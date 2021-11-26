News
Feingold’s last-second field goal gives Marblehead victory
SWAMPSCOTT — Eli Feingold has booted longer kicks … in practice. Never in his life had he made a field goal of this magnitude until Thursday.
The Marblehead High senior stepped onto the Blocksidge Field turf with 2.7 seconds on the clock in a 28-28 game and absolutely drilled the decisive 37-yard field goal as time expired.
Feingold’s second 3-pointer of the season gave the Magicians a wild 31-28 win over Swampscott, pushing their season mark to 11-0 and laying their claim as undisputed Northeastern Conference champion.
“I got the call to warm up by our special teams coach (after Swampscott had tied things at 28-28 with 45.4 seconds left in the game),” said Feingold. “I knew I had to lock in and be ready for the opportunity. I know my holder and snapper will get it down. The line’s great. I just know I have to do my job. I felt it off my foot, felt good, a little low but it went through. That’s all that matters.”
The boot clinched Marblehead’s 11th straight win in the 118th meeting between the teams.
“Why do they always have a kicker?” lamented Swampscott coach Bob Serino, whose Big Blue will take an 11-1 mark into Thursday’s Div. 5 Super Bowl matchup with North Reading.
“I’m kind of speechless right now.”
Swampscott mixed some serious heart in with game-changing plays to slug it out toe-to-toe with the Magicians.
It appeared that Marblehead, up 21-20 to start the fourth quarter, had finally squeezed the life out of the Big Blue with a 14-play, 80-yard march that ate away nearly eight minutes of the period. Josh Robertson (18 of 26, 176 yards) pushed the margin to 28-20 on a perfect 14-yard strike to Connor Cronin with 3:18 left.
The Big Blue could have rolled over, but didn’t.
QB Cam O’Brien showed a little magic of his own, first hitting Cole Hamernick down the middle for 51 and Nakarree Davis for 11 to set up Xaviah Baskin’s 2-yard TD run. O’Brien’s 2-point pass knotted things at 28-28, but those 45.4 ticks left on the clock were all Robertson needed to give Feingold a shot.
“We just tried to get as close to the end zone as possible. The goal was to score a touchdown obviously, but we couldn’t do that,” said Robertson. “We just tried to get it as close as we could for him. It didn’t matter what the yardage was, he was going to drill it.”
Robertson got things moving with a 22-yarder to Cronin (6 catches, 55 yards). He also sandwiched an 8-yard scramble around a pair of 5-yard outs to sure-handed Craig Michalowski, pushing the ball to the Swampscott 20.
And from there, Feingold was money.
On a morning of big plays, it came down to guts and Div. 3 Super Bowl-bound Marblehead had plenty.
“I think it’s just the work we’ve put in. We don’t take any part of the football more lightly than any other, 100% in the film room, 100% in the weight room, 100% when you’re on the field,” said Robertson. “Every single rep you do, you have to be working hard, you have to be resilient, it’s going to translate to games like it did today.”
The teams both got off to flying starts in a 14-13 first quarter. O’Brien broke the ice with a 42-yard TD to Jason Codispoti, and Marblehead answered with a pair of short TD runs from George Percy (21 carries, 55 yards). Bascon closed out the quarter with a dynamic 81-yard kick return.
The teams traded TD catches over the middle quarters with Michalowski scoring for Marblehead and Cole Hamernick answering for Swampscott to set up all the dramatics in the fourth.
Column: Matt Nagy’s Chicago Bears sneaked past the hapless Detroit Lions after a week that ‘was definitely different.’ But now what?
Who knows what the Thanksgiving traditions are in Matt Nagy’s household? But it’s a good bet that once the Chicago Bears coach returned home from Detroit on Thursday evening, he found his way to the liquor supply and poured himself a drink. Extra stiff.
What a freaking week, right? And the tumult may be just getting started.
After the Bears suffered a brutal home loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and then followed with three days of commotion centered around the coach’s job security and grip on the locker room, Bears players regrouped just enough Thursday to sneak past the miserable Lions 16-14 at Ford Field.
The victory itself was far from impressive. Miles from it actually, merely earning the Bears an “At least you’re not the Lions” medallion.
But at the very least, it ended the team’s 45-day stretch without a victory, snapped a five-game losing streak and allowed Nagy some much-needed relief as he headed into a long weekend.
“This is about the team,” Nagy said during a 10-minute postgame news conference. “Those guys are the ones out there practicing every single day trying to fight like hell to get a win.”
