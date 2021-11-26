News
Editorial: Release the JFK records
Monday marked the 58th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on the streets of Dallas. It’s time for the government to release all it has on that event.
According to the website of the National Archives, the government holds more than 5 million pages of records, photographs, motion pictures, sound recordings and artifacts. Just under 16,000 documents remain at least partially classified. Most of those were generated by the CIA and FBI, according to the think tank Just Security at the New York University School of Law. They include contemporaneous reports, interview notes, files of CIA officers who knew about accused assassin Lee Harvey Oswald, and interviews conducted by congressional investigators.
Last month, the White House announced that it is delaying the release of those remaining documents, citing delays from the pandemic. In a baffling twist perfectly suited for the JFK case, a 1,600-word White House memo quotes but does not name David Ferriero, the archivist of the United States, who said “making these decisions is a matter that requires a professional, scholarly, and orderly process; not decisions or releases made in haste.”
Haste? Hardly. The Warren Commission issued its report in 1964.
We doubt there are bombshells waiting in those documents. Will releasing the final 16,000 documents end the conspiracy theories? No. But it will at least close another chapter of the sordid tale. Washington could afford a little more haste in that regard.
Hanukkah gets bluegrass touch thanks to Nefesh Mountain magic
Nefesh Mountain opens its new album with a slow, nuanced duet between band founders and married couple Doni Zasloff and Eric Lindberg. The pair harmonize with seasoned perfection, Zasloff adds a jazz-inflected bluegrass solo on his acoustic guitar, other string instruments (fiddle, mandolin, upright bass) join the gentle jam. By now, Americana fans have come to expect this kind of magic from Nefesh Mountain.
But the lyrics bring a surprise. The tune is titled “Hanukkah’s Flame,” and it leads off “Live From Levon Helm Studios: A Hanukkah Holiday Concert.”
“There are people who are purists who want bluegrass to stay a certain way, or they want Jewish music to stay a certain way,” Lindberg said. “For me and Doni, as we prepare to put this art out there, it can be hard but we have to take this leap.”
People depend on traditions. And that can be a wonderful thing. But adhering to traditions doesn’t do a lot for art. Not that “Live From Levon Helm Studios: A Hanukkah Holiday Concert” is radical art — it’s homey, tender, soulful, and cozy like an evening by the fire. But it’s also novel: Few think of Hanukkah songs and bluegrass going together.
“There’s a huge amount of respect and care we have for the style of music, especially from Eric who is writing the music,” Zasloff said ahead of Nefesh Mountain’s Hanukkah-themed shows at Shalin Liu in Rockport on Saturday and Club Passim in Cambridge on Sunday. “We are not trying to dilute it. At the same time, we are trying to be respectful of Jewish traditions. We are trying to carefully do something with love and thoughtfulness and honesty.”
The love shows through — but so to the chops (there are some real barn burners on the album).
The album came out of a livestream the band filmed a year ago at the late Levon Helm’s venue in Woodstock, N.Y. With dozens upon dozens of dates canceled, the band wanted to do something special for its fans during the holiday season. Zasloff and Lindberg put together a livestream like no other, one that celebrated the Jewish holiday, fleet-fingered pickin’ and original songs mixed in with tunes by James Taylor, Bob Dylan and Woody Guthrie (Bonus points: All three Guthrie compositions are lesser-known Hanukkah songs).
“Woody Guthrie was married to a Jewish woman whose mother was a Yiddish poet, Aliza Greenblatt, and as far as I know, he was taken with the story of the underdog, the working class, and the Jewish stories and Hanukkah in particular,” Lindberg said. “We’re such fans of what Woody has done and tried to pay tribute to his sensibility on these very sweet songs, almost child-like in nature.”
The album closes with a work by one of the greatest Jewish poets: Bob Dylan. It’s a fitting song for the festival of lights.
“The chorus of ‘I Shall Be Released’ talks about ‘I see my light come shining,’” Zasloff said. “We thought it spoke to looking at Hanukkah and the holidays and getting to the other side of darkness.”
The rendering is stunning and spiritual.
Thankfully, the band realized it needed to bring more originals along for its seasonal tour so will be playing cuts from third LP “Songs for the Sparrows.” Released last summer, the sound and stories on the record connect to the Hanukkah material with works that dig into Zasloff and Lindberg’s own heritage, reflecting the modern and ancient Jewish experience.
Dear Abby: Mom’s personality change has family worried
Dear Abby: I’m eight months pregnant with my first child. My usually happy and positive mother is becoming increasingly quick to become negative or angry. The change in her personality has my husband and me concerned about our little one growing up around her.
