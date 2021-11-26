News
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating Colorado Springs shooting
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the area of 1400 Willshire Drive in Colorado Springs and warning residents in the area to secure their homes and stay away from windows and doors.
The sheriff’s office said to be on the lookout for a man who is about 6 feet 2 inches tall with his hair in a ponytail wearing a white T-shirt.
If seen, authorities said to call 719-390-5555 or 911 if in immediate danger.
No additional information about the shooting was immediately provided.
Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur back at work after missing first game of coaching career
Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur began his coaching career in 1988, which means he doesn’t run into a lot of firsts. But testing positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 12 meant he missed the Broncos’ loss to Philadelphia.
“It was actually the first four days of work I’ve ever missed as a coach so that part was frustrating,” Shurmur said before practice Thursday morning.
Shurmur’s positive test came back on a Friday morning and his wife, Jennifer, also contracted the virus.
“When you’re in the protocol, you’re in sort of a lockdown,” Pat said. “We sat there and watched the game. … The guys battled. We just didn’t make enough plays. I was rooting for them, obviously.”
Shurmur said the Broncos’ coaches “basically had our plan ready to go,” when he was sent home from the facility. He remained involved with the coaches’ meetings via Zoom video conferencing.
Was it a helpless feeling watching from home?
“To some degree,” Shurmur said. “I think (quarterbacks coach) Mike (Shula) did a good job filling in. He’s called plays before and everybody else pitched in where they needed to.”
Chubb “truly 50-50.” Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb went through his third practice since starting his return-from-injured-reserve clock.
“He did fine (Wednesday),” coach Vic Fangio said before practice. “Hopefully, he’ll pick it up (Thursday) and feel good again and make some more strides. He will truly be 50-50 whether he plays (Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers) or not.”
Chubb has not played since Week 2 at Jacksonville, departing after 19 snaps, and he had ankle surgery on Sept. 22.
Fangio said if Chubb is active against the Chargers, he will be on a snap count, but hopes it would be more than 12-15 plays.
Chargers coach Brandon Staley was the Broncos’ outside linebackers coach in 2019 when Chubb played the first four games before sustaining a torn ACL. Still, that season left an impression on Staley.
“Bradley Chubb means a lot to my family and I and he’s one of my favorite players that I’ve ever coached,” Staley said. “I have as much confidence in him as any player that I’ve ever coached. I have so much belief in the type of player he is, the type of person he is, the type of competitor he is. I wouldn’t be here without him. We’re still extremely close.
“I only got to have four games with him and it’s one of the big regrets I have as a coach. … I know what he means to that team, to that city, to that locker room. … I’m looking forward to him getting back on the field where he belongs. He’s one of the top rushers in the game and I’m just praying that he gets back fast. He’s the best of the best.”
Briefly. Safety Kareem Jackson (neck-shoulder) has missed all three practices this week and left tackle Garett Bolles remains on the COVID-19/reserve list. … The Broncos moved up their schedule Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, practicing at 10:50 a.m. instead of the usual 2 p.m. range to allow players, coaches and staff members an early exit from the building.
Bears at Lions on Thanksgiving: Inside linebacker Roquan Smith questionable to return to the Week 12 game with a hamstring injury
The Chicago Bears will try to move past a strange couple of days and focus on topping the Detroit Lions on Thursday at Ford Field.
We’ve got updates all day for the Week 12 game.
Injury updates
Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith left the game on the Lions’ first drive of the second quarter, briefly went in the injury tent and then remained on the sideline with his helmet off.
The Bears announced he was questionable to return with a hamstring injury.
Lions running back D’Andre Swift also went down in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and was questionable to return.
Week 12 inactives announced
Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson will not play in Thursday’s game against the Lions as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.
Robinson was listed as doubtful to play after he didn’t practice all week.
The Bears previously announced quarterback Justin Fields (ribs), running back Damien Williams (calf) and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (ankle) would not play because of their injuries.
Also inactive for the Bears are cornerback Teez Tabor, tight end Jesper Horsted and defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr.
Bears safety Eddie Jackson will make his return from a hamstring injury after he missed the last two games.
For the Lions, wide receiver Trinity Benson, quarterback David Blough, outside linebacker Trey Flowers, and offensive linemen Matt Nelson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai are inactive.
Justin Fields update
NFL Network reported Thursday that an MRI on rookie QB Justin Fields’ ribs showed he had “tiny fractures” in a few of his ribs.
It’s not a major injury, but worse than the outlet’s original report that initial tests showed his ribs were just bruised.