For those looking for significance in Thursday’s late escape, perhaps that lies in the pluck and mental toughness of the 44 Bears players who contributed. Quarterback Andy Dalton threw for 317 yards, 123 of those to budding receiver Darnell Mooney. Robert Quinn provided a sack and Trevis Gipson a well-timed punchout for the defense’s lone takeaway in the first half.
Kicker Cairo Santos ended the afternoon with a walk-off 28-yard field goal as time expired, capping an 18-play, game-winning drive that drained the final 8 minutes, 30 seconds off the clock.
“There’s some relief for sure,” Dalton said.
With a deep appreciation for one another, Bears players vowed to stick together and lock in as best they could.
“We love each other,” Santos said. “We root for each other. We don’t want anybody to fail.”
Added Nagy: “There’s a joy in that locker room, and they’re allowed to have that. They’re going to have a great Thanksgiving because they earned it. And they fought like hell.”
As for his current understanding of his job status?
“My understanding is what it has been since the day I signed to be this (team’s) coach,” Nagy said. “It’s to win as many games as I can possibly win and do it the right way.”
Still, with his team at 4-7 and going nowhere, Nagy wasn’t about to run from the chaos of his topsy-turvy week.
During what one league source described as a tense Tuesday afternoon meeting between Nagy, general manager Ryan Pace, Chairman George McCaskey and team President and CEO Ted Phillips, Nagy said his superiors assured him a Patch.com report that indicated his firing was certain this week was erroneous.
“(They told me) that it was not a true report,” Nagy said. “It was false.”
Pace, in his customary pregame interview on WBBM-AM 780, said he identified the report as incorrect when he first read it.
“Honestly,” Pace said, “my first thought was, ‘Hey, that’s an inaccurate report.’ But I think we did a good job just focusing on what’s happening inside our building and blocking out that outside commotion.”
The outside commotion, however, had already infiltrated the building Tuesday as Nagy, three coordinators and three players were left to field questions about the viral report with little clarity on where everything stood.
Later, after Nagy canceled Tuesday afternoon’s meetings, players found themselves confused in their efforts to sort reality from rumor.
“I’m not going to lie,” tight end Cole Kmet said, “it’s tough. You don’t know what’s true, what’s not.”
It wasn’t until Wednesday afternoon that McCaskey addressed the team in an attempt to provide some clarity and peace of mind.
Asked directly whether he wished his bosses had put out Tuesday’s fire far sooner and in a much more direct manner to limit the puzzlement within the building and slow the outside embarrassment, Nagy shook his head.
“I don’t wish anything,” he said. “I just know I was there that day to go out and lead those guys in practice and to try to focus and do everything we could do to win this game (Thursday).”
That assertion, though, didn’t account for why Nagy canceled team meetings Tuesday after the second walkthrough. Many players departed the facility that evening with more questions than answers. Even Nagy acknowledged the whole saga made for a much more challenging week.
“Again, it’s a distraction you have to deal with,” he said, “but if you make it too big of a distraction, it can affect you. And it didn’t. … If I couldn’t handle it, I would’ve never signed up to take this job.”
Still, to characterize Thursday’s win as invigorating or heartening would be a massive stretch. It’s quite possible the Bears couldn’t have beaten any of the other 30 NFL teams with their performance.
The running game never really got going. Dalton threw a costly interception in the end zone in the first half. And Santos badly chunked a 53-yard field goal in the third quarter that could have given the Bears a two-score lead.
Seven minutes later, they were trailing 14-13.
But the Lions are still the Lions. They committed 14 penalties with the Bears accepting 10 of those for 67 yards. Included in that log of ineptitude were six holding fouls, two false starts by center Evan Brown, a 12-men-on-the-field violation during an extra-point attempt and, yep, a defensive delay-of-game infraction with 1:54 remaining when coach Dan Campbell tried to call consecutive timeouts without a play being run.
Campbell explained that the Lions were in a coverage confusion and would have gotten beaten for a touchdown had he not called the second timeout. That turned a third-and-9 for the Bears into a third-and-4 that they converted with a 7-yard Dalton pass to Damiere Byrd. And with the Lions out of timeouts, the Bears were able to run the clock down to 1 second before turning Santos loose.
After a 39-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Josh Reynolds provided an early 7-0 lead, the Lions averaged just 5.4 yards per attempt on their final 20 passes. On two occasions — one in each half — the Lions committed three penalties in a row and found themselves facing third-and-32.
Inside a home stadium with many empty seats, Campbell’s team was booed off the field on just about every possession.
