Grand Junction’s “hidden” queer community takes center stage in “We’re Here” finale on HBO

Grand Junction isn’t widely known for its LGBTQ scene — at least not yet. That’s one reason the creators of HBO’s “We’re Here” were attracted to the town on Colorado’s Western Slope, where they filmed the show finale in late September.
On Nov. 29, the local queer community will be thrust into the national spotlight when the episode airs in all its fabulous wigged and sequined glory.
“I don’t know if anyone ever had incredible drag queens walking through Colorado National Monument, but as of this episode that will have happened,” said Peter LoGreco, the show’s director and executive producer.
LoGreco is referring to the opening scene, when hosts Eureka, Bob the Drag Queen and Shangela go pose-for-pose atop the iconic natural structures that give Mesa County its name. (“Apparently these are not mountains; they’re mesas,” Bob the Drag Queen remarks.) That’s right before the trio struts through downtown dressed in lavish gold outfits, turning heads and attracting comments about “gold fairies” as they go.
The queens’ quest: to transform three locals into masters of drag using makeup, costumes and choreography in preparation for a public performance at the end of their stay. Fans of the TV show know the transformation is never purely surface level. “We’re Here” intentionally showcases places perceived as conservative or at odds with progressive ideas about gender and sexuality to both highlight and, importantly, uplift the LGBTQ scenes.
With more than 60,000 residents, Grand Junction is the largest city on the Western Slope and a hub for the LGBTQ community, which encompasses residents from the surrounding rural areas. That the town was the backdrop for the season finale was mostly a timing coincidence, LoGreco said. But because of that, the crew purposefully spotlighted three transgender locals: Dustin, Taylor and Angie.
“That’s not something we’ve done before and it was a very specific choice looking at where we are as a society — what seems to be loudest topic in the cultural conversation?” LoGreco said. “Trans visibility is one of those things. We found a vibrant and large community of trans people there.”
Visibility was the primary reason Dustin Holt decided to participate in the show. Holt uses a wheelchair because he has spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy and lives with his best friend and caretaker, who helps him get dressed and use the bathroom. Holt is a self-described “open book” with a YouTube channel featuring videos about his transition and drag shows in which he’s performed.
But the intimate moments of his daily life hadn’t been similarly broadcast until the show. He decided to invite the film crew in on them in hopes it inspires other differently abled people.
“Growing up, for me, there was not a lot of representation of people being differently abled, let alone me being trans,” 27-year-old Holt said. “That is a huge thing I had overcome when I started transitioning because it wasn’t talked about where I grew up.”
Participant Taylor Corpier, 23, described Grand Junction’s LGBTQ scene as “hidden” and, similarly to Holt, he wanted to show the rest of Colorado that the area doesn’t fit one archetype. It was also important to him to raise awareness about events, such as his weekly coffee meetup, that can help welcome more locals into the community.
“A lot of people, when they think of the Western Slope, they think of conservatives,” said Corpier. “We have this huge opportunity to put ourselves on the map and let other people know we’re here and we exist.”
Provided by Greg Endries/HBO
The queens noticed the tension between pride and perception during their visit, as the pro-Trump and Blues Lives Matter iconography juxtaposed the vibe from the people they were meeting. For example, filming synced up with the Grand Junction Pride celebration, which took place on an underground level of a parking garage. Eureka was quick to note it felt like a private party rather than an out-and-proud celebration.
“The reason for pride is to be out and proud in the area where you live — visible, seen, how powerful you can be as a community, owning that space you live in,” Eureka, who mentored Corpier, told The Denver Post. “Honestly you could be a block away and not even realize it was happening.”
The end-of-episode drag show was one evening, but Eureka hopes the impact of the queens’ visit will last longer, empowering LGBTQ locals to “stop hiding” and fostering greater acceptance in the Grand Junction community.
For Corpier, some of those effects have already been realized. The “We’re Here” experience helped him gain more confidence and allowed him to be proud of the work he’s put into being a leader in the community. He plans to build on that momentum by applying for the Colorado West Pride board of directors in hopes of planning more youth-centric events during the annual celebration.
