How To Play the Pokemon Go Game and When Will It Be Released in Asian Countries Like thePhilippines?

Lot’s of Netizens couldn’t wait to experience to travel between the real world and the virtual world of Pokemon, especially here in the Philippines. John Hanke the founder of Niantic, the game developer stated that he does not want to limit the game’s availability. The game was released mostly in the European countries, however they certainly fixed some server issues with the intention of launching this game to approximately 200 countries.

Discover Pokémon in the Real World with Pokémon GO!

The 26 countries in Europe which Pokemon Go was launched, includes: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Greenland, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, and Switzerland. Who knows? because of the vast amount of players locally, I don’t think Philippines will be ignored as well as other Asian countries who has large number of players awaiting this game.

With the company’s determination to disperse the Pokemon GO game globally, it may perhaps possibly be release here in the Philippines before this year will end.

How To Play the Pokemon Go Game?

Pokemon Go is developed on Niantic’s real world gaming platform, it allows players to use real locations and urge them to explore in the actual world to track down Pokemon (the real world will be the setting on this game). As you explore your areas, the game enables you to capture more than a hundred varieties of Pokemon, similar to that of their video game series which they uses real world locations like New York, Paris, and the regions of Japan (Kanto and Hokkaido).

You can seize and capture countless of Pokemon by exploring within your cities, towns and even around the globe. Once your mobile smartphone vibrates as you move around, that’s the signal you are near a Pokemon. As soon as you found a Pokemon, target that Pokemon by aiming on your smartphone’s touchscreen, once you already aiming at it, you can easily catch it by simply throwing a Poké Ball. Be sure to hit it with a Poké Ball or it could possibly escape. At the same time, you should search for PokéStops situated at significant places, like for example: monuments, public art installations, historical markers and other areas or places with similar nature to be able to gather more Poké Balls and other sorts of items.

Account and Customization of Your Pokemon Go Trainer

After creating an account, the player will have to make an avatar and customizes it by choosing a hair style, skin color, eye color, design of its outfit and other additional accessories. Once the user created an avatar, it is shown on the existing location of the player, together with a map showing the existing area. The basic function of the map is that it shows the total quantity of Pokémon gyms and the total count of PokéStops. While the players travel the real world, their customized avatar will also move along the map.

Function of PokéStops

The PokéStops offers items like Pokeballs, eggs, and even potions. It could in fact be geared up with elements known as the “lures” that typically allures Pokemon.

The Purpose of Gyms

The gyms function as a battle locations for “king of the hill” matches which are team-based. It usually found at interactive locations.

Catch More Pokémon and Complete Your Pokédex

Pokédex is considered as the encyclopedia of Pokemon, where the description, height, weight, species type and other information of a certain Pokemon is being listed. As a Trainer, you will progress in levels, once you gained a higher levels, you will be able to capture more powerful Pokemon and add it to your Pokedex to complete it. Additionally, you will gain access to much more powerful items like Great Balls to provide you a more effective hit in catching a Pokemon. In order to move up into advance level, you’ll need to explore and discover more Pokemon.

As the game progress, you’ll discover alternative strategies to get more Pokemon to your Pokédex. In the event that you capture a Pokemon at a sufficient intervals, you’ll get the chance to develop and make one of them to a more stronger Pokemon. If you keep exploring, you would probably come across Pokemon Eggs found at PokeStops, that will hatch when you’re already at a particular range. After they hatched, you might possibly discover Pokemon which you may perhaps have never encounter previously.

Quite a few number of wild Pokemon will just show up in a particular spots close to your geographical area or even around the globe. Like for instance, some water-type Pokemon may likely be seen in the vicinity where it is close to oceans, lakes, rivers, etc… When you are not in your house or when you’re not in your typical location, don’t forget and be aware that you might encounter Pokemon you have never seen before.

Become a Member of a Team and Join a Battle

As saying goes, “No Man is an Island”, you need to join a team so that you can challenge other teams and can participate in a battle. By the time you join a particular team, you obtain a potential and is able to designate a Pokemon you captured to an Open Gym locations or you can assign it to a Gym where a Pokemon is assigned by a certain team member. The Gyms can also be found at actual places around the globe which is just the same with PokeStops. Only a single Pokemon can be assigned at a selected Gym. That is why as a team you have to work together in order to make your defense formidable.

If an opponent comes, and claimed a Gym, you’ll be able to challenge this team by using the Pokemon you have captured and overcome the defending Pokemon. You see, team battles are also fun and at the same time challenging and difficult. You can choose what Pokemon will have to face your rival team. Every Pokemon possesses two types of attacks, while fighting, it can also avoid its opponent’s attacks by swiping your touchscreen to either left or right. If luckily your chosen Pokemon wins the battle, the Gym’s status will gradually decreases, and when the Gym’s prestige will be at zero level, that’s the time you or another team member can take over and take control of the Gym by assigning a Pokemon to it.

Now that your team has taken control over the Gym, you and other team members can now increase the Gym’s level status by contending with the defending Pokemon. Not only that, you can train battles as well against your own team to help your Pokemon level up. Once the Gym gains to an advanced level, You or another team member can assign additional Pokemon to fortify its defense. If you like to, you can call your friends to add more teams and challenge the opponent Gym together with your combined team, in order to defeat the more powerful Gyms a lot quicker.

By undertaking a lot of challenges in various categories and complete each mission, you may be able to uncover medals of achievements that will show up in your profile. Challenges such as exploration and capturing of Pokemon. You can get as many medals as you can by trying your very best.

Additional Features: Pokemon GO Plus, Fun Photos and PokéCoins

By introducing the Pokemon GO Plus, the game may possibly hit the world by storm. It is a portable device which enables users to play the game even if their not using their smartphones. This device alerts the player on a certain event of the game via Bluetooth which connects to the user’s smartphone. Like for example, if there is a Pokemon detected by this gadget near the area, the user will be notify through vibration and LED alert. Besides that, this gizmo can execute basic function such as catching a Pokemon by pressing its button.

Other impressive characteristic of Pokemon Go game is its fun photos. You can capture photos at any moment using the in-game camera, especially when you come across a Pokemon in the wild. You can direct this Pokemon into the live scene in accordance to the position of your camera and take a snapshot of it at anytime. You can then save the image and share it whenever you like.

Finally, you can download the game anytime by going to the main website or at Google Playstore with no charge at all. The only charge is when you would like to level up your Pokemon GO experience by purchasing items through PokeCoins, the in-game currency of Pokemon GO of which users will have to spend real money out of their pockets. These PokeCoins may then be trade with enhancements such as extra items and power-ups.