“We’re really fortunate that it’s nothing long-term; it’s definitely not an IR thing,” said Bears general manager Ryan Pace on his pregame show on WBBM-AM 780. “It’s more of a day-to-day thing. We’ll get through this game. The good thing about it is you’ll have some extra time after this game to re-evaluate, not just Justin but some other guys, get them healthy, and get them ready to roll.”
Bears coach Matt Nagy said earlier this week he didn’t know whether the injury was from a single play or multiple hits. Fields left Sunday’s loss to the Ravens early in the third quarter after he was taken down on a 6-yard run.
Thursday is the first game he has missed since he took over as Bears starter for then-injured Andy Dalton in Week 3.
At Halas Hall this week …
After the Bears’ fifth straight loss Sunday against the Ravens, their short week to get ready for the Lions was disrupted by a report that the Bears planned to fire coach Matt Nagy after the Thanksgiving game. Bears Chairman George McCaskey told players and coaches that report was not true, according to the Athletic, but it still put a wrinkle in the team’s preparations.
Now the Bears will try to put that distraction out of their minds as they get ready to start Dalton for the first time since Sept. 19. Dalton will start in place of Fields, who is recovering from a ribs injury he suffered during the game against the Ravens.
Meanwhile, the 0-9-1 Lions will try for their first win of the season behind quarterback Jared Goff, who recovered from an oblique injury and is expected to start, according to NFL Network.
Injury report
The Bears listed wide receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) as doubtful, while Fields, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (ankle) and running back Damien Williams (calf) were ruled out.
Safeties Eddie Jackson (hamstring) and Tashaun Gipson Sr. (chest), defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. (ribs) and receiver Marquise Goodwin (shoulder) were listed as questionable, while wide receiver Darnell Mooney (foot) was limited Wednesday but was not given a designation for the game, meaning he should play.
The Bears also flexed receiver Isaiah Coulter and linebacker Sam Kamara from the practice squad to the active roster for Thursday’s game.
For the Lions, receiver Trinity Benson, outside linebacker Trey Flowers, offensive tackle Matt Nelson, cornerback AJ Parker and guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai are out, and defensive end Michal Brockers and running back Jermar Jefferson are questionable.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before kickoff (11:30 a.m., FOX-32).
- 5 things to watch for in the Thanksgiving game between the Bears and Lions, including the Matt Nagy scrutiny and Andy Dalton’s return — plus our Week 12 predictions
- Bears QB rewind: Justin Fields’ development has been temporarily interrupted. On a short week, it will be Andy Dalton’s show in Detroit.
- 3 things we heard from the Bears, including the reported plan to start Andy Dalton over an injured Justin Fields on Thanksgiving
- Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Bears’ Week 11 loss: Despite blowing another lead in the final minute, the focus needs to be on the bumbling offense
- Justin Fields’ rookie season: Tracking the progress of the Bears QB in 2021
- The Arlington Heights Bears? Here’s what to know about the possible move from Soldier Field.
Wednesday’s high school football scoreboard
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
East Boston 50, South Boston 0
North Andover 27, Andover 26
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Archbishop Williams 14, Cardinal Spellman 7
Blackstone Valley 47, Nipmuc 19
Brighton 30, Tech Boston 12
Greater Lawrence 28, Whittier 22
Greater Lowell 21, Lowell Catholic 8
KIPP 38, Lynn Tech 12
Latin Academy 32, O’Bryant 0
Nashoba Tech 28, Monty Tech 8
Quabbin 34, Gardner 0
St. John Paul 56, Monomoy 26
St. Mary’s 42, Austin Prep 12
South Shore Voke 36, Holbrook/Avon 34 (2 ot)
Tantasqua 20, Shepherd Hill 16
Tri-County 20, Old Colony 14
Woburn 26, Winchester 22
