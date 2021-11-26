law
Indemnity and Hold Harmless Clauses in Franchise Agreements
Franchisors must protect their companies from lawsuits and liability. Indemnity and Hold Harmless Clauses in Franchise Agreements, while they may not always hold up are at least one way to help with this along with other strategies.
In my franchise agreements for my company, I addressed this issue by slightly modified our hold harmless clauses in our franchise agreements. Below is a copy of one of the early renditions of the clauses we used in our franchise agreements;
3.26 Indemnity/Hold Harmless
Franchisee agrees to defend at their own cost and to indemnify and hold Franchisor, its affiliates and its predecessor, sister or co-branding companies, their shareholders, directors, officers, members, employees, agents and their spouses, harmless from and against any and all loss, costs, expenses (including attorneys’ fees), damages and liabilities arising out of your negligence, failure to maintain or repair, breach of contract or other civil wrong, resulting directly or indirectly from or pertaining to the use, condition, equipping, maintenance or operation of your car wash truck/unit, including the preparation and sale of any product or service made or sold out of your mobile car wash unit. Such loss, claims, costs, expenses, damages and liabilities will include, without limitation, those arising from latent or other defects in the trucks, units and equipment, whether or not discoverable by Franchisor, and those arising from the death or injury to any person or arising from damage to your or our property, our agents or employees, or any third person, firm or corporation, whether or not such losses, claims, costs, expenses, damages or liabilities were actually or allegedly caused wholly or in part through our active or passive negligence or any of our agents or employees or resulted from any strict liability imposed on Franchisor or any of our employees.
Franchisee will indemnify and hold Franchisor and its affiliates and its predecessor, sister or co-branding companies free and harmless from and against any and all reasonable attorneys’ fees, liabilities, expenses, claims, demands, actions or causes of action which may be incurred by or threatened against Franchisor or its affiliates and arising out of
(i) the Franchisee’s operation of the Franchised Business, or
(ii) any transaction between Franchisee and any third party or
(iii) Franchisee’s improper use of the Marks.
— — —- —–
All franchise in company should be concerned with this and it would be very smart and wise to contact a knowledgeable and experienced franchise attorney to make sure you are protected in your franchise agreements. I hope you will address this in 2006.
law
Have You Seen a FBI Surveillance Van Parked in Your Street?
What do FBI surveillance vans look like? Such a vehicle may look like a flower delivery van, or a utility truck, or a black van that appears to be a stuffed bear delivery company. If the FBI is breaking the law and not using a marked van, the plate will begin with the letters SV, following a five-digit number which identifies its van number. But, in the real world the FBI can use any type of vehicle such as a RV and a Mini Cooper, to be more precise. These two vehicles can be loaded with cameras and dumped in your street for months for carrying out passive surveillance.This area is under cctv surveillance. Consequently, these vehicles are transformed into big cameras with wheels!
So, how can you identify these vehicles that are being use by the FBI for surveillance? You can usually tell if the FBI is equipping automobiles with cameras by how many are lined up at any residence. For example, if a home has four or five automobiles parked before its front lawn, this is a sure indication they are equipped with a superabundance of cameras. Another indicator: if you see a relatively new automobile parked in the street corner with a sale sign, the car might be fitted with cameras. Another indicator: do you see the same car models parking constantly around you? Do you see the same car models parked everywhere you go and around your neighborhood? If yes, this is yet another indication they are carrying cameras. Anything connected with a public service like school buses, post office, and UPS may be participating in covert surveillance operations by their vehicles being fitted with cameras. Here is yet one more indicator: automobiles that are positioned strategically for surveillance, often collect massive amount of dirt from immobility; they stand out like a sore thumb. If you see two very familiar car models parked directly across one another, this is probably a tactic of surveillance that resembles a checkpoint.
The FBI uses highly advanced surveillance radio equipment to spy on anyone. Though government surveillance is wrong and it should be clear why government surveillance of citizens is bad, some people are ignoring the vast negative consequences of big brother spying on you day and night. Government officials claim surveillance is needed to combat potential terrorist attacks, but that just a pretext, a lame excuse to justify and to keep the machinery of aggressive surveillance going strong.
law
3 Cases that Require that Call for a Building and Construction Lawyer
Hiring a construction lawyer is essential if you want to stay out of disputes related to your projects. From drafting contracts to taking care of the initial bidding process, building and construction lawyers are aware of the potential conflicts that clients may face. Some of the most common types of cases that they usually deal with are as follows:
1. Enforcing mechanic’s lien
A person hires you to renovate his property. According to the mechanic’s lien, it’s his responsibility to pay for the materials and services. But sometimes, property owners may fail to pay for these expenses. You can talk to your construction lawyer and enforce the lien.
The lien contains an agreement that mentions all the details of the project, such as materials required, total cost of the materials, number of laborers who will work, their daily wages, and approximate turnaround time.
You need to attach a financial claim with the lien and send it to the property owner. Later, if the owner fails to pay the total amount, your lawyer can start a court proceeding and enforce the lien. Usually, the court decides to sell the property to meet your project’s expenses.
2. Defending construction delays
Construction delays are pretty standard, especially in commercial projects. Sometimes, you have to deal with obstacles that push back your turnaround time. However, some property owners may not listen to your reason for the delay. They may sue you for not finishing your job on time.
Instead of agreeing to what they say, you can fight the case and provide reasonable reasons for the delay. Your lawyer will list down all the reasons that led to the uncertainty and present the case in such a way that proves your helplessness and convince the judge to provide a favorable verdict. These cases usually show the opponent withdrawing his case and not making claims against your workers for not finishing their job on time.
3. Defending constructive acceleration
Sometimes, the property owner may not provide you with a time extension even after giving reasons for excusable delays. Some examples of excusable delays are adverse weather conditions, labor problems, change in design as requested by the owner, or any other cause of uncertainty that you couldn’t foresee before starting the project.
