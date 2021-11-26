News
Franklin snaps drought, beats King Philip for league title
FRANKLIN — Early on in Thursday morning’s tilt between King Philip and Franklin, it would not have been out of bounds to assume this rivalry would be business as usual, as the former built a two-touchdown lead in the first quarter.
But Franklin — and, more specifically, quarterback Jared Arone and wide receiver Shane Kindred — had a response to that assumption: No, not again. Not this year.
On the backs of three Arone-to-Kindred touchdown hookups, Franklin came all the way back for a 27-20 victory. The win caps a 10-1 season, and the Panthers also earned the Hockomock League’s Kelley-Rex division title with a 5-0 mark in the league. King Philip falls to 9-2, and will play Catholic Memorial in the Div. 2 state title game next week.
It was the first Franklin win over its Thanksgiving rival since 2009.
“I think the biggest thing was to get our kids to settle down and not get too worked up,” Franklin coach Eian Bain said. “You want them to play with emotion, but just settle down and play the game now. Once we hit the big play to Shane at the end of the first quarter, I think the guys settled in. Then we got a stop, which we needed.”
That “big play to Shane” came late in the first quarter with KP already up, 14-0. Arone handed the ball off to Mack Gulla, who stopped and flipped it back to his quarterback. Arone then found Kindred down the right sideline for an 85-yard touchdown on the flea-flicker.
After the aforementioned stop, Arone hit Kindred over the middle, and the receiver raced in for a 17-yard touchdown as Franklin pulled to within 14-13 in the second quarter.
The Panthers made another stop, and Arone made it hurt again, as he hit Kindred for a 37-yard touchdown as Franklin grabbed a 19-14 lead heading into halftime.
Arone completed 11 of 17 passes for 230 yards and the three touchdowns. Kindred caught five passes for 160 yards and those three scores. Gulla rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.
“Once we started clicking,” Arone said, “it’s really hard to stop us.”
“It’s great,” Kindred said. “I’ve been playing with (Arone) my whole life. I think it’s something that builds over the years, and it just shows. He knows I’m going to be there, and he trusts me to catch the ball. It’s just a great connection.”
Kindred will get no argument from KP on that. The Warriors battled hard. They took the opening kickoff of the second half and drove 70 yards on nine plays, with a 6-yard touchdown run by Crawford Cantave to cap the march as the Warriors held a 20-19 edge. Cantave rushed for 80 yards on 13 carries.
The teams then traded fruitless possessions before Franklin took over. Arone found Gulla for 18 yards and Kindred for 19 on a spectacular one-handed catch to help put the ball deep in KP territory. Gulla finished it off with a 5-yard scoring run, and Arone’s two-point conversion rush made it 27-20 late in the third.
KP had one last chance, but Franklin linebacker Jack Marino stopped KP running back Ryan Gately (163 yards on 24 carries) short on fourth and 1 to turn the ball over on downs. Two Gulla first down runs later, and it was over.
The Warriors took the early lead on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Charlie Grant to Andrew Denson, and a 1-yard Grant run.
DeFeo saves the day for Xaverian
WESTWOOD — Add another classic to the Xaverian-St. John’s Prep legacy.
While 2021 only marked the 30th year that the archrivals have played on Thanksgiving, the list of epic holiday battles is a long one and only getting longer after Matt DeFeo’s strip on an Eagles two-point attempt for the lead in the final minute delivered the Hawks a thrilling 36-35 victory.
“Every year it’s the biggest game of the year,” said Xaverian senior quarterback Jake Gilbert. “Last week we got knocked off by Springfield (Central) but we wanted to end it with a bang and there is no better way than beating Prep on Thanksgiving.”
Trailing 36-29, Prep QB Jack Perry drove his team 70 yards in a little over two minutes, finding Stephon Patrick in the end zone from 9 yards out for their second touchdown connection of the day with 47 seconds remaining.
The Eagles elected to go for two and a Perry pass was broken up on the first attempt, but the Prep (8-4) got another shot when pass interference was called. On the second try out of a timeout, Perry rolled to his right looking for a receiver but DeFeo popped the ball loose and fell on it.
“Matt is a fantastic player. He is a 100 percenter,” said Xaverian coach Al Fornaro. “Just don’t lose contain. He’s a big, physical, strong kid and for me the great thing is he is only a junior.”
After recovering the onside kick, Xaverian (8-3) was able to kneel out the win, it’s 19th in the series.
The contest featured a compelling duel between a pair of senior signal-callers putting on a show in their final games. Perry finished 19-of-30 for 314 yards and five total touchdowns — four passing and one rushing.
Gilbert was just as good if not better, going 10-of-16 for 187 yards and a touchdown through the air and adding 151 yards and three more TDs on the ground.
Two of the Gilbert rushing scores came in the third quarter, a 4-yarder that broke a 22-22 tie at the break and an electric 34-yard scramble down the right sideline that put the Hawks ahead 36-22.
But Perry answered in the fourth, hitting Jackson Delaney for a 17-yard TD to make it a one-score game, then coming through on the final drive to set the stage for the critical conversion attempt.
Catholic Memorial defends its Catholic Conference title once again
In Catholic Memorial’s pursuit of an undefeated season, all that is left is the Super Bowl.
Eric Perkins and Lesean Sharp each had two rushing touchdowns as No. 1 Catholic Memorial claimed the Catholic Conference title outright for the third consecutive season with a 57-34 win over BC High on Thanksgiving morning in Dorchester.
The Knights will now turn their attention to next Thursday’s Div. 2 Super Bowl, where they will take on King Philip at Gillette Stadium.