Amazingly, the Bears still needed a last-second field goal to sneak by. And with their next two games coming against the top two teams in the NFC — the Arizona Cardinals (9-2) and Green Bay Packers (8-3) — there’s little evidence to suggest Nagy’s team is on the verge of a meaningful resurgence.
Instead, all signs point to major changes being needed at season’s end, if not sooner. Nagy’s seat remains scorching hot. Pace’s future should be directly connected. Who knows what McCaskey and Phillips will decide at season’s end?
Six games remain and the Bears will have to find deep reserves of concentration and give-a-damn to prevent another lengthy spiral and more hullabaloo. Their encounters with chaos likely aren’t finished for the year.
Thursday’s win may have offered a brief and welcome mental break. But Nagy is aware of why all the commotion began.
“When you lose five games in a row and when you’re 3-7, you know what territory you can get to,” he said. “And that comes with the job. I knew that four years ago when I took this (position), and so here we are.
“Every week is a little bit different. And this one was definitely different.”
On Thursday night, Nagy was entitled to a drink. What happens from here is anyone’s guess.
Raiders beat Cowboys 36-33 in OT on field goal after penalty
ARLINGTON, Texas — Daniel Carlson kicked a 29-yard field goal in overtime after Anthony Brown’s fourth pass-interference penalty kept the drive alive, and the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Dallas Cowboys 36-33 on Thursday.
Carlson’s fifth field goal came after Brown was called for interference on Zay Jones on third-and-18. All four of Brown’s interference penalties came on third-down incompletions.
The Raiders (6-5) ended a three-game losing streak with their first Thanksgiving victory since 1968. It was their fourth appearance on the holiday since then, with the previous two losses coming at the Cowboys.
Carlson put Las Vegas ahead 33-30 with a career-long 56-yarder with 1:52 remaining. Greg Zuerlein, who missed an extra point after the first Dallas TD, answered with a 45-yarder with 19 seconds to go.
Tony Pollard had a 100-yard kickoff return for Dallas in the third quarter, but was stopped inside the 15 to start overtime. The Cowboys went three-and-out starting from their 7, and the Raiders finished off the third victory for the AFC West against the NFC East-leading Cowboys (7-4) in the past four games.
Brown had his back to Jones when Derek Carr threw the pass with Las Vegas at its 43. The penalty put the Raiders at the Dallas 24, and the winning kick came after Dallas was penalized twice for rushing past the line of scrimmage before the snap.
Both teams had season highs in penalties and yards. Dallas had 14 for 166 and Las Vegas 14 for 110.
Carr threw for 373 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown strike to DeSean Jackson. Marcus Mariota had a short scoring run on a shotgun keeper.
The Dallas offense struggled early without top receivers Amari Cooper (COVID-19 protocols) and CeeDee Lamb (concussion) and running back Ezekiel Elliott nursing a right knee injury.
Dak Prescott had 209 of his 375 yards passing in the fourth quarter. His 32-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Schultz and 2-point conversion toss to the tight end pulled the Cowboys even at 30 with 2:54 remaining after they trailed almost from the start.
Jackson tip-toed successfully on the sideline to open the scoring and drew one of the interference penalties against Brown in the end zone to set up Josh Jacobs’ 1-yard TD.
Sean McKeon had his first career touchdown, a 10-yard catch for the Cowboys’ first points. Elliott, who was limited to nine carries for 25 yards, had a 1-yard TD.
PAIR OF EJECTIONS
Kelvin Joseph of Dallas and Roderic Teamer of the Raiders were ejected after getting personal foul penalties at the end of a Las Vegas punt on the first possession of the second half. Field judge Tom Hill ended up with a small cut on his chin during the fracas on the Raiders’ sideline.
It was the second consecutive week the Cowboys had a run-in with the opponent during a punt. And the rookie Joseph ended up with the rest of the game off a week after staying home for personal reasons.
GO LONG
Jackson, who spent the first six of his 14 years with Philadelphia, has six career TD catches against his former NFC East rival. Five of those have covered at least 56 yards, including a 91-yarder with the Eagles in 2010 and an 81-yarder in his second stint with Philadelphia last season.
INJURIES
Raiders TE Darren Waller was ruled out after leaving the game twice, first with a back injury and then a knee issue. … DE Carl Nassib also injured a knee and didn’t return, while CB Brandon Facyson.
UP NEXT
Raiders: Another NFC East opponent, this time at home against Washington on Dec. 5.
Cowboys: At New Orleans next Thursday. It’s the sixth time in eight seasons Dallas has followed Thanksgiving with another Thursday game.
