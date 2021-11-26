How to
Here’s What You Need to Know When Choosing a Jeweler’s Loupe
Open the loupe until the lens is fully extended. To keep the jeweler’s loupe steady, put your finger through the opening to steady the loupe. Bring the loupe right up to your eye. Steady the loupe hand against your cheek. Use the thumb and forefinger of your right or left left hand to pick up the ring or item that you will be examining. Then bring the ring or item to be examined up to the lens until it comes into focus. You can leave both eyes open, but many first-time users find it more comfortable to close the other eye.
What Does Doublet, Triplet, Color Corrected Mean?
Doublet, triplet. quadruplet refer to the number of different types of lenses that are used together to appear as the single lens that you look through. A triplet would have three components, a doublet two, pentagonal, 5. Higher quality lenses are constructed this way to reduce distortion and other abnormalities that would be present if only a single monolithic piece of glass were used. Color correction is a coating that is applied to the lenses to make the image appear as if it were being viewed in a natural light. Achromatic lenses eliminate or greatly reduce color distortion.
What Power Jewelers Loupe Is Used For Grading Diamonds and gemstones
The generally accepted international standard in the jewelry industry for grading diamonds and gem stones is 10x. I0x magnifies 10 times Diamonds are graded for clarity at 10X.. If an inclusion in a diamond cannot be seen by a trained eye at 10X, the flaw does not exist for the purpose of grading clarity. A 10X triplet loupe with achromatic lenses is the conventional jeweler’s loupe in the jewelry industry.. The triplet has three lenses which greatly reduce or entirely eliminates distortion with any color aberrations , compared to a single lens or doublet loupes. 10x magnifies ten times, 20x 20 times and 30x magnifies 30 times. The image you see, if the quality of the jeweler’s loupe is the same, is just as clear in all three magnifications. 10x and 20x jewelers loupes are now also available illuminated with bright white LED illumination, a new and positive addition to jewelers loupes.
What is The Difference between 10x,15x, 20x, 30x Jewelers Loupes?
If the quality of the loupes is the same, T he difference is the magnification and the field of view. If you were looking at a quarter with a 10x loupe you would see a good part of the surface of the quarter magnified 10 times. If you looked at the same quarter with a 20x loupe you would see about a third of the quarter magnified 20 times. With a 30x loupe you see an area equal to 2 or 3 numbers of the date at the bottom of the quarter magnified 30 times. Each view would have the same clarity if the quality of the loupes are the same. The area, and the magnification of what you see, would be the difference between the different magnifications.
What Does 14mm, 18mm, 20.5mm, 21 mm Mean
These terms refer to the diameter of the lenses in millimeters. A 21mm lens is approximately 3/4 inch in diameter. An 18mm lens is approximately 5/8 inch. . There is no noticeable difference in the diameter of a 20.5mm lens and a 21mm lens.
What does this description mean: 30x, 21m color corrected achromatic lenses
A 30x 21mm triplet jeweler’s loupe magnifies the image 30 times. A triplet has three lenses combined to produce the 30x magnification, and a 21mm lens diameter of approximately 3/4 inch. It produces a sharp clear image. And it has a color correcting coating on the lenses to make the image being viewed appear as if it were being viewed in natural daylight. It has achromatic lenses which eliminates color distortion. Jeweler’s loupe sets of 3 or 4 loupes are available in assorted powers to provide you with a range of magnification power. if needed.
How can you be sure you’re selecting the right Jewelers Loupe.
Choosing where to buy your jewelers loupe is just as important as selecting the jewelers loupe ..Here are some suggestions on how to find the right place to make your selection. You want to make your purchase from a company that offers you an unconditional guarantee. For example, If you order your jewelers loupe and then discover that it’s just not the loupe you need, you should be able to return your purchase for another selection or return it for a full refund. You may not find a retail store that has what you want and you may have to place your order on the internet. That’s why it is most important to find a seller who unconditionally guarantees your satisfaction. In summary, before shopping decide exactly how you plan to use your magnifier. Then decide what magnification you need to meet your needs. Look for glass lenses. And finally, Choose a company to buy from that will let you exchange what you purchase or return it for a refund if what you ordered does not fulfill your needs.
When Will The Next Market Crash Happen?
If only would be paid for every prediction of the next market crash I’d be very rich. We are so used to being brainwashed that most of us don’t even notice any more to what extend this is happening 24/7.
Fact:You are not thinking for yourself, you are constantly told what to think
The permanent barrage from the financial media that only serves one objective that is to make you do something that is not to your benefit, but fills their offers in one way or other, has reached a point of beyond excess. Today you simply cannot turn on CNBC, Bloomberg or any other news channel without being brainwashed. This is not news any more.
I regularly receive emails from so called “leading market analysts” telling me of the big crash. Big crash mean that we must see a price drop of at least 15% in a short period of time.
Artificially induced fear rules the world of trading and investing
I just have one question: What happened to the big gold rally forecast by well respected analysts like Martin Armstrong for the last two years?
I don’t know about you, but I am sick and tired with these pumped up hysterical market calls designed to get your attention and flatter their producers’ egos. If I make the same market call long enough eventually it is going to happen.
