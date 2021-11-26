News
Dear Abby: Mom’s personality change has family worried
Dear Abby: I’m eight months pregnant with my first child. My usually happy and positive mother is becoming increasingly quick to become negative or angry. The change in her personality has my husband and me concerned about our little one growing up around her.
We don’t want our child to assume these characteristics by imitating her grandmother. I can’t imagine Mom not being around her first grandchild, and I know I’ll need her help, but I can’t bear the thought of our child mirroring these behaviors. How do we proceed?
— First-Time Mom in Florida
Dear Mom: You may be worried needlessly, but try to figure out what is going on with your Mom that would account for her recent personality change. Talk to her about it and raise your concerns. I say this because she may need to be examined by her doctor to determine if something is medically or neurologically wrong with her. If nothing is wrong, you and your husband may need to decide if you would be more comfortable limiting your mother’s time with the baby and hiring someone to help you care for your child.
Dear Abby: I’m a musician — a bass guitar player. I’ve been playing for more than 50 years and have been told I’m very good. My problem is my neighbor. He plays guitar and writes songs, neither of which he does well.
From time to time, I’ll help him out by laying down the bass track for his songs. But lately he has begun referring to me as “my bass player.” I don’t WANT to be his bass player. I get no enjoyment from playing with him.
I try my best to avoid him now because he constantly asks me to play. Most of the time, I give him some lame excuse to avoid it. Is there any way I can get out of playing without telling him how I feel about his music?
— Not His Bass Player
Dear Not His Bass: You could tell him that your schedule is so full you don’t have time to do it, you have “other commitments” or you are concentrating on your own music these days. However, if those excuses don’t work, I guarantee that telling him the whole truth will.
Dear Abby: My fiance and I have been having food wars with our parents ever since we started dating. Because of our lack of money, we can’t move out of our parents’ houses yet. My parents fight or yell at me for wanting to eat the kind of food we want to eat. My fiance’s mother wants us to never buy our own food and to eat hamburgers and hot dogs every night. She even goes through the trash and yells at my fiance about spending money on food when it’s his own money he is spending. How can we keep the peace? So far, we have been eating in the car like nomads.
— What’s Eating Us in Ohio
Dear What’s Eating: Tolerating your parents’ behavior is the price you and your fiance are paying for roofs over your heads until the two of you can save enough for a place of your own. Until that happens, you may have to bide your time and continue “eating in the car like nomads.” (I hope you are both eating as healthfully as you can.)
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
1,600 migrants lost at sea in Mediterranean this year
ROME — The sinking of a boat with more than 30 people on board this week is the deadliest migration tragedy to date in the English Channel.
Migrant shipwrecks of that scale, however, are not uncommon in the waters surrounding Europe’s southern borders.
This year alone, U.N. officials estimate that 1,600 people have died or gone missing in the Mediterranean Sea, the main gateway to Europe for migrants trying to enter the continent with the help of human smugglers.
The death toll is higher than last year, but by no means unique. The International Organization of Migration estimates that 23,000 people have perished since 2014 while trying to cross the Mediterranean in rickety boats or rubber dinghies, peaking at more than 5,000 in 2016. In the same seven-year period, about 166 people have died in the English channel.
Just last week 85 people died in two separate incidents while trying to reach Italy from Libya, said Flavio di Giacomo, the IOM’s spokesman in Italy. Those tragedies barely got noticed in Europe.
“I think it’s a question of proximity,” di Giacomo said. “I think the media attention of what happened between UK and France is also because this is new. Europe is not used to have that inside the continent; usually it’s on the external borders.”
This year the busiest and deadliest migrant route to Europe is the central Mediterranean where people travel in crowded boats from Libya and Tunisia — and in some cases all the way from Turkey — toward Italy. About 60,000 people have arrived in Italy by sea this year, and some 1,200 have died or disappeared on the journey, according to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.
The number of missing is an estimate partly based on information from survivors of shipwrecks.
Migrant rescue activists on Thursday said a boat in the central Mediterranean with 430 people on board was taking in water and called on European authorities to assist. Another boat operated by charity Sea-Watch was looking for a safe port to disembark 463 rescued migrants.
Meanwhile, since last year traffic has increased on an even more dangerous route in the Atlantic Ocean where migrants set out from Senegal, Mauritania or Morocco in simple wooden boats with the hope of reaching Spain’s Canary Islands. Some boats sink not far from the coast of Africa and others disappear further out, in some cases missing the Canaries and drifting deep into the Atlantic.
“The route from western Africa is very long and very dangerous,” di Giacomo said.
IOM has registered 900 deaths on the Canaries route this year, he said, but the true number could be double “and no one is paying a lot of attention.”
Noting that nine out of 10 refugees have fled to neighboring countries, Carlotta Sami of UNCHR in Italy said the agency is pushing for EU governments to provide “safe passageways” for refugees “to diminish the number of those who attempt to make the extremely risky journey.”
Thanksgiving for the homeless at the Pine Street Inn
A cadre of officials and Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy were carving turkeys on Thanksgiving outside the Pine Street Inn, New England’s largest homeless shelter, while one of its guests, Pamela Muise, stood off to the side with a walker packed with almost everything she owned.
The walker was due to the arthritis that had spread throughout her body. The belongings were mostly clothes, a phone and the Chromebook she was given for a class she was taking to learn how to use it.