You should provide a notice to the owner in advance about the delay and state the reasons. If the owner disagrees and decides to sue you, you can defend your case by hiring a building and construction lawyer.
How to calculate damages in construction contracts?
The court calculates damages in construction contracts in two ways: diminution-in-value and cost-to-complete. The diminution-in-value method involves the losing party paying the difference in value between the project as discussed in the agreement and where the project currently stands.
On the other hand, the cost-to-complete method involves the losing party paying for damages or paying the total amount of the project if he wants to replace the entire design.
Therefore, discuss the reasons for the dispute with your lawyer and see what type of damage the owner may have to pay if he loses the case.
law
The Ridiculous Resiliency of Red Light Traffic Cameras
Red light traffic cameras have been the bane of many drivers for a number of years now. Since 2007, the State of Florida has relied on these traffic cameras to supplement (to a tremendous degree) the income of the various municipalities that employ their use. This is in spite of the fact that the constitutionality of using them has always been in question. In fact, it wasn’t until 2010 that the matter was even addressed legally. Yet it seems like every time we score a small victory in getting the use of these cameras repealed, they pop up in some other town where the question of the legitimacy of their use just goes completely ignored.
Many drivers in Coral Springs probably sighed with relief when the city took down the red light traffic cameras which it has installed at seven traffic locations. Unfortunately for motorists in this city, it seems it was only a temporary reprieve. Apparently, the cameras were not functioning properly which is the reason for their removal. It seems that the cameras “performance and accuracy” were of concern. This is something that has been a matter of consideration for all of us about the use of red light traffic cameras, but many city governments don’t seem to be listening.
By example, Coral Springs doesn’t intend to do away with its program, as so many had hoped. Instead, they intend to hire the same Arizona-based company, American Traffic Solutions (ATS) that so many other Florida cities use to install and monitor red light traffic cameras. This is the same company that is currently under examination for its practice of issuing traffic citations to Florida drivers by a non-law enforcement individual. The constitutionality of this practice is constantly under scrutiny and the practice has been dragged through the court system for years.
A recent newspaper article reported that Boynton Beach is also is still using red light traffic cameras, and intends to continue their use even though almost 60 of the tickets issued due to them were dismissed by a traffic court hearing officer last week. The response from city officials was basically, “So what?” They intend to continue to issue these tickets, in spite of the ruling. Considering that had the tickets not been dismissed, the city would have garnered almost $9,500 in fines, it’s easy to understand what motivates them to continue this practice.
“We’re continuing business as usual,” said Commissioner Joe Casello on Wednesday. “We’re still issuing tickets and going through the process.”
If not for the financial gain that these red light traffic cameras offer to the towns that use them, it is hard to fathom why some places so stubbornly hold on to the practice. The argument that they increase public safety falls apart when you consider that so many cities have instituted and then canceled their red light traffic camera programs. Boca Raton, Margate, and Hallandale Beach have all joined in opting out of the legal sticky wicket that red light camera traffic tickets create.
This obstinate noncompliance on the part of Boynton Beach officials comes on the heels of not only the mass dismissal of traffic tickets, but also in the wake of the 4th District Court of Appeal’s refusal to revisit an October ruling pertaining to traffic cameras in Hollywood. This ruling found that Florida cities cannot empower third-parties with the authority to issue traffic tickets, yet both Boynton Beach and Hollywood continue to issue red light traffic camera tickets.
These legal actions seem to be falling upon deaf ears in many communities as evidenced by a November vote in Boynton Beach to continue to support their contract with ATS. ATS has installed, and continues to maintain, the 15 red light traffic cameras that are operating in Boynton Beach, as well as the cameras in Hollywood. That’s a pretty sweet deal for this company when you consider the cost of installing these cameras, how much they get to maintain them, and the percentage of the $158 fine they get for each traffic ticket that is issued due to the cameras. The rationale of these towns in continuing to use this method of issuing traffic citations is when ATS sends the citations to the towns that they are issued for, that police officers then review them, thereby making them legal. The courts seem to be increasingly leaning in the other direction on the subject which is why so many of these traffic citations were recently dismissed. Boynton Beach failed to prove that their red light traffic camera tickets are issued any differently from any other Florida towns that use ATS.
I always advocate that drivers should fight their traffic tickets even though I know that it is really easy to become intimidated by the legal system. Many people think that you just can’t win when it comes to a traffic ticket. Drivers should, however, keep in mind that even though only 5% of traffic tickets are fought in court, a large number of the tickets that are defended are done so successfully. Consequently, when it comes to the legal controversy surrounding traffic camera tickets, the shaky ground upon which they are based makes it more likely that a good traffic ticket attorney can get your ticket dismissed or reduced.
Don’t just pay that fine because with the way things look, sooner or later these cameras are bound to become illegal. When that happens, it may be mandated that those motorists who have paid traffic tickets as a result of these cameras get a refund of any fines paid. However, the bureaucracy that would surround such a legal mess would probably make it virtually impossible to expect to actually receive a refund. When you factor in a third-party vendor such as ATS, things really get hairy. Not only would the state have to work out a system to ensure refunds to motorists, but I can assure you that the vendor is not going to happily part with any funds that it feels it earned by installing and maintaining the cameras, and then issuing the tickets. The Pandora’s Box that would be opened by such a scenario would be tremendous. It’s a lot smarter to hold on to your funds and let a good traffic ticket attorney resolve this matter before that scenario unfolds.
If you have been one of the unfortunate souls to have received a red light traffic camera ticket, give me a call at 967-954-9888 for a free consultation. It is certainly easier to consult with me than wait for the system to finally fix itself and hope for a refund.