Alas this is not the worst part of it:
Our brains simply cannot cope with this constant overload. If you think that listening to the news will help you become a better trader, think again. All it does it panders to a deeply rooted insecurity inside you that makes your mind susceptible to authority, fuelling insecurity, greed and dysfunctional trading behaviours.
Today everyone has guru status who has appeared on TV at least once
The entire guru industry is a media machine designed to disempower you and make the many trade forecasting services a lot of money. Unbeknown to your conscious awareness your brain is addicted to this kind of information overwhelm. If I asked you to stop listening to the news from today on for the next week or so, you’d find it very hard to do.
Most of what you are told is plain fabrication with no base on reality
Yet the story is repeatedly sold to you from many angles that eventually you believe it. Welcome to the biggest brainwashing machine out there.
Fact: Most of so called gurus are brilliant at selling and lousy at trading
I know quite a few of them and have seen their trading accounts. Believe me, you would be shocked.
I wonder: How many times have you been caught out in a trade you took just because you got swayed by the opinion of some trader who comes across as extremely knowledgeable and competent? I dread to think. I used to do it too. In fact, I lost way more money following the advice of other traders, brokers and famous analysts than I managed to lose trading my own style.
Distinguishing between what is true for your trading psychology and personality and separating the wheat from the chaff is a tall order.
Most traders’ brains are simply not trained to manage their minds in a constructive way that serves them. They are too immersed in their unconscious addiction to know ahead of time where the market is going. I know this is tough talk, alas it is one of the few truths out there. Freeing yourself from the addiction to market news is one of the kindest things you can do for your brain and your trading account.
How to Choose Best Fleet Management Software?
With the increasing market size of the logistics industry in India (currently $160 billion), it is crucial for logistics companies to invest in the right fleet management software that helps businesses to highlight the current gaps in the system and improves the logistics efficiency. A comprehensive fleet management software, helps fleet managers in taking data driven decisions that helps in defining future short and long term objectives. Fleet management solutions take logistics businesses from MIS reports to complete automation which helps in cost cutting & time reduction and helps in increasing on-time deliveries. From route optimization to final bill payment & invoice, fleet management takes charge of your business.
Before getting deep into the technicalities of a right software solution for a logistics business, let’s understand the rudiments.
What is a Fleet Management System?
A fleet management system is a technical software that resolves challenges faced by logistics & supply chain professionals. These software solutions help in automation of end-to-end logistics operations. These technical solutions help businesses to store large amounts of data all at one place that makes it easier to process customer requests, purchase orders, inventory management, supply management and sales & distribution. These software are especially designed to eliminate the manual work that burdens the logistic providers & fleet managers with the abundance of unprocessed data.
What Fleet Management Features are Important?
The right fleet management software is an investment that doubles the revenue. While choosing a perfect fit for a company, it’s important that the module of the software aligns well with your business model. Some of the essential fleet management features includes;
1 Logistics Control Tower
A typical control tower helps fleet managers in monitoring live performance of orders, dispatches, en-route shipments, vendors, exceptions and more. Live control tower provides visibility to fleet managers and they can directly track the en-route vehicles and understand & solve en-route challenges faced by drivers on loading and unloading points and increase on-time deliveries that enhances the customer experience. Control tower lets you take charge of your order management, all at one place. Automation of order management eliminates manual operations work that help your business to take data-driven decisions that helps in reducing dispatch TATs.
Control tower logistics also evaluates your vendor trends & performance that helps in selecting the best vendor for your requirements. Control tower logistics is especially helpful in handling en-route exceptions & disputes. One click lets your stakeholder escalate the issue to the right vendor at the right time. This feature also takes care of your final bill payment & invoice settlement, all at one dashboard.
2 Logistics Orchestration
To help logistics businesses increase their on-line delivery time, transport management software provides visibility in overall supply chain management to streamline load building workflow. Logistics orchestration also eases out vendor management for a fleet business and helps in allocating orders to the right vendor. High-tech solution also helps in intelligent freight sourcing with spot bidding that helps in getting the best-rate from the market and automate procurement management for a fleet business. Logistics orchestration also empowers fleet owners with automate end-to-end dispatch management. Logistics orchestration platform let you manage all your purchase orders from planning to sending real-time en-route shipment notifications to your customers about their consignment to ensure high level of customer satisfaction through a single order management system.
3 Freight Audit & billing
Bill & invoice payment is one of many challenges that is overlooked in the logistics industry. With the use of new-age technology, fleet owners can generate automated invoice & share it with vendors in seconds. Whether fleet owners want to send reminders for payment or want to customize their invoice template, transport management software helps in one & all. Automated bills & invoice helps fleet owners to keep a complete track of their payments & revenue. It helps fleet owners & businesses to understand the flow of their revenue and take data-driven decisions to define their long-term & short-term goals. Digital PoDs also helps in getting approvals in seconds and increase on-time claims & settlements.
What makes a Transport Management Software from better to best
There are many options available in the market that offer similar software modules, but choosing the best software that aligns with your business needs is often a burdensome task. But the right transport management system can take your business to the next level. Here are some of the technicalities that you should take into consideration.
