He said, she said: Fantasy Week 12 waiver wire grabs — per position
Wondering who to grab from the waiver wire this week? Here are the He said, she said team’s top FA wire grabs — per position:
AI’s picks:
QB: Cam Newton | CAR
Newton’s first start of the season was positive for many reasons — despite the 27-21 loss to Washington. Newton produced three touchdowns (two pass, one rush) Week 11 and went 21 of 27 for 189 yards. Plus – he rushed for 46 yards. He’s a great dual-threat Week 12 pickup against the Miami Dolphins if you need a QB replacement.
RB: Latavius Murray | BAL | 32% rostered
Latavius Murray missed games earlier in the season and his fantasy roster stock saw declines because of it. I mean – it makes sense why GMs would drop Murray to make room for reliable starters. Plus – he had competition with Le’Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman. But when the Ravens released Bell — it sent a message that they had the faith in Murray to perform in his absence. Devonta Freeman is also a great pickup, if he’s available, but keep in mind — Murray has a TD in four of seven games he’s started in.
WR: Elijah Moore | NYJ | 72% rostered
Elijah Moore. Remember the name. Although they lost — the rookie second-round pick had his best showing Week 11 — going eight of 11 for 141 yards and a touchdown. He’ll be coming off a high, so make sure you snag him if he’s available for the Jets Week 12 matchup against the Houston Texans.
TE: Logan Thomas | WAS | 56% rostered
He’s back. The Washington Football Team moved Thomas from IR on Wednesday. Thomas suffered a hamstring injury earlier in the season that sidelined him — until now. If he looks OK in practice this week — I bet he’ll be a key factor in Washington’s MNF matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
BC’s picks:
QB: Derek Carr | LV | 62.8% rostered
Pickin’s are slimmer than the turkey breast leftovers. But any moves now need to be made with potential playoff matchups in line. If injuries or incompetence have hit your QB room, what the hell: Take a chance on Carr.
RB: Nyheim Hines | IND | 48.7% rostered
Speaking of voids, good luck finding a serviceable RB at this stage in the game. But, Hines always seems to contribute something, and Jonathan Taylor isn’t going to score all the Colts TDs every game. As a third-down back, Hines is even more valuable if you play the dreaded PPR.
WR: Jamison Crowder | NYJ | 24.8% rostered
This guy gets overlooked every year. That’s the drawback from having a career with the Jets or the FT. Crowder gets targeted 7-9 times a game, the Jets are always behind so needing to throw. Buy the ticket, take the ride.
TE: Evan Engram | NYG | 28.6% rostered
A hard-to-find production slot, at least with Engram you have a team theoretically on the way up since the Football Giants got rid of terrible OC Jason Garrett.
Solomon Islands leader blames foreign powers for unrest
By DAVID RISING and ROD McGUIRK
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare on Friday blamed foreign interference over his government’s decision to switch alliances from Taiwan to Beijing for anti-government protests, arson and looting that have ravaged the capital Honiara in recent days.
Sogavare angered many in 2019, particularly leaders of the Solomon Islands’ most populous province, Malaita, when he cut the country’s diplomatic ties with Taiwan.
A plane carrying Australian police and diplomats arrived late Thursday in Honiara, where they will help local police efforts to restore order after a second day of violent anti-government protests, Defense Minister Peter Dutton said.
Sogavare said he stood by his government’s decision to embrace Beijing, which he described as the “only issue” in the violence, which was “unfortunately influenced and encouraged by other powers.”
External pressures were a “very big … influence. I don’t want to name names. We’ll leave it there,” Sogavare told Australian Broadcasting Corp.
“I’m not going to bow down to anyone. We are intact, the government’s intact and we’re going to defend democracy,” he added.
Sogavare‘s critics also blame complaints about a lack of government services and corruption for the unrest.
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne did not agree that other countries had stirred up the unrest.
“We have not indicated that at all,” Payne said.
“We’ve been very clear. Our view is we don’t want to see violence. We would very much hope for a return to stability,” she added.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday committed troops, police and diplomats to help local police restore order and protect critical infrastructure.
Australia would not assist in the protection of the National Parliament and the executive buildings, in a sign that Australia was not taking political sides.
Some observers argue Australia intervened quickly to avoid Chinese security forces moving in to restore order.