Holt hopes the show has a “positive, upward and onward push” for acceptance among Grand Junction residents and that it brings more awareness to the trans experience.
“Not all trans people express themselves the same. Not all people — period — express themselves the same, and that’s OK,” Holt said. “I knew that, but being part of this really enforced that for me. I need to stop letting people get to me and say (expletive) them and be myself.”
DETROIT (AP) — Cairo Santos made a 28-yard game-ending field goal to give the Chicago Bears a 16-14 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday.
The Bears (4-7) ended a five-game losing streak under embattled coach Matt Nagy, who was answering questions about his job status less than 48 hours before kickoff.
The Lions (0-10-1) made many mistakes, early and late, to extend their skid to 15 games going back to their most recent win nearly a year ago in Chicago.
Andy Dalton, starting in place of injured rookie Justin Fields, led the Bears on an 18-play, 69-yard drive that took the final 8:30 off the clock.
Dalton converted a third-and-5 with a 13-yard pass to Damiere Byrd to get the Bears to midfield. Detroit later helped out, giving them 5 yards on a penalty for calling consecutive timeouts without a play in between.
On the next snap, Dalton converted third-and-4 with a 7-yard pass to Byrd. With only one timeout left, which first-year coach Dan Campbell used to get his disorganized defense set up, Dalton was able to kneel to run the clock down to 1 second before calling a timeout to set up Santos’ third field goal.
Dalton finished 24 of 39 for 317 yards with a go-ahead, 17-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham late in the first half and an interception.
Jared Goff, returning from a one-game absence because of an oblique injury, was 21 of 25 for 171 with two touchdowns. Goff threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Josh Reynolds on his first drive and a 17-yard pass to T.J. Hockenson late in the third that helped Detroit take a 14-13 lead that it simply failed to keep.
Dalton did not make many mistakes, but Detroit cornerback Amani Oruwariye took advantage of one of them when he stepped in front of a receiver to pick off a pass in the end zone late in the second quarter. Oruwariye provided some joy for Lions fans that need it, celebrating the interception by having his teammates sit in the end zone to be served imaginary food from the football.
Edwardsville High School graduate Riley Patterson made his NFL debut as Detroit’s placekicker, going 2 for 2 on extra point conversions. Patterson signed as an undrafted free agent with Minnesota but was released in training camp.
He was signed by Detroit from New England’s practice squad earlier this month.
For the first time in weeks, the Boston College defense won’t go up against a run-pass option dual-threat quarterback.
What they are getting instead on Saturday is the best pure pocket passer in the ACC.
BC will celebrate Senior Day when it takes on the No. 21-ranked Demon Deacons of Wake Forest in the season finale (noon) at Alumni Stadium.
Wake Forest (9-2, 6-1 ACC) can clinch the Atlantic Division and secure a berth in the ACC Championship Game with a victory. BC (6-5, 2-5) is already bowl eligible but would enhance its standing with a win over a ranked opponent.
The Deacons are led by sophomore quarterback Sam Hartman, who is the third-rated passer in the ACC with 3,475 yards. Hartman trails Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong (4,044) and Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett (3,857), a leading candidate for the Heisman Trophy.
“We faced a lot of teams that run the quarterback lately but this is a team where the quarterback wants to throw it before he runs it,” said BC coach Jeff Hafley. “I feel like it’s been a while, I feel like I’m kind of back in the NFL where someone wants to throw the ball 40-plus times.”
Hartman has completed 235-of-391 passes for a 60.1 completion percentage with 31 touchdowns and a stellar 156.3 passer rating. Hartman’s primary target is wide receiver A.T. Perry, who has 52 receptions for 1,031 yards and 11 touchdowns, second in the ACC behind Pittsburgh’s Jordan Addison (15). Pittsburgh has already clinched the Coastal Division and could face Wake Forest in the ACC title game.
“It’s a challenge to our DBs and our linebackers whether it is man or zone,” said Hafley. “It’s a challenge to the D-line to try and get pressure and you have to get pressure.