We don’t want our child to assume these characteristics by imitating her grandmother. I can’t imagine Mom not being around her first grandchild, and I know I’ll need her help, but I can’t bear the thought of our child mirroring these behaviors. How do we proceed?
— First-Time Mom in Florida
Dear Mom: You may be worried needlessly, but try to figure out what is going on with your Mom that would account for her recent personality change. Talk to her about it and raise your concerns. I say this because she may need to be examined by her doctor to determine if something is medically or neurologically wrong with her. If nothing is wrong, you and your husband may need to decide if you would be more comfortable limiting your mother’s time with the baby and hiring someone to help you care for your child.
Dear Abby: I’m a musician — a bass guitar player. I’ve been playing for more than 50 years and have been told I’m very good. My problem is my neighbor. He plays guitar and writes songs, neither of which he does well.
From time to time, I’ll help him out by laying down the bass track for his songs. But lately he has begun referring to me as “my bass player.” I don’t WANT to be his bass player. I get no enjoyment from playing with him.
I try my best to avoid him now because he constantly asks me to play. Most of the time, I give him some lame excuse to avoid it. Is there any way I can get out of playing without telling him how I feel about his music?
— Not His Bass Player
Dear Not His Bass: You could tell him that your schedule is so full you don’t have time to do it, you have “other commitments” or you are concentrating on your own music these days. However, if those excuses don’t work, I guarantee that telling him the whole truth will.
Dear Abby: My fiance and I have been having food wars with our parents ever since we started dating. Because of our lack of money, we can’t move out of our parents’ houses yet. My parents fight or yell at me for wanting to eat the kind of food we want to eat. My fiance’s mother wants us to never buy our own food and to eat hamburgers and hot dogs every night. She even goes through the trash and yells at my fiance about spending money on food when it’s his own money he is spending. How can we keep the peace? So far, we have been eating in the car like nomads.
— What’s Eating Us in Ohio
Dear What’s Eating: Tolerating your parents’ behavior is the price you and your fiance are paying for roofs over your heads until the two of you can save enough for a place of your own. Until that happens, you may have to bide your time and continue “eating in the car like nomads.” (I hope you are both eating as healthfully as you can.)
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
1,600 migrants lost at sea in Mediterranean this year
ROME — The sinking of a boat with more than 30 people on board this week is the deadliest migration tragedy to date in the English Channel.
Migrant shipwrecks of that scale, however, are not uncommon in the waters surrounding Europe’s southern borders.
This year alone, U.N. officials estimate that 1,600 people have died or gone missing in the Mediterranean Sea, the main gateway to Europe for migrants trying to enter the continent with the help of human smugglers.
The death toll is higher than last year, but by no means unique. The International Organization of Migration estimates that 23,000 people have perished since 2014 while trying to cross the Mediterranean in rickety boats or rubber dinghies, peaking at more than 5,000 in 2016. In the same seven-year period, about 166 people have died in the English channel.
Just last week 85 people died in two separate incidents while trying to reach Italy from Libya, said Flavio di Giacomo, the IOM’s spokesman in Italy. Those tragedies barely got noticed in Europe.
“I think it’s a question of proximity,” di Giacomo said. “I think the media attention of what happened between UK and France is also because this is new. Europe is not used to have that inside the continent; usually it’s on the external borders.”
This year the busiest and deadliest migrant route to Europe is the central Mediterranean where people travel in crowded boats from Libya and Tunisia — and in some cases all the way from Turkey — toward Italy. About 60,000 people have arrived in Italy by sea this year, and some 1,200 have died or disappeared on the journey, according to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.
The number of missing is an estimate partly based on information from survivors of shipwrecks.
Migrant rescue activists on Thursday said a boat in the central Mediterranean with 430 people on board was taking in water and called on European authorities to assist. Another boat operated by charity Sea-Watch was looking for a safe port to disembark 463 rescued migrants.
Meanwhile, since last year traffic has increased on an even more dangerous route in the Atlantic Ocean where migrants set out from Senegal, Mauritania or Morocco in simple wooden boats with the hope of reaching Spain’s Canary Islands. Some boats sink not far from the coast of Africa and others disappear further out, in some cases missing the Canaries and drifting deep into the Atlantic.
“The route from western Africa is very long and very dangerous,” di Giacomo said.
IOM has registered 900 deaths on the Canaries route this year, he said, but the true number could be double “and no one is paying a lot of attention.”
Noting that nine out of 10 refugees have fled to neighboring countries, Carlotta Sami of UNCHR in Italy said the agency is pushing for EU governments to provide “safe passageways” for refugees “to diminish the number of those who attempt to make the extremely risky journey.”
