone can see the mockery you make of a supposed meritocracy.
News
Editorial: Release the JFK records
Monday marked the 58th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on the streets of Dallas. It’s time for the government to release all it has on that event.
According to the website of the National Archives, the government holds more than 5 million pages of records, photographs, motion pictures, sound recordings and artifacts. Just under 16,000 documents remain at least partially classified. Most of those were generated by the CIA and FBI, according to the think tank Just Security at the New York University School of Law. They include contemporaneous reports, interview notes, files of CIA officers who knew about accused assassin Lee Harvey Oswald, and interviews conducted by congressional investigators.
Last month, the White House announced that it is delaying the release of those remaining documents, citing delays from the pandemic. In a baffling twist perfectly suited for the JFK case, a 1,600-word White House memo quotes but does not name David Ferriero, the archivist of the United States, who said “making these decisions is a matter that requires a professional, scholarly, and orderly process; not decisions or releases made in haste.”
Haste? Hardly. The Warren Commission issued its report in 1964.
We doubt there are bombshells waiting in those documents. Will releasing the final 16,000 documents end the conspiracy theories? No. But it will at least close another chapter of the sordid tale. Washington could afford a little more haste in that regard.