Worcester South 50, Worcester North 16
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Abington at Whitman-Hanson, 10
Bedford at Burlington, 10
Belmont at Watertown, 10
Bishop Feehan at Bishop Stang, 10
Blue Hills at Bristol-Plymouth, 10
Boston Latin vs. Boston English, 10 (Harvard)
Bourne at Wareham, 10
Brockton at Bridgewater-Raynham, 10
Canton at Stoughton, 10
Cape Cod Tech at Upper Cape, 10
Case at Somerset Berkley, 10
Chelmsford at Billerica, 10
Chelsea vs. Cathedral/Matignon, 10 (Carter)
Cohasset at Hull, 10
Dedham at Norwood, 10
Dennis-Yarmouth at Nauset, 10
Dracut at Methuen, 10
East Bridgewater at Rockland, 10
Essex Tech at Northeast, 10
Fairhaven at Dartmouth, 10
Falmouth at Barnstable, 10
Fitchburg at Leominster, 10
Foxboro at Mansfield, 10
Georgetown at Manchester-Essex, 10
Gloucester at Danvers, 10
Greater New Bedford at Diman, 10
Hanover at Norwell, 10
Haverhill at Lowell, 10
Holliston at Westwood, 10
Hopkinton at Ashland, 10
Ipswich at Hamilton-Wenham, 10
Keefe Tech at Minuteman, 10
King Philip at Franklin, 10
Lawrence at Central Catholic, 10
Lexington at Concord-Carlisle, 10
Lynn English at Lynn Classical, 10
Malden Catholic at Bishop Fenwick, 10
Marblehead at Swampscott, 10
Marshfield at Duxbury, 10
Medfield at Dover-Sherborn, 10
Medford at Malden, 10
Melrose at Wakefield, 10
Middleboro at Carver, 10
Millis at Medway, 10
Milton at Braintree, 10
Natick at Framingham, 10
Needham at Wellesley, 10
Newburyport at Amesbury, 10
Newton North at Brookline, 10
Newton South at Lincoln-Sudbury, 10
North Attleboro at Attleboro, 10
Norton at Bellingham, 10
Old Rochester at Apponequet, 10
Pembroke at Silver Lake, 10
Pentucket at Triton, 10
Plymouth South at Plymouth North, 10
Quincy at North Quincy, 10
St. John’s Prep at Xaverian, 10
St. John’s (Shrewsbury) at Everett, 10
Salem at Beverly, 10
Sandwich at Mashpee, 10
Saugus at Peabody, 10
Scituate at Hingham, 10
Seekonk at Dennis-Yarmouth, 10
Sharon at Oliver Ames, 10
Somerville at Cambridge, 10
Southeastern at West Bridgewater, 10
Taunton at Milford, 10
Tewksbury at Wilmington, 10
Walpole at Weymouth, 10
Waltham at Arlington, 10
Westford Academy at Acton-Boxboro, 10
Weston at Wayland, 10
Winthrop at Revere, 10
New Bedford at Durfee, 10:15
Reading at Stoneham, 10:15
Shawsheen at Arlington Catholic, 10:15
Catholic Memorial at BC High, 10:30
North Reading at Lynnfield, 10:30
HIGHLIGHTS
Malcolm Crispin ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns and also picked off a pass as Latin Academy (8-2) clinched the Boston City League North title outright with a 32-0 win over O’Bryant. Xavier Polanco added 89 yards and a pair of scores for the Dragons.
Over in the Boston South, Brighton (6-4) captured the crown with a 30-12 win over Tech Boston as Timel Leviner rushed for 175 yards and a touchdown. Sahmir Morales ran for 105 yards and a touchdown and also threw for a second score.
David Brown ran for two scores, caught a TD pass and returned a punt for a fourth score in the first half as St. Mary’s (10-2) cruised to a 42-12 win over Austin Prep in the Catholic Central League.
Piero Canales completed 12-of-14 passes for 220 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for a fifth, as KIPP (9-2) defeated Lynn Tech 38-12 in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference. Jaythean Im hauled in five passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns, putting him over the 1,000-yard mark for receiving yards. … Averin Chipasueth rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown as Greater Lowell (4-7) defeated Lowell Catholic, 21-8.
In the Mayflower League, Tyler Richards scored on a 5-yard run, then connected with Ben Brenner on the game-winning two-point conversion as South Shore (4-7) outlasted Holbrook/Avon in double overtime, 36-34.
History was made in Central Mass. as Worcester South running back Angelo LaRose rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns in a 50-16 win over Worcester North. LaRose ended the season with 2,905 rushing yards which is believed to be a state record.
Elijah Murphy ran for two scores as Nashoba Tech (8-3) defeated Monty Tech, 28-8.
