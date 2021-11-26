If You Aren’t Vaccinated, Wear A Mask Instead Of Risking Infection!: 4 Considerations!

Share Pin 0 Shares

Why, does it seem, the same people, who have, fought, wearing a mask, often proclaiming, the horrific pandemic, was, either, a hoax, political strategy, or worse, continue, appearing to be, in some state, of denial, to – this – day? Many of these individuals, appear to subscribe to, and/ or, believe, some, or several of the conspiracy theories, which align, with their wishes! The reality is, simply, denying, something, never, makes it, go away, but, rather, often, creates a series of undesirable circumstances/ ramifications! Wouldn’t it, be nice, if they would be willing to understand, and accept, although, everyone is entitled to their own, personal opinion, that does not make it, a fact? One would hope, after the millions of Americans, infected, and hundreds – of – thousands, dead, from the pandemic, each of us, would prioritize, making, public health, a top – priority! Instead of doing, what they want to, and, proclaiming, it’s their right/ freedom, to, do – so, shouldn’t they, become part of the solution, instead of adding to the problems? Nearly, every, public health expert, agrees, until/ unless, we approach, herd immunity, and about 70%, or more of the population, gets vaccinated, wearing a mask, not only, protects the wearer, but the greater good! With, that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, 4 considerations.

1. Herd immunity: The best way, to defeat this pandemic, is to achieve, as close to, herd immunity, as possible! To do so, ar least, 70% must get thoroughly, vaccinated, yet, it seems, the same, 30%, or so, who complain about wearing a mask, refuse to get the vaccine! Is this, stupidity/ ignorance, denial, resistance, refusal to effectively, listen, or, just, not caring about the health, and well – being, of the society, in – general?

2. Vaccinated data/ statistics, vary, by region: Statistics indicate, the citizens and residents of certain, geographic regions/ areas/ locations/ states, cooperate, by being vaccinated, to a far – larger, proportion (greater rate), than others! Since, these people, are, free, to move, around the country, they create, public health risks and ramifications!

3. New strains more risky to children: Although, around the world, there are many reports of new strains, of this virus, which are, reportedly, far, more dangerous, to children, than the original version, we continue watching, parents, protesting, children, wearing masks, in school! Since, children, under 12, are not, yet, eligible to be vaccinated, and, there are, still, so many adults, who refuse to, this concept, especially, inside, where, air – borne, viruses, more easily spread, continuing to wear a mask, for unvaccinated people, makes sense!

4. This shouldn’t be political, but a public health issue: We must not, accept, a political solution, to a public health, issue! How many more must die, before, certain people, stop, playing – politics, with the lives, and well – being/ public health, of the rest of society!

Wake up, America, and, demand, your public officials, stop, the empty rhetoric, and lies, and proceed, using, well – considered, public health, approaches, and plans! Will you let your representatives, know, you are sick – and – tired, and not going to take – it, anymore?