“It means a lot to win the league,” Catholic Memorial coach John DiBiaso said. “Now we would like to go to Gillette and finish it off.”
Throughout the morning Catholic Memorial (12-0) received offensive production from across the roster as it scored 40 points or more for the fifth consecutive game. Along with Perkins and Sharp, Kole Osinubi, Datrell Jones, Carson Harwood, and Jaden Stubbs all found the end zone. Sharp, Stubbs, and Shawn O’Connor had interceptions.
Ben Evee had four touchdown receptions for BC High.
“We got a chance to rest a lot of guys thankfully so a lot of young guys got opportunities,” DiBiaso said. “It was a great day.”
Catholic Memorial exploded for 37 points in the first quarter. JC Petrongolo found Osinubi for a 41-yard touchdown, a bad BC High snap resulted in a safety, and Jones took off for a 23-yard touchdown run to give the Knights a 16-0 lead.
The Knights’ lead got to 23 on a Harwood 61-yard touchdown scamper before BC High got on the board with a 71-yard catch and run by Evee.
CM’s offensive firepower proved to be overwhelming as Sharp ran for a 5-yard score before Perkins, off a BC High turnover, broke free for a 28-yard score to give Catholic Memorial a commanding 37-8 lead after one.
Thanksgiving Day football scores
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
East Boston 50, South Boston 0
North Andover 27, Andover 26
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Archbishop Williams 14, Cardinal Spellman 7
Blackstone Valley 47, Nipmuc 19
Brighton 30, Tech Boston 12
Greater Lawrence 28, Whittier 22
Greater Lowell 21, Lowell Catholic 8
KIPP 38, Lynn Tech 12
Latin Academy 32, O’Bryant 0
Nashoba Tech 28, Monty Tech 8
Quabbin 34, Gardner 0
St. John Paul 56, Monomoy 26
St. Mary’s 42, Austin Prep 12
South Shore Voke 36, Holbrook/Avon 34 (2 ot)
Tantasqua 20, Shepherd Hill 16
Tri-County 20, Old Colony 14
Woburn 26, Winchester 22
Worcester South 50, Worcester North 16
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Abington 31, Whitman-Hanson 19
Amesbury 12, Newburyport 7
Arlington 49, Waltham 7
Ashland 43, Hopkinton 0
Barnstable 42, Falmouth 7
Bedford 55, Burlington 18
Beverly 60, Salem 28
Bishop Feehan 42, Bishop Stang 8
Bishop Fenwick 35, Malden Catholic 23
Blue Hills 60, Bristol-Plymouth 20
Boston English 66, Boston Latin 42
Bourne 23, Wareham 16
Brockton 21, Bridgewater-Raynham 20
Brookline 38, Newton North 12
Cambridge 27, Somerville 6
Cape Cod Tech 30, Upper Cape 12
Catholic Memorial 57, BC High 34
Central Catholic 40, Lawrence 22
Chelmsford 16, Billerica 13
Chelsea 14, Cathedral/Matignon 6
Cohasset 42, Hull 0
Concord-Carlisle 35, Lexington 6
Danvers 42, Gloucester 0
Dennis-Yarmouth 14, Nauset 0
Dighton-Rehoboth 21, Seekonk 14 (ot)
Doherty 38, Burncoat 7
Dover-Sherborn 38, Medfield 9
Durfee 36, New Bedford 14
Duxbury 38, Marshfield 28
East Bridgewater 21, Rockland 7
Everett 44, St. John’s (S) 14
Fairhaven 24, Dartmouth 7
Franklin 27, King Philip 20
Greater New Bedford 42, Diman 21
Hamilton-Wenham 33, Ipswich 14
Hanover 35, Norwell 7
Hingham 22, Scituate 14 (ot)
Holliston 28, Westwood 22
Keefe Tech 45, Minuteman 0
Leominster 32, Fitchburg 0
Lincoln-Sudbury 49, Newton South 0
Lowell 41, Haverhill 36
Lynn Classical 17, Lynn English 14 (2 ot)
Malden 12, Medford 10
Manchester-Essex 39, Georgetown 6
Mansfield 35, Foxboro 21
Marblehead 31, Swampscott 28
Marlboro 14, Hudson 7
Medway 31, Millis 7
Methuen 46, Dracut 7
Middleboro 40, Carver 11
Milford 34, Taunton 28
Milton 42, Braintree 7
Natick 35, Framingham 7
Northampton 16, Easthampton 8
North Attleboro 14, Attleboro 6
Northeast 42, Essex Tech 6
North Quincy 15, Quincy 12
North Reading 28, Lynnfield 25
Norton 27, Bellingham 21
Norwood 49, Dedham 29
Old Rochester 28, Apponequet 7
Oliver Ames 34, Sharon 7
Peabody 41, Saugus 6
Pentucket 15, Triton 14
Plymouth South 34, Plymouth North 32 (3 ot)
Reading 36, Stoneham 24
Revere 16, Winthrop 13
Sandwich 24, Mashpee 12
Shawsheen 35, Arlington Catholic 28
Silver Lake 14, Pembroke 13
Somerset Berkley 34, Case 0
Stoughton 47, Canton 14
Tewksbury 56, Wilmington 35
Wakefield 21, Melrose 13
Walpole 41, Weymouth 28
Watertown 25, Belmont 0
Wayland 34, Weston 7
Wellesley 34, Needham 28 (ot)
West Bridgewater 56, Southeastern 26
Westford Academy 38, Acton-Boxboro 21
Xaverian 36, St. John’s Prep 35
