El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating Colorado Springs shooting

Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur began his coaching career in 1988, which means he doesn’t run into a lot of firsts. But testing positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 12 meant he missed the Broncos’ loss to Philadelphia.

“It was actually the first four days of work I’ve ever missed as a coach so that part was frustrating,” Shurmur said before practice Thursday morning.

Shurmur’s positive test came back on a Friday morning and his wife, Jennifer, also contracted the virus.

“When you’re in the protocol, you’re in sort of a lockdown,” Pat said. “We sat there and watched the game. … The guys battled. We just didn’t make enough plays. I was rooting for them, obviously.”

Shurmur said the Broncos’ coaches “basically had our plan ready to go,” when he was sent home from the facility. He remained involved with the coaches’ meetings via Zoom video conferencing.

Was it a helpless feeling watching from home?

“To some degree,” Shurmur said. “I think (quarterbacks coach) Mike (Shula) did a good job filling in. He’s called plays before and everybody else pitched in where they needed to.”

Chubb “truly 50-50.” Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb went through his third practice since starting his return-from-injured-reserve clock.

“He did fine (Wednesday),” coach Vic Fangio said before practice. “Hopefully, he’ll pick it up (Thursday) and feel good again and make some more strides. He will truly be 50-50 whether he plays (Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers) or not.”

Chubb has not played since Week 2 at Jacksonville, departing after 19 snaps, and he had ankle surgery on Sept. 22.

Fangio said if Chubb is active against the Chargers, he will be on a snap count, but hopes it would be more than 12-15 plays.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley was the Broncos’ outside linebackers coach in 2019 when Chubb played the first four games before sustaining a torn ACL. Still, that season left an impression on Staley.

“Bradley Chubb means a lot to my family and I and he’s one of my favorite players that I’ve ever coached,” Staley said. “I have as much confidence in him as any player that I’ve ever coached. I have so much belief in the type of player he is, the type of person he is, the type of competitor he is. I wouldn’t be here without him. We’re still extremely close.

“I only got to have four games with him and it’s one of the big regrets I have as a coach. … I know what he means to that team, to that city, to that locker room. … I’m looking forward to him getting back on the field where he belongs. He’s one of the top rushers in the game and I’m just praying that he gets back fast. He’s the best of the best.”

Briefly. Safety Kareem Jackson (neck-shoulder) has missed all three practices this week and left tackle Garett Bolles remains on the COVID-19/reserve list. … The Broncos moved up their schedule Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, practicing at 10:50 a.m. instead of the usual 2 p.m. range to allow players, coaches and staff members an early exit from the building.