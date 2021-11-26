Franklin snaps drought, beats King Philip for league title

FRANKLIN — Early on in Thursday morning’s tilt between King Philip and Franklin, it would not have been out of bounds to assume this rivalry would be business as usual, as the former built a two-touchdown lead in the first quarter.

But Franklin — and, more specifically, quarterback Jared Arone and wide receiver Shane Kindred — had a response to that assumption: No, not again. Not this year.

On the backs of three Arone-to-Kindred touchdown hookups, Franklin came all the way back for a 27-20 victory. The win caps a 10-1 season, and the Panthers also earned the Hockomock League’s Kelley-Rex division title with a 5-0 mark in the league. King Philip falls to 9-2, and will play Catholic Memorial in the Div. 2 state title game next week.

It was the first Franklin win over its Thanksgiving rival since 2009.

“I think the biggest thing was to get our kids to settle down and not get too worked up,” Franklin coach Eian Bain said. “You want them to play with emotion, but just settle down and play the game now. Once we hit the big play to Shane at the end of the first quarter, I think the guys settled in. Then we got a stop, which we needed.”

That “big play to Shane” came late in the first quarter with KP already up, 14-0. Arone handed the ball off to Mack Gulla, who stopped and flipped it back to his quarterback. Arone then found Kindred down the right sideline for an 85-yard touchdown on the flea-flicker.

After the aforementioned stop, Arone hit Kindred over the middle, and the receiver raced in for a 17-yard touchdown as Franklin pulled to within 14-13 in the second quarter.

The Panthers made another stop, and Arone made it hurt again, as he hit Kindred for a 37-yard touchdown as Franklin grabbed a 19-14 lead heading into halftime.

Arone completed 11 of 17 passes for 230 yards and the three touchdowns. Kindred caught five passes for 160 yards and those three scores. Gulla rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

“Once we started clicking,” Arone said, “it’s really hard to stop us.”

“It’s great,” Kindred said. “I’ve been playing with (Arone) my whole life. I think it’s something that builds over the years, and it just shows. He knows I’m going to be there, and he trusts me to catch the ball. It’s just a great connection.”

Kindred will get no argument from KP on that. The Warriors battled hard. They took the opening kickoff of the second half and drove 70 yards on nine plays, with a 6-yard touchdown run by Crawford Cantave to cap the march as the Warriors held a 20-19 edge. Cantave rushed for 80 yards on 13 carries.

The teams then traded fruitless possessions before Franklin took over. Arone found Gulla for 18 yards and Kindred for 19 on a spectacular one-handed catch to help put the ball deep in KP territory. Gulla finished it off with a 5-yard scoring run, and Arone’s two-point conversion rush made it 27-20 late in the third.

KP had one last chance, but Franklin linebacker Jack Marino stopped KP running back Ryan Gately (163 yards on 24 carries) short on fourth and 1 to turn the ball over on downs. Two Gulla first down runs later, and it was over.

The Warriors took the early lead on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Charlie Grant to Andrew Denson, and a 1-yard Grant run.