But Morrison said Sogavare had asked for help because he trusted Australia.
“The Solomon Islands reached out to us first … as family because they trust us and we’ve worked hard for that trust in the Pacific,” Morrison told Adelaide Radio FiveAA.
“That is our region and we’re standing up to secure our region with our partners, our friends, our family and allies,” he added.
Sogavare requested assistance from Australia under a bilateral security treaty that has existed since 2017, when Australian peacekeepers last left the Solomon Islands.
Australia led an international police and military force called the Regional Assistance Mission to Solomon Islands that restored peace in the country after bloody ethnic violence from 2003 until 2017.
China, meanwhile, expressed serious concern about recent attacks on some Chinese citizens and institutions, without providing details.
Honiara’s China town has reportedly been hard hit by arsonists and looters.
“We believe that under the leadership of Prime Minister Sogavare, the Solomon Islands government can restore social order and stability as soon as possible,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.
He said that economic and other cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic relations has benefited both sides. “Any attempts to undermine the normal development of China-Solomon relations are futile,” he said.
Dutton said a plane carrying 23 federal police officers and several diplomats flew from the Australian capital Canberra to Honiara late Thursday.
Up to 50 more police as well 43 defense force personnel with a navy patrol boat were scheduled to arrive on Friday.
The Australian force would also be equipped to “provide a medical response,” Dutton said.
“It’s certainly a dangerous situation on the ground. We’ve seen the rioting that’s taken place, the arson and the general disorder that’s there at the moment as well,” Dutton told Nine Network television.
“So there’s a lot of work for the police to do on the ground,” he added.
Sogavare declared a lockdown Wednesday after about 1,000 people gathered in protest in Honiara, demanding his resignation over a host of domestic issues.
The protesters breached the National Parliament building and burned the thatched roof of a nearby building, the government said. They also set fire to a police station and other buildings.
Sogavare ordered the capital locked down from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 p.m. Friday after saying he had “witnessed another sad and unfortunate event aimed at bringing a democratically elected government down.”
Despite an announcement from the Solomon Islands police force that they would be conducting increased patrols through Honiara amid the lockdown, protesters again took to the streets Thursday.
Local media reported that many of the protesters were from Malaita, whose premier, Daniel Suidani, has been at odds with Sogavare, whom he accuses of being too close to Beijing.
Suidani said he was not responsible for the violence in Honiara, but told the Solomon Star News that he agreed with the calls for Sogavare to resign.
___
Rising reported from Bangkok.
High school football: Friday’s Prep Bowl predictions
CLASS A
MINNEOTA (13-0) VS. MAYER LUTHERAN (12-1), 10 A.M.
Two dominant teams meet for what should be a fantastic Prep Bowl opener. Mayer Lutheran’s lone loss came in Week 1, and it avenged that defeat by soundly beating its Week 1 opponent, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop in the section final. But Minneota simply doesn’t surrender points. The Vikings have nine shutouts this season, and it would have been 10 had Rushford-Peterson not scored with 85 seconds left in last week’s state semifinal. Our pick: Minneota 13, Mayer Lutheran 6
CLASS 2A
CHATFIELD (12-1) VS. WEST CENTRAL AREA/ASHBY (11-1), 1 P.M.
Chatfield will is likely be without star quarterback Sam Backer, suspended from this game because he was ejected from Chatfield’s semifinal game after he was assessed two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Backer’s family is reportedly fighting the suspension in court, with a decision expected Friday morning. But those pursuits are usually not fruitful. Chatfield’s efforts, however, just may be either way. Our pick: Chatfield 21, West Central Area/Ashby 14
CLASS 4A
KASSON-MANTORVILLE (9-3) VS. HUTCHINSON (11-1), 4 P.M.
Kasson-Mantorville rallied from a two-touchdown fourth-quarter deficit in the state semis to knock off the tournament favorite, Becker. Hutchinson’s lone loss this season came to Becker. Led by dual-threat quarterback Matt Donovan, Kasson-Mantorville is one of the most tested teams in the state. That matters on this stage. Our pick: Kasson-Mantorville 26, Hutchinson 21
CLASS 6A
LAKEVILLE SOUTH (12-0) VS. MAPLE GROVE (11-1), 7 P.M.
