News
Families continue outdoor Thanksgiving traditions, despite cold weather
ST. LOUIS — Cold temperatures did not stop people from going outdoors to enjoy Thanksgiving traditions throughout the area.
The Gamlin Family, which owns and operates several restaurants in the St. Louis area, celebrated the day with their 36th annual golf tournament.
“We just like to come out to freeze to death playing golf,” said Derek Gamlin. “We have to keep the tradition in honor of my father, my uncle, my grandfather who passed away — keep it going for years to come.”
In Kirkwood, two high schools faced off for their annual Thanksgiving football game. The Kirkwood Pioneers defeated the Webster Groves Statesmen 65-0 to claim the school’s eighth straight Turkey Day Game victory.
“We’ve been going since my kids were little. So, it’s a great time even if it is freezing cold,” said Kirkwood High School parent Ryan Morgan.
The teams first faced off in 1907, but this year’s game meant more than the score.
“The last year has shown us how much we want to be together, and we’re just thankful for the chance to be together,” said Kirkwood High School parent Meredith Byers. “We’re not from Kirkwood originally. We don’t have family here. So, on Thanksgiving, this is our family.”
Dozens of families kept another Thanksgiving tradition alive, skating at the Steinberg Ice Rink in Forest Park.
“We’ve got some relatives in town, so it’s going to be great to get our kids skating together,” said Daniel Bernstein. “It’s our daughter’s first time skating, so we’re excited to see her have a lot of fun.”
Suggest a Correction
News
Volunteers feed hundreds of families for Thanksgiving across St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Community members throughout the St. Louis area came together to feed hundreds of families for Thanksgiving.
In north St. Louis, volunteers filled plates with holiday favorites, from turkey to potatoes and green bean casserole. Geneva Frost helped organize the event at Berry’s Banquet Hall.
“Anybody who needs a meal, we’re here to serve them,” said Frost. “We just want to let them know that they’re not by themselves.”
The heat from the buffet was not the only source of warmth.
“It’s easy to love your own but it’s so hard for other people to treat other people how they wanted to be treated,” said Frost.
In Cahokia Heights, Illinois, the spirit of giving was found in a mother-daughter duo. Latoya Williams and her mother, Roslyn Price, handed out holiday meals in the Pregame Bar parking lot.
“This is what we do. We take care of people. My mom and I are natural caretakers,” said Williams. “I see too many people struggling here, and there aren’t enough resources to get food, to get money, to get help. Even though this isn’t a big thing, this is something to at least help the community.”
The family made a spread of hot food and remained joyful despite the frigid temperatures.
“It’s a little bit cold. I think I saw a polar bear walking down the street,” Price jokingly said. ”He probably wants to get a plate too.”
The mom and daughter said they just wanted to help those in the community who don’t have family members to spend time with for the holidays.
“Well, we’ll be your family today,” said Price.
Over in Walnut Park, the family atmosphere continued. Chassidy Howard helped prepare a buffet full of Thanksgiving classics at Prospect Hill Church.
“Always had love in my heart,” said Howard. “I just want to give it.”
She and other volunteers not only handed out food but also provided warm clothes to those in need.
“There’s good people in walnut park,” said Howard. “There’s positive things that can go on in Walnut Park,” said Howard.
Organizers for each of the three events plan to host more events throughout the holiday season.
Suggest a Correction
News
Kirkwood routs Webster Groves to claim eighth-straight Turkey Day Game victory
KIRKWOOD — The Kirkwood Pioneers defeated the Webster Groves Statesmen 65-0 to claim the school’s eighth straight Turkey Day Game victory.
The game marked the first time in its 100-year history that two black coaches led the programs on Thanksgiving Day. Webster Groves Interim Head Coach Munir Prince led the Statesmen following former head coach Matt Buha’s resignation at the end of the regular season. Kirkwood Head Coach and Pioneer alumnus Jeremy Maclin enjoyed his first season as head coach, including a breathtaking display on Turkey Day.
“Just to see everybody come out and support these guys on a cold day, I couldn’t ask for a better job or a better community,” Maclin said. “I’m happy for these guys. These guys deserve it.”
The game was far from conventional, featuring eight total turnovers throughout the contest.
Webster Groves had high hopes to start, recovering a fumble inside Pioneer territory on the first possession of the game. Following a quick three-down series, the Statesmen’s field goal attempt was blocked and returned for a Pioneer touchdown.
This theme would continue.
The Pioneers directly scored off of four Statesmen turnovers, including two fumble recoveries for touchdowns, one interception for a touchdown and the aforementioned blocked field for a touchdown.
Individually, Kirkwood senior Darius Jones stole the show, totalling four touchdowns on the day. Despite his individual efforts, Jones was thrilled to share one last special game with both his teammates and his community.
“It felt amazing, but I’m just happy we got the win,” Jones said. “We kept the [Frisco] Bell. That’s the best part right there.”
Kirkwood’s win brings the all-time record between the two programs to 54-51-7 in favor of Webster Groves.
The Pioneers finish the 2021 season with a 7-3 record. Webster Groves completes a winless season, eyeing a new opportunity for improvement in 2022.
Suggest a Correction
News
Police: Caseyville robbery suspects wanted for violent crimes in 3 other states
CASEYVILLE, Ill. — Police are searching for three suspects wanted for violent crimes in multiple states, including an armed robbery at the Motel 6 in Caseyville, Illinois.
The Motel 6 robbery happened on Nov. 20, according to the Caseyville Police Department. During their investigation, detectives learned the suspects — two women and a man — may have committed crimes in at least three other states. The suspects may also be from Harris County, Texas.
“At this point, the suspects may be anywhere in the United States,” a statement from the department reads.
The two female suspects have the same tattoo on their left outer forearm.
Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts or identities should call the Caseyville Police Department Detectives Division at 618-44-2151 (Ext. 142) or send an email to [email protected]
Suggest a Correction
Families continue outdoor Thanksgiving traditions, despite cold weather
Volunteers feed hundreds of families for Thanksgiving across St. Louis area
Kirkwood routs Webster Groves to claim eighth-straight Turkey Day Game victory
A Deep Dive Into Era7: Game Of Truth, a Play-To-Earn NFT Trading Card Game
Police: Caseyville robbery suspects wanted for violent crimes in 3 other states
Build-A-Bear’s new Christmas movie to premiere on Hallmark Channel Friday
Talking turkey! How the Thanksgiving bird got its name (and then lent it to film flops)
Beyond Manchin: Dems’ $2T bill faces Senate gauntlet
The best Thanksgiving movie ever winds through St. Louis
Tyler Cowen: Nuclear fusion is close enough to start dreaming
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
5 Health Tips For the New Year
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
What are the biggest health challenges facing youth and teens?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
5 Health Tips For the New Year
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
How to1 week ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?