Two and a half years ago, the friend she had been staying with threw her out in mid-winter, and she slept under a bridge for three nights until police brought her to the shelter.
“It was a godsend that they brought me here,” said Muise, 66. “It was a blessing.”
But the road to Thanksgiving at Pine Street has been a long one.
A Lowell native, Muise and her mother moved to Somerville when she was two. She graduated from Somerville High School and, like many of her friends, married her high school sweetheart. But he turned out to be anything but sweet, Muise said.
“He used to come up from behind me and choke me and drag me on the floor,” she said. “I took many beatings from him to protect our daughter.”
The final straw was when he slapped their daughter across the face and made her mouth bleed, Muise said.
She left with her daughter and moved around a lot, and he spent a few years in jail. When he got out, he stalked her. So they went to live with friends in Nova Scotia because Muise was told he couldn’t cross the border if he had a criminal record.
After their divorce, their daughter returned to Somerville to live with her grandmother because she was 18 and missed her friends and boyfriend.
Muise eventually returned to Massachusetts, too, and continued to wander, from Everett to Wakefield to Saugus to Melrose.
“Housing stability has to be the foundation of our recovery,” Mayor Michelle Wu said at yesterday’s Thanksgiving dinner. “Housing is health, housing is safety, housing is opportunity. And without that foundation, every other issue that we’re working on for our residents is much more complicated. So this is where we need to put our resources and really focus so that everyone has that shot.”
For 40 years, Muise was a secretary until she suffered a stroke in 1997. She’s lived on disability since.
She lived with a cousin for a dozen years, and then found an apartment in Maynard, but the owner passed away, and his children sold the house. Then she moved to New Mexico, where she took care of her parents until they died.
It was there that she met a man, now her fiance, at a diner.
“He said, ‘I’ve seen you here before. Do you mind if I sit with you and have coffee?’ ” Muise said. “And I said, ‘No, I don’t mind at all.’ ”
He told her he was on leave from the Army, and after his leave ended, the two wrote back and forth.
“He said, ‘I’m going to marry you one day,’ ” Muise said and smiled.
The two traveled around when he was home on leave, and while he was away, she decided to come back and live with her daughter and then the friend who threw her out during the winter, leading to her stay at the Pine Street Inn.
She doesn’t plan to stay much longer, though.
Her fiance is retiring from the Army, she said, and she’s hoping to live with him in January.
In the meantime, she’ll stay at Pine Street, and be grateful she has at least a temporary home.
“The staff here is kind,” she said, “and they make holidays like Thanksgiving as special as they can.”
Food donation organizations seek financial support, food, volunteers this holiday season
The season of giving is here, and food pantries and other anti-hunger organizations are seeing a spike in demand for services. They’re asking for Bay Staters’ help to ensure no one goes hungry this holiday season.
“Prior to the pandemic, our busiest year was 2019, where we served 204,000 meals. Last year, we served 793,000 meals, and I think this year will serve probably around 900,000 meals,” said Diane Kuzia Hills, executive director of My Brother’s Table in Lynn. ”That’s really because of the pandemic.”
Many of My Brother’s Table’s clients, who can pick up packed lunches or hot dinners there, are still affected by pandemic-induced job layoffs, and “were already on the knife’s edge before COVID” in making ends meet, Kuzia Hills said. “A lot of them are now in a position where they’re trying to pay back debts because they’ve been laid off for so long, so all of their money is going to pay past due bills.”
Others are struggling with the cost of record-shattering inflation, which particularly affects the elderly or disabled folks on fixed incomes. Still others are living in rooming houses or singular rooms without kitchen access, so they can’t make themselves a hot meal.
To offset the increased service needs, Kuzia Hills said people can be most helpful by donating money, which helps the organization pay its bills, and also allows it to purchase food at lower prices “so we can kind of make the dollar stretch a little bit more,” she said. My Brother’s Table could also use volunteers, she said.
Inflation and supply chain issues are also stretching pantries’ budgets.
Cheryl Schondek, executive vice president of operations at The Greater Boston Food Bank, said that turkey prices are inflated by 15%, squash by 17%, sweet potatoes by 28% and frozen and canned vegetables by 9%.
A national aluminum can shortage is causing issues finding canned cranberry sauce, so the organization is making its own– a first for the Greater Boston Food Bank.
She requested items traditional for food pantries: nutrient-rich, shelf-stable items, as well as monetary donations and volunteers to help serve the 600,000 people a month GBFB helps.
Erin McAleer, CEO of Project Bread, noted that the holidays tend to be a time of great need for families, with increased heating bills and gift expenses, especially for families with children.
Although there’s always a need for food and paper items like diapers, McAleer suggested donating money or food gift cards instead. Those in need often prefer the gift cards, she said, because it allows them to shop with dignity, and also to buy foods appropriate for their tastes, lifestyles and dietary needs.
Although these donations are appreciated this holiday season and all year, “the scale of this crisis is too big to just rely on people donating food alone,” she said.
“We need you to get involved in advocacy work, we need you to be raising awareness about solutions, we need you to be calling your state legislator, calling your congressman and making sure that they understand this solution,” she added. “The solution to hunger is bigger than donations. It’s really about policy change.”