Shakopee is the only team that can claim it truly tested the Cougars all season. If another team is capable of that feat, it would be Maple Grove. The Crimson’s cruise through the Class 6A playoffs has been impressive. Their defense is dominant and running back Derrick Jameson is impressive. That said, Lakeville South still appears to be stronger across the board. The Cougars are talented, tough and well-coached. They’ve answered every challenge over the past two years. Why would that stop now? Our pick: Lakeville South 28, Maple Grove 17
*All state championship games are played at U.S. Bank Stadium
High school football: Injured during regular season, Ethan Loss back in time for Mahtomedi’s magical run
Ethan Loss played varsity football for Mahtomedi as a sophomore and junior, and spent last summer working up to the biggest year yet — his senior campaign. For years, this specific group of Zephyrs held state championship aspirations and Loss, a starting receiver and defensive back, is a key piece to the puzzle.
In Mahtomedi’s opener against Apple Valley in early September, Loss and the Zephyrs’ defense forced a stop. Then came the ensuing punt, which Loss went back to return. He fielded the kick, and then…
“As I was rounding the corner, I just felt a pull,” he said.
It was a hamstring injury, and those can be fickle. At that point, there was no exact timeline for return. His senior season could have been over like that. The thought of not being able to return to action did cross Loss’ mind, but he instead focused on the work required to get back on the field.
“I was definitely really disappointed, and at the time I was pretty angry. I’d worked all summer getting ready for the season and knew it was going to be a big year for us,” Loss said. “I knew I had to work really hard getting back so I could be able to play and finish my senior season out.”
Loss rehabbed for weeks on end with his physical therapists and trainers, whom he credited profusely. He missed the entire regular season, but was able to return in time for Mahtomedi’s section semifinal against Cretin-Derham Hall.
He’ll play in his fifth straight game Saturday, when Mahtomedi meets Mankato West in the Class 5A state title game at 4 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“It’s awesome. I’m just super excited to be able to play for a championship on Saturday,” Loss said. “Since we were little, winning a state championship is one of the coolest things. So, getting an opportunity to do that … since there isn’t a game after this, we’ve got to put everything out there.”
Loss has made countless contributions throughout Mahtomedi’s playoff run. In its semifinal win over Robbinsdale Cooper, he had three catches on offense and added six tackles and an interception on defense.
But even when he wasn’t playing, Loss remained an integral part of the team’s success. While he acknowledged it was difficult, Loss tried to become something like a coach on the sidelines during the regular season, imparting wisdom and encouragement.
“Ethan was the first guy there helping them and giving them encouragement. That’s the beauty of Ethan, it’s never about Ethan. He is the most humble kid, and he’s there to do whatever he can to help us be successful,” Mahtomedi coach Dave Muetzel said. “Just continuing to support them, which others did as well, but when they see Ethan doing it, that brings everybody on board. It just kind of sets a tone that this is the expectation.”
“You can’t ask for a better teammate than Ethan Loss,” senior lineman Jason Lynch said.
Senior running back Jordan Hull referred to Loss’ potential return almost as a carrot for Mahtomedi.
“We definitely knew if we kept working hard throughout the season, then once he comes back, we’re going to be hard to play against,” Hull said. “Having that for our team was very good.”
Mahtomedi made it through the regular season with just two losses, to perennial powers Spring Lake Park and St. Thomas Academy. Loss was proud of how his team performed without him. And the entire time, he was pushing himself to make sure he was ready when the time came.
“I knew I just had to work really hard in PT, rehabbing, just to get it back to full strength so I could come back and help my team,” he said.
Muetzel said there was an “excitement” around the team the week of Loss’ return. He caught a 37-yard touchdown in the first quarter of that section semifinal.
“The biggest part was it was just fun seeing him be able to be back,” Muetzel said. “He worked his tail off trying to get back, so just the excitement that someone who gets rewarded for putting a lot of time and effort into it, that was what’s fun for us.”
Loss is grateful this journey has extended to its maximum length. Five games is a legitimate senior season, and each has been of the utmost importance. All that’s left, he noted, is to “finish it out.” Regardless of Saturday’s result, Loss will be going out on his terms.
“That’s the exciting part is just to be out there where he wants to be, out on the field, doing what he loves to do, and doing it with guys that he’s been doing it with for the last 10 years.” Muetzel said.