1 Ease of Use & Integration
Transport management software is designed to decrease the amount of time in a specific logistics operation, it means that the software you choose should be easy to integrate with your system and make it easy for you to access a specific data report. Evaluate the technologies used to build a system because if a system is not able to process or store huge amounts of data, then it won’t make sense to invest a hefty amount of investment in such a system. Consider opting for a seamless integration platform with a strong back-end that can help pull & push data into one single console.
A platform that brings values from a fleet owner to a driver is the best investment that you can make for your business. Nothing matches a platform that is self-explanatory and needs less or no training.
2 Data Analytics
A transport management software empowers you with a variety of data sets from order planning to revenue distribution. But how these data metrics are accessible to you in a fleet management software is important. It’s crucial to look for a software solution that displays all the information in a single dashboard and it is easy for you to download & share reports all at one place.
3 Availability of mobile app
Most transport management software is available in desktop version and does not offer mobile accessibility. Mobile apps are especially important for your drivers as they are always on the road. If there is any en-route issue, it will be easier for a driver to escalate the same and assign to the concerned stakeholder, this will further ensure on-time deliveries.
Wrapping up
With the change in technology on a time-to-time basis, it’s important to adapt to new-age technology and invest in the right technology software. It’s essential to keep track of changes in the current technology and invest accordingly.
IT Job Titles – What Do They Mean?
Although only a few decades old, the information technology or IT field is as broad and deep as industries that have been around for centuries. IT job categories, titles and specialties abound – so many that anyone investigating IT as a career is likely to be very, very confused. What’s the difference between a Network Engineer and a Network Support Analyst? Between a Web Developer, a Web Designer and a Web Technology Specialist? Just what does a Database Administrator do?
Although labels and responsibilities tend to vary from employer to employer, here are some common IT job titles and their descriptions. Consider these when looking for an IT career that best suits your interests, talents and temperament:
Database Administrator – A database is any collection of information that a company or organization keeps on file (e.g. customer names, addresses, inventory, etc.) The Database Administrator (DBA) is in charge of organizing, maintaining and updating this database and creating systems so that people authorized to view, add or remove information are able to do so as quickly and as easily as possible.
Internet Solutions Developer – This is a “catch-all” description for a person responsible for devising and executing Internet-based projects. The job usually involves working with programs that allow the public to view and interact with a company, organization or agency’s Website.
IT Project Program Manager – This is a managerial position requiring some years of experience in the IT field. The IT Project Program Manager is responsible for finding solutions to IT-related problems and then implementing those solutions, often with the help of a team.
Network Administrator – A “network” is any collection of computers that are linked either to each other or to a central server so that information can be created, shared and updated. The Network Administrator is generally responsible for making sure than an existing network runs smoothly and for adding or removing hardware (computers, printers, etc.) and software (programs, applications) from the system.
Network and Security Specialist – The Network and Internet Security Specialist is the person responsible for making sure people who use a computer network only get access to that information they are allowed to see, that information in the network database’s is protected and properly preserved, and that the network cannot be accessed (or “hacked”) by unauthorized individuals, wherever they may be.
Network Engineer – The network engineer is usually responsible for 1) Designing new computer networks, 2) Actually creating these networks, 3) Installing the computers and software that connect to the networks and, 4) Ensuring the network is able to grow and function as needed.
Network Support Analyst – A Network Support Analyst is much like a Network Administrator in that he/she is responsible for keeping an existing network operating as needed, but has fewer managerial responsibilities. The Network Support Analyst may also be responsible for monitoring how people actually use the network, identifying problem areas and then recommending and implementing solutions.
Software Developer/Engineer – “Software” is the set of instructions that make a computer do what you want it to do. The Software Developer/Engineer is the person who writes the instructions, also known as “code,” for these computer programs/applications. Software Developer/Engineers may work “in-house” developing customized programs for a specific employer or client, or may work on programs that are then sold commercially.
Technical Support Specialist – Computers and networks invariably have problems, and it’s the Technical Support Specialist’s job to identify these problems and find a way to correct them. Technical Support Specialists often work at “help desks” where they communicate with company employees or customers by phone, IM or email.
Web Developer – Web Developers create, maintain and update the functional aspects of Websites, be they on the Internet or on a company’s internal Intranet. When designing a new site, they’re usually responsible for creating its architecture, navigation and interactive functions. They may also be responsible for creating programs or applications designed specifically for the Web.
Web Designer – While the Web Developer is concerned with the technical aspects of a Website or Web-based application, the Web Designer is responsible for how such a site or application actually looks. This is an artistic position that requires training and experience in graphic design and layout – and perhaps even animation — as well as the technical aspects of Web operations.
Web Technology Specialist – This position combines the responsibilities of the Web Developer and Web Designer. The Web Technology Specialist needs to not only the technical aspects of Websites and applications, but also needs to frequently handle the design and graphic aspects as well.
If you are considering career training in Information Technology, you need to understand these (and other) job descriptions so you can pursue the education and training that will qualify you for the kind of IT job that fits your talent and personality.
