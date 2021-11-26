Here’s What You Need to Know When Choosing a Jeweler’s Loupe

Share Pin 0 Shares

Open the loupe until the lens is fully extended. To keep the jeweler’s loupe steady, put your finger through the opening to steady the loupe. Bring the loupe right up to your eye. Steady the loupe hand against your cheek. Use the thumb and forefinger of your right or left left hand to pick up the ring or item that you will be examining. Then bring the ring or item to be examined up to the lens until it comes into focus. You can leave both eyes open, but many first-time users find it more comfortable to close the other eye.

What Does Doublet, Triplet, Color Corrected Mean?

Doublet, triplet. quadruplet refer to the number of different types of lenses that are used together to appear as the single lens that you look through. A triplet would have three components, a doublet two, pentagonal, 5. Higher quality lenses are constructed this way to reduce distortion and other abnormalities that would be present if only a single monolithic piece of glass were used. Color correction is a coating that is applied to the lenses to make the image appear as if it were being viewed in a natural light. Achromatic lenses eliminate or greatly reduce color distortion.

What Power Jewelers Loupe Is Used For Grading Diamonds and gemstones

The generally accepted international standard in the jewelry industry for grading diamonds and gem stones is 10x. I0x magnifies 10 times Diamonds are graded for clarity at 10X.. If an inclusion in a diamond cannot be seen by a trained eye at 10X, the flaw does not exist for the purpose of grading clarity. A 10X triplet loupe with achromatic lenses is the conventional jeweler’s loupe in the jewelry industry.. The triplet has three lenses which greatly reduce or entirely eliminates distortion with any color aberrations , compared to a single lens or doublet loupes. 10x magnifies ten times, 20x 20 times and 30x magnifies 30 times. The image you see, if the quality of the jeweler’s loupe is the same, is just as clear in all three magnifications. 10x and 20x jewelers loupes are now also available illuminated with bright white LED illumination, a new and positive addition to jewelers loupes.

What is The Difference between 10x,15x, 20x, 30x Jewelers Loupes?

If the quality of the loupes is the same, T he difference is the magnification and the field of view. If you were looking at a quarter with a 10x loupe you would see a good part of the surface of the quarter magnified 10 times. If you looked at the same quarter with a 20x loupe you would see about a third of the quarter magnified 20 times. With a 30x loupe you see an area equal to 2 or 3 numbers of the date at the bottom of the quarter magnified 30 times. Each view would have the same clarity if the quality of the loupes are the same. The area, and the magnification of what you see, would be the difference between the different magnifications.

What Does 14mm, 18mm, 20.5mm, 21 mm Mean

These terms refer to the diameter of the lenses in millimeters. A 21mm lens is approximately 3/4 inch in diameter. An 18mm lens is approximately 5/8 inch. . There is no noticeable difference in the diameter of a 20.5mm lens and a 21mm lens.

What does this description mean: 30x, 21m color corrected achromatic lenses

A 30x 21mm triplet jeweler’s loupe magnifies the image 30 times. A triplet has three lenses combined to produce the 30x magnification, and a 21mm lens diameter of approximately 3/4 inch. It produces a sharp clear image. And it has a color correcting coating on the lenses to make the image being viewed appear as if it were being viewed in natural daylight. It has achromatic lenses which eliminates color distortion. Jeweler’s loupe sets of 3 or 4 loupes are available in assorted powers to provide you with a range of magnification power. if needed.

How can you be sure you’re selecting the right Jewelers Loupe.

Choosing where to buy your jewelers loupe is just as important as selecting the jewelers loupe ..Here are some suggestions on how to find the right place to make your selection. You want to make your purchase from a company that offers you an unconditional guarantee. For example, If you order your jewelers loupe and then discover that it’s just not the loupe you need, you should be able to return your purchase for another selection or return it for a full refund. You may not find a retail store that has what you want and you may have to place your order on the internet. That’s why it is most important to find a seller who unconditionally guarantees your satisfaction. In summary, before shopping decide exactly how you plan to use your magnifier. Then decide what magnification you need to meet your needs. Look for glass lenses. And finally, Choose a company to buy from that will let you exchange what you purchase or return it for a refund if what you ordered does not fulfill your needs.