Families continue outdoor Thanksgiving traditions, despite cold weather

ST. LOUIS — Cold temperatures did not stop people from going outdoors to enjoy Thanksgiving traditions throughout the area.

The Gamlin Family, which owns and operates several restaurants in the St. Louis area, celebrated the day with their 36th annual golf tournament.

“We just like to come out to freeze to death playing golf,” said Derek Gamlin. “We have to keep the tradition in honor of my father, my uncle, my grandfather who passed away — keep it going for years to come.”

In Kirkwood, two high schools faced off for their annual Thanksgiving football game. The Kirkwood Pioneers defeated the Webster Groves Statesmen 65-0 to claim the school’s eighth straight Turkey Day Game victory.

“We’ve been going since my kids were little. So, it’s a great time even if it is freezing cold,” said Kirkwood High School parent Ryan Morgan.

The teams first faced off in 1907, but this year’s game meant more than the score.

“The last year has shown us how much we want to be together, and we’re just thankful for the chance to be together,” said Kirkwood High School parent Meredith Byers. “We’re not from Kirkwood originally. We don’t have family here. So, on Thanksgiving, this is our family.”

Dozens of families kept another Thanksgiving tradition alive, skating at the Steinberg Ice Rink in Forest Park.

“We’ve got some relatives in town, so it’s going to be great to get our kids skating together,” said Daniel Bernstein. “It’s our daughter’s first time skating, so we’re excited to see her have a lot of fun.”