“You can’t just sit back there because he is really good, he gets rid of the ball on time. They are a very explosive offense and they want to throw the ball down the field more than any team we’ve played. In my opinion it starts with the quarterback, he runs the offense.”
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson employs an efficient multiple pro-style offense aptly dubbed the “Clawfense” and described by offensive coordinator Warren Ruggiero as “a variable tempo running game.”
The Deacons are second in the ACC in scoring offense with 474 points for a 43.1 points per game average with 60 touchdowns. They are rated third in total offense with 5,390 total yards for a 490 yard per game average. Wake Forest has posted 4,292 passing yards and 1,840 on the ground.
“I think they are well-coached and I have a lot of respect for coach Clawson in a lot ways,” said Hafley. “In the way he develops guys and coaches the same scheme with guys that have been around for a long time.”
Dear Amy: I’m a single dad. In the past six months, I have met a wonderful woman.
I’m 45 and she is 41. She does not have children of her own but is very close with her brother and two sisters, and her young nieces.
They are a very close family. They get together on Sundays.
The problem is that her father is a chronic smoker. He smokes in the house to the point where you cannot breathe, and I have been left gasping for air.
I have stopped going over to the house and will not bring my own children there. She is well aware of why I do not visit this house, and her parents ask where I am and why they never see me.
This is causing so much stress between us, as well as some fights.
I was told that talking to her father and asking him to stop smoking is not an option.
What to do?
— Non-Smoking Dad
Dear Dad: No, you should not ask this man to stop smoking. It is his life, his house, and his addiction.
A very simple explanation for why you can’t visit this home is that you have a serious reaction when you are exposed to smoke, or the residue of it.
If this family had a passel of cats and you were allergic to dander, you would have to make a similar choice. You would not ask them to get rid of their cats, but you would very sensibly have to keep your distance from the house.
None of this precludes you becoming close to this family. You could picnic together, go on walks, invite them to your home, and take her nieces and your children on outings together.
If your friend is pressuring you to spend time inside an environment that makes you suffer, how good a friend is she to you?
This is something you should think about as you two continue to work this out.
Dear Amy: “Teacher in a Quandary” reached out regarding a rare collection of objects that were left behind by one of her students.
I graduated from high school in 1998.
Many years ago, while learning about World War II in my 11th grade U.S. history class, my grandfather, a veteran of that war, gave me several priceless items from his time serving our country.
I chose to bring these items into school to share with my teacher and classmates, and sadly, I failed to bring them home. For many years my family asked about those items, and I carried a lot of guilt with me for my lack of responsibility with such an important part of history and my grandfather’s story.
A few years ago, the high school that I attended began a major renovation, which caused many teachers to move from classrooms that they had taught in for decades.
One evening, I was waiting in a hallway outside my young daughter’s classroom, and my U.S. history teacher passed by.
I asked him about the long-lost items, and he told me to wait a few minutes.
Upon his return he carried with him all of the items that I had left in his classroom almost 20 years before! He had kept them for many years, waiting for me to come back to claim them.
When he cleaned his classroom out for the move, he found them in the back of a closet and kept them, hoping that someday they would make it back to my family.
My eyes fill with tears as I write this, years later, and I can never thank him enough for keeping them safe.
I encourage “Teacher” to do everything she can to locate the student or a family member who rightfully owns these items.
— Lesson Learned
Dear Lesson Learned: I’m delighted to publish your reunification story, in hopes that it will inspire “Teacher in a Quandary” to make greater efforts to connect these heirlooms with their owners.
Dear Amy: I would love to have my nieces and nephews in my life.
When I was in my 20s, I contracted HIV. I got sick in 1979, and diagnosed in 1983.
I pulled away because I was told I was going to die in a few years.
Now at 65 — I regret it. They have their lives, and I just wish they would mail me pictures. Maybe they will read this?
— Mat in Boston
Dear Mat: I’m happy to provide a connection, but please, do your best to reach out to them, too.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