BOXSCORES
BLACKSTONE VALLEY TECH 47, NIPMUC 19
(Wednesday at Fenway)
Nipmuc (3-8) 0 0 13 6 – 19
BVT (7-3) 6 22 6 13 – 47
BV – Josh Mateo 40 run (kick failed)
BV – Mateo 3 run (John Furno run)
BV – Mateo 7 run (Miles Guertin kick)
BV – Trey Howe 19 hook and ladder from Evan Laughlin and Alexander Burgos (Guertin kick)
NI – Oscar Clark 69 run (Andrew Moses kick)
BV – Howe 5 run (kick failed)
NI – Ben Studley 17 pass from Clark (kick failed)
BV – Logan Hampson 4 run (kick failed)
BV – Howe 60 run (Guertin kick)
NI – Jason Ramsey 18 pass from Clark (kick failed)
WOBURN 26, WINCHESTER 22
(Wednesday at Fenway)
Winchester (1-9) 8 0 0 14 – 22
Woburn (8-2) 16 0 3 7 – 26
WO – Ryan Lush 53 run (Brian Ferrera rush)
WO – Ferreira 4 run (Mike Doherty pass from Brett Tuzzolo)
WI – Ben Wilson 13 pass from Harry Lowenstein (Ryan Doucette rush)
WO – Marc Cutone 28 field goal
WI – Derek Gianci 1 run (rush failed)
WI – Wilson 8 pass from Lowenstein (Gianci rush)
WO – Lush 65 pass from Brett Tuzzolo (Cutone kick)
EAST BOSTON 50, SOUTH BOSTON 0
(Tuesday at Fenway)
East Boston (8-2) 22 8 14 6 – 50
South Boston (3-5) 0 0 0 0 – 0
EB – Christian Martinez 51 run (rush failed)
EB – Jaye Kincaid 29 run (Randy Bermudez rush)
EB – Alex Valencia 17 pass from Taelor Thompson (Kincaid rush)
EB – Kincaid 21 run (Valencia rush)
EB – Jashua DeLacruz 54 run (Kincaid rush)
EB – Daniel Pedronio 7 run (rush failed)
EB – Mario Recinos 27 run (rush failed)
NORTH ANDOVER 27, ANDOVER 26
(Tuesday at Fenway)
Andover (5-5) 0 6 14 6 – 26
North Andover (4-6) 0 6 8 13 – 27
NA – Jack Ferullo 1 run (kick failed)
AN – Bret Mondejar 18 pass from Scotty Brown Jr. (kick failed)
AN – Chris Dessin 57 pass from Brown Jr. (Luis Gunera kick)
AN – Brown Jr. 7 run (Gunera kick)
NA – Brendan Regan 4 pass from Jack O’Connell (Regan pass from O’Connell)
NA – Nick Ankiewicz 21 pass from O’Connell (Camden Bethel kick)
AN – Lincoln Beal 53 pass from Brown Jr. (rush failed)
NA – Ferullo 13 run (rush failed)
BRIGHTON 30, TECH BOSTON 14
Tech Boston (4-7) 0 8 6 0 – 14
Brighton (6-4) 8 8 8 6 – 30
BR – Sahmir Morales 23 run (Timer Leviner run)
BR – Yariel Ortiz 41 pass from Morales (conversion good)
TB – Leo Bozeman 57 run (Bozeman run)
BR – Jathan Greene 15 run (Greene run)
TB – Bozeman 15 run (run failed)
BR – Leviner 17 run (run failed)
GREATER LOWELL 21, LOWELL CATHOLIC 8
Greater Lowell (4-7) 14 7 0 0 – 21
Lowell Cath. (6-5) 0 8 0 0 – 8
GL – Averin Chiapsueth 9 run (Jayson Frasca kick)
GL – Frasca 14 run (Frasca kick)
GL – Steven Perrin 1 run (Frasca kick)
LC – Triston Yepdo 90 interception return (Andrew Kanakor pass from Laden Silton)
KIPP 38, LYNN TECH 12
Lynn Tech (3-7) 0 6 0 6 – 12
KIPP (9-2) 14 12 6 6 – 38
KI – Jaythean Im 61 pass from Piero Canales (Canales run)
KI – Canales 3 run (run failed)
KI – Im 60 punt return (pass failed)
LT – Ethan Prum 49 pass from Tyler Davis (run failed)
KI – Victor Mafo 47 pass from Canales (pass failed)
KI – Mafo 2 pass from Canales (pass failed)
LT – Prum 40 run (run failed)
KI – Im 43 pass from Canales (pass failed)
ST. MARY’S 42, AUSTIN PREP 12
Austin Prep (4-7) 0 6 0 6 – 12
St. Mary’s (10-2) 21 21 0 0 – 42
SM – Dave Brown 49 run (kick failed)
SM – Brown 20 run (Nick Sacco pass from Ali Barry)
SM – Brown 47 pass from Ali Barry (Anderson kick)
SM – Barry 9 run (Anderson kick)
SM – Brown 58 punt return (Anderson kick)
SM – Donovan Clark 50 run (Anderson kick)
AP – James Holmes 4 pass from Aidan Driscoll (pass failed)
AP – Driscoll 5 run (